🦈 shargs (shell args) is a library for building command-line argument parsers.

Features

Installation

Install as a bundle (recommended):

npm install --save shargs

Install as modules:

The documentation assumes the bundle is installed, but the only difference between the bundle and modules installation is how functions are imported: The bundle uses require('shargs/opts') , while require('shargs-opts') is used by modules (note the use of / vs. - ). Read installing as bundle or modules for more details.

Getting Started

Describe your command and its options: const opts = [ stringPos( 'question' , { desc : 'Ask a question.' , required : true }), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , defaultValues : [ 42 ]}), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts, { desc : 'Ask the Ultimate Question.' }) The deepThought command has three command-line options: A required string positional argument named question . An answer number option specified with -a or --answer that should default to 42 if not given. A help command-line flag given by -h or --help . You may use the shargs-opts module to get a nice DSL for describing our options. However, you could have also written them out as objects yourself or could have used a different DSL. Read up on the details in the command-line options section.

Declare your own command-line parser: const parser = parserSync({ argv : [splitShortOpts], opts : [setDefaultValues, requireOpts, cast], args : [flagsAsBools] }) Shargs gives you fine-grained control over how the options are parsed. By using the shargs-core and shargs-parser modules, we have build the following parser : splitShortOpts : Short option groups like -cvzf are transformed to -c -v -z -f . setDefaultValues : Options with default values that were not provided are set. requireOpts : It is verified that all required options have been given. cast : Strings are cast to other types, like numbers or booleans. flagsAsBools : Command-line flags are transformed to booleans. Note that you did not tell parser how exactly to do those things. Everything is nice and declarative, and the details are hidden away in the parser stages. The parserSync function and command-line parsers sections have all the details.

Layout a usage documentation: const docs = usage([synopsis, space, optsList, space, desc]) const style = { line : [{ width : 80 }], cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 55 }] } You may use shargs-usage to automatically generate a usage documentation based on a command definition (e.g. deepThought from before). The module provides all components generally found in usage documentations, like: A synopsis , summarizing available options: e.g. deepThought (<question>) [-a|--answer] [-h|--help] . An options list ( optsList ), describing option details in a tabular format. Note that shargs-usage is declarative: You only specify what components our usage documentation should have. The details on how exactly those components transform command-line options into text is hidden away. See the automatic usage documentation generation and style sections.

Use the parser and the usage documentation in your program: const argv = process.argv.slice( 2 ) const {errs, args} = parser(deepThought)(argv) errs.forEach( err => console .log(err.msg)) const help = docs(deepThought)(style) if (args.help) console .log(help) The command-line option DSL, the parser DSL, and the usage documentation DSL combined give you a very flexible way to write command-line programs. Find out more in the building command-line parsers with shargs section.

Run your command with node ./deepThought --help : deepThought (<question>) [-a|--answer] [-h|-- help ] <question> Ask a question. [required] -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Print this help message and exit . Ask the Ultimate Question. The automatic usage documentation generation and building command-line parsers with shargs sections have more.

Tutorials

Examples

Documentation

This documentation encompasses the following shargs modules:

Command-line Options

Command-line options are the most important concept in shargs. They are the basis for its two main features: Command-line parsers and automatic usage documentation generation.

Shargs defines many different types of command-line options represented by objects with the following interfaces:

Since writing objects following these interfaces by hand can be tedious, shargs-opts gives you a simple type-based DSL for defining valid command-line options:

const {command, flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ subcommand(askOpts)( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { required : true , desc : 'Ask a question.' }), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { defaultValues : [ 42 ], desc : 'The answer.' }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts, { desc : 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' + 'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.' })

In the example, using the type functions subcommand , number , flag , and command guarantees the generation of valid objects.

Type Functions

The following type functions are available:

You may write out command-line options by hand, or write your own DSLs for creating them, they are just JavaScript objects:

const askOpts = [ { key : 'format' , args : [ '--format' ], types : [ 'string' ], only : [ 'json' , 'xml' ], defaultValues : [ 'json' ], desc : 'Respond either with json or xml.' }, { key : 'html' , args : [ '--no-html' ], types : [], reverse : true , desc : 'Remove HTML tags.' }, { key : 'help' , args : [ '-h' , '--help' ], types : [], desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }, { key : 'question' , types : [ 'string' ], required : true , desc : 'State your question.' } ]

Apart from key , args , types , opts , and values that we have already seen and that determine an option's type, command-line option objects may be given any other fields , that may be used to provide information to parser stages (e.g. defaultValues , only ), or to provide descriptions for usage documentation generation (e.g. desc , descArg ). If you write your own parser stages, you may also define your own fields.

Option Fields

The following fields are used by shargs-core , shargs-parser stages or shargs-usage functions:

Option Decorators

Certain changes to options are so frequent, that shargs-opts provides decorators for them. You may think of decorators as recurring patterns that are provided as functions.

shargs-opts provides the following decorators:

Decorator Description complement(prefix)(opt) complement transforms a bool or flag option into a complementary option prefixed with a given string (e.g. --no-html if used on --html ).

The complementary option has the same key as the original option, but reverses its value. If complement is used, you most probably want to also use the reverseBools or reverseFlags parser stage.

Example: const {flag, complement} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const no = complement( '--no-' ) const html = flag( 'html' , [ '-H' , '--html' ], { defaultValues : [ 'false' ]}) const noHtml = no(html) Is the same as: const {flag} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const html = flag( 'html' , [ '-H' , '--html' ], { defaultValues : [ 'false' ]}) const noHtml = flag( 'html' , [ '--no-H' , '--no-html' ], { reverse : true }) Note the differences in defaultValues and reverse . posArgToOpt(args)(opt) posArgToOpt transforms a positional argument into an option by adding args .

Example: const {command, stringPos} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [stringPos( 'question' )] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts) const args = [ 'deepThought' , 'D' ] posArgToOpt(args)(deepThought) Is the same as: const {subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) subcommand(opts)( 'deepThought' , args)

Verify Commands

Shargs provides a function for verifying that commands have the correct structure:

const {verifyCommand} = require ( 'shargs' ) const {errs, opt} = verifyCommand(deepThought)

In the example, it would return a list of errs if deepThought was invalid. If the command is valid, the errs list is empty. verifyCommand is used internally by parserSync and parser , but may be used independently.

The parserSync Function

The parserSync function is shargs ' core abstraction. It generates a command-line parser from a collection of parser stages and is usually used alongside shargs-parser :

const {parserSync} = require ( 'shargs' ) const {cast, flagsAsBools, requireOpts, restrictToOnly} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {reverseFlags, setDefaultValues, splitShortOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const stages = { argv : [splitShortOpts], opts : [setDefaultValues, requireOpts, reverseFlags, cast], args : [flagsAsBools] } const substages = { ask : [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly] } const parser = parserSync(stages, substages)

parserSync takes two parameters:

A stages object that takes parser stages and defines what transformations should be applied in which order. An optional substages object that defines subcommand-specific opts parser stages.

parserSync has a twin function called parser that does the same, but works asynchronously.

stages

Shargs has seven different processing steps called stages that are applied in a predefined order and transform argument values ( process.argv ) via command-line options ( opts ) to arguments ( args ):

Stage Field Type 1 toArgv any => {errs, argv}

Transforms a value into command-line argument values syntax, e.g. "-p commit -am 'First commit'" could be transformed to [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-am' , 'First commit' ] 2 argv Array<{errs, argv} => {errs, argv}>

Several stages that modify command-line argument values, e.g. [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-am' , 'First commit' ] could be transformed to [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-a' , '-m' , 'First commit' ] 3 toOpts command => {errs, argv} => {errs, opts}

Transforms argument values into command-line options, e.g. [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-a' , '-m' , 'First commit' ] could be transformed to [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] 4 opts Array<{errs, opts} => {errs, opts}>

Several stages that modify command-line options, e.g. [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] could be transformed to [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [ 'bool' ], values : [ 'true' ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] 5 toArgs {errs, opts} => {errs, args}

Transforms command-line options into arguments object arrays, e.g. [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [ 'bool' ], values : [ 'true' ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] could be transformed to [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : [ { _ : [], all : 'true' , message : 'First commit' } ]} ] 6 args Array<{errs, args} => {errs, args}>

Several stages that modify arguments object arrays, e.g. [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : [ { _ : [], all : 'true' , message : 'First commit' } ]} ] could be transformed to [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : { { _ : [], all : true , message : 'First commit' } }} ] 7 fromArgs {errs, args} => any

Transforms argument object arrays into any result value: [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : [ { _ : [], all : true , message : 'First commit' } ]} ] could be transformed to { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }, commit : { _ : [], all : true , message : 'First commit' } }

The argv , opts , and args stages are the user-facing API to declare a parser's behavior.

