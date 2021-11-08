support set cell style for sheetjs!
API is the same as sheetjs!
npm install sheetjs-style
Please read SheetJs Documents!
for example:
const XLSX = require('sheetjs-style');
const wb = XLSX.utils.book_new();
const ws = XLSX.utils.json_to_sheet([{
0: 0,
1: 1,
2: 2
}], {
header: ['0', '1', '2'],
});
ws["A1"].s = { // set the style for target cell
font: {
name: '宋体',
sz: 24,
bold: true,
color: {
rgb: "FFFFAA00"
}
},
};
XLSX.utils.book_append_sheet(wb, ws, 'sheet1'); // add worksheet to workbook
XLSX.writeFile(wb, 'test.xlsx'); // write workbook
Cell styles are specified by a style object that roughly parallels the OpenXML structure. The style object has five
top-level attributes:
fill,
font,
numFmt,
alignment, and
border.
|Style Attribute
|Sub Attributes
|Values
|fill
|patternType
"solid" or
"none"
|fgColor
COLOR_SPEC
|bgColor
COLOR_SPEC
|font
|name
"Calibri" // default
|sz
"11" // font size in points
|color
COLOR_SPEC
|bold
true or
false
|underline
true or
false
|italic
true or
false
|strike
true or
false
|outline
true or
false
|shadow
true or
false
|vertAlign
true or
false
|numFmt
"0" // integer index to built in formats, see StyleBuilder.SSF property
"0.00%" // string matching a built-in format, see StyleBuilder.SSF
"0.0%" // string specifying a custom format
"0.00%;\\(0.00%\\);\\-;@" // string specifying a custom format, escaping special characters
"m/dd/yy" // string a date format using Excel's format notation
|alignment
|vertical
"bottom" or
"center" or
"top"
|horizontal
"left" or
"center" or
"right"
|wrapText
true or
false
|readingOrder
2 // for right-to-left
|textRotation
|Number from
0 to
180 or
255 (default is
0)
90 is rotated up 90 degrees
45 is rotated up 45 degrees
135 is rotated down 45 degrees
180 is rotated down 180 degrees
255 is special, aligned vertically
|border
|top
{ style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC }
|bottom
{ style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC }
|left
{ style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC }
|right
{ style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC }
|diagonal
{ style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC }
|diagonalUp
true or
false
|diagonalDown
true or
false
COLOR_SPEC: Colors for
fill,
font, and
border are specified as objects, either:
{ auto: 1} specifying automatic values
{ rgb: "FFFFAA00" } specifying a hex ARGB value
{ theme: "1", tint: "-0.25"} specifying an integer index to a theme color and a tint value (default 0)
{ indexed: 64} default value for
fill.bgColor
BORDER_STYLE: Border style is a string value which may take on one of the following values:
thin
medium
thick
dotted
hair
dashed
mediumDashed
dashDot
mediumDashDot
dashDotDot
mediumDashDotDot
slantDashDot
Borders for merged areas are specified for each cell within the merged area. So to apply a box border to a merged area of 3x3 cells, border styles would need to be specified for eight different cells: