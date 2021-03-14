CLI for sharp, a high performance Node.js image processing module.
$ npm install sharp-cli
sharp <options> [command..]
Commands:
sharp bandbool <operator> Perform a bitwise boolean operation on all input
image channels (bands) to produce a single channel
output image
sharp blur [sigma] Blur the image
sharp boolean <operand> <operator> Perform a bitwise boolean operation with operand
image
sharp composite <image> Composite image over the processed (resized,
extracted etc.) image
sharp convolve <width> <height> <kernel> Convolve the image with the specified kernel
sharp ensureAlpha Ensure alpha channel, if missing
sharp extend <top> <bottom> <left> <right> Extends/pads the edges of the image with the provided
background colour
sharp extract <top> <left> <width> <height> Extract a region of the image
sharp extractChannel <band> Extract a single channel from a multi-channel image
sharp flatten [background] Merge alpha transparency channel, if any, with a
background
sharp flip Flip the image about the vertical Y axis
sharp flop Flop the image about the horizontal X axis
sharp gamma [factor] [factorOut] Apply a gamma correction by reducing the encoding
(darken) pre-resize then increasing the encoding
(brighten) post-resize
sharp greyscale Convert to 8-bit greyscale; 256 shades of grey
[aliases: grayscale]
sharp joinChannel <images..> Join one or more channels to the image
sharp linear [multiplier] [offset] Apply the linear formula a × input + b to the image
sharp median [size] Apply median filter
sharp modulate Transforms the image using brightness, saturation and
hue rotation
sharp negate Produce the "negative" of the image
sharp normalise Enhance output image contrast by stretching its
luminance to cover the full dynamic range
[aliases: normalize]
sharp recomb <matrix> Recomb the image with the specified matrix
sharp removeAlpha Remove alpha channel, if any
sharp resize <width> [height] Resize image to width × height
sharp rotate [angle] Rotate the output image
sharp sharpen [sigma] Sharpen the image
sharp threshold [value] Any pixel value greather than or equal to the
threshold value will be set to 255, otherwise it will
be set to 0
sharp tint <rgb> Tint the image using the provided chroma while
preserving the image luminance
sharp tile [size] Use tile-based deep zoom (image pyramid) output
sharp toColourspace <colourspace> Set the output colourspace [aliases: toColorspace]
sharp trim [threshold] Trim "boring" pixels from all edges that contain
values within a percentage similarity of the top-left
pixel
Global Options
--compressionLevel, -c zlib compression level [number] [default: 9]
--density DPI for vector images [number] [default: 72]
--format, -f Force output to a given format
[choices: "input", "heif", "jpeg", "jpg", "png", "raw", "tiff", "webp"] [default: "input"]
--input, -i Path to (an) image file(s) [array] [required] [default: stdin]
--level Level to extract from a multi-level input [number]
--limitInputPixels, -l Do not process input images where the number of pixels (width x height)
exceeds this limit [number] [default: 268402689]
--output, -o Directory or URI template to write the image files to
[string] [required] [default: stdout]
--page Page number to start extracting from for multi-page input [number]
--pages Number of pages to extract for multi-page input [number] [default: 1]
--progressive, -p Use progressive (interlace) scan [boolean]
--quality, -q Quality [number] [default: 80]
--withMetadata, -m Include all metadata (EXIF, XMP, IPTC) from the input image in the output
image [boolean]
Optimization Options
--adaptiveFiltering Use adaptive row filtering [boolean]
--alphaQuality Quality of alpha layer [number] [default: 80]
--chromaSubsampling Set to "4:4:4" to prevent chroma subsampling when
quality <= 90 [string] [default: 4:2:0]
--colors, --colours Maximum number of palette entries[number] [default: 256]
--compression Compression options
[string] [choices: "ccittfax4", "deflate", "jpeg", "lzw", "none"] [default: "jpeg"]
--dither Level of Floyd-Steinberg error diffusion
[number] [default: 1.0]
--hcompression Compression format
[string] [choices: "hevc", "avc", "jpeg", "av1"] [default: "hevc"]
--lossless Use lossless compression mode [boolean]
--nearLossless use near_lossless compression mode [boolean]
--optimise, --optimize Apply optimiseScans, overshootDeringing, and
trellisQuantisation [boolean]
--optimiseCoding, --optimizeCoding Optimise Huffman coding tables [boolean] [default: true]
--optimiseScans, --optimizeScans Optimise progressive scans [boolean]
--overshootDeringing Apply overshoot deringing [boolean]
--palette Quantise to a palette-based image with alpha
transparency support [boolean]
--predictor Compression predictor
[string] [choices: "float", "horizontal", "none"] [default: "horizontal"]
--pyramid Write an image pyramid [boolean]
--quantisationTable, --quantizationTable Quantization table to use [number] [default: 0]
--reductionEffort Level of CPU effort to reduce file size
[number] [default: 4]
--sequentialRead An advanced setting that switches the libvips access
method to VIPS_ACCESS_SEQUENTIAL [boolean]
--smartSubsample High quality chroma subsampling [boolean]
--squash Squash 8-bit images down to 1 bit [boolean]
--tileBackground Background colour, parsed by the color module
[string] [default: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)]
--tileHeight Vertical tile size [number]
--tileWidth Horizontal tile size [number]
--trellisQuantisation Apply trellis quantisation [boolean]
--xres Horizontal resolution [number] [default: 1.0]
--yres Vertical resolution [number] [default: 1.0]
Misc. Options
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
sharp -i ./input.jpg -o ./out resize 300 200 out/input.jpg will be a 300 pixels wide and
200 pixels high image containing a scaled and
cropped version of input.jpg
sharp -i ./input.jpg -o ./out -mq90 rotate 180 -- out/input.jpg will be an upside down, 300px
resize 300 -- flatten "#ff6600" -- composite wide, alpha channel flattened onto orange
./overlay.png --gravity southeast -- sharpen background, composited with overlay.png with
SE gravity, sharpened, with metadata, 90%
quality version of input.jpg
For more information on available options, please visit https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/
--input './images/**/*.jpg'. Make sure you quote the pattern when using the CLI.
{root},
{dir},
{base},
{name}, and
{ext} (from Node.js path), for example:
--output {dir} will overwrite original files.
┌─────────────────────┬────────────┐
│ dir │ base │
├──────┬ ├──────┬─────┤
│ root │ │ name │ ext │
" / home/user/dir / file .txt "
└──────┴──────────────┴──────┴─────┘
See the Changelog for a list of changes.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2019 Mark van Seventer
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of
this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in
the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to
use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of
the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so,
subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR
COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER
IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN
CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.