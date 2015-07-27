Convert a Google Spreadsheet into a table in Markdown. A node.js module, available here and NPM.
Works with both old and new Google Spreadsheets.
You'll need Node.js (and NPM, which in most cases comes bundled with Node.js). To get Node.js (for running JavaScript on servers (and in this case your computer is one)), go to nodejs.org and click the icon that corresponds to your operating system. Install. When it's done, open Terminal (in Mac) or Command Prompt (Win) and proceed:
Globally
-g install it so that you can use it anywhere.
npm install -g sheetdown
Use your Spreadsheet url and either run one of these commands to either print the table out to your console, copy it to your computer's clipboard or save it to a file named
table.md in the current directory.
Prints to terminal:
sheetdown SPREADSHEETURL
Copies the output (and then you can paste it):
sheetdown SPREADSHEETURL | pbcopy
Save Table as Markdown file
It will save the file
table.md in the current working directory, so if you want it to be somewhere specific, navigate yourself there in your terminal.
sheetdown SPREADSHEETURL --save
You'll need an accessible (settings that allow its data to be read) Google Spreadsheet:
git clone https://github.com/jlord/sheetdown.git
cd sheetdown
npm install