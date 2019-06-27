Shariff enables website users to share their favorite content without compromising their privacy. Demo
Some social service providers like e.g. Facebook supply official sharing code snippets which quietly siphon personal data from all page visitors. Shariff enables visitors to see how popular your page is on Facebook and share your content with others without needless data leaks.
Shariff
(/ˈʃɛɹɪf/) is an open-source, low-maintenance, high-privacy solution maintained by German computer magazine c't and heise online.
Shariff consists of two parts: a simple JavaScript client library and an optional server-side component. The latter fetches the number of likes or shares. Share buttons and share counts work without a connection between your visitors' browsers and social networks (unless they decide to share, of course).
<head>:
shariff.complete.css uses the dependencies included in the release files
build/shariff.min.css
</body>:
shariff.complete.js uses the dependencies included in the release files
build/shariff.min.js
<div class="shariff"> elements.
To enable the counters in the buttons, see section Backends.
Usage example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link href="/path/to/shariff.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<h1>My article</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
<h2>Minimum buttons:</h2>
<div class="shariff"></div>
<h2>More advanced buttons:</h2>
<div class="shariff" data-backend-url="/path/to/backend" data-url="http://www.example.com/my-article.html" data-theme="grey" data-orientation="vertical"></div>
<!-- immediately before </body> -->
<script src="/path/to/shariff.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
npm
You can also use Shariff's node package by installing it via
npm:
$ cd my-project
$ npm install shariff --save
Edit your JS main script, include Shariff and initialize it in one or more containers:
// my-app.js
var Shariff = require('shariff');
var $ = require('jquery');
var buttonsContainer = $('.some-selector');
new Shariff(buttonsContainer, {
orientation: 'vertical'
});
After downloading Shariff, install its dependencies by running
npm install.
$ git clone https://github.com/heiseonline/shariff.git
$ cd shariff
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
|Attribute
|Description
|Default
data-backend-url
|The path to your Shariff backend, see below. Setting the value to
null disables the backend feature. No counts will occur.
null
data-button-style
|How to display the buttons. Values:
standard,
icon,
icon-count. With
icon only the icon is shown, with
icon-count icon and counter and with
standard icon, text and counter are shown, depending on the display size.
standard
data-flattr-category
|Category to be used for Flattr.
null
data-flattr-user
|User that receives Flattr donation.
null
data-info-url
|URL of the info page.
http://ct.de/-2467514
data-info-display
|How to display the info page. Values:
blank,
popup,
self.
blank
data-lang
|The localisation to use. Available:
bg,
cs,
da,
de,
en,
es,
fi,
fr,
hr,
hu,
it,
ja,
ko,
nl,
no,
pl,
pt,
ro,
ru,
sk,
sl,
sr,
sv,
tr,
zh
de
data-mail-body
|If a
mailto: link is used in
data-mail-url, then this value is used as the mail body. The body text should contain the placeholder
{url} which will be replaced with the share URL.
|see
data-url
data-mail-subject
|If a
mailto: link is used in
data-mail-url, then this value is used as the mail subject.
|see
data-title
data-mail-url
|The url target used for the
mail service button
?view=mail
data-media-url
|Media url to be shared (pinterest)
null
data-orientation
vertical will stack the buttons vertically.
horizontal
data-referrer-track
|A string that will be appended to the share url. Can be disabled using
null.
null
data-services
|An entity-encoded JSON string containing an array of service names to be enabled. Example:
data-services="["facebook","twitter"]" Available service names:
twitter,
facebook,
linkedin,
pinterest,
xing,
whatsapp,
mail,
info,
addthis,
tumblr,
flattr,
diaspora,
reddit,
stumbleupon,
threema,
weibo,
tencent-weibo,
qzone,
print,
telegram,
vk,
flipboard,
pocket,
buffer
twitter,
facebook,
info
data-theme
|We include 3 color schemes,
standard,
grey and
white.
standard
data-title
|Title to be used as share text in Twitter/Whatsapp
|page's
DC.title/
DC.creator or
<title>
data-twitter-via
|Screen name of the user to attribute the Tweet to
null
data-url
|The canonical URL of the page to check.
|page's canonical URL or
og:url or current URL
All data attributes above are also available as constructor arguments in JavaScript. However, the
leading
data- is omitted and the name is in camelCase instead of kebab-case:
var buttonsContainer = $('.some-selector');
new Shariff(buttonsContainer, {
backendUrl: '/my/backend/url',
orientation: 'vertical',
mailUrl: 'mailto:me@example.com',
});
Shariff supports the following Browsers:
The current and previous major releases of Firefox, Google Chrome, Internet Explorer/Edge and Safari are supported on a rolling basis.
Shariff supports the following social sharing services:
In addition, the service
Info provides a button to show an info page about the social sharing buttons.
The URL of this page can be set with an option. Default value:
http://ct.de/-2467514, i.e. the c't article introducing Shariff.
In order to display share counts with Shariff, you need the following backend:
Third-party backends:
Once you have one of these backends up and running, insert its URL into the
data-backend-url attribute. For example, if the backend runs under
http://example.com/my-shariff-backend/, the
data-backend-url should be
/my-shariff-backend/. The script will handle the rest.
This is a list of integrations for third-party systems: