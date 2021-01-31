🦈 shargs (shell args) is a library for building command-line argument parsers.
Features
Installation
Install as a bundle (recommended):
npm install --save shargs
Install as modules:
npm install --save shargs-core # core functions like parserSync (in bundle: shargs/core or shargs)
npm install --save shargs-opts # a DSL for command-line options (in bundle: shargs/opts)
npm install --save shargs-parser # collection of parser functions (in bundle: shargs/parser)
npm install --save shargs-usage # collection of usage functions (in bundle: shargs/usage)
npm install --save shargs-repl # build REPLs powered by shargs (not in bundle)
The documentation assumes the bundle is installed,
but the only difference between the bundle and modules installation is how functions are imported:
The bundle uses
require('shargs/opts'), while
require('shargs-opts') is used by modules
(note the use of
/ vs.
-).
Read installing as bundle or modules for more details.
Getting Started
Describe your command and its options:
const opts = [
stringPos('question', {desc: 'Ask a question.', required: true}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {desc: 'The answer.', defaultValues: [42]}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'})
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts, {desc: 'Ask the Ultimate Question.'})
The
deepThought command has three command-line options:
- A
required string positional argument named
question.
- An
answer number option specified with
-a or
--answer that should default to
42 if not given.
- A
help command-line flag given by
-h or
--help.
You may use the
shargs-opts module to get a nice DSL for describing our options.
However, you could have also written them out as objects yourself or could have used a different DSL.
Read up on the details in the command-line options section.
Declare your own command-line parser:
const parser = parserSync({
argv: [splitShortOpts],
opts: [setDefaultValues, requireOpts, cast],
args: [flagsAsBools]
})
Shargs gives you fine-grained control over how the options are parsed.
By using the
shargs-core and
shargs-parser modules, we have build the following
parser:
-
splitShortOpts: Short option groups like
-cvzf are transformed to
-c -v -z -f.
-
setDefaultValues: Options with default values that were not provided are set.
-
requireOpts: It is verified that all required options have been given.
-
cast: Strings are cast to other types, like numbers or booleans.
-
flagsAsBools: Command-line flags are transformed to booleans.
Note that you did not tell
parser how exactly to do those things.
Everything is nice and declarative, and the details are hidden away in the parser stages.
The parserSync function
and command-line parsers sections have all the details.
Layout a usage documentation:
const docs = usage([synopsis, space, optsList, space, desc])
const style = {
line: [{width: 80}],
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 55}]
}
You may use
shargs-usage to automatically generate a usage documentation based on a command definition
(e.g.
deepThought from before).
The module provides all components generally found in usage documentations, like:
- A
synopsis, summarizing available options: e.g.
deepThought (<question>) [-a|--answer] [-h|--help].
- An options list (
optsList), describing option details in a tabular format.
Note that
shargs-usage is declarative:
You only specify what components our usage documentation should have.
The details on how exactly those components transform command-line options into text is hidden away.
See the automatic usage documentation generation
and style sections.
Use the parser and the usage documentation in your program:
const argv = process.argv.slice(2)
const {errs, args} = parser(deepThought)(argv)
errs.forEach(err => console.log(err.msg))
const help = docs(deepThought)(style)
if (args.help) console.log(help)
The command-line option DSL, the parser DSL, and the usage documentation DSL combined
give you a very flexible way to write command-line programs.
Find out more in the building command-line parsers with shargs section.
Run your command with
node ./deepThought --help:
deepThought (<question>) [-a|--answer] [-h|--help]
<question> Ask a question. [required]
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Print this help message and exit.
Ask the Ultimate Question.
The automatic usage documentation generation
and building command-line parsers with shargs sections have more.
Tutorials
Examples
Documentation
This documentation encompasses the following shargs modules:
-
shargs-opts is documented in command-line options.
-
shargs-core is documented in the
parserSync function.
-
shargs-parser is documented in command-line parsers.
-
shargs-usage is documented in automatic usage documentation generation.
-
shargs-repl is documented in building REPLs with shargs.
Command-line Options
Command-line options are the most important concept in shargs.
They are the basis for its two main features:
Command-line parsers
and automatic usage documentation generation.
Shargs defines many different types of command-line options represented by objects with the following interfaces:
| Type
| Interface
|Description
|Flag Option
|
{key, args, types: []}
|A present or absent value.
|Primitive Option
|
{key, args, types: [_]}
|A unary value given by argument.
|Array Option
|
{key, args, types: [_, _, ...]}
|An array of length n given by argument.
|Variadic Option
|
{key, args}
|A variable length array given by argument.
|Subcommand Option
|
{key, args, opts}
|An option group given by argument.
|Primitive Positional Argument
|
{key, types: [_]}
|A unary value given by position.
|Array Positional Argument
|
{key, types: [_, _, ...]}
|An array of length n given by position.
|Variadic Positional Argument
|
{key}
|A variable length array given by position.
|Command Positional Argument
|
{key, opts}
|An option group given by position.
|Rest
|
{values}
|An argument value of unknown type.
Since writing objects following these interfaces by hand can be tedious,
shargs-opts gives you a simple type-based DSL for defining valid command-line options:
const {command, flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
subcommand(askOpts)('ask', ['ask'], {required: true, desc: 'Ask a question.'}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {defaultValues: [42], desc: 'The answer.'}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'})
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts, {
desc: 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' +
'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.'
})
In the example, using the type functions
subcommand,
number,
flag,
and
command guarantees the generation of valid objects.
Type Functions
The following type functions are available:
| Type Function
|Description
|
array(types)(key, args, fields)
arrayPos(types)(key, fields)
|
array generates an array option,
while
arrayPos generates an array positional argument,
representing arrays whose length is known in advance.
The closely related
variadic
and
variadicPos represent arrays with unknown lengths.
array returns the following object:
const array = types => (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, types, ...fields
})
arrayPos returns the following object:
const arrayPos = types => (key, fields) => ({
key, types, ...fields
})
|
bool(key, args, fields)
boolPos(key, fields)
|
bool generates a primitive option,
while
boolPos generates a primitive positional argument,
representing the boolean values
'true' and
'false'.
Note that the values are represented as strings and you may want to
cast them.
If you need more values representing
'true' (e.g.
't',
'yes')
or
'false' (e.g.
'F',
'no'),
have a look at
broadenBools.
If you want to treat a value as its
reverse,
see
reverseBools.
If you need
flags instead of
bools, have a look at the
boolAsFlag and
boolsAsFlags
parser stages.
bool returns the following object:
const bool = (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, types: ['bool'], ...fields
})
boolPos returns the following object:
const boolPos = (key, fields) => ({
key, types: ['bool'], ...fields
})
|
subcommand(opts)(key, args, fields)
command(key, opts, fields)
|
subcommand generates a subcommand option,
while
command generates a command positional argument.
Combined, they enable commands to do multiple things like
git init,
git commit, and
git push.
subcommand's and
command's
opts fields
are arrays of command-line options used to parse their
values.
Subcommands may have their own command-specific parsers
or are parsed by
command's parser.
command or
subcommand values are either terminated by the end of the input
or by
--.
subcommand returns the following object:
const subcommand = opts => (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, opts, ...fields
})
command returns the following object:
const command = (key, opts, fields) => ({
key, opts, ...fields
})
|
flag(key, args, fields)
|
flag generates a flag option,
representing command-line options that take no value.
Shargs counts the number of times a
flag occurs, so a
flag may be amplified by repeating it.
If you don't need counts and prefer numbers or boolean values, have a look at the
flagAsBool,
flagAsNumber,
flagsAsBools and
flagsAsNumbers
parser stages.
If you need the presence of a
flag to imply negativity (e.g.
--no-fun),
see
complement,
reverse and
reverseFlags.
flag returns the following object:
const flag = (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, types: [], ...fields
})
|
number(key, args, fields)
numberPos(key, fields)
|
number generates a primitive option,
while
numberPos generates a primitive positional argument,
representing JavaScript numbers.
Numbers are represented as strings and you may want to
cast them.
If you need
flags instead of
numbers, have a look at the
numberAsFlag and
numbersAsFlags
parser stages.
number returns the following object:
const number = (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, types: ['number'], ...fields
})
numberPos returns the following object:
const numberPos = (key, fields) => ({
key, types: ['number'], ...fields
})
|
string(key, args, fields)
stringPos(key, fields)
|
string generates a primitive option,
while
stringPos generates a primitive positional argument,
representing strings.
string returns the following object:
const string = (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, types: ['string'], ...fields
})
stringPos returns the following object:
const stringPos = (key, fields) => ({
key, types: ['string'], ...fields
})
|
variadic(key, args, fields)
variadicPos(key, fields)
|
variadic generates a variadic option,
while
variadicPos generates a variadic positional argument.
These types represent arrays whose length is not known in advance.
An
opts array can have at most one variadic positional argument
and no other positional arguments (
*Pos) may be defined after it.
The closely related
array
and
arrayPos represent arrays with known lengths, while
command and
subcommand are
variadicPos and
variadic with
opts fields.
A
variadic's or
variadicPos' values are either terminated by the end of the input
or by
--.
variadic returns the following object:
const variadic = (key, args, fields) => ({
key, args, ...fields
})
variadicPos returns the following object:
const variadicPos = (key, fields) => ({
key, ...fields
})
You may write out command-line options by hand, or write your own DSLs for creating them, they are just JavaScript objects:
const askOpts = [
{key: 'format', args: ['--format'], types: ['string'], only: ['json', 'xml'], defaultValues: ['json'],
desc: 'Respond either with json or xml.'},
{key: 'html', args: ['--no-html'], types: [], reverse: true, desc: 'Remove HTML tags.'},
{key: 'help', args: ['-h', '--help'], types: [], desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'},
{key: 'question', types: ['string'], required: true, desc: 'State your question.'}
]
Apart from
key,
args,
types,
opts, and
values
that we have already seen and that determine an option's type,
command-line option objects may be given any other
fields,
that may be used to provide information to parser stages
(e.g.
defaultValues,
only),
or to provide descriptions for usage documentation generation
(e.g.
desc,
descArg).
If you write your own parser stages, you may also define your own fields.
Option Fields
The following fields are used by
shargs-core,
shargs-parser stages
or
shargs-usage functions:
|Field
| Type
|Description
|
args
|
string[]
|
args defines argument names for command-line options (e.g.
['-h', '--help']).
Argument names have no restrictions and can be any string.
E.g.
['-h', '--help'] could be used for a help
flag
or
['ask'] could be used for a
command.
Positional arguments must not have an
args field,
as they are not given by argument, but by their position.
|
contradicts
|
key[]
|
contradicts defines what
keys an option is incompatible with.
This information is used by the
contradictOpts parser stage
to report errors if incompatible options are used together.
Note that
contradicts is unidirectional and not transitive
(e.g. if
a contradicts
b and
b contradicts
c,
a does not contradict
c, and thus
a and
c are compatible).
Only two
keys that each contradict the other
key
are mutually exclusive.
|
defaultValues
|*
|
defaultValues defines default
values for command-line options.
They are used by the
setDefaultValues parser stage
that sets the
values field if no
values are supplied.
The
defaultValues' type depends on the command-line option type:
Subcommands takes the same array of options as
opts.
Flag options' values have to be a number.
All other options take an array of values,
that must have the same length as their
types field.
|
desc
|
string
|
desc defines an option description used by various usage functions.
More specifically,
desc is used by
desc,
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef,
and
optsDefs and their
*With versions.
|
descArg
|
string
|
descArg defines a description for an argument value
(e.g.
{descArg: 'format'} would print
--format=<format>
instead of
--format=<string>).
It is used by the
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef, and
optsDefs usage functions
and their
*With versions.
only,
types, and
key
are other fields that change the argument value description.
These fields are applied in the following order (highest priority first):
descArg,
only,
types,
and
key.
If
descArg is an empty string, no argument value description is displayed.
|
descDefault
|
string
|
descDefault overrides the default shield (e.g.
[default: 42]) displayed in several usage commands.
It is used by the
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef, and
optsDefs usage functions
and their
*With versions.
If
descDefault is an empty string, the default shield is hidden.
|
implies
|
key[]
|
implies defines what
keys an option must be defined with.
This information is used by the
implyOpts parser stage
to report errors if mandatory options are missing.
