Shariff enables website users to share their favorite content without compromising their privacy. Demo

Some social service providers like e.g. Facebook supply official sharing code snippets which quietly siphon personal data from all page visitors. Shariff enables visitors to see how popular your page is on Facebook and share your content with others without needless data leaks.

Shariff (/ˈʃɛɹɪf/) is an open-source, low-maintenance, high-privacy solution maintained by German computer magazine c't and heise online.

Shariff consists of two parts: a simple JavaScript client library and an optional server-side component. The latter fetches the number of likes or shares. Share buttons and share counts work without a connection between your visitors' browsers and social networks (unless they decide to share, of course).

Getting Started

Download the latest release Upload all files included in the release Include CSS in <head> : shariff.complete.css uses the dependencies included in the release files

uses the dependencies included in the release files if Font Awesome is already included in your site, use build/shariff.min.css Include JavaScript right before </body> : shariff.complete.js uses the dependencies included in the release files

uses the dependencies included in the release files if jQuery is already included in your site, use build/shariff.min.js Insert one or more <div class="shariff"> elements. Customize the look using data-* attributes.

To enable the counters in the buttons, see section Backends.

Usage example:

< html > < head > < link href = "/path/to/shariff.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < h1 > My article </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. </ p > < h2 > Minimum buttons: </ h2 > < div class = "shariff" > </ div > < h2 > More advanced buttons: </ h2 > < div class = "shariff" data-backend-url = "/path/to/backend" data-url = "http://www.example.com/my-article.html" data-theme = "grey" data-orientation = "vertical" > </ div > < script src = "/path/to/shariff.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Getting Started using npm

You can also use Shariff's node package by installing it via npm :

$ cd my-project $ npm install shariff --save

Edit your JS main script, include Shariff and initialize it in one or more containers:

var Shariff = require ( 'shariff' ); var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var buttonsContainer = $( '.some-selector' ); new Shariff(buttonsContainer, { orientation : 'vertical' });

Running demo site

After downloading Shariff, install its dependencies by running npm install .

$ git clone https://github.com/heiseonline/shariff.git $ cd shariff $ npm install $ npm run dev

Options (data attributes)

Attribute Description Default data-backend-url The path to your Shariff backend, see below. Setting the value to null disables the backend feature. No counts will occur. null data-button-style How to display the buttons. Values: standard , icon , icon-count . With icon only the icon is shown, with icon-count icon and counter and with standard icon, text and counter are shown, depending on the display size. standard data-flattr-category Category to be used for Flattr. null data-flattr-user User that receives Flattr donation. null data-info-url URL of the info page. http://ct.de/-2467514 data-info-display How to display the info page. Values: blank , popup , self . blank data-lang The localisation to use. Available: bg , cs , da , de , en , es , fi , fr , hr , hu , it , ja , ko , nl , no , pl , pt , ro , ru , sk , sl , sr , sv , tr , zh de data-mail-body If a mailto: link is used in data-mail-url , then this value is used as the mail body. The body text should contain the placeholder {url} which will be replaced with the share URL. see data-url data-mail-subject If a mailto: link is used in data-mail-url , then this value is used as the mail subject. see data-title data-mail-url The url target used for the mail service button ?view=mail data-media-url Media url to be shared (pinterest) null data-orientation vertical will stack the buttons vertically. horizontal data-referrer-track A string that will be appended to the share url. Can be disabled using null . null data-services An entity-encoded JSON string containing an array of service names to be enabled. Example: data-services="["facebook","twitter"]" Available service names: twitter , facebook , linkedin , pinterest , xing , whatsapp , mail , info , addthis , tumblr , flattr , diaspora , reddit , stumbleupon , threema , weibo , tencent-weibo , qzone , print , telegram , vk , flipboard , pocket , buffer twitter , facebook , info data-theme We include 3 color schemes, standard , grey and white . standard data-title Title to be used as share text in Twitter/Whatsapp page's DC.title / DC.creator or <title> data-twitter-via Screen name of the user to attribute the Tweet to null data-url The canonical URL of the page to check. page's canonical URL or og:url or current URL

Constructor arguments

All data attributes above are also available as constructor arguments in JavaScript. However, the leading data- is omitted and the name is in camelCase instead of kebab-case:

var buttonsContainer = $( '.some-selector' ); new Shariff(buttonsContainer, { backendUrl : '/my/backend/url' , orientation : 'vertical' , mailUrl : 'mailto:me@example.com' , });

Supported browsers

Shariff supports the following Browsers:

Firefox

Google Chrome

Internet Explorer/Edge

Safari

The current and previous major releases of Firefox, Google Chrome, Internet Explorer/Edge and Safari are supported on a rolling basis.

Supported services

Shariff supports the following social sharing services:

AddThis

buffer

diaspora*

facebook

Flattr

Flipboard

LinkedIn

Mail

Pinterest

Pocket

Print

Qzone

reddit

StumbleUpon

Telegram

Tencent Weibo

Threema

Tumblr

Twitter

VK

Weibo

WhatsApp

XING

In addition, the service Info provides a button to show an info page about the social sharing buttons. The URL of this page can be set with an option. Default value: http://ct.de/-2467514 , i.e. the c't article introducing Shariff.

Backends

In order to display share counts with Shariff, you need the following backend:

Third-party backends:

Once you have one of these backends up and running, insert its URL into the data-backend-url attribute. For example, if the backend runs under http://example.com/my-shariff-backend/ , the data-backend-url should be /my-shariff-backend/ . The script will handle the rest.

Third-party integrations

