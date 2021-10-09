🌹 Sharyn

Sharyn is a collection of JavaScript / TypeScript packages that make your life easier and reduce your boilerplate code.

💯 General

@sharyn/util – Lodash-like utils: between – Tests if a value is between two bounds cycle – Cycles between multiple values either – Tests equality with multiple values exists – Returns true if not null or undefined global – Functions to create and access global variables ifs – An if , else if , else if ... else util inlineThrow – To throw in an expression invoke – A self invoking function util swit – An inline and less verbose switch toggle – Toggles between two values tryCatch – An inline try - catch - finally wait – A Promise -based delay

@sharyn/scripts – Helpers to write "NPM scripts" in a JavaScript file

@sharyn/tags – No-op ES6 template string tags to enable syntax highlighting in editors: css – For CSS html – For HTML

@sharyn/nanoid – A Nano ID default configuration

@sharyn/actions – Flux Standard Actions creator functions

@sharyn/chakra-next – Next Link applied to Chakra UI components

⚛️ React

@sharyn/react-hooks – React Hooks: useStateObject – A hook to manage a state that is an object

@sharyn/react-router – Components for React Router: PrivateRoute – A Route that redirects unauthenticated users ServerOnlyRoute – A Route that refreshes the page on the client



🌐 Web

@sharyn/browser – Helpers for code that runs in the browser: clearCaches – Clears all the service worker caches getFormData – Gives you the form data as a plain object



💻 Development

@sharyn/prettier – A Prettier configuration

– A Prettier configuration @sharyn/tsconfig – TypeScript configurations

– TypeScript configurations babel-preset-sharyn – A Babel preset for React and Flow (not included in sharyn-dev )

– A Babel preset for React and Flow (not included in ) eslint-config-sharyn – An ESLint configuration for Babel, React and Flow (not included in sharyn-dev)

Getting Started

Depending on your needs, you can install individual modules, like @sharyn/util.swit, a group of modules, like @sharyn/util, or the whole library. If you want to install everything, run:

npm i sharyn && npm i --save-dev sharyn-dev yarn add sharyn && yarn add --dev sharyn-dev

This will install sharyn in your dependencies and sharyn-dev in your devDependencies .

If you use sharyn/react-hooks or sharyn/react-router which are included, you will need to install react and react-router too. They are not listed as peerDependencies to avoid noise in projects that want to use sharyn without React.

Imports

And depending on what packages you chose to install, you have different ways to import or require a module:

import swit from '@sharyn/util.swit' import swit from '@sharyn/util/swit' import { swit } from '@sharyn/util' import swit from 'sharyn/util/swit' import { swit } from 'sharyn/util'

Note: TypeScript users, you need your esModuleInterop set to true if you want to import the default exports without having to use the * syntax.

Credits

By Jonathan Verrecchia (verekia) Github • Twitter • Website – MIT License

Sharyn is a reference to one of my favorite metalcore songs, Rose of Sharyn by Killswitch Engage.

Rose illustration by tiaesther_4360