Note that
implies is unidirectional
(e.g. if
a implies
b and
a is present,
b must be present as well,
but if
b is present,
a does not have to be present)
and transitive
(e.g. if
a implies
b and
b implies
c,
a also implies
c,
and thus if
a is present,
c must also be present).
Only two
keys that each imply the other
key
are mutually inclusive.
|
key
|
string
|
key defines the name of a command-line option.
It is used by the
parser function
as a field name for the parsed values in the resulting
args object.
Most command-line options should have a unique
key to avoid collisions with other options.
However, if two different options describe the same result field, it may make sense to give them a shared key.
See
complement for an example.
A
key must not be named
_.
It is also used by the
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef,
optsDefs,
synopses, and
synopsis usage functions
and their
*With versions to describe argument values (e.g.
--format=<format>).
descArg,
only,
and
types are other fields that change the argument value description.
These fields are applied in the following order (highest priority first):
descArg,
only,
types, and
key.
|
only
|
any[]
|
only defines valid values of an option.
It is used by the
restrictToOnly parser stage to validate user input.
only may be used to implement enumerations.
It is also used by the
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef, and
optsDefs usage functions
and their
*With versions to describe argument values (e.g.
--format=<json|xml>).
descArg,
types,
and
key are other fields that change the argument value description.
These fields are applied in the following order (highest priority first):
descArg,
only,
types,
and
key.
|
opts
|
option[]
|
opts defines the command-line options of
commands
and
subcommands.
|
required
|
boolean
|
required defines whether a command-line option has to be present or not.
It is used by the
requireOpts stage that reports an error
if a
required option does not have
values.
A positional argument (
Pos) can only be
required,
if all previously defined positional arguments are
required as well.
The
synopsis,
synopses,
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef, and
optsDefs usage functions
and their
With versions mark
required options.
|
reverse
|
boolean
|
reverse defines whether the
values of a given option should be reversed by
the
reverseBools or
reverseFlags
parser stages.
|
types
|
string[]
|
types defines what user input a command-line option takes.
Flag options'
types must be
[].
Primitive options' and primitive positional arguments'
types must be
[_],
and array options' and array positional arguments'
types must be
[_, _, ...],
where
_ is the name of a type given as a string.
Variadic options, variadic positional arguments,
subcommand options, and command positional arguments
must not have a
types field.
types is also used by the
optsList,
optsLists,
optsDef, and
optsDefs usage functions
and their
*With versions to describe argument values
(e.g.
--format=<bool> for a
bool option).
descArg,
only,
and
key are other fields that change the argument value description.
These fields are applied in the following order (highest priority first):
descArg,
only,
types,
and
key.
|
values
|
any[]
|
This field should only be set by parser stages and never manually.
values are assigned by the parser.
You may want to use
defaultValues.
The length of a
values' array depends on the command-line option type:
Flag options, primitive options,
primitive positional arguments, and rest
must each have
values of length
1.
Array options' and array positional arguments'
values field must match their
types in length.
subcommand option's, command positional argument's,
variadic option's, and variadic positional argument's
values may have any number of entries.
Option Decorators
Certain changes to options are so frequent, that
shargs-opts provides decorators for them.
You may think of decorators as recurring patterns that are provided as functions.
shargs-opts provides the following decorators:
| Decorator
|Description
|
complement(prefix)(opt)
|
complement transforms a
bool or
flag
option into a complementary option prefixed with a given string
(e.g.
--no-html if used on
--html).
The complementary option has the same
key as the original option,
but
reverses its value.
If
complement is used,
you most probably want to also use the
reverseBools
or
reverseFlags parser stage.
Example:
const {flag, complement} = require('shargs/opts')
const no = complement('--no-')
const html = flag('html', ['-H', '--html'], {defaultValues: ['false']})
const noHtml = no(html)
Is the same as:
const {flag} = require('shargs/opts')
const html = flag('html', ['-H', '--html'], {defaultValues: ['false']})
const noHtml = flag('html', ['--no-H', '--no-html'], {reverse: true})
Note the differences in
defaultValues and
reverse.
|
posArgToOpt(args)(opt)
|
posArgToOpt transforms a positional argument into an option
by adding
args.
Example:
const {command, stringPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [stringPos('question')]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts)
const args = ['deepThought', 'D']
posArgToOpt(args)(deepThought)
Is the same as:
const {subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
subcommand(opts)('deepThought', args)
Verify Commands
Shargs provides a function for verifying that commands have the correct structure:
const {verifyCommand} = require('shargs')
const {errs, opt} = verifyCommand(deepThought)
In the example, it would return a list of
errs if
deepThought was invalid.
If the command is valid, the
errs list is empty.
verifyCommand is used internally by
parserSync and
parser, but may be used independently.
The
parserSync Function
The
parserSync function is
shargs' core abstraction.
It generates a command-line parser from a collection of parser stages
and is usually used alongside
shargs-parser:
const {parserSync} = require('shargs')
const {cast, flagsAsBools, requireOpts, restrictToOnly} = require('shargs/parser')
const {reverseFlags, setDefaultValues, splitShortOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const stages = {
argv: [splitShortOpts],
opts: [setDefaultValues, requireOpts, reverseFlags, cast],
args: [flagsAsBools]
}
const substages = {
ask: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]
}
const parser = parserSync(stages, substages)
parserSync takes two parameters:
- A
stages object that takes parser stages
and defines what transformations should be applied in which order.
- An optional
substages object that defines subcommand-specific
opts parser stages.
parserSync has a twin function called
parser that does the same, but works asynchronously.
stages
Shargs has seven different processing steps called stages that are applied in a predefined order
and transform argument values (
process.argv) via command-line options (
opts) to arguments (
args):
|Stage
|Field
|Type
|1
|
toArgv
|
any => {errs, argv}
Transforms a value into command-line argument values syntax, e.g.
"-p commit -am 'First commit'"
could be transformed to
['-p', 'commit', '-am', 'First commit']
|2
|
argv
|
Array<{errs, argv} => {errs, argv}>
Several stages that modify command-line argument values, e.g.
['-p', 'commit', '-am', 'First commit']
could be transformed to
['-p', 'commit', '-a', '-m', 'First commit']
|3
|
toOpts
|
command => {errs, argv} => {errs, opts}
Transforms argument values into command-line options, e.g.
['-p', 'commit', '-a', '-m', 'First commit']
could be transformed to
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
|4
|
opts
|
Array<{errs, opts} => {errs, opts}>
Several stages that modify command-line options, e.g.
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
could be transformed to
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: ['bool'], values: ['true']},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
|5
|
toArgs
|
{errs, opts} => {errs, args}
Transforms command-line options into arguments object arrays, e.g.
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: ['bool'], values: ['true']},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
could be transformed to
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: [
{_: [], all: 'true', message: 'First commit'}
]}
]
|6
|
args
|
Array<{errs, args} => {errs, args}>
Several stages that modify arguments object arrays, e.g.
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: [
{_: [], all: 'true', message: 'First commit'}
]}
]
could be transformed to
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: {
{_: [], all: true, message: 'First commit'}
}}
]
|7
|
fromArgs
|
{errs, args} => any
Transforms argument object arrays into any result value:
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: [
{_: [], all: true, message: 'First commit'}
]}
]
could be transformed to
{
_: [],
paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1},
commit: {
_: [],
all: true,
message: 'First commit'
}
}
The
argv,
opts, and
args stages
are the user-facing API to declare a parser's behavior.
The
toOps and
toArgs stages
define the core behavior of
parserSync (and
parser)
and shargs defines sensible defaults that should not have to be changed in most use cases.
However, if you do have a use case that needs adjustments to those stages, you may carefully swap them out.
If you read the types from top to bottom, you get a good impression of how
parserSync works.
substages
substages define custom
opts stages for subcommands.
That means, while most subcommands are parsed using the
opts defined in
stages,
those whose
key matches a key in the
substages object are parsed using the
opts defined under that key.
Keys may be deeply nested to account for
subcommands of
subcommands:
E.g. if
ask had a subcommand with the
question
key,
{ask: {question: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]}} would assign custom
opts to
question.
The
_
key is special in
substages:
It is a wildcard that is used by any
subcommand that is not given explicitly by
key.
E.g.
{ask: {_: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]}} and
{_: {_: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]}} both work for
question.
Async Parsers
The
parserSync function has an asynchronous alternative called
parser.
It is used exactly like
parserSync, but also works with stages returning
JavaScript Promises
and returns a Promise itself:
const {parser} = require('shargs')
const asyncParser = parser(stages, substages)
const parse = asyncParser(deepThought)
const {errs, args} = await parse(argv)
In addition to
parserSync's parameters,
parser's
stages and
substages parameters also take parser stages that return Promises:
|Stage
|Field
|Type
|1
|
toArgv
|
any => {errs, argv}
any => Promise<{errs, argv}>
Transforms a value into command-line argument values syntax, e.g.
"-p commit -am 'First commit'"
could be transformed to
['-p', 'commit', '-am', 'First commit']
|2
|
argv
|
Array<{errs, argv} => {errs, argv}>
Array<{errs, argv} => Promise<{errs, argv}>>
Several stages that modify command-line argument values, e.g.
['-p', 'commit', '-am', 'First commit']
could be transformed to
['-p', 'commit', '-a', '-m', 'First commit']
|3
|
toOpts
|
command => {errs, argv} => {errs, opts}
command => {errs, argv} => Promise<{errs, opts}>
Transforms argument values into command-line options, e.g.
['-p', 'commit', '-a', '-m', 'First commit']
could be transformed to
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
|4
|
opts
|
Array<{errs, opts} => {errs, opts}>
Array<{errs, opts} => Promise<{errs, opts}>>
Several stages that modify command-line options, e.g.
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
could be transformed to
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: ['bool'], values: ['true']},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
|5
|
toArgs
|
{errs, opts} => {errs, args}
{errs, opts} => Promise<{errs, args}>
Transforms command-line options into arguments object arrays, e.g.
[
{key: 'paginate', args: ['-p'], types: [], values: [1]},
{key: 'commit', args: ['commit'], opts: [...], values: [
{key: 'all', args: ['-a'], types: ['bool'], values: ['true']},
{key: 'message', args: ['-m'], types: ['string'], values: ['First commit']},
...
]},
...
]
could be transformed to
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: [
{_: [], all: 'true', message: 'First commit'}
]}
]
|6
|
args
|
Array<{errs, args} => {errs, args}>
Array<{errs, args} => Promise<{errs, args}>>
Several stages that modify arguments object arrays, e.g.
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: [
{_: [], all: 'true', message: 'First commit'}
]}
]
could be transformed to
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: {
{_: [], all: true, message: 'First commit'}
}}
]
|7
|
fromArgs
|
{errs, args} => any
{errs, args} => Promise<any>
Transforms argument object arrays into any result value:
[
{_: [], paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1}},
{commit: [
{_: [], all: true, message: 'First commit'}
]}
]
could be transformed to
{
_: [],
paginate: {type: 'flag', count: 1},
commit: {
_: [],
all: true,
message: 'First commit'
}
}
If you read the stages' field types from top to bottom, you get a good impression of what an asynchronous parser does.
Internally, an asynchronous shargs parser really differs only in one major way from a synchronous parser:
Instead of using function composition, it uses Promise.prototype.then to chain parser stages.
Advanced Parsers
Command-line Parsers
You do not have to write all parser stages yourself.
The
shargs-parser library offers a large collection of common parser stages, you can use.
The parser stages presented here are split into checks and stages.
While checks only report errors, stages also transform their
argv,
opts, or
args.
Usually, it makes sense to declare checks before stages.
argv Checks
|
|Description
|
verifyArgv(rules)
|
Reports a
FalseArgvRules error
if the passed
rules predicate returns
false for an argument value.
If
rules is not a function, reports a
WrongArgvRulesType error.
Example:
const {verifyArgv} = require('shargs/parser')
const rules = argv => (
argv.some(_ => _ === '--question') &&
argv.some(_ => _ === '--answer')
)
const argv = ['--answer', '42']
verifyArgv(rules)({argv})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'FalseArgvRules',
msg: 'Your argv rules returned false...',
info: {...}
}
]
}
argv Stages
|
|Description
|
equalsSignAsSpace
|
Allows arguments of the form
--answer=42 to be interpreted like
--answer 42.
