Make your sharing widget! Sharrre is a jQuery plugin that allows you to create nice widgets sharing for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus (with PHP script) and more. More information on Sharrre
You can use the jquery.sharrre.min.js file, all platforms are included in it.
If you want a smaller file and only use a limited number of social network, you can use these files from the src/js folder :
After that you can choose which platform you need and load them in your project.
$('#sharrre').sharrre({
share: {
googlePlus: true,
facebook: true,
twitter: true
},
url: 'http://sharrre.com'
});
HTML
<div id="demo1" data-title="sharrre" data-url="http://sharrre.com" ></div>
JS
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#demo1').sharrre({
share: {
googlePlus: true,
facebook: true,
twitter: true,
delicious: true
},
buttons: {
googlePlus: {size: 'tall'},
facebook: {layout: 'box_count'},
twitter: {count: 'vertical'},
delicious: {size: 'tall'}
},
hover: function(api, options){
$(api.element).find('.buttons').show();
},
hide: function(api, options){
$(api.element).find('.buttons').hide();
}
});
});
See example on official website
Any help is welcome, if you want some infos on how contribute, see the CONTRIBUTORS.md file.
The project is distributed under the MIT License