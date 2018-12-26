A 2D rectangular bin packing data structure that uses the Shelf Best Height Fit heuristic.

What is it?

shelf-pack is a library for packing little rectangles into a big rectangle. This sounds simple enough, but finding an optimal packing is a problem with NP-Complete complexity. One useful application of bin packing is to assemble icons or glyphs into a sprite texture.

There are many ways to approach the bin packing problem, but shelf-pack uses the Shelf Best Height Fit heuristic. It works by dividing the total space into "shelves", each with a certain height. The allocator packs rectangles onto whichever shelf minimizes the amount of wasted vertical space.

shelf-pack is simple, fast, and works best when the rectangles have similar heights (icons and glyphs are like this). It is not a generalized bin packer, and can potentially waste a lot of space if the rectangles vary significantly in height.

How fast is it?

Really fast! shelf-pack is several orders of magnitude faster than the more general bin-pack library.

> npm run bench ShelfPack single allocate fixed size bins x 1,610 ops/sec ±1.21% (90 runs sampled) ShelfPack single allocate random width bins x 1,475 ops/sec ±1.00% (89 runs sampled) ShelfPack single allocate random height bins x 1,458 ops/sec ±1.00% (90 runs sampled) ShelfPack single allocate random height and width bins x 1,346 ops/sec ±0.96% (89 runs sampled) ShelfPack batch allocate fixed size bins x 1,522 ops/sec ±1.06% (86 runs sampled) ShelfPack batch allocate random width bins x 1,427 ops/sec ±1.06% (89 runs sampled) ShelfPack batch allocate random height bins x 1,350 ops/sec ±1.63% (90 runs sampled) ShelfPack batch allocate random height and width bins x 1,257 ops/sec ±1.02% (89 runs sampled) BinPack batch allocate fixed size bins x 2.21 ops/sec ±6.60% (10 runs sampled) BinPack batch allocate random width bins x 0.50 ops/sec ±2.25% (6 runs sampled) BinPack batch allocate random height bins x 0.51 ops/sec ±1.97% (6 runs sampled) BinPack batch allocate random height and width bins x 0.51 ops/sec ±1.37% (6 runs sampled)

Usage

Basic Usage

var ShelfPack = require ( '@mapbox/shelf-pack' ); var sprite = new ShelfPack( 64 , 64 ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { var bin = sprite.packOne( 32 , 32 ); console .log(bin || 'out of space' ); } sprite.clear(); sprite.resize( 128 , 128 );

Batch packing

var ShelfPack = require ( '@mapbox/shelf-pack' ); var sprite = new ShelfPack( 10 , 10 , { autoResize : true }); var requests = [ { id : 'a' , width : 10 , height : 10 }, { id : 'b' , width : 10 , height : 12 }, { id : 'c' , w : 10 , h : 12 }, { id : 'd' , w : 10 , h : 10 } ]; var results = sprite.pack(requests); results.forEach( function ( bin ) { console .log(bin); }); var myBins = [ { id : 'e' , width : 12 , height : 24 }, { id : 'f' , width : 12 , height : 12 }, { id : 'g' , w : 10 , h : 10 } ]; sprite.pack(myBins, { inPlace : true }); myBins.forEach( function ( bin ) { console .log(bin); });

Reference Counting

var ShelfPack = require ( '@mapbox/shelf-pack' ); var sprite = new ShelfPack( 64 , 64 ); [ 100 , 101 , 102 ].forEach( function ( id ) { var bin = sprite.packOne( 16 , 16 , id); console .log(bin); }); var bin102 = sprite.packOne( 16 , 16 , 102 ); console .log(bin102); var bin101 = sprite.getBin( 101 ); sprite.ref(bin101); console .log(bin101); var bin100 = sprite.getBin( 100 ); sprite.unref(bin100); console .log(bin100); var bin103 = sprite.packOne( 16 , 15 , 103 ); console .log(bin103); sprite.unref(bin103) var bin104 = sprite.packOne( 16 , 16 , 104 ); console .log(bin104);

Documentation

Complete API documentation is here: http://mapbox.github.io/shelf-pack/

See also

J. Jylänky, "A Thousand Ways to Pack the Bin - A Practical Approach to Two-Dimensional Rectangle Bin Packing," http://clb.demon.fi/files/RectangleBinPack.pdf, 2010