It only removes the first
=,
so
['--question=1+2=3?'] is transformed into
['--question', '1+2=3?'].
Example:
const {equalsSignAsSpace} = require('shargs/parser')
const argv = ['--answer=42']
equalsSignAsSpace({argv})
Result:
{
argv: ['--answer', '42']
}
|
shortOptsNoSpace
|
Allows to omit whitespaces between short arguments and their values.
Passing
-a42 would be the same as passing
-a 42.
Cannot be used together with
splitShortOpts.
Example:
const {shortOptsNoSpace} = require('shargs/parser')
const argv = ['-a42']
shortOptsNoSpace({argv})
Result:
{
argv: ['-a', '42']
}
|
splitShortOpts
|
Allows using short option groups.
The group
-xvzf would be interpreted as
-x -v -z -f.
Cannot be used together with
shortOptsNoSpace.
Example:
const {splitShortOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const argv = ['-ha', '42']
splitShortOpts({argv})
Result:
{
argv: ['-h', '-a', '42']
}
|
traverseArgv(p)(f)
|
Transforms arguments by applying a function
f to each argument satisfying a predicate
p.
While
p's signature is
arg => true|false,
f's signature must be
(arg, index, argv) => ({errs = [], argv = []}).
Many other
argv checks and stages are defined in terms of
traverseArgv
and it is of great help for writing custom
argv stages.
Example:
const {traverseArgv} = require('shargs/parser')
const argv = [
'--answer=42',
'--help'
]
const hasEqualsSign = arg => arg.indexOf('=') > -1
const replaceFirstEqualsSign = arg => ({
argv: [
arg.slice(0, arg.indexOf('=')),
arg.slice(arg.indexOf('=') + 1)
]
})
traverseArgv(hasEqualsSign)(replaceFirstEqualsSign)({argv})
Result:
{
argv: [
'--answer', '42',
'--help'
]
}
opts Checks
|
|Description
|
contradictOpts
|
Reports a
ContradictionDetected error if options with a
contradicts list violate their constraints.
This is the case, if both, the option and an option from its
contradicts list, have
values.
If
contradicts is not a list, it reports a
WrongContradictsType error.
Example:
const {contradictOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {number, string} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('age', ['-a'], {
values: ['27']
}),
string('birthday', ['-b'], {
contradicts: ['age'],
values: ['27.7.1927']
})
]
contradictOpts({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'ContradictionDetected',
msg: 'Some given keys contradict each other.',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
demandASubcommand
|
Reports a
SubcommandRequired
unless at least one
subcommand has
values.
Example:
const {demandASubcommand} = require('shargs/parser')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Ask a question.'}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
values: ['42'],
desc: 'The answer.'
}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {
desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'
})
]
demandASubcommand({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'SubcommandRequired',
msg: 'No subcommand found. Please use at least one subcommand!',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
implyOpts
|
Reports an
ImplicationViolated error
if options with an
implies list violate their constraints.
This is the case, if the option has
values, but an option from its
implies list has not.
If
implies is not a list, it reports a
WrongImpliesType error.
Example:
const {implyOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {number, string} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a']),
string('question', ['-q'], {
implies: ['answer'],
values: ['How much is the fish?']
})
]
implyOpts({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'ImplicationViolated',
msg: 'Some given keys that imply...',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
requireOpts
|
Reports a
RequiredOptionMissing error
if an option whose
required field is
true is missing.
If
values is not an array,
it reports a
WrongFormatForRequiredOption error.
Example:
const {requireOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {string} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
string('question', ['--question'], {required: true})
]
requireOpts({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'RequiredOptionIsMissing',
msg: 'A required option has not been provided.',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
suggestOpts
|
Corrects spelling mistakes by suggesting existing command-line arguments for all unknown provided arguments.
E.g. if
--asnwer was provided, the
--answer argument would be suggested.
It checks all rest
values,
assuming they are in the rest category because of spelling mistakes.
It collects all command-line options'
args
and computes a distance metric (currently Levenshtein distance) between each arg and each
rest.
It reports the results in a
DidYouMean error,
suggesting probable
args replacements for spelling mistakes.
Example:
const {suggestOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a', '--ans']),
{values: ['--asn']}
]
suggestOpts({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'DidYouMean',
msg: 'An unknown command-line argument...',
info: {
argv: '--asn',
options: [
[],
[],
[{'--ans': number('answer', ['-a', '--ans'])}],
[{'-a': number('answer', ['-a', '--ans'])}]
]
}
}
]
}
The
options array looks a little bit strange, so an explanation is in order.
The array's index is the cost necessary to transform the unknown option in the arguments, represented as keys.
Because of this, you can conveniently work with the results, e.g. by only using the most probable ones:
'Did you mean: ' + (
options
.slice(0, 3)
.reduce((a, b) => a.concat(b))
.flatMap(Object.keys)
.join(', ')
)
Results in:
Did you mean: --age
|
validatePosArgs
|
Reports an
InvalidRequiredPositionalArgument error
if defined positional arguments (
*Pos) violate their rules for the
required field
or the position of
variadicPos.
If a positional argument is
required,
all previously defined positional arguments must be
required, as well,
and no other positional arguments can be defined after a
variadicPos.
In case of a violation of the second rule,
validatePosArgs reports an
InvalidVariadicPositionalArgument error.
Example:
const {validatePosArgs} = require('shargs/parser')
const {stringPos, variadicPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
stringPos('name1', {required: true, values: ['Arthur']}),
stringPos('name2', {required: false, values: ['Ford']}),
stringPos('name3', {required: true, values: ['Trillian']}),
variadicPos('names', {values: ['Zaphod', 'Marvin']}),
stringPos('name4', {values: ['Douglas']})
]
validatePosArgs({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'InvalidRequiredPositionalArgument',
msg: 'If a positional argument is required, all prev...',
info: {...}
},
{
code: 'InvalidVariadicPositionalArgument',
msg: 'Only the last positional argument may be variadic.',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
verifyOpts(rules)
|
Reports a
FalseOptsRules error
if the
opts array does not adhere to the
rules predicate.
rules must have the following function signature:
opt => true|false.
If
rules is not a function,
verifyOpts reports a
WrongOptsRulesType error.
Example:
const {verifyOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {string} = require('shargs/opts')
const implies = (p, q) => !p || q
const rules = opts => implies(
opts.some(_ => _.key === 'question' && _.values),
opts.some(_ => _.key === 'answer' && _.values)
)
const opts = [
string('question', ['--question'], {
values: ['How much is the fish?']
}),
number('answer', ['-a'])
]
verifyOpts(rules)({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'FalseOptsRules',
msg: 'Your opts rules returned false...',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
verifyValuesArity
|
Reports an error if an option's
values do not fit its
types.
See the
values documentations for the exact rules.
If the lengths of
values and
types do not match,
an
InvalidArity error is reported.
If the
types field has an invalid value, an
InvalidTypes error is reported
and
verifyValuesArity reports an
InvalidValues error in case of invalid
values.
Example:
const {verifyValuesArity} = require('shargs/parser')
const {number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['--answer'], {values: ['42', '23']})
]
verifyValuesArity({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'InvalidArity',
msg: "An option's types arity does not match...",
info: {...}
}
]
}
opts Stages
|
|Description
|
arrayOnRepeat
|
Collects all repeated
keys in an array,
instead of keeping only the first mention of a
key.
Example:
const {arrayOnRepeat} = require('shargs/parser')
const {number, string} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
string('answer', ['-a'], {values: ['42']}),
number('answer', ['-a'], {values: [42]})
]
arrayOnRepeat({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
array(['string', 'number'])('answer', ['-a'], {
values: ['42', 42]
})
]
}
|
bestGuessOpts
|
Takes a best guess approach to transform rest values that did not match a command-line option
into new command-line options.
E.g.
{values: ['--version']} becomes
{key: 'version', types: [], values: [1]} and
[{values: ['--not']}, {values: ['panic']}]
becomes
{key: 'not', types: ['string'], args: ['--not'], values: ['panic']}.
Single
rest options are interpreted as
flags
while two consecutive
rest options are interpreted as
strings
if the first
rest is in short option format
(one minus with a single character, e.g.
-n,
-a)
or in long option format (two minuses with any more characters, e.g.
--name,
--answer).
bestGuessArgs is very similar to
bestGuessOpts,
but also considers non-consecutive rest
values.
Example:
const {bestGuessOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {flag, string} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
string('age', ['--age'], {values: ['unknown']}),
{values: ['--paranoid']},
{values: ['--name']},
{values: ['Marvin']},
{values: ['foo']}
]
bestGuessOpts({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
string('age', ['--age'], {values: ['unknown']}),
flag('paranoid', [], {values: [1]}),
string('name', [], {values: ['Marvin']}),
{values: ['foo']}
]
}
|
broadenBools(alt)
|
Transforms
bools with
values like
'yes' or
'no' into
bools with
'true' or
'false'
values based on an
alt mapping
(e.g.
{true: ['yes'], false: ['no']}).
Example:
const {broadenBools} = require('shargs/parser')
const {bool, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {values: ['42']}),
bool('verbose', ['--verbose'], {values: ['no']})
]
const alt = {
true: ['yes'],
false: ['no', 'f']
}
broadenBools(alt)({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {values: ['42']}),
bool('verbose', ['--verbose'], {values: ['false']})
]
}
|
cast
|
Casts string
values
into other JavaScript types (e.g. numbers, booleans)
according to the command-line options'
types
(e.g.
{key: 'answer', types: ['number'], values: ['42']} is transformed to
{key: 'answer', types: ['number'], values: [42]}).
If
types contains
'number', but
values
cannot be cast into a number, an
ArgumentIsNotANumber error is reported.
If
types contains
'bool', but
values
is not
['true'] or
['false'], an
ArgumentIsNotABool error is reported.
Example:
const {cast} = require('shargs/parser')
const {bool, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {values: ['42']}),
bool('verbose', ['--verbose'], {defaultValues: ['false']})
]
cast({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {values: [42]}),
bool('verbose', ['--verbose'], {defaultValues: [false]})
]
}
|
restrictToOnly
|
Validates all command-line options with both,
only
and
values fields,
by making sure that all values in
values
are also contained in
only.
If values are not found in
only,
a
ValueRestrictionsViolated error is reported for each value.
Example:
const {restrictToOnly} = require('shargs/parser')
const {number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['--answer'], {only: ['42'], values: ['23']})
]
restrictToOnly({opts})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'ValueRestrictionViolated',
msg: 'A value lies outside the allowed values...',
info: {...}
}
],
opts
}
|
reverseBools
|
Transforms
values of
primitive options and
array options
whose
types contain
'bool' and whose
reverse field is
true
by replacing
'true'/
true with
'false'/
false and vice versa.
Example:
const {reverseBools} = require('shargs/parser')
const {bool} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
bool('verbose', ['-v'], {reverse: true, values: [true]}),
bool('verbose', ['-v'], {reverse: true, values: ['true']})
]
reverseBools({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
bool('verbose', ['-v'], {reverse: true, values: [false]}),
bool('verbose', ['-v'], {reverse: true, values: ['false']})
]
}
|
reverseFlags
|
Transforms
values of
flag options whose
reverse field is
true
by inverting the
flag's value (e.g.
1 becomes
-1).
Example:
const {reverseFlags} = require('shargs/parser')
const {flag} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
flag('help', ['-h'], {reverse: true, values: [1]})
]
reverseFlags({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
flag('help', ['-h'], {reverse: true, values: [-1]})
]
}
|
setDefaultValues
|
Transforms all options that have no
values, but
defaultValues,
by setting the
values field
to the
defaultValues' value.
Example:
const opts = [
flag(['-f'], {defaultValues: [1]}),
bool(['-b'], {defaultValues: ['true']})
]
setDefaultValues({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
flag(['-f'], {values: [1]}),
bool(['-b'], {values: ['true']})
]
}
|
traverseOpts(p)(f)
|
Transforms
opts by applying a function
f
to each option satisfying a predicate
p.
While
p's signature is
opt => true|false,
f's signature must be
(opt, index, opts) => ({errs = [], opts = []}).
Many other
opts checks and stages are defined in terms of
traverseOpts
and it is of great help for writing custom
opts stages.
Example:
const {traverseOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const {flag, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a'], {values: ['42']}),
flag('verbose', ['-v'], {values: [1]}),
flag('help', ['-h'], {values: [1]})
]
const isFlag = _ => Array.isArray(_.types) && _.types.length === 0
const reverseFlags = opt => ({
opts: [
{...opt, values: [-opt.values[0]]}
]
})
traverseOpts(isFlag)(reverseFlags)({opts})
Result:
{
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a'], {values: ['42']}),
flag('verbose', ['-v'], {values: [-1]}),
flag('help', ['-h'], {values: [-1]})
]
}
args Checks
|
|Description
|
failRest
|
Reports an
UnexpectedArgument error
for each value in the rest field
_.
Example:
const {failRest} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
_: ['--help']
}
failRest({args})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'UnexpectedArgument',
msg: 'An unexpected argument was used...',
info: {...}
}
]
}
|
verifyArgs(rules)
|
Reports a
FalseArgsRules error for each
args object
that does not adhere to the
rules predicate (with the signature
arg => true|false).
Reports a
WrongArgsRulesType error if
rules is not a function.
Example:
const {verifyArgs} = require('shargs/parser')
const rules = args => (
typeof args.question !== 'undefined' &&
typeof args.answer !== 'undefined'
)
const args = {
question: 'How much is the fish?'
}
verifyArgs(rules)({args})
Result:
{
errs: [
{
code: 'FalseArgsRules',
msg: 'Your args rules returned false...',
info: {...}
}
]
}
args Stages
|
|Description
|
bestGuessArgs
|
Introduces new arguments by best guess based on rest field values
(e.g.
{_: ['--version']} becomes
{version: {type: 'flag', count: 1}}
and
{_: ['--not', 'panic']} becomes
{not: 'panic'}).
Transforms single rest field values into a flag and two consecutive rest options into a string.
It only assumes rest field values to be strings if the first rest is in short option format
(one minus with a single character, e.g.
-h,
-v)
or in long option format (two minuses with any more characters, e.g.
--help,
--verbose).
bestGuessArgs is very similar to
bestGuessOpts,
but also considers rest fields that originally did not directly follow each other.
E.g. assuming
--help to be a known argument,
--not --help panic would produce
{not: 'panic'},
although its components were not in tandem.
Example:
const {bestGuessArgs} = require('shargs/parser')
const obj = {
args: {
_: ['--answer', '42', 'foo', '-h'],
command: {
_: ['bar', '-v', '--question', 'What is answer?', '-v']
}
}
}
bestGuessArgs(obj)
Result:
{
args: {
_: ['foo'],
answer: '42',
h: {type: 'flag', count: 1},
command: {
_: ['bar'],
v: {type: 'flag', count: 2},
question: 'What is answer?'
}
}
}
|
bestGuessCast
|
Casts string
args into other JavaScript types
using a best guess approach based on their values (e.g.
{answer: '42'} becomes
{answer: 42}
and
{all: 'true'} becomes
{all: true}).
It supports numbers and booleans (e.g.
{help: 'true'} becomes
{help: true}).
Example:
const {bestGuessCast} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
_: ['--name', 'Marvin'],
str1: 'yay',
num1: '42.3',
num2: '123e-1',
num3: '0x11',
num4: '0b11',
bool1: 'true',
arr1: ['-42', 'true', 'yay'],
obj: {
num5: '0o11',
num6: '-Infinity',
num7: '',
num8: null,
bool2: 'false',
bool3: undefined
}
}
bestGuessCast({args})
Result:
{
args: {
_: ['--name', 'Marvin'],
str1: 'yay',
num1: 42.3,
num2: 12.3,
num3: 17,
num4: 3,
bool1: true,
arr1: [-42, true, 'yay'],
obj: {
num5: 9,
num6: -Infinity,
num7: '',
num8: null,
bool2: false,
bool3: undefined
}
}
}
|
boolAsFlag(key)
|
Transforms bool arguments with
key in
args to a flag object.
E.g., assuming the
all key,
{all: true} is transformed to
{all: {type: 'flag', count: 1}} and
{all: false} to
{all: {type: 'flag', count: -1}}.
Example:
const args = {
_: [],
version: true
}
boolAsFlag('version')({args})
Result:
{
_: [],
version: {type: 'flag', count: 1}
}
|
boolsAsFlags
|
Transforms all bool arguments in
args to flag objects
using
boolAsFlag.
Example:
const args = {
_: [],
html: false,
version: true
}
boolsAsFlags({args})
Result:
{
_: [],
html: {type: 'flag', count: -1},
version: {type: 'flag', count: 1}
}
|
clearRest
|
Sets rest values to an empty array (i.e.
{_: []}).
Example:
const {clearRest} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {_: ['--verbose']}
clearRest({args})
Result:
{
args: {_: []}
}
|
flagAsBool(key)
|
Transforms flags with
key in
args to a bool value.
E.g., assuming the
all key,
{all: {type: 'flag', count: 1}} is transformed to
{all: true} and
{all: {type: 'flag', count: -1}} to
{all: false}.
If its
count is greater than
0 it is considered
true, otherwise it is considered
false.
Example:
const {flagAsBool} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 1}
}
flagAsBool('verbose')({args})
Result:
{
args: {
verbose: true
}
}
|
flagAsNumber(key)
|
Transforms flags with
key in
args to a number using its
count.
E.g., assuming the
verbose key,
{verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 3}} becomes
{verbose: 3}.
Example:
const {flagAsNumber} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 2}
}
flagAsNumber('version')({args})
Result:
{
args: {
verbose: 2
}
}
|
flagsAsBools
|
Transforms all flag arguments in
args to bool values
using
flagAsBool.
Example:
const {flagsAsBools} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 1}
}
flagsAsBools({args})
Result:
{
args: {
verbose: true
}
}
|
flagsAsNumbers
|
Transforms all flag arguments in
args to numbers using their
count
like
flagAsNumber.
Example:
const {flagsAsNumbers} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 2}
}
flagsAsNumbers({args})
Result:
{
args: {
verbose: 2
}
}
|
mergeArgs(merge)
|
Transforms
args by flattening them
by recursively merging nested objects into their parent object
(e.g.
{ask: {question: '42?'}, answer: 42} becomes
{question: '42?', answer: 42}).
A custom
merge function may be passed with the following function signature:
(obj1 = {}, obj2 = {}) => {}.
The default
merge function (if
merge is
undefined)
prefers keys from the parent object over keys from nested objects,
but concatenates rest values (
_) from both objects
(e.g.
{_: ['foo'], answer: 42, ask: {_: ['bar'], answer: 23}} becomes
{_: ['foo', 'bar'], answer: 42}).
Example:
const {mergeArgs} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
_: ['--help'],
version: {type: 'flag', count: 2},
name: 'Arthur',
command: {
_: ['-v'],
version: {type: 'flag', count: 1},
name: 'Trillian',
help: true
},
verbose: true
}
const mergeLeft = (outer, inner) => ({
...inner,
...outer,
_: [
...(outer._ || []),
...(inner._ || [])
]
})
mergeArgs(mergeLeft)({args})
Result:
{
args: {
_: ['--help', '-v'],
version: {type: 'flag', count: 2},
name: 'Arthur',
help: true,
verbose: true
}
}
|
numberAsFlag(key)
|
Transforms numbers with
key in
args to flag objects.
The number becomes the flag's
count.
E.g.
{answer: 42} becomes
{answer: {type: 'flag', count: 42}}.
Example:
const args = {
_: [],
answer: 42
}
numberAsFlag('answer')({args})
Result:
{
_: [],
answer: {type: 'flag', count: 42}
}
|
numbersAsFlags
|
Transforms all numbers in
args to flag objects using
numberAsFlag.
Example:
const args = {
_: [],
answer: 42
}
numbersAsFlags({args})
Result:
{
_: [],
answer: {type: 'flag', count: 42}
}
|
traverseArgs(fs)
|
Transforms
args by applying functions
fs to each key/value pair based on the value's type.
fs supports the following types:
array,
boolean,
flag,
function,
null,
number,
object,
string,
undefined, and
otherwise.
The default behavior for most types is to not change the value, with three notable exceptions:
functions and
otherwises key/value pairs are removed from args,
while
object's default function applies
fs to nested objects.
{flag: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args})}
is the signature for
fs with fields for each type.
Many other
args checks and stages are defined in terms of
traverseArgs
and it is of great help for writing custom
args stages.
Example:
const {traverseArgs} = require('shargs/parser')
const args = {
verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 2},
answer: 23
}
const fs = {
flag: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({
errs,
args: {...args, [key]: val.count}
}),
number: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({
errs,
args: {...args, [key]: val + 19}
})
}
traverseArgs(fs)({args})
Result:
{
args: {
verbose: 2,
answer: 42
}
}
Allowed
fs fields:
const fs = {
array: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
boolean: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
flag: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
function: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
null: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
number: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
otherwise: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
object: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
string: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args}),
undefined: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args})
}
Advanced Parser Stages
Automatic Usage Documentation Generation
Shargs strictly separates the concerns of parsing command-line arguments and generating usage documentation.
The
shargs-usage module specializes on
generating terminal-based usage documentation for
--help flags
from command-line options:
const {desc, optsLists, space, synopses, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const docs = usage([
synopses,
space,
optsLists,
space,
desc
])
shargs-usage lets you define how your usage documentation should look like in a declarative way.
In the example, we tell our
docs to start with
synopses, have
optsLists in the body,
and close with a
description.
We separate these three parts with
spaces and enclose everything in a
usage function.
Note that we did not mention any command-line options, yet:
const {command, flag, number, stringPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
stringPos('question', {desc: 'Ask a question.', required: true}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {desc: 'The answer.', defaultValues: [42]}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'})
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts, {
desc: 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' +
'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.'
})
const optsDocs = docs(deepThought)
optsDocs now knows what to layout (
deepThought), and how to layout it (
docs).
Finally, we
style the different parts (lines and columns) of the documentation:
const style = {
line: [{width: 60}],
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 35}]
}
const text = optsDocs(style)
Now, if we
console.log(text), the following
text is printed to the console:
deepThought (<question>) [-a|--answer] [-h|--help]
<question> Ask a question. [required]
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Print this help message and exit.
Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The
Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.
deepThought,
docs, and
style
are the moving parts of automatic usage documentation generation
and are defined independently.
We have already talked about command-line options before
and will talk about
style in an upcoming section.
Usage Functions
shargs-usage provides the following usage functions to declare layouts:
| Usage Function
|Description
|
desc
descWith({id})
|
desc takes a command-line option's
desc field
and formats it according to a
style.
If the description is too long to fit one line, it is split and spread over several lines.
desc is defined as
descWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought should answer the Ultimate
Question
Code:
const {desc, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const opt = {
opts: [],
desc: 'Deep Thought should answer the Ultimate Question'
}
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
desc
])(opt)(style)
|
note(string)
noteWith({id})(string)
|
note takes a
string and formats it according to a
style,
ignoring its second parameter.
If the string is too long to fit one line, it is split and spread over several lines.
note is defined as
noteWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
Code:
const {note, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
note('Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer')
])()(style)
|
notes(strings)
notesWith({id})(strings)
|
notes takes a list of
strings and formats it
according to a
style,
ignoring its second parameter.
If a string is too long to fit one line, it is split and spread over several lines.
notes is defined as
notesWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
to The Ultimate Question.
Code:
const {notes, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
notes([
'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer',
'to The Ultimate Question.'
])
])()(style)
|
optsDef
optsDefWith({id, pad})
|
optsDef layouts its
opts as a definition list
and formats it according to its
style.
The term part comprises of an opt's
args,
descArg,
only,
types, and
key fields, followed by the
contradicts,
defaultValues,
implies, and
required fields.
The
desc field is given in the definition part.
optsDef is defined as
optsDefWith({id: 'line', pad: 4}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]
The answer.
-h, --help
Prints help.
--version
The version.
Code:
const {optsDef, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer.', defaultValues: ['42']
}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Prints help.'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'The version.'})
]
}
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
optsDef
])(opt)(style)
|
optsDefs
optsDefsWith({id, pad})
|
optsDefs first layouts its
opts and then the
opts
of all its
subcommands recursively,
using
optsDefs,
indenting each
optsDef layer by
pad spaces.
optsDefs is defined as
optsDefsWith({id: 'line', pad: 4}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]
The answer.
-h, --help
Show the usage docs.
ask [required]
Ask questions.
-h
Usage docs.
<questions>... [required]
Questions.
Code:
const {optsDefs, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const {number, variadicPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const required = true
const askOpts = [
flag('help', ['-h'], {desc: 'Show the usage docs.'}),
variadicPos('questions', {required, desc: 'Questions.'})
]
const ask = subcommand(askOpts)
const opt = {
opts: [
ask('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Ask questions.', required}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer.', defaultValues: ['42']
}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Usage docs.'})
]
}
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
optsDefs
])(opt)(style)
|
optsList
optsListWith({id})
|
optsList layouts its
opts as a
table with two columns
and formats it according to its
style.
The first column comprises of an opt's
args,
descArg,
only,
types, and
key fields.
The
desc field is given in the second column, followed by the
contradicts,
defaultValues,
implies, and
required fields.
optsList is defined as
optsListWith({id: 'cols'}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Prints help.
--version The version.
Code:
const {optsList, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer.', defaultValues: ['42']
}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Prints help.'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'The version.'})
]
}
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
usage([
optsList
])(opt)(style)
|
optsLists
optsListsWith({id, pad})
|
optsLists first layouts its
opts and then the
opts
of all its
subcommands recursively,
using
optsLists,
indenting the first column of each
optsList layer by four spaces.
optsLists is defined as
optsListsWith({id: 'cols', pad: 4}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Usage docs.
ask Ask questions. [required]
-h Show the usage docs.
<questions>... Questions. [required]
Code:
const {optsLists, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const {number, variadicPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const required = true
const askOpts = [
flag('help', ['-h'], {desc: 'Show the usage docs.'}),
variadicPos('questions', {required, desc: 'Questions.'})
]
const ask = subcommand(askOpts)
const opt = {
opts: [
ask('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Ask questions.', required}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer.', defaultValues: ['42']
}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Usage docs.'})
]
}
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
usage([
optsLists
])(opt)(style)
|
space
spaceWith({id, lines})
|
space ignores its first argument and returns a line consisting entirely of spaces,
with a width according to
style.
space is defined as
spaceWith({id: 'line', lines: 1}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer to The Ultimate Question.
Code:
const {note, space, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
note('Deep Thought was created to come up with'),
space,
note('the Answer to The Ultimate Question.')
])()(style)
|
synopses
synopsesWith({id})
|
synopses first layouts its
opts and then the
opts
of all its
subcommands,
using a
synopsis each.
synopses is defined as
synopsesWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
deepThought (-a|--answer) [-h|--help]
deepThought (ask) [-h] (<questions>...)
Code:
const {synopses, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {command, flag, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const {subcommand, variadicPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const required = true
const askOpts = [
flag('help', ['-h']),
variadicPos('questions', {required})
]
const ask = subcommand(askOpts)
const opts = [
ask('ask', ['ask'], {required}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {required}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'])
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts)
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
synopses
])(deepThought)(style)
|
synopsis
synopsisWith({id})
|
synopsis layouts the program's
name in the first and its
opts
in the second column of a
table
and formats it according to its
style.
For each opt, the
args,
descArg,
only,
required,
types,
and
key fields are used for a brief overview.
synopsis is defined as
synopsisWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
deepThought (-a|--answer) [-h|--help]
[--version] <questions>...
Code:
const {synopsis, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {command, flag} = require('shargs/opts')
const {number, variadicPos} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer.', required: true
}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Prints help.'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'The version.'}),
variadicPos('questions')
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts)
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usage([
synopsis
])(deepThought)(style)
Usage Combinators
While usage functions taken for themselves are useful,
they really begin to shine if they are combined by usage combinators.
Usage combinators are higher-order usage functions that take other usage functions as parameters,
combine them in various ways, and return a new usage function.
Let's see how usage combinators may be used to implement
synopses:
const {decorate, noSubcommands, onlySubcommands} = require('shargs/usage')
const {optsMap, synopsis, usage, usageMap} = require('shargs/usage')
const prefixKey = prefix => optsMap(opts => ({...opts, key: prefix + ' ' + opts.key}))
function synopses (opt) {
return usage([
noSubcommands(synopsis),
decorate(prefixKey(opt.key), onlySubcommands)(
usageMap(synopses)
)
])(opt)
}
This example uses usage decorators, that are only introduced in the next section.
The implementation of
synopses uses two usage combinators:
usage and
usageMap.
usage is used to combine two usage functions:
A
synopsis of all
opts, but subcommands, and the usage function returned by
usageMap.
usageMap iterates over all
subcommands
and recursively calls
synopses on each
subcommand's
opts.
The recursion stops, if
opt's
opts has no more
subcommands,
since usage functions with empty
opts return an empty string.
Combinators are a powerful feature, as they let you build more complex things from smaller parts.
shargs-usage provides the following usage combinators:
| Usage Combinator
|Description
|
usage(functions)(opt)(style)
|
usage takes a list of usage
functions
that each take an
opt, a
style and return a string.
It then applies its own
opt and
style to each function,
and concatenates the resulting strings.
Example:
deepThought [-a|--answer] [-h|--help] [--version]
-a, --answer=<number> The answer.
-h, --help Prints help.
--version Prints version.
Deep Thought was created to come up with the
Answer.
Code:
const {note, optsList, space} = require('shargs/usage')
const {synopsis, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {command, flag, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {desc: 'The answer.'}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Prints help.'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version.'})
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts, {
desc: 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer.'
})
const style = {
line: [{width: 50}],
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
usage([synopsis, space, optsList, space, desc])(deepThought)(style)
|
usageMap(f)({opts})(style)
|
usageMap takes a function
f that takes an
option
and returns a layout function.
It maps
f over the option's
opts
and applies its
style to each resulting layout function.
Finally, it concatenates the resulting strings and returns the result.
Example:
-a, --answer
The answer.
-h, --help
Prints help.
--version
Prints version.
Code:
const {text, textWith, usageMap} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number} = require('shargs/opts')
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {desc: 'The answer.'}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Prints help.'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version.'})
]
}
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
usageMap(({args, desc}) => layout([
text(args.join(', ')),
textWith({id: 'desc'})(desc)
]))(opt)(style)
Usage Decorators
When defining layouts, we may want to feature some
opts in one place,
and the remaining in a different place of our documentation.
Maybe the
subcommands should be presented in a definition list,
while the other options are layed out as a table.
Usage decorators enable these use cases by modifying inputs of usage functions:
const {desc, optsDef, optsList, space, synopsis, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {decorate, noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, onlySubcommands} = require('shargs/usage')
const decoratedDocs = usage([
noSubcommands(onlyFirstArg(synopsis)),
space,
onlySubcommands(optsDef),
space,
noSubcommands(optsList),
space,
desc
])
The example uses three different decorators:
noSubcommands,
onlySubcommands, and
onlyFirstArg.
Each of these decorators modifies the
opts array in some way,
before passing it on to their wrapped usage function.
The first two focus on filtering
opts:
noSubcommands removes all
subcommands,
while
onlySubcommands keeps only
subcommands.
onlyFirstArg goes one step further and modifies each option in
opts,
removing all but the first argument in their
args fields.
shargs-usage has the following usage decorators:
| Usage Decorator
|Description
|
justArgs(args)(usageFunction)
|
justArgs modifies its
opt
by removing all
opts that have no
args field
or whose
args do not contain any argument
given in the
args list.
Example:
const {justArgs, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer'
}),
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Asks a question'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version'})
]
}
usage([
justArgs(['-a'])(optsList)
])(opt)(style)
Result:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer
|
noSubcommands(usageFunction)
|
noSubcommands modifies its
opt
by removing all
subcommands from its
opts.
Example:
const {noSubcommands, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer'
}),
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Asks a question'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version'})
]
}
usage([
noSubcommands(optsList)
])(opt)(style)
Result:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer
--version Prints version
|
onlySubcommands(usageFunction)
|
onlySubcommands modifies its
opt
by keeping only
subcommands in its
opts.
Example:
const {onlySubcommands, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer'
}),
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Asks a question'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version'})
]
}
usage([
onlySubcommands(optsList)
])(opt)(style)
Result:
ask Asks a question
|
onlyFirstArg(usageFunction)
|
onlyFirstArg modifies its
opt
by first keeping only
opts that have
args
and by then removing all
args but the first.
Example:
const {onlyFirstArg, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer'
}),
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Asks a question'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version'})
]
}
usage([
onlyFirstArg(optsList)
])(opt)(style)
Result:
-a <number> The answer
ask Asks a question
--version Prints version
|
optsFilter(p)(usageFunction)
|
optsFilter modifies its
opt by applying a filter with the predicate
p,
whose function signature must be
opt => true|false to its
opts.
Many other usage decorators are defined in terms of
optsFilter
and it is of great help for writing custom ones.
Example:
const {optsFilter, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer'
}),
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Asks a question'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version'})
]
}
usage([
optsFilter(({types}) => types !== null)(optsList)
])(opt)(style)
Result:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer
ask Asks a question
--version Prints version
|
optsMap(f)(usageFunction)
|
optsMap modifies its
opt by applying a function
f
to each option in
opts,
whose function signature must be
opt => opt.
Many other usage decorators are defined in terms of
optsMap
and it is of great help for writing custom ones.
Example:
const {optsMap, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const {flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
const opt = {
opts: [
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {
desc: 'The answer'
}),
subcommand([])('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Asks a question'}),
flag('version', ['--version'], {desc: 'Prints version'})
]
}
usage([
optsMap(opt => ({...opt, args: opt.args.slice(0, 1)}))(optsList)
])(opt)(style)
Result:
-a <number> The answer
ask Asks a question
--version Prints version
Usage Decorator Combinators
If many usage decorators are applied to a usage function, things get unwieldy, fast:
const {justArgs, noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, synopsis} = require('shargs/usage')
const briefSynopsis = noSubcommands(onlyFirstArg(justArgs(['--help'])(synopsis)))
In the example,
briefSynopsis is decorated three times and the code is not very readable.
Usage decorator combinators facilitate a cleaner code layout:
const {decorate, justArgs, noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, synopsis} = require('shargs/usage')
const decorated = decorate(noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, justArgs(['--help']))
const briefSynopsis = decorated(synopsis)
This version of
briefSynopsis is much more readable.
Note, that
decorate applies its usage decorators from right to left.
As is apparent from the example, usage decorator combinators are usage decorators, themselves.
shargs-usage has the following usage decorator combinators:
| Usage Decorator Combinator
|Description
|
decorate(decorators)(usageFunction)
|
decorate takes many usage function
decorators
and applies them to its
usageFunction from right to left.
Style
Layout functions are transformed to strings by applying
styles:
const style = {
line: [{width: 80}],
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 55}]
}
In the example,
style provides the details for how many columns a usage documentation text should be wide,
and whether it should have padding.
A
style is an object whose values are arrays of style objects, that must have a
width key,
and may have
padEnd and
padStart keys:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
padEnd
|number
|
padEnd defines a padding to the right.
It is filled with spaces.
|
padStart
|number
|
padStart defines a padding to the left.
It is filled with spaces.
|
width
|number
|
width defines the length of text.
The full length of the string is the
width
plus
padEnd and
padStart.
Advanced Usage Documentation
Building Command-line Parsers with Shargs
This section reuses code snippets from earlier sections:
| Snippets
|
askOpts from the type functions section.
const askOpts = [
{key: 'format', args: ['--format'], types: ['string'], only: ['json', 'xml'],
defaultValues: ['json'], desc: 'Respond either with json or xml.'},
{key: 'html', args: ['--no-html'], types: [], reverse: true, desc: 'Remove HTML tags.'},
{key: 'help', args: ['-h', '--help'], types: [], desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'},
{key: 'question', types: ['string'], required: true, desc: 'State your question.'}
]
|
deepThought from the command-line options section.
const {command, flag, number, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
subcommand(askOpts)('ask', ['ask'], {required: true, desc: 'Ask a question.'}),
number('answer', ['-a', '--answer'], {defaultValues: [42], desc: 'The answer.'}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'})
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts, {
desc: 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' +
'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.'
