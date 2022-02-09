Shave is a zero dependency javascript plugin that truncates multi-line text to fit within an html element based on a set pixel number max-height. It then stores the diff of the original text string in a hidden
<span> element following the visible text. This means the original text remains intact!
Version
4.0.0-beta.0 is beta released with support for links!
There are no official breaking changes, but because html attributes are added differently than in previous versions, the new feature is added as a major release.
To use today:
npm i shave@4.0.0-beta.0
Reade more about using
Link below.
Shave, compared to other truncation plugins:
~1.5kb unminified
npm i shave -D
yarn add shave -D
pnpm i shave -D
Add dist/shave.js to your html
Or as a module
import shave from 'shave';
Argument structure is as follows:
shave("selector", maxheight, { options });
Argument type breakdown:
|argument
|type
|required
|description
|example
"selector"
string
|yes
|used to select items to shave
".js-is-shaved"
maxheight
number
|yes
|used to specify the maximum height
50
"options"
object
|no
|use to modify how items are shaved
{ character: "..." }
Options
object breakdown:
|options
type
default
description
|character:
string
"…"
|character to use for ellipsis
|charclassname:
string
'js-shave-char'
|class name to use for ellipsis element
|classname:
string
'js-shave'
|class to add to the element
|spaces:
boolean
false
|if true, spaces will be preserved**
|link:
object
undefined
|an object accepting any link accociated
Basic setup
shave("selector", maxheight);
// shave('.shave-selector', 0) for example
Shave also provided options only to overwrite what it uses.
If you'd like have custom class names and not use
.js-shave:
shave("selector", maxheight, { classname: "classname" });
Or if you'd like to have custom characters (instead of the standard ellipsis):
shave("selector", maxheight, { character: "✁" });
Or both:
shave("selector", maxheight, { classname: "classname", character: "✁" });
Without spaces:
shave("selector", maxheight, { spaces: false });
With an
<a> (link) tag:
/**
* @notes
* - provide your desired link attributes here!
* @note link attributes trump the character option and className of the ellipsis element
*/
shave("selector", maxheight, { link: LinkObject });
You can also use shave as a jQuery or Zepto plugin. As of Shave >= v2, use dist/jquery.shave.js for jQuery/Zepto.
$("selector").shave(maxheight);
And here's a jQuery/Zepto example with custom options:
$("selector").shave(maxheight, { classname: "your-css-class", character: "✁" });
If you're using a non-spaced language, you can support shave by setting an option
spaces to
false.
$("selector").shave(maxheight, {
classname: "your-css-class",
character: "✁",
spaces: false
});
With an
<a> (link) tag:
/**
* @notes
* - provide your desired link attributes here!
* @note link attributes trump the character option and className of the ellipsis element
*/
$("selector").shave(maxheight, { link: LinkObject });
The shave plugin provides a link option—an
<a> element which replaces the default
<span> element.
As any functionality that is needed without an
href attribute can be made using the default
<span> element, the
<a> is only rendered if the
href attribute is provided.
Any attributes that can be used for an
<a> element can be added to the link object when invoking shave.
Additionally
textContent can be added to replace the default
character option.
Here's a more in-depth example than the basic example(s) above:
shave("selector", 50, { link: { href: 'https://www.google.com', textContent: 'Read More here' } });
note: if an
hrefis not specified, the link will not be created!
Codepen example with plain javascript.
Codepen example with jQuery.
Codepen example with a non-spaced language.
text-overflow: ellipsis is the way to go when truncating text to a single line. Shave does something very similar to
text-overflow: ellipsis but for multiple lines when line-clamp is not supported. Shave bypasses being a
line-clamp polyfill by only accepting a max-height number. This keeps shave a fast and light weight utility.
Shave implements a binary search to truncate text in the most optimal way possible.
Shave is meant to truncate text within a selected html element. This means it will overwrite html within an html element with just the text within the selected element.
Here are some super basic examples of shave with window resize and click events. 🙌
Shave works in all modern browsers and was tested in some not so modern browsers (like Internet Explorer 8) - it works there too. 🍻
Created and maintained by Jeff Wainwright with Dollar Shave Club Engineering.