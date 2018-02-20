openbase logo
sha

sharrre

by Julien Hany
2.0.1 (see all)

Make your sharing widget! Sharrre is a jQuery plugin that allows you to create nice widgets sharing for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus (with PHP script) and more.

Overview

Readme

jQuery Sharrre Plugin

Make your sharing widget! Sharrre is a jQuery plugin that allows you to create nice widgets sharing for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus (with PHP script) and more. More information on Sharrre

Supported platforms

  • Delicious
  • Facebook
  • Google+
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Stumbleupon
  • Twitter Share + Follow (See counter alternatives)
  • Reddit
  • Tumblr

Installing

You can use the jquery.sharrre.min.js file, all platforms are included in it.

If you want a smaller file and only use a limited number of social network, you can use these files from the src/js folder :

  • jquery.sharre.js
  • platform/platform.js

After that you can choose which platform you need and load them in your project.

Usage

$('#sharrre').sharrre({
    share: {
        googlePlus: true,
        facebook: true,
        twitter: true
    },
    url: 'http://sharrre.com'
});

Example

HTML

<div id="demo1" data-title="sharrre" data-url="http://sharrre.com" ></div>

JS

$(document).ready(function(){
    $('#demo1').sharrre({
        share: {
            googlePlus: true,
            facebook: true,
            twitter: true,
            delicious: true
        },
        buttons: {
            googlePlus: {size: 'tall'},
            facebook: {layout: 'box_count'},
            twitter: {count: 'vertical'},
            delicious: {size: 'tall'}
        },
        hover: function(api, options){
            $(api.element).find('.buttons').show();
        },
        hide: function(api, options){
            $(api.element).find('.buttons').hide();
        }
    });
});

See example on official website

Dependencies

  • jQuery 1.7
  • Registration at OpenShareCount is mandatory if you want to get Twitter share counts via OpenShareCount (now that Twitter is no longer providing them)

Author

Contributing

Any help is welcome, if you want some infos on how contribute, see the CONTRIBUTORS.md file.

License

The project is distributed under the MIT License