})
|
parser from the
parserSync function section.
const {parserSync} = require('shargs')
const {cast, flagsAsBools, requireOpts, restrictToOnly} = require('shargs/parser')
const {reverseFlags, setDefaultValues, splitShortOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const stages = {
argv: [splitShortOpts],
opts: [setDefaultValues, requireOpts, reverseFlags, cast],
args: [flagsAsBools]
}
const substages = {
ask: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]
}
const parser = parserSync(stages, substages)
|
docs from the
automatic usage documentation generation section.
const {desc, optsLists, space, synopses, usage} = require('shargs/usage')
const docs = usage([
synopses,
space,
optsLists,
space,
desc
])
|
style from the style section.
const style = {
line: [{width: 80}],
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 55}]
}
Imagine these snippets were located in their own modules and were imported earlier.
Then, a sample command-line program written with shargs could be:
const argv = process.argv.slice(2)
const {errs, args} = parser(deepThought)(argv)
if (args.help) {
const help = docs(deepThought)(style)
console.log(help)
process.exit(0)
}
if (errs.length > 0) {
errs.forEach(({code, msg}) => console.log(`${code}: ${msg}`))
process.exit(1)
}
console.log(`The answer is: ${args.answer}`)
process.exit(0)
First, we skip the first two values of
process.argv.
They are
node and the file name and can be ignored.
We then parse the remaining
argv with our
deepThought parser and get two results:
A list of
errs, and an
args object with parsed argument values.
Based on those two results, we build our program.
If the
args.help field is set, we print a
help text generated from
docs by applying
deepThought and
style.
Then, we
exit with exit code
0.
If we run the program with
node ./deepThought --help, the following text is printed:
deepThought [-a|--answer] [-h|--help]
deepThought (ask) [--format] [--no-html] [-h|--help] (<question>)
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Print this help message and exit.
ask Ask a question. [required]
--format=<json|xml> Respond either with json or xml. [default: json]
--no-html Remove HTML tags.
-h, --help Print this help message and exit.
<question> State your question. [required]
Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question of
Life, the Universe, and Everything.
If the
errs array has errors, we print all errors and
exit with exit code
1.
E.g. if we execute
node ./deepThought --answer 5, without specifying the required
ask subcommand,
the following text appears:
Required option is missing: An option that is marked as required has not been provided.
Otherwise, we print the
args.answer.
E.g. if we run it with
node ./deepThought ask "What is the meaning of Life, the Universe, and Everything?",
it prints:
The answer is: 42
More In-depth Documentation
Feel free to skip this section if you are new to Shargs.
It introduces more advanced topics:
Installing as Bundle or Modules
Since version 0.26.0, shargs may be installed in two different ways:
Either as a bundle (recommended), or individually as modules.
npm install --save shargs # bundle installation (core, opts, parser, and usage)
npm install --save shargs-core # module (in bundle: shargs/core or shargs)
npm install --save shargs-opts # module (in bundle: shargs/opts)
npm install --save shargs-parser # module (in bundle: shargs/parser)
npm install --save shargs-usage # module (in bundle: shargs/usage)
npm install --save shargs-repl # module (not in bundle)
The
shargs bundle combines several modules in one distribution with its own version number.
The advantage for the user is that the module versions are guaranteed to be compatible and updates are simpler.
Installing individual modules is more flexible,
e.g. if you want to use a specific set of module versions,
if one module of the bundle is not needed
or if one of the modules is replaced with a different implementation.
It is recommended to start with the bundle installation
and import modules like
require('shargs/opts') or
import 'shargs/core'.
If you want to switch to a module installation later, you may simply replace your imports with module imports:
E.g.
require('shargs-opts') and
import 'shargs-core'.
If you are using modules and need to know which versions are compatible,
you may refer to the module versions used by the
shargs bundle.
Multiple Subcommands
Shargs supports specifying multiple
subcommands.
E.g. you could use both, the
ask and
design
subcommands in the same command
in the following version of
deepThought:
const {command, flag, number, stringPos, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const ask = subcommand([stringPos('question')])
const design = subcommand([stringPos('name')])
const opts = [
ask('ask', ['ask'], {desc: 'Ask a question.'}),
design('design', ['design'], {desc: 'Design a more powerful computer.'}),
flag('help', ['-h', '--help'], {desc: 'Print this help message and exit.'})
]
const deepThought = command('deepThought', opts, {desc: 'Ask the Ultimate Question.'})
If you provide both subcommands in your
argv, both are parsed:
const argv = ['design', 'Earth', 'ask', 'What is the answer to the Ultimate Question?']
const parse = parserSync()(deepThought)
const {argv, errs} = parse(argv)
console.log(argv)
Note that the subcommand order is not preserved.
This is due to the default behavior of
fromArgs,
that keeps only the first mention of a subcommand and merges all subcommands into an (unordered) object.
The input to
fromArgs is still ordered and has duplicates,
so if your program needs the subcommand order or duplicates,
just write a custom
fromArgs stage:
const merge = (obj1, obj2) => ({
...obj1,
subcommands: [
...(obj1.subcommands || []),
obj2
]
})
const fromArgs = ({errs, args}) => ({
errs,
args: args.slice(1).reduce(merge, args[0])
})
This demonstration implementation of
fromArgs is very simple
and lacks some features like e.g. subcommands of subcommands.
Please improve it before using it in your production programs.
Building REPLs with Shargs
🚧 Work in progress: This feature is currently worked on and its API is not yet stable.
Shargs-repl lets you build REPLs with actions defined by shargs
commands.
Custom Checks and Stages
Shargs makes writing and using custom checks and stages very simple.
The only thing you have to do is to follow the correct function signatures for your check or stage,
as given in the
stages and
substages sections.
The following code snippets showcase very simple examples with the correct signatures.
Regardless of whether you implement a check or a stage, the most important thing to remember is:
Always pass on errors!
Custom
argv stage example:
function splitShortOpts ({errs = [], argv = []} = {}) {
const argv2 = argv.flatMap(arg =>
arg.length > 2 && arg[0] === '-' && arg[1] !== '-'
? arg.slice(1).split('').map(c => '-' + c)
: arg
)
return {errs, argv: argv2}
}
If you write a custom
argv stage, have a look at
traverseArgv!
Custom
opts stage example:
function demandACommand ({errs = [], opts = []} = {}) {
const errs2 = []
const aCommand = opts.some(
({key, args, types, opts}) => (
typeof key !== 'undefined' &&
typeof types === 'undefined' &&
Array.isArray(args) && Array.isArray(opts)
)
)
if (!aCommand) {
errs2.push({
code: 'CommandRequired',
msg: 'No command found. Please use at least one command!',
info: {options: opts}
})
}
return {errs: errs.concat(errs2), opts}
}
If you write a custom
opts stage, have a look at
traverseOpts!
Custom
args stage example:
const {traverseArgs} = require('shargs/parser')
function flagsAsBools ({errs = [], args = {}} = {}) {
const fs = {
flag: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({
errs,
args: {...args, [key]: val.count > 0}
})
}
const {errs: errs2, args: args2} = traverseArgs(fs)({args})
return {errs: errs.concat(errs2), args: args2}
}
If you write a custom
args stage, have a look at
traverseArgs!
Layout Functions
Usage functions that are applied to an
opt yield so called
layout functions.
If we take a closer look at the signatures of usage and layout functions,
the connection between the two becomes apparent:
|Type
|Function Signature
|Description
|Layout Function
|
style => string
|Layout functions take a
style and return a
string.
|Usage Function
|
opt => style => string
|Usage functions take an
opt and return a layout function.
In
shargs-usage, an
opt's purpose is to provide the textual contents of layout functions
and the usage functions' only job is to specify how this textual content is extracted from the
opt.
The layout functions do the actual work of formatting strings.
Let's have a look at an example:
const {br, defs, layout, table, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const askDocs = layout([
table([
['deepThought (ask)', '[--format] [--no-html] [-h|--help] (<question>)']
]),
br,
defs([
['--format=<json|xml> [default: json]', 'Respond either with json or xml.'],
['--no-html', 'Remove HTML tags.'],
['-h, --help', 'Print this help message and exit.'],
['<question> [required]', 'State your question.']
]),
br,
text(
'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' +
'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.'
)
])
In the example,
askDocs is a
layout that comprises four different layout functions:
table,
br,
defs, and
text.
Depending on how we
style the
layout, we get different strings:
const style = {
line: [{width: 80}],
cols: [{width: 16}, {width: 64}]
}
const string = askDocs(style)
If we
console.log(string), the following text is printed to the console:
deepThought (ask) [--format] [--no-html] [-h|--help] (<question>)
--format=<json|xml> [default: json]
Respond either with json or xml.
--no-html
Remove HTML tags.
-h, --help
Print this help message and exit.
<question> [required]
State your question.
Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question of
Life, the Universe, and Everything.
Experiment with
style to get different layouts!
shargs-usage gives you the following layout functions:
| Layout Function
|Description
|
br
brWith({id, lines})
|
br returns a
line filled with spaces,
with a
width according to
style.
br is defined as
brWith({id: 'line', lines: 1}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
to The Ultimate Question.
Code:
const {br, layout, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
text('Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer'),
br,
text('to The Ultimate Question.')
])(style)
|
cols(columns)
colsWith({id})(columns)
|
cols takes a list of
columns,
where each column is a list of strings corresponding to
lines.
It formats the
columns according to their
widths
and cuts off strings that are too long.
cols is defined as
colsWith({id: 'cols'}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Prints help.
--version Prints version.
Code:
const {cols, layout} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
layout([
cols([
[
'-a, --answer=<number>',
'-h, --help',
'--version'
],
[
'The answer. [default: 42]',
'Prints help.',
'Prints version.'
]
])
])(style)
|
defs(tuples)
defsWith({id, pad})(tuples)
|
defs takes a list of
tuples,
where each entry is a tuple of strings,
with a term at the first and a definition at the second position.
It formats its
tuples as a definition list over two
lines,
with the term in the first, and the definition in the second
line.
If a term or definition extends its
line,
it is continued in another
line.
defs is defined as
defsWith({id: 'line', pad: 4}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]
The answer.
-h, --help
Prints help.
--version
Prints version.
Code:
const {defs, layout} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
defs([
['-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]', 'The answer.'],
['-h, --help', 'Prints help.'],
['--version', 'Prints version.']
])
])(style)
|
line(string)
lineWith({id})(string)
|
line takes a
string
and formats it according to a
style's
width.
If a
string exceeds its
width, it is cut off, otherwise, the
width is filled up with spaces.
It ends with a line break.
line is defined as
lineWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
Code:
const {layout, line} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
line('Deep Thought was created to come up with'),
line('the Answer')
])(style)
|
lines(strings)
linesWith({id})(strings)
|
lines takes a list of
strings
and layouts each
string with
line.
lines is defined as
linesWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
to The Ultimate Question.
Code:
const {layout, lines} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
lines([
'Deep Thought was created to come up with',
'the Answer',
'to The Ultimate Question.'
])
])(style)
|
table(rows)
tableWith({id})(rows)
|
table takes a list of
rows, lays it out as a borderless table,
and formats it according to a
style.
If an entry exceeds the length of a column, it breaks into the next row.
table is defined as
tableWith({id: 'cols'}).
Example:
-a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42]
-h, --help Prints help.
--version Prints version.
Code:
const {layout, table} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 25}]
}
layout([
table([
['-a, --answer=<number>', 'The answer. [default: 42]'],
['-h, --help', 'Prints help.'],
['--version', 'Prints version.']
])
])(style)
|
text(string)
textWith({id})(string)
|
text takes a
string and formats it according to a
style.
If the
string exceeds a line, it continues on the next.
text is defined as
textWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
Code:
const {layout, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
text('Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer')
])(style)
|
texts(strings)
textsWith({id})(strings)
|
texts takes a list of
strings
and layouts each
string with
text.
texts is defined as
textsWith({id: 'line'}).
Example:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
to The Ultimate Question.
Code:
const {layout, texts} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
texts([
'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer',
'to The Ultimate Question.'
])
])(style)
Layout Combinators
Layout combinators are functions that take layout functions as parameters
and return new layout functions.
They are the primary way of building more complex constructs from simpler components.
The following examples demonstrate the use of layout combinators:
const {layout, layoutMap, textWith} = require('shargs/usage')
const defsWith = ({id}) => layoutMap(
([term, definition] = []) => layout([
textWith({id})(term),
textWith({id})(definition)
])
)
defsWith is implemented in terms of
layout,
layoutMap,
and
textWith.
