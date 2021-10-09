Sharyn is a collection of JavaScript / TypeScript packages that make your life easier and reduce your boilerplate code.
@sharyn/util – Lodash-like utils:
true if not
null or
undefined
if,
else if,
else if...
else util
throw in an expression
switch
try -
catch -
finally
Promise-based delay
@sharyn/scripts – Helpers to write "NPM scripts" in a JavaScript file
@sharyn/tags – No-op ES6 template string tags to enable syntax highlighting in editors:
@sharyn/nanoid – A Nano ID default configuration
@sharyn/actions – Flux Standard Actions creator functions
@sharyn/chakra-next – Next Link applied to Chakra UI components
@sharyn/react-hooks – React Hooks:
@sharyn/react-router – Components for React Router:
Route that redirects unauthenticated users
Route that refreshes the page on the client
@sharyn/browser – Helpers for code that runs in the browser:
Depending on your needs, you can install individual modules, like @sharyn/util.swit, a group of modules, like @sharyn/util, or the whole library. If you want to install everything, run:
npm i sharyn && npm i --save-dev sharyn-dev
# or
yarn add sharyn && yarn add --dev sharyn-dev
This will install sharyn in your
dependencies and sharyn-dev in your
devDependencies.
If you use
sharyn/react-hooks or
sharyn/react-router which are included, you will need to install
react and
react-router too. They are not listed as
peerDependencies to avoid noise in projects that want to use
sharyn without React.
And depending on what packages you chose to install, you have different ways to
import or
require a module:
// If you installed an individual package (all lowercase)
import swit from '@sharyn/util.swit'
// If you installed a group of modules like '@sharyn/util'
import swit from '@sharyn/util/swit'
import { swit } from '@sharyn/util'
// If you installed the whole 'sharyn' library
import swit from 'sharyn/util/swit'
import { swit } from 'sharyn/util'
Note: TypeScript users, you need your
esModuleInterop set to
true if you want to import the default exports without having to use the
* syntax.
By Jonathan Verrecchia (verekia) Github • Twitter • Website – MIT License
Sharyn is a reference to one of my favorite metalcore songs, Rose of Sharyn by Killswitch Engage.
Rose illustration by tiaesther_4360