CLI for sharp, a high performance Node.js image processing module.

Install

$ npm install sharp-cli

Usage

sharp <options> [command..] Commands: sharp bandbool <operator> Perform a bitwise boolean operation on all input image channels (bands) to produce a single channel output image sharp blur [sigma] Blur the image sharp boolean <operand> <operator> Perform a bitwise boolean operation with operand image sharp composite <image> Composite image over the processed (resized, extracted etc.) image sharp convolve <width> <height> <kernel> Convolve the image with the specified kernel sharp ensureAlpha Ensure alpha channel, if missing sharp extend <top> <bottom> <left> <right> Extends/pads the edges of the image with the provided background colour sharp extract <top> <left> <width> <height> Extract a region of the image sharp extractChannel <band> Extract a single channel from a multi-channel image sharp flatten [background] Merge alpha transparency channel, if any , with a background sharp flip Flip the image about the vertical Y axis sharp flop Flop the image about the horizontal X axis sharp gamma [factor] [factorOut] Apply a gamma correction by reducing the encoding (darken) pre-resize then increasing the encoding (brighten) post-resize sharp greyscale Convert to 8 -bit greyscale; 256 shades of grey [aliases: grayscale] sharp joinChannel <images..> Join one or more channels to the image sharp linear [multiplier] [offset] Apply the linear formula a × input + b to the image sharp median [size] Apply median filter sharp modulate Transforms the image using brightness, saturation and hue rotation sharp negate Produce the "negative" of the image sharp normalise Enhance output image contrast by stretching its luminance to cover the full dynamic range [aliases: normalize] sharp recomb <matrix> Recomb the image with the specified matrix sharp removeAlpha Remove alpha channel, if any sharp resize <width> [height] Resize image to width × height sharp rotate [angle] Rotate the output image sharp sharpen [sigma] Sharpen the image sharp threshold [value] Any pixel value greather than or equal to the threshold value will be set to 255 , otherwise it will be set to 0 sharp tint <rgb> Tint the image using the provided chroma while preserving the image luminance sharp tile [size] Use tile-based deep zoom (image pyramid) output sharp toColourspace <colourspace> Set the output colourspace [aliases: toColorspace] sharp trim [threshold] Trim "boring" pixels from all edges that contain values within a percentage similarity of the top-left pixel Global Options --compressionLevel, -c zlib compression level [ number ] [ default : 9 ] --density DPI for vector images [ number ] [ default : 72 ] --format, -f Force output to a given format [choices: "input" , "heif" , "jpeg" , "jpg" , "png" , "raw" , "tiff" , "webp" ] [ default : "input" ] --input, -i Path to (an) image file(s) [array] [required] [ default : stdin] --level Level to extract from a multi-level input [ number ] --limitInputPixels, -l Do not process input images where the number of pixels (width x height) exceeds this limit [ number ] [ default : 268402689 ] --output, -o Directory or URI template to write the image files to [ string ] [required] [ default : stdout] --page Page number to start extracting from for multi-page input [ number ] --pages Number of pages to extract for multi-page input [ number ] [ default : 1 ] --progressive, -p Use progressive (interlace) scan [ boolean ] --quality, -q Quality [ number ] [ default : 80 ] --withMetadata, -m Include all metadata (EXIF, XMP, IPTC) from the input image in the output image [ boolean ] Optimization Options --adaptiveFiltering Use adaptive row filtering [ boolean ] --alphaQuality Quality of alpha layer [ number ] [ default : 80 ] --chromaSubsampling Set to "4:4:4" to prevent chroma subsampling when quality <= 90 [ string ] [ default : 4 : 2 : 0 ] --colors, --colours Maximum number of palette entries[ number ] [ default : 256 ] --compression Compression options [ string ] [choices: "ccittfax4" , "deflate" , "jpeg" , "lzw" , "none" ] [ default : "jpeg" ] --dither Level of Floyd-Steinberg error diffusion [ number ] [ default : 1.0 ] --hcompression Compression format [ string ] [choices: "hevc" , "avc" , "jpeg" , "av1" ] [ default : "hevc" ] --lossless Use lossless compression mode [ boolean ] --nearLossless use near_lossless compression mode [ boolean ] --optimise, --optimize Apply optimiseScans, overshootDeringing, and trellisQuantisation [ boolean ] --optimiseCoding, --optimizeCoding Optimise Huffman coding tables [ boolean ] [ default : true ] --optimiseScans, --optimizeScans Optimise progressive scans [ boolean ] --overshootDeringing Apply overshoot deringing [ boolean ] --palette Quantise to a palette-based image with alpha transparency support [ boolean ] --predictor Compression predictor [ string ] [choices: "float" , "horizontal" , "none" ] [ default : "horizontal" ] --pyramid Write an image pyramid [ boolean ] --quantisationTable, --quantizationTable Quantization table to use [ number ] [ default : 0 ] --reductionEffort Level of CPU effort to reduce file size [ number ] [ default : 4 ] --sequentialRead An advanced setting that switches the libvips access method to VIPS_ACCESS_SEQUENTIAL [ boolean ] --smartSubsample High quality chroma subsampling [ boolean ] --squash Squash 8 -bit images down to 1 bit [ boolean ] --tileBackground Background colour, parsed by the color module [string] [default: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)] --tileHeight Vertical tile size [number] --tileWidth Horizontal tile size [number] --trellisQuantisation Apply trellis quantisation [boolean] --xres Horizontal resolution [number] [default: 1.0] --yres Vertical resolution [number] [default: 1.0] Misc. Options --help, -h Show help [boolean] --version, -v Show version number [boolean] Examples: sharp -i ./input.jpg -o ./out resize 300 200 out/input.jpg will be a 300 pixels wide and 200 pixels high image containing a scaled and cropped version of input.jpg sharp -i ./input.jpg -o ./out -mq90 rotate 180 -- out/input.jpg will be an upside down, 300px resize 300 -- flatten "#ff6600" -- composite wide, alpha channel flattened onto orange ./overlay.png --gravity southeast -- sharpen background, composited with overlay.png with SE gravity, sharpened, with metadata, 90% quality version of input.jpg For more information on available options, please visit https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/

Input and output

The CLI supports input streams.

Glob patterns are allowed, for example --input './images/**/*.jpg' . Make sure you quote the pattern when using the CLI.

. Make sure you quote the pattern when using the CLI. Supported output macros: {root} , {dir} , {base} , {name} , and {ext} (from Node.js path), for example: --output {dir} will overwrite original files.

┌─────────────────────┬────────────┐ │ dir │ base │ ├──────┬ ├──────┬─────┤ │ root │ │ name │ ext │ " / home/user/dir / file .txt " └──────┴──────────────┴──────┴─────┘