It
maps over a list of
term and
definition pairs and
layouts them as
texts.
shargs-usage has the following layout combinators:
| Layout Combinator
|Description
|
layout(functions)(style)
|
layout takes a list of layout
functions
that each take a
style and return a string.
It then applies its own
style to each function,
and concatenates the resulting strings.
Example:
const {layout, line} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
layout([
line('Deep Thought was created to come up with'),
line('the Answer')
])(style)
Result:
Deep Thought was created to come up with
the Answer
|
layoutMap(f)(list)(style)
|
layoutMap takes a function
f that takes any value
and returns a layout function.
It maps
f over the
list
and applies its
style to each resulting layout function.
Finally, it concatenates the resulting strings and returns the result.
Example:
const {layout, layoutMap, textWith} = require('shargs/usage')
const defsWith = ({id}) => layoutMap(
([term, definition] = []) => layout([
textWith({id})(term),
textWith({id})(definition)
])
)
const defs = defsWith({id: 'line'})
const style = {
line: [{width: 40}]
}
defs([
['-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]', 'The answer.'],
['-h, --help', 'Prints help.'],
['--version', 'Prints version.']
])(style)
Result:
-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]
The answer.
-h, --help
Prints help.
--version
Prints version.
Layout Decorators
When working with layout functions that take a
style as input,
you sometimes want to modify this
style just before it is passed to the function,
and only for this function call.
This is what layout decorators are for:
const {layout, layoutMap, pad, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const defs = layoutMap(
([term, definition] = []) => layout([
text(term),
pad(['line', 0], 4)(text(definition))
])
)
The example shows a sample implementation of
defs using the
pad layout decorator.
Here, the
term, as well as the
definition have the same id,
texts default id
'line'.
However, we want to add a padding of
4 spaces to the
definition.
So we use
pad to add
4 spaces to the id at the
['line', 0] path of
style.
shargs-usage ships with the following layout decorators:
| Layout Decorator
|Description
|
pad(path, spaces)(layoutFunction)
|
pad looks up the style object at the
path in its
style
and modifies it, by adding a number of
spaces to its
padStart
and subtracting the same number from its
width.
It then passes the modified
style to its
layoutFunction.
Example:
const {layout, pad, table} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 20}, {width: 20}]
}
layout([
pad(['cols', 0], 4)(table([['--answer', '42']]))
])(style)
Result:
--answer 42
|
stylePath(path, f)(layoutFunction)
|
stylePath looks up the style object at the
path in its
style
and modifies it by applying the function
f to it.
It then passes the modified
style to its
layoutFunction.
const {layout, stylePath, table} = require('shargs/usage')
const pad4 = obj => ({
...obj,
padStart: (obj.padStart || 0) + 4,
width: obj.width - 4
})
const style = {
cols: [{width: 20}, {width: 20}]
}
layout([
stylePath(['cols', 0], pad4)(table([['--answer', '42']]))
])(style)
Result:
--answer 42
Layout Decorator Combinators
If many decorators are applied to a layout function, the resulting code can get deeply nested:
const {layout, pad, table} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 30}]
}
layout([
pad(['cols', 0], 4)(
pad(['cols', 1], 4)(
table([
['-a, --answer=<number>', 'The answer. [default: 42]']
])
)
)
])(style)
Layout decorator combinators avoid nesting deeply, by first collecting layout decorators and applying them all at once:
const {decorate, layout, pad, table} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {
cols: [{width: 25}, {width: 30}]
}
const decorated = decorate(pad(['cols', 0], 4), pad(['cols', 1], 4))
layout([
decorated(
table([
['-a, --answer=<number>', 'The answer. [default: 42]']
])
)
])(style)
Note, that
decorate applies layout decorators from right to left.
shargs-usage contains the following layout decorator combinators:
| Layout Decorator Combinator
|Description
|
decorate(decorators)(layoutFunction)
|
decorate takes many layout function
decorators
and applies them to its
layoutFunction from right to left.
Custom Layout Functions
Using your own layout function is straightforward:
Your function only has to have the correct signature and it is ready to be used as a layout function:
It must take a
style object and return a
string.
The following example showcases the custom
table2 layout function that takes
columns instead of
rows as input:
const {table} = require('shargs/usage')
const table2 = (columns = []) => style => {
const rows = []
for (let i = 0; i < columns[0].length; i++) {
const row = []
for (let j = 0; j < columns.length; j++) {
row.push(columns[j][i])
}
rows.push(row)
}
return table(rows)(style)
}
You may use
table2 as a layout function if you apply it to a
columns array,
since that returns a function that takes a
style argument and returns a
string.
This is of course a very simplified example that makes many assumptions that are often not valid
and should not be made in real projects.
Your own function would most probably need much more validations and handling of edge cases.
Custom Usage Functions
Writing and using custom usage functions in shargs is very simple:
You only have to write a function with the correct signature and it can be used as a usage function.
It must take an
opt object and a
style object and return a
string.
The following example shows the custom
descs function that displays the options' descriptions:
const {text} = require('shargs/usage')
const desc = ({desc = ''} = {}) => text(desc)
Using
usageMap simplifies the process of defining your own functions:
const {table, usageMap} = require('shargs/usage')
const optsTable = usageMap(
({key, args, required, desc}) => table([
[(required ? '*' : '') + key, args.join(', '), desc]
])
)
Error Codes
shargs-core and
shargs-parser report errors if a
command-line option's syntax is invalid, or if
checks fail.
The following table contains all error codes currently in use and where they are thrown:
|Code
|Message
|Thrown by
|
ArgumentIsNotABool
|The passed command line argument must either be 'true' or 'false'.
|
cast
|
ArgumentIsNotANumber
|The passed command line argument must be a number.
|
cast
|
CommandExpected
|Expected a command with a string "key" field and an "opts" array.
|
verifyCommand
|
ContradictionDetected
|Some given keys contradict each other.
|
contradictOpts
|
DidYouMean
|An unknown command-line argument was passed. Did you mean any of the following options?
|
suggestOpts
|
FalseArgsRules
|Your args rules returned false. Please abide to the rules defined in verifyArgs.
|
verifyArgs
|
FalseArgvRules
|Your argv rules returned false. Please abide to the rules defined in verifyArgv.
|
verifyArgv
|
FalseOptsRules
|Your opts rules returned false. Please abide to the rules defined in verifyOpts.
|
verifyOpts
|
ImplicationViolated
|Some given keys that imply each other are not all defined.
|
implyOpts
|
IncompatibleTypes
|Repeated options must either both be variadic or both not.
|
arrayOnRepeat
|
InvalidArgs
|The "args" field has an invalid value: "args" must be a non-empty array of strings.
|
verifyCommand
|
InvalidArity
|An option's types arity does not match its values arity.
|
verifyValuesArity
|
InvalidBoolMapping
|The mapping provided to broadenBools must only map from 'true' or 'false' to a list of alternatives.
|
broadenBools
|
InvalidKey
|
The "key" field has an invalid value: "key" must be a string, cannot be "_" or "--", and must not include whitespaces.
|
verifyCommand
|
InvalidNestedCommand
|Commands cannot be nested inside commands. Did you forget an "args" field for your subcommand?
|
verifyCommand
|
InvalidOptionsListInCombine
|Options list in combine was undefined, null or empty.
|
verifyCommand
|
InvalidOpts
|The "opts" field has an invalid value: "opts" must be an array of command-line options and positional arguments.
|
verifyCommand
|
InvalidRequiredPositionalArgument
|
If a positional argument is required, all previous positional arguments must be required as well.
The required field must either be undefined, true or false.
|
validatePosArgs
|
InvalidTypes
|Each argument must have a types key that must be null or an array.
|
verifyCommand
verifyValuesArity
|
InvalidValues
|An option's values field has an invalid type.
|
verifyValuesArity
|
InvalidVariadicPositionalArgument
|Only the last positional argument may be variadic.
|
validatePosArgs
|
OptionExpected
|A command-line option was expected, but something else was received.
|
verifyCommand
|
PosArgExpected
|A positional argument was expected, but something else was received.
|
verifyCommand
|
RequiredOptionMissing
|An option that is marked as required has not been provided.
|
requireOpts
|
SubcommandExpected
|A subcommand was expected, but something else was received.
|
verifyCommand
|
SubcommandRequired
|No subcommand found. Please use at least one subcommand!
|
demandASubcommand
|
UnexpectedArgument
|An unexpected argument was used that has no option defined.
|
failRest
|
UnknownCommandLineOptionType
|The command-line option or positional argument given is of an unknown type.
|
verifyCommand
|
ValueRestrictionsViolated
|A value lies outside the allowed values of an option.
|
restrictToOnly
|
WrongArgsRulesType
|The args rules are of a wrong type, please provide a predicate with the following signature: (args) => boolean.
|
verifyArgs
|
WrongArgvRulesType
|The argv rules are of a wrong type, please provide a predicate with the following signature: (argv) => boolean.
|
verifyArgv
|
WrongContradictsType
|The contradicts field has the wrong type, please provide an array of command-line option keys.
|
contradictOpts
|
WrongFormatForRequiredOption
|
A required option has values or defaultValues in the wrong format.
Default values are different depending on the command-line option type:
Commands take objects, flags take counts, and other options take arrays of the correct length.
|
requireOpts
|
WrongImpliesType
|The implies field has the wrong type, please provide an array of command-line option keys.
|
implyOpts
|
WrongOptsRulesType
|
The opts rules are of a wrong type, please provide a predicate with the following signature: (options) => boolean.
|
verifyCommand
FAQ
| Question
|Answer
|How can I use config objects with shargs?
|
A config object in this question denotes an object that is used to read in default values from a file or a URI.
Shargs does not include reading and merging config objects because there are other specialized libraries for this task
that are easy to use alongside shargs.
There are several simple ways to combine shargs'
args objects with config objects:
If you just want to have default values, you may want to check out the
defaultValues options field.
If this does not suffice or you have a different problem, read on.
Say we have read in a
config object from somewhere:
const config = {
question: 'How can I use config objects with shargs?',
answer: 'Read the FAQ section!'
}
And we have run a shargs parser and have obtained the following
args object:
const args = {
_: [],
question: 'What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?'
}
Then using the config object would just mean merging the two objects:
const preferArgs = {
...config,
...args
}
const preferConfig = {
...args,
...config
}
Of course these example merges are simple cases, because the objects are flat.
In case of
subcommands, the
args object would have (deeply) nested objects.
Such cases are common and there are specialized libraries for merging deeply nested objects,
like ramda or lodash:
const {mergeDeepLeft, mergeDeepRight} = require('ramda')
const preferArgs = mergeDeepLeft(args, config)
const preferConfig = mergeDeepRight(args, config)
|Why do command-line options have a
key field?
|
The
key field is an apparent difference between shargs and other command-line parsers.
So one might ask, why shargs uses it, while other parsers do not need it.
But as is mostly the case, shargs has good reasons:
Command-line parsers read arguments and assign them to variables that are passed as inputs to programs.
So we are dealing with two different sets of names, here: Names of arguments and names of variables.
Those two sets are connected by a unidirectional mapping, where arguments map to variable names.
If a single argument would only ever map to a single variable, the two could just as well have the same name.
But for more complex mappings, things start to get complex, too:
Say we have two arguments,
-v and
--version, that can be used interchangeably.
If they would map to two variables,
-v and
--version,
the program would have to have knowledge about the arguments being interchangeable,
in order to correctly interpret its inputs.
As leaking this knowledge to the program would be undesirable,
parsers usually work around this by assigning the value of one argument to both variables.
But now we are in a situation where we have two dependant variables that always have the same value.
A less verbose solution is just letting both arguments map to the same variable (the
key field):
const {string} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
string('version', ['-v', '--version'])
]
A special situation of two arguments mapping to the same variable is, when the arguments belong to separate options.
This frequently occurs for
flag and
bool options that have a
complement:
const {flag} = require('shargs/opts')
const opts = [
flag('fun', ['--fun']),
flag('fun', ['--no-fun'], {reverse: true})
]
In the example,
--fun adds
1 to the flag count, while
--no-fun adds
-1 due to
reverse
(assuming the parser has the
reverseFlags stage).
But we have other possible mappings yet to explore:
Situations, where one argument maps to two different variable names.