The toOps and toArgs stages define the core behavior of parserSync (and parser ) and shargs defines sensible defaults that should not have to be changed in most use cases. However, if you do have a use case that needs adjustments to those stages, you may carefully swap them out.

If you read the types from top to bottom, you get a good impression of how parserSync works.

substages

substages define custom opts stages for subcommands. That means, while most subcommands are parsed using the opts defined in stages , those whose key matches a key in the substages object are parsed using the opts defined under that key.

Keys may be deeply nested to account for subcommand s of subcommand s: E.g. if ask had a subcommand with the question key , {ask: {question: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]}} would assign custom opts to question .

The _ key is special in substages : It is a wildcard that is used by any subcommand that is not given explicitly by key . E.g. {ask: {_: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]}} and {_: {_: [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly]}} both work for question .

Async Parsers

The parserSync function has an asynchronous alternative called parser . It is used exactly like parserSync , but also works with stages returning JavaScript Promises and returns a Promise itself:

const {parser} = require ( 'shargs' ) const asyncParser = parser(stages, substages) const parse = asyncParser(deepThought) const {errs, args} = await parse(argv)

In addition to parserSync 's parameters, parser 's stages and substages parameters also take parser stages that return Promises:

Stage Field Type 1 toArgv any => {errs, argv}

any => Promise<{errs, argv}>

Transforms a value into command-line argument values syntax, e.g. "-p commit -am 'First commit'" could be transformed to [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-am' , 'First commit' ] 2 argv Array<{errs, argv} => {errs, argv}>

Array<{errs, argv} => Promise<{errs, argv}>>

Several stages that modify command-line argument values, e.g. [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-am' , 'First commit' ] could be transformed to [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-a' , '-m' , 'First commit' ] 3 toOpts command => {errs, argv} => {errs, opts}

command => {errs, argv} => Promise<{errs, opts}>

Transforms argument values into command-line options, e.g. [ '-p' , 'commit' , '-a' , '-m' , 'First commit' ] could be transformed to [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] 4 opts Array<{errs, opts} => {errs, opts}>

Array<{errs, opts} => Promise<{errs, opts}>>

Several stages that modify command-line options, e.g. [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] could be transformed to [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [ 'bool' ], values : [ 'true' ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] 5 toArgs {errs, opts} => {errs, args}

{errs, opts} => Promise<{errs, args}>

Transforms command-line options into arguments object arrays, e.g. [ { key : 'paginate' , args : [ '-p' ], types : [], values : [ 1 ]}, { key : 'commit' , args : [ 'commit' ], opts : [...], values : [ { key : 'all' , args : [ '-a' ], types : [ 'bool' ], values : [ 'true' ]}, { key : 'message' , args : [ '-m' ], types : [ 'string' ], values : [ 'First commit' ]}, ... ]}, ... ] could be transformed to [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : [ { _ : [], all : 'true' , message : 'First commit' } ]} ] 6 args Array<{errs, args} => {errs, args}>

Array<{errs, args} => Promise<{errs, args}>>

Several stages that modify arguments object arrays, e.g. [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : [ { _ : [], all : 'true' , message : 'First commit' } ]} ] could be transformed to [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : { { _ : [], all : true , message : 'First commit' } }} ] 7 fromArgs {errs, args} => any

{errs, args} => Promise<any>

Transforms argument object arrays into any result value: [ { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }}, { commit : [ { _ : [], all : true , message : 'First commit' } ]} ] could be transformed to { _ : [], paginate : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }, commit : { _ : [], all : true , message : 'First commit' } }

If you read the stages' field types from top to bottom, you get a good impression of what an asynchronous parser does. Internally, an asynchronous shargs parser really differs only in one major way from a synchronous parser: Instead of using function composition, it uses Promise.prototype.then to chain parser stages.

Advanced Parsers

Command-line Parsers

You do not have to write all parser stages yourself. The shargs-parser library offers a large collection of common parser stages, you can use.

The parser stages presented here are split into checks and stages. While checks only report errors, stages also transform their argv , opts , or args . Usually, it makes sense to declare checks before stages.

argv Checks

Description verifyArgv(rules) Reports a FalseArgvRules error if the passed rules predicate returns false for an argument value.

If rules is not a function, reports a WrongArgvRulesType error.

