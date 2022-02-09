The typical use case for this high speed Node.js module is to convert large images in common formats to smaller, web-friendly JPEG, PNG, WebP, GIF and AVIF images of varying dimensions.
Resizing an image is typically 4x-5x faster than using the quickest ImageMagick and GraphicsMagick settings due to its use of libvips.
Colour spaces, embedded ICC profiles and alpha transparency channels are all handled correctly. Lanczos resampling ensures quality is not sacrificed for speed.
As well as image resizing, operations such as rotation, extraction, compositing and gamma correction are available.
Most modern macOS, Windows and Linux systems running Node.js >= 12.13.0 do not require any additional install or runtime dependencies.
Visit sharp.pixelplumbing.com for complete installation instructions, API documentation, benchmark tests and changelog.
npm install sharp
const sharp = require('sharp');
sharp(inputBuffer)
.resize(320, 240)
.toFile('output.webp', (err, info) => { ... });
sharp('input.jpg')
.rotate()
.resize(200)
.jpeg({ mozjpeg: true })
.toBuffer()
.then( data => { ... })
.catch( err => { ... });
const semiTransparentRedPng = await sharp({
create: {
width: 48,
height: 48,
channels: 4,
background: { r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, alpha: 0.5 }
}
})
.png()
.toBuffer();
const roundedCorners = Buffer.from(
'<svg><rect x="0" y="0" width="200" height="200" rx="50" ry="50"/></svg>'
);
const roundedCornerResizer =
sharp()
.resize(200, 200)
.composite([{
input: roundedCorners,
blend: 'dest-in'
}])
.png();
readableStream
.pipe(roundedCornerResizer)
.pipe(writableStream);
A guide for contributors covers reporting bugs, requesting features and submitting code changes.
Copyright 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Lovell Fuller and contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
As a full stack developer. This library helped a lot for optimizing images on my webapp. A very amazing and excellent library for optimizing image for web app work prefract as per my requirement and work perfort with react and vue. This library almost supports all types of images like { jpg, jpeg, png, webp etc} excellent library for resizing images and one more thing i really like about this library this library is so fast process the images for quickly loading so powerful library
we use sharp to create thumbnails of user certificates in our company. It is awesomely fast and resource-lite to use in production. However, it Is a mystery that despite it being such a great library the documentation and community support are not up to the mark and could be a bit better. but nevertheless, it is the best library out there to work with images if you are not looking for some specific features
In my app when I was uploading images, and we cannot restrict user for variable image sizes, sharp does its work. It is super fast and lightweight and integrates well into my app. Also when we have to store multiple image formats of the same image for different use cases, it is really important to have something in our application rather than asking the user to upload various images, makes the user experience smooth and seamless. Documentation is great and this is very easy to use, beginner-friendly.
I have used the sharp library in many of my projects and the most useful features provided by it, which is a way to make the images more user-friendly, load faster and maintain quality. Out of all present alternatives like ImageOptim, TinyPNG, etc., I prefer sharp.
really great tool, very easy to use and good quality documentation. I had to get it to play nice with multer and S3 which was a bit of a pain but that was no limitation of sharp