Say we have a
--birthday argument and the
birthday and
age variables.
birthday is a string in date format, while
age is a number holding the current age,
transformed by the custom
ageAsNumber stage.
This kind of mapping is only possible if the parser's arguments are independent of the program's variables.
So, command-line options have a
key field, because:
- Separating internal variable names from external argument names is a good practice.
- Separating argument and variable names enables functionality that would otherwise not be possible.
- Separating arguments and variables makes interpreting variables less verbose for programs.
If you really do not need
key fields and wish to use just argument names instead,
it is straight forward to adjust the type function syntax accordingly:
const array2 = types => (args = [], fields = {}) => ({
key: args.length > 0 ? args[0] : undefined,
args,
types,
...fields
})
const number2 = array2(['number'])
|Can I use custom command-line option
types like
date?
|
Yes, you can add and use your own option types.
Both, the command-line options DSL and the parser functions have been designed with this in mind:
Say you want to add your own custom
date type.
First, you need to add a command-line option of that type:
const {array} = require('shargs/opts')
const date = array(['date'])
A
date is an option that takes exactly one argument, whose type is described as
'date'.
Now we have an option, we may want to write parser stages that work with
dates.
How about a stage that transforms dates to their millisecond representation:
const {traverseOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
function dateToMillis ({errs = [], opts = []} = {}) {
const isDate = ({types}) => (
Array.isArray(types) &&
types.length === 1 &&
types[0] === 'date'
)
const toMillis = string => new Date(string).getTime()
const dateToMillis = opt => ({
opts: [{
...opt,
...(Array.isArray(opt.values)
? {values: opt.values.map(toMillis)}
: {}
)
}]
})
return traverseOpts(isDate)(dateToMillis)({errs, opts})
}
This parser stage works alongside the other parser stages.
Note, that a real implementation would test much more edge cases, like dates that occur in arrays.
|Can I use comma-separated values to define
arrays?
|
shargs-parser does not include a parser stage
to split comma-separated values into arrays.
But it is easy enough to write a stage yourself:
We are inventing a new option type for this FAQ:
commas:
const {array} = require('shargs/opts')
const commas = array(['commas'])
The
commas type function is used to mark options we want to split.
We then write a custom
opts stage to perform the splitting:
const {traverseOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const isCommas = ({key, types, values}) => (
typeof key !== 'undefined' &&
Array.isArray(types) && types.indexOf('commas') > -1 &&
Array.isArray(values) && values.length === types.length
)
const transformCommaArray = opt => {
let values = []
let types = []
for (let i = 0; i < opt.values.length; i++) {
const value = opt.values[i]
const type = opt.types[i]
if (type === 'commas') {
const elements = value.split(',')
values = [...values, ...elements]
types = [...types, ...Array.from({length: elements.length}, () => 'string')]
} else {
values.push(value)
types.push(type)
}
}
return {opts: [{...opt, types, values}]}
}
const splitCommas = traverseOpts(isCommas)(transformCommaArray)
splitCommas may now be used with options of type
commas!
So why doesn't
shargs-parser support comma-separated values by default?
The reason is that using comma-separated values is just not that common.
And if you nonetheless need comma-separated values, it is simple enough to implement yourself.
|Why are
--no-* arguments not reversed by the
bestGuess* stages?
|
The reason is because there is no simple way to opt-out of this functionality, once it is employed.
You could add an
optOutReverse parameter to each
bestGuess* stage, I guess,
but that would clutter the stages' signatures.
So shargs decided to leave interpreting these arguments to the individual programs.
|Can I have command-line options with 0..1 values?
|
An example for such an option would be ternary logics types,
like
true,
false,
unknown,
that could be represented as a mixture of
flags
and
bools.
Shargs does not support such options out of the box, but you can implement them with some gotchas:
We generally recommend against using options with 0..1 cardinalities in programs.
This is also why shargs does not support it.
A better approach is using an enumeration, implemented with the
only options field
and the
restrictToOnly parser stage.
If you want to use it anyway, here is how you could do it in shargs:
Flags give you only two cases, the presence of the flag (
true if
flagsAsBools is used),
and its absence (
unknown):
const {flag} = require('shargs/opts')
const fun = flag('fun', ['--fun'])
You could add a third case by using only
flags by defining a complement:
const {complement} = require('shargs/opts')
const noFun = complement('--no-')(fun)
Which is the same as writing:
const noFun = flag('fun', ['--no-fun'], {reverse: true})
If you provide
--fun, the
fun variable is set to
true, on
--no-fun it is set to
false,
and providing neither
--fun, nor
--no-fun would mean
unknown.
You could implement the same behavior with an option that takes none or one argument,
by using a combination of variable length arrays,
aka
subcommands and a custom command-line options field.
The general idea is to mark a
subcommand as
threeValued with a field,
and then transform it to a custom type in the opts stage.
First, let us define an option:
const {stringPos, subcommand} = require('shargs/opts')
const funOpts = [
stringPos('threeValues')
]
const fun = subcommand(funOpts)('fun', ['--fun'], {threeValued: true})
Now, let us define an
opts stage that transforms the
subcommand:
const {traverseOpts} = require('shargs/parser')
const isThreeValued = ({threeValued}) => threeValued === true
const toThreeValued = opt => {
const types = ['threeValued']
let values = ['unknown']
if (Array.isArray(opt.values)) {
const threeValues = opt.values.find(opt => opt.key === 'threeValues')
values = threeValues.values || ['true']
}
return {
opts: [
{...opt, types, values: values.slice(0, 1), opts: undefined}
]
}
}
const subcommandsToThreeValued = traverseOpts(isThreeValued)(toThreeValued)
subcommandsToThreeValued only transforms
subcommands that have the
threeValued field.
For each
subcommand, it checks, whether the
subcommand is not present (
unknown),
it is present but has no values (
true), or if it is present and has at least one value,
(
true if the value is
true,
false if it is
false, otherwise
unknown).
Note that this sample implementation is very brittle and should not be used as presented in a program.
|Can I use enums?
|
Yes, you can use enums with a combination of
string command-line options,
the
only options field,
and the
restrictToOnly parser stage:
const {string} = require('shargs/opts')
const answers = string('answers', ['-a'], {only: ['yes', 'no', 'maybe']})
|Can I use keys like
'a.b', indicating object fields?
|
Some command-line parsers allow arguments of the form
--a.b 42,
whose values are stored in nested objects
{a: {b: 42}}.
Shargs does not provide this functionality.
However, it is very easy to write your own parser stage for it:
First, let us write a helper function for traversing
args objects:
function traverseKeys (p) {
return f => ({errs, args}) => Object.keys(args).reduce(
({errs, args: obj}, key) => {
const val = args[key]
if (!Array.isArray(val) && typeof val === 'object') {
obj[key] = traverseKeys(p)(f)(val)
}
if (p(key)) {
const {[key]: _, ...rest} = obj
obj = {...rest, ...f(key, val)}
}
return {errs, args: obj}
},
{errs, args}
)
}
Using
traverseKeys, we can implement a
nestKeys
args stage:
const _ = require('lodash')
const hasDots = key => key.indexOf('.') > -1
const nestValue = (key, val) => {
const obj = {}
_.set(obj, key, val)
return obj
}
const nestKeys = traverseKeys(hasDots)(nestValue)
The
nestKeys args stage should now nest the values into an object.
The reason why shargs does not include such a stage by default is,
that this is a niche case that can be either implemented after parsing,
or is easy enough to implement yourself.
|Why do shargs' functions have several parameter lists?
|
Many functions have an unusual signature, like
text(string)(style)
and the question arises, why it is not
text(string, style), instead.
The reason has to do with function composition
and tacit programming:
shargs builds command-line parsers and usage documentation by composing parser
and usage functions with functions it calls combinators.
An exemplary combinator function is
layout(functions)(style).
layout takes a list of
functions that have a common signature:
They take a
style, and return a string.
Next, it takes its own
style parameter and feeds it to each function, getting a list of strings.
Then it concatenates all strings together, which results in a string:
const {layout, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {line: [{width: 10}]}
const string = layout([
text('First.'),
text('Second.')
])(style)
What
layout basically gives us is a way to provide only one
style parameter to a list of functions,
instead of one parameter per function.
But why does
layout have to have such a weird signature?
Let us assume we had the following
layout2 and
text2 functions, instead:
const {layout, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const layout2 = (functions, style) => layout(functions)(style)
const text2 = (string, style) => text(string)(style)
How could we concatenate strings only using
text2?
const style = {line: [{width: 10}]}
const string = text2('First.', style) + text2('Second.', style)
Do you see how the
style parameter is repeated for every function?
It gets worse if you have more functions.
Now let us use
layout2:
const style = {line: [{width: 10}]}
const string = layout2([
style => text2('First.', style),
style => text2('Second.', style)
], style)
See how
style is still repeated and we do not have the advantage of only providing it once?
Actually, using
layout2 looks worse than using just
text2!
But we can do better and rewrite the same example with
text and two parameter lists:
const {text} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {line: [{width: 10}]}
const string = layout2([
style => text('First.')(style),
style => text('Second.')(style)
], style)
And then we can apply an optimization:
See how we define a function that takes a
style and feed it to a function
text('First.') that takes a
style?
This is redundant, and we can just leave out
style altogether:
const {text} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {line: [{width: 10}]}
const string = layout2([
text('First.'),
text('Second.')
], style)
Now we do not repeat
style for every function!
The code is much shorter and is easier to read.
And we can do even better by using a signature like
layout.
Because then
layout is also a function that takes a
style and returns a string,
like
text, and can be used inside other
layout functions!
const {layout, text} = require('shargs/usage')
const style = {line: [{width: 10}]}
const firstSecond = layout([
text('First.'),
text('Second.')
])
const andThird = layout([
firstSecond,
text('Third.')
])
const string = andThird(style)
And although we have five functions that each take a
style parameter, we only have to apply it once.
Shargs employs tacit programming techniques to reduce boilerplate in its DSLs.
A side-effect is that function signatures are weird (the technical term is curried).
Some JavaScript libraries like Ramda and lodash/fp use a technique called auto-currying.
If
layout would be auto-curried, it would have the signatures of
layout
and
layout2 at the same time and you could choose which one to use.
Shargs decided against auto-currying its functions,
since it is simple enough to
curry your functions yourself if you wanted:
const {curry} = require('ramda')
const {layout} = require('shargs/usage')
const curriedLayout = curry((fs, style) => layout(fs)(style))
curriedLayout can now be used like
layout and like
layout2.
|
|
shargs
|
yargs
|
commander.js
|
minimist
|Self-description
|
Shargs turns command-line arguments parsing inside out
and gives you fine-grained control over parser stages and usage docs.
|
Yargs helps you build interactive command line tools, by parsing arguments and generating an elegant user interface.
|
The complete solution for node.js command-line interfaces, inspired by Ruby's commander.
|
Minimist is the guts of optimist's argument parser without all the fanciful decoration.
|Focus
|
A command-line parser library with a focus on enabling developers to easily
and quickly build their own parsers of just the right size.
|
A large parser with lots of features with a focus on providing the options out of the box.
|
A medium parser with a strong focus on a textual DSL that makes it easy to define options.
|
A tiny parser, mostly without an options schema, with a strong focus on optimistic parsing.
|License
|MIT
|MIT
|MIT
|MIT
|First Commit
|January 14th 2020
|September 10th 2010
|August 14th 2011
|June 25th 2013
|Customize Parsing
|
Pick and choose your parser checks and stages,
write and use custom checks and stages,
and optionally define command-specific parsers.
|
You can
turn on and off
some of yargs' parsing features,
and use a kind of middleware
similar to shargs'
args stages.
|
You may specify a function to do
custom processing of option values.
|
None that I am aware of.
|Customize Usage Docs
|
Use a DSL with many options to build
custom usage documentation layouts
with fine-grained control over styles.
|
Allows specifying the scriptName,
a usage
string,
an epilogue,
examples as strings,
and the number of columns after which to
wrap.
|
Display extra information by
listening to the
--help event,
customize program name and usage description,
and add custom description text.
|
None that I am aware of.
Reporting Issues
Please report issues in the tracker!
Contributing
We are open to, and grateful for, any contributions made by the community.
By contributing to shargs, you agree to abide by the code of conduct.
Please read the contributing guide.
License
Shargs is MIT licensed.
Logo created by brgfx (www.freepik.com).