Example: const {verifyArgv} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const rules = argv => ( argv.some( _ => _ === '--question' ) && argv.some( _ => _ === '--answer' ) ) const argv = [ '--answer' , '42' ] verifyArgv(rules)({argv}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'FalseArgvRules' , msg : 'Your argv rules returned false...' , info : {...} } ] }

argv Stages

Description equalsSignAsSpace Allows arguments of the form --answer=42 to be interpreted like --answer 42 .

It only removes the first = , so ['--question=1+2=3?'] is transformed into ['--question', '1+2=3?'] .

Example: const {equalsSignAsSpace} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const argv = [ '--answer=42' ] equalsSignAsSpace({argv}) Result: { argv : [ '--answer' , '42' ] } shortOptsNoSpace Allows to omit whitespaces between short arguments and their values. Passing -a42 would be the same as passing -a 42 . Cannot be used together with splitShortOpts .

Example: const {shortOptsNoSpace} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const argv = [ '-a42' ] shortOptsNoSpace({argv}) Result: { argv : [ '-a' , '42' ] } splitShortOpts Allows using short option groups. The group -xvzf would be interpreted as -x -v -z -f . Cannot be used together with shortOptsNoSpace .

Example: const {splitShortOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const argv = [ '-ha' , '42' ] splitShortOpts({argv}) Result: { argv : [ '-h' , '-a' , '42' ] } traverseArgv(p)(f) Transforms arguments by applying a function f to each argument satisfying a predicate p .

While p 's signature is arg => true|false , f 's signature must be (arg, index, argv) => ({errs = [], argv = []}) . Many other argv checks and stages are defined in terms of traverseArgv and it is of great help for writing custom argv stages.

Example: const {traverseArgv} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const argv = [ '--answer=42' , '--help' ] const hasEqualsSign = arg => arg.indexOf( '=' ) > -1 const replaceFirstEqualsSign = arg => ({ argv : [ arg.slice( 0 , arg.indexOf( '=' )), arg.slice(arg.indexOf( '=' ) + 1 ) ] }) traverseArgv(hasEqualsSign)(replaceFirstEqualsSign)({argv}) Result: { argv : [ '--answer' , '42' , '--help' ] }

opts Checks

Description contradictOpts Reports a ContradictionDetected error if options with a contradicts list violate their constraints.

This is the case, if both, the option and an option from its contradicts list, have values . If contradicts is not a list, it reports a WrongContradictsType error.

Example: const {contradictOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {number, string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'age' , [ '-a' ], { values : [ '27' ] }), string( 'birthday' , [ '-b' ], { contradicts : [ 'age' ], values : [ '27.7.1927' ] }) ] contradictOpts({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'ContradictionDetected' , msg : 'Some given keys contradict each other.' , info : {...} } ] } demandASubcommand Reports a SubcommandRequired unless at least one subcommand has values .

Example: const {demandASubcommand} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Ask a question.' }), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { values : [ '42' ], desc : 'The answer.' }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }) ] demandASubcommand({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'SubcommandRequired' , msg : 'No subcommand found. Please use at least one subcommand!' , info : {...} } ] } implyOpts Reports an ImplicationViolated error if options with an implies list violate their constraints.

This is the case, if the option has values , but an option from its implies list has not. If implies is not a list, it reports a WrongImpliesType error.

Example: const {implyOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {number, string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' ]), string( 'question' , [ '-q' ], { implies : [ 'answer' ], values : [ 'How much is the fish?' ] }) ] implyOpts({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'ImplicationViolated' , msg : 'Some given keys that imply...' , info : {...} } ] } requireOpts Reports a RequiredOptionMissing error if an option whose required field is true is missing.

If values is not an array, it reports a WrongFormatForRequiredOption error.

Example: const {requireOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ string( 'question' , [ '--question' ], { required : true }) ] requireOpts({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'RequiredOptionIsMissing' , msg : 'A required option has not been provided.' , info : {...} } ] } suggestOpts Corrects spelling mistakes by suggesting existing command-line arguments for all unknown provided arguments. E.g. if --asnwer was provided, the --answer argument would be suggested.

It checks all rest values , assuming they are in the rest category because of spelling mistakes. It collects all command-line options' args and computes a distance metric (currently Levenshtein distance) between each arg and each rest . It reports the results in a DidYouMean error, suggesting probable args replacements for spelling mistakes.

Example: const {suggestOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--ans' ]), { values : [ '--asn' ]} ] suggestOpts({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'DidYouMean' , msg : 'An unknown command-line argument...' , info : { argv : '--asn' , options : [ [], [], [{ '--ans' : number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--ans' ])}], [{ '-a' : number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--ans' ])}] ] } } ] } The options array looks a little bit strange, so an explanation is in order. The array's index is the cost necessary to transform the unknown option in the arguments, represented as keys. Because of this, you can conveniently work with the results, e.g. by only using the most probable ones: 'Did you mean: ' + ( options .slice( 0 , 3 ) .reduce( ( a, b ) => a.concat(b)) .flatMap( Object .keys) .join( ', ' ) ) Results in: Did you mean: --age verifyOpts(rules) Reports a FalseOptsRules error if the opts array does not adhere to the rules predicate. rules must have the following function signature: opt => true|false .

If rules is not a function, verifyOpts reports a WrongOptsRulesType error.

Example: const {verifyOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const implies = ( p, q ) => !p || q const rules = opts => implies( opts.some( _ => _.key === 'question' && _.values), opts.some( _ => _.key === 'answer' && _.values) ) const opts = [ string( 'question' , [ '--question' ], { values : [ 'How much is the fish?' ] }), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' ]) ] verifyOpts(rules)({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'FalseOptsRules' , msg : 'Your opts rules returned false...' , info : {...} } ] } verifyValuesArity Reports an error if an option's values do not fit its types .

See the values documentations for the exact rules. If the lengths of values and types do not match, an InvalidArity error is reported. If the types field has an invalid value, an InvalidTypes error is reported and verifyValuesArity reports an InvalidValues error in case of invalid values .

Example: const {verifyValuesArity} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '--answer' ], { values : [ '42' , '23' ]}) ] verifyValuesArity({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'InvalidArity' , msg : "An option's types arity does not match..." , info : {...} } ] }

opts Stages

Description arrayOnRepeat Collects all repeated key s in an array, instead of keeping only the first mention of a key .

Example: const {arrayOnRepeat} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {number, string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ string( 'answer' , [ '-a' ], { values : [ '42' ]}), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' ], { values : [ 42 ]}) ] arrayOnRepeat({opts}) Result: { opts : [ array([ 'string' , 'number' ])( 'answer' , [ '-a' ], { values : [ '42' , 42 ] }) ] } bestGuessOpts Takes a best guess approach to transform rest values that did not match a command-line option into new command-line options. E.g. {values: ['--version']} becomes {key: 'version', types: [], values: [1]} and [{values: ['--not']}, {values: ['panic']}] becomes {key: 'not', types: ['string'], args: ['--not'], values: ['panic']} .

Single rest options are interpreted as flag s while two consecutive rest options are interpreted as string s if the first rest is in short option format (one minus with a single character, e.g. -n , -a ) or in long option format (two minuses with any more characters, e.g. --name , --answer ). bestGuessArgs is very similar to bestGuessOpts , but also considers non-consecutive rest values .

Example: const {bestGuessOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {flag, string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ string( 'age' , [ '--age' ], { values : [ 'unknown' ]}), { values : [ '--paranoid' ]}, { values : [ '--name' ]}, { values : [ 'Marvin' ]}, { values : [ 'foo' ]} ] bestGuessOpts({opts}) Result: { opts : [ string( 'age' , [ '--age' ], { values : [ 'unknown' ]}), flag( 'paranoid' , [], { values : [ 1 ]}), string( 'name' , [], { values : [ 'Marvin' ]}), { values : [ 'foo' ]} ] } broadenBools(alt) Transforms bool s with values like 'yes' or 'no' into bool s with 'true' or 'false' values based on an alt mapping (e.g. {true: ['yes'], false: ['no']} ).

Example: const {broadenBools} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {bool, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { values : [ '42' ]}), bool( 'verbose' , [ '--verbose' ], { values : [ 'no' ]}) ] const alt = { true : [ 'yes' ], false : [ 'no' , 'f' ] } broadenBools(alt)({opts}) Result: { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { values : [ '42' ]}), bool( 'verbose' , [ '--verbose' ], { values : [ 'false' ]}) ] } cast Casts string values into other JavaScript types (e.g. numbers, booleans) according to the command-line options' types (e.g. {key: 'answer', types: ['number'], values: ['42']} is transformed to {key: 'answer', types: ['number'], values: [42]} ).

If types contains 'number' , but values cannot be cast into a number, an ArgumentIsNotANumber error is reported. If types contains 'bool' , but values is not ['true'] or ['false'] , an ArgumentIsNotABool error is reported.

Example: const {cast} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {bool, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { values : [ '42' ]}), bool( 'verbose' , [ '--verbose' ], { defaultValues : [ 'false' ]}) ] cast({opts}) Result: { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { values : [ 42 ]}), bool( 'verbose' , [ '--verbose' ], { defaultValues : [ false ]}) ] } restrictToOnly Validates all command-line options with both, only and values fields, by making sure that all values in values are also contained in only .

If values are not found in only , a ValueRestrictionsViolated error is reported for each value.

Example: const {restrictToOnly} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '--answer' ], { only : [ '42' ], values : [ '23' ]}) ] restrictToOnly({opts}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'ValueRestrictionViolated' , msg : 'A value lies outside the allowed values...' , info : {...} } ], opts } reverseBools Transforms values of primitive options and array options whose types contain 'bool' and whose reverse field is true by replacing 'true' / true with 'false' / false and vice versa.

Example: const {reverseBools} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {bool} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ bool( 'verbose' , [ '-v' ], { reverse : true , values : [ true ]}), bool( 'verbose' , [ '-v' ], { reverse : true , values : [ 'true' ]}) ] reverseBools({opts}) Result: { opts : [ bool( 'verbose' , [ '-v' ], { reverse : true , values : [ false ]}), bool( 'verbose' , [ '-v' ], { reverse : true , values : [ 'false' ]}) ] } reverseFlags Transforms values of flag options whose reverse field is true by inverting the flag 's value (e.g. 1 becomes -1 ).

Example: const {reverseFlags} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {flag} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ], { reverse : true , values : [ 1 ]}) ] reverseFlags({opts}) Result: { opts : [ flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ], { reverse : true , values : [ -1 ]}) ] } setDefaultValues Transforms all options that have no values , but defaultValues , by setting the values field to the defaultValues ' value.

Example: const opts = [ flag([ '-f' ], { defaultValues : [ 1 ]}), bool([ '-b' ], { defaultValues : [ 'true' ]}) ] setDefaultValues({opts}) Result: { opts : [ flag([ '-f' ], { values : [ 1 ]}), bool([ '-b' ], { values : [ 'true' ]}) ] } traverseOpts(p)(f) Transforms opts by applying a function f to each option satisfying a predicate p .

While p 's signature is opt => true|false , f 's signature must be (opt, index, opts) => ({errs = [], opts = []}) . Many other opts checks and stages are defined in terms of traverseOpts and it is of great help for writing custom opts stages.

Example: const {traverseOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {flag, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' ], { values : [ '42' ]}), flag( 'verbose' , [ '-v' ], { values : [ 1 ]}), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ], { values : [ 1 ]}) ] const isFlag = _ => Array .isArray(_.types) && _.types.length === 0 const reverseFlags = opt => ({ opts : [ {...opt, values : [-opt.values[ 0 ]]} ] }) traverseOpts(isFlag)(reverseFlags)({opts}) Result: { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' ], { values : [ '42' ]}), flag( 'verbose' , [ '-v' ], { values : [ -1 ]}), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ], { values : [ -1 ]}) ] }

args Checks

Description failRest Reports an UnexpectedArgument error for each value in the rest field _ .

Example: const {failRest} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { _ : [ '--help' ] } failRest({args}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'UnexpectedArgument' , msg : 'An unexpected argument was used...' , info : {...} } ] } verifyArgs(rules) Reports a FalseArgsRules error for each args object that does not adhere to the rules predicate (with the signature arg => true|false ).

Reports a WrongArgsRulesType error if rules is not a function.

Example: const {verifyArgs} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const rules = args => ( typeof args.question !== 'undefined' && typeof args.answer !== 'undefined' ) const args = { question : 'How much is the fish?' } verifyArgs(rules)({args}) Result: { errs : [ { code : 'FalseArgsRules' , msg : 'Your args rules returned false...' , info : {...} } ] }

args Stages

Description bestGuessArgs Introduces new arguments by best guess based on rest field values (e.g. {_: ['--version']} becomes {version: {type: 'flag', count: 1}} and {_: ['--not', 'panic']} becomes {not: 'panic'} ).

Transforms single rest field values into a flag and two consecutive rest options into a string. It only assumes rest field values to be strings if the first rest is in short option format (one minus with a single character, e.g. -h , -v ) or in long option format (two minuses with any more characters, e.g. --help , --verbose ). bestGuessArgs is very similar to bestGuessOpts , but also considers rest fields that originally did not directly follow each other. E.g. assuming --help to be a known argument, --not --help panic would produce {not: 'panic'} , although its components were not in tandem.

Example: const {bestGuessArgs} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const obj = { args : { _ : [ '--answer' , '42' , 'foo' , '-h' ], command : { _ : [ 'bar' , '-v' , '--question' , 'What is answer?' , '-v' ] } } } bestGuessArgs(obj) Result: { args : { _ : [ 'foo' ], answer : '42' , h : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }, command : { _ : [ 'bar' ], v : { type : 'flag' , count : 2 }, question : 'What is answer?' } } } bestGuessCast Casts string args into other JavaScript types using a best guess approach based on their values (e.g. {answer: '42'} becomes {answer: 42} and {all: 'true'} becomes {all: true} ).

It supports numbers and booleans (e.g. {help: 'true'} becomes {help: true} ).

Example: const {bestGuessCast} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { _ : [ '--name' , 'Marvin' ], str1 : 'yay' , num1 : '42.3' , num2 : '123e-1' , num3 : '0x11' , num4 : '0b11' , bool1 : 'true' , arr1 : [ '-42' , 'true' , 'yay' ], obj : { num5 : '0o11' , num6 : '-Infinity' , num7 : '' , num8 : null , bool2 : 'false' , bool3 : undefined } } bestGuessCast({args}) Result: { args : { _ : [ '--name' , 'Marvin' ], str1 : 'yay' , num1 : 42.3 , num2 : 12.3 , num3 : 17 , num4 : 3 , bool1 : true , arr1 : [ -42 , true , 'yay' ], obj : { num5 : 9 , num6 : - Infinity , num7 : '' , num8 : null , bool2 : false , bool3 : undefined } } } boolAsFlag(key) Transforms bool arguments with key in args to a flag object. E.g., assuming the all key, {all: true} is transformed to {all: {type: 'flag', count: 1}} and {all: false} to {all: {type: 'flag', count: -1}} .

Example: const args = { _ : [], version : true } boolAsFlag( 'version' )({args}) Result: { _ : [], version : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 } } boolsAsFlags Transforms all bool arguments in args to flag objects using boolAsFlag .

Example: const args = { _ : [], html : false , version : true } boolsAsFlags({args}) Result: { _ : [], html : { type : 'flag' , count : -1 }, version : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 } } clearRest Sets rest values to an empty array (i.e. {_: []} ).

Example: const {clearRest} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { _ : [ '--verbose' ]} clearRest({args}) Result: { args : { _ : []} } flagAsBool(key) Transforms flags with key in args to a bool value. E.g., assuming the all key, {all: {type: 'flag', count: 1}} is transformed to {all: true} and {all: {type: 'flag', count: -1}} to {all: false} .

If its count is greater than 0 it is considered true , otherwise it is considered false .

Example: const {flagAsBool} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { verbose : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 } } flagAsBool( 'verbose' )({args}) Result: { args : { verbose : true } } flagAsNumber(key) Transforms flags with key in args to a number using its count . E.g., assuming the verbose key, {verbose: {type: 'flag', count: 3}} becomes {verbose: 3} .

Example: const {flagAsNumber} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { verbose : { type : 'flag' , count : 2 } } flagAsNumber( 'version' )({args}) Result: { args : { verbose : 2 } } flagsAsBools Transforms all flag arguments in args to bool values using flagAsBool .

Example: const {flagsAsBools} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { verbose : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 } } flagsAsBools({args}) Result: { args : { verbose : true } } flagsAsNumbers Transforms all flag arguments in args to numbers using their count like flagAsNumber .

Example: const {flagsAsNumbers} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { verbose : { type : 'flag' , count : 2 } } flagsAsNumbers({args}) Result: { args : { verbose : 2 } } mergeArgs(merge) Transforms args by flattening them by recursively merging nested objects into their parent object (e.g. {ask: {question: '42?'}, answer: 42} becomes {question: '42?', answer: 42} ).

A custom merge function may be passed with the following function signature: (obj1 = {}, obj2 = {}) => {} . The default merge function (if merge is undefined ) prefers keys from the parent object over keys from nested objects, but concatenates rest values ( _ ) from both objects (e.g. {_: ['foo'], answer: 42, ask: {_: ['bar'], answer: 23}} becomes {_: ['foo', 'bar'], answer: 42} ).

Example: const {mergeArgs} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { _ : [ '--help' ], version : { type : 'flag' , count : 2 }, name : 'Arthur' , command : { _ : [ '-v' ], version : { type : 'flag' , count : 1 }, name : 'Trillian' , help : true }, verbose : true } const mergeLeft = ( outer, inner ) => ({ ...inner, ...outer, _ : [ ...(outer._ || []), ...(inner._ || []) ] }) mergeArgs(mergeLeft)({args}) Result: { args : { _ : [ '--help' , '-v' ], version : { type : 'flag' , count : 2 }, name : 'Arthur' , help : true , verbose : true } } numberAsFlag(key) Transforms numbers with key in args to flag objects. The number becomes the flag's count . E.g. {answer: 42} becomes {answer: {type: 'flag', count: 42}} .

Example: const args = { _ : [], answer : 42 } numberAsFlag( 'answer' )({args}) Result: { _ : [], answer : { type : 'flag' , count : 42 } } numbersAsFlags Transforms all numbers in args to flag objects using numberAsFlag .

Example: const args = { _ : [], answer : 42 } numbersAsFlags({args}) Result: { _ : [], answer : { type : 'flag' , count : 42 } } traverseArgs(fs) Transforms args by applying functions fs to each key/value pair based on the value's type.

fs supports the following types: array , boolean , flag , function , null , number , object , string , undefined , and otherwise . The default behavior for most types is to not change the value, with three notable exceptions: function s and otherwise s key/value pairs are removed from args, while object 's default function applies fs to nested objects. {flag: ({key, val, errs, args}) => ({errs, args})} is the signature for fs with fields for each type. Many other args checks and stages are defined in terms of traverseArgs and it is of great help for writing custom args stages.

Example: const {traverseArgs} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const args = { verbose : { type : 'flag' , count : 2 }, answer : 23 } const fs = { flag : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({ errs, args : {...args, [key]: val.count} }), number : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({ errs, args : {...args, [key]: val + 19 } }) } traverseArgs(fs)({args}) Result: { args : { verbose : 2 , answer : 42 } } Allowed fs fields: const fs = { array : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), boolean : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), flag : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), function : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), null : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), number : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), otherwise : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), object : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), string : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}), undefined : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({errs, args}) }

Advanced Parser Stages

Automatic Usage Documentation Generation

Shargs strictly separates the concerns of parsing command-line arguments and generating usage documentation. The shargs-usage module specializes on generating terminal-based usage documentation for --help flags from command-line options:

const {desc, optsLists, space, synopses, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const docs = usage([ synopses, space, optsLists, space, desc ])

shargs-usage lets you define how your usage documentation should look like in a declarative way. In the example, we tell our docs to start with synopses , have optsLists in the body, and close with a desc ription. We separate these three parts with space s and enclose everything in a usage function.

Note that we did not mention any command-line options, yet:

const {command, flag, number, stringPos} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ stringPos( 'question' , { desc : 'Ask a question.' , required : true }), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , defaultValues : [ 42 ]}), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts, { desc : 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' + 'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.' }) const optsDocs = docs(deepThought)

optsDocs now knows what to layout ( deepThought ), and how to layout it ( docs ). Finally, we style the different parts (lines and columns) of the documentation:

const style = { line : [{ width : 60 }], cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 35 }] } const text = optsDocs(style)

Now, if we console.log(text) , the following text is printed to the console:

deepThought (<question>) [-a|--answer] [-h|-- help ] <question> Ask a question. [required] -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Print this help message and exit . Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.

deepThought , docs , and style are the moving parts of automatic usage documentation generation and are defined independently. We have already talked about command-line options before and will talk about style in an upcoming section.

Usage Functions

shargs-usage provides the following usage functions to declare layouts:

Usage Function Description desc

descWith({id}) desc takes a command-line option's desc field and formats it according to a style .

If the description is too long to fit one line, it is split and spread over several lines. desc is defined as descWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought should answer the Ultimate Question Code: const {desc, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const opt = { opts : [], desc : 'Deep Thought should answer the Ultimate Question' } const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ desc ])(opt)(style) note(string)

noteWith({id})(string) note takes a string and formats it according to a style , ignoring its second parameter.

If the string is too long to fit one line, it is split and spread over several lines. note is defined as noteWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer Code: const {note, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ note( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer' ) ])()(style) notes(strings)

notesWith({id})(strings) notes takes a list of strings and formats it according to a style , ignoring its second parameter.

If a string is too long to fit one line, it is split and spread over several lines. notes is defined as notesWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question. Code: const {notes, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ notes([ 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer' , 'to The Ultