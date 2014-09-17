sharify

Easily share data between Browserify modules meant to run on the server and client.

Example

The following example shares a Backbone Model between the server and browser. However, this could be applied to any module shared server/client.

Inject some constant data on the server and mount sharify

var sharify = require ( 'sharify' ); sharify.data = { API_URL : 'http://artsy.net/api/v1' , NODE_ENV : process.env.NODE_ENV }; app.use(sharify);

Use in a module that can run on the server or client

var Backbone = require ( 'backbone' ), API_URL = require ( 'sharify' ).data.API_URL; var Artwork = module .exports = Backbone.Model.extend({ urlRoot : API_URL + '/artwork/' };

Inject sharify script in the view

html body //- Adds `sharify.data` and a convenient `sd` short hand to locals if sharify.data.NODE_ENV == 'development' #debug-modal #scripts //- Make sure this is above your other scripts != sharify.script() script( src='/bundle.js' )

NOTE: Sharify will safely expose the sharify.data and sd globals to the client-side for the convenience of sharing templates server/client.

Use the shared module server/client

var Artwork = require ( '../models/artwork' ); app.get( '/artwork/:id' , function ( req, res ) { new Artwork({ id : req.params.id }).fetch( });

var Artwork = require ( '../models/artwork' ), View = require ( 'view.js' ); new View({ model : new Artwork() });

Bootstrapping Request-level Data to the Client

You can use sharify to bootstrap dynamic data as well.

Inject data into the sharify.data local

var Artwork = require ( '../models/artwork' ); app.get( 'artwork/:id' , function ( req, res, next ) { new Artwork({ id : req.params.id }).fetch({ success : function ( artwork ) { res.locals.sharify.data.ARTWORK_JSON = artwork.toJSON(); res.render( 'artwork' ); } }); });

Require the data on the client

var Artwork = require ( '../models/artwork' ), ARTWORK_JSON = require ( 'sharify' ).data.ARTWORK_JSON, View = require ( 'view.js' ); new View({ model : new Artwork(ARTWORK_JSON) });

Contributing

Please fork the project and submit a pull request with tests. Install node modules npm install and run tests with make test .

License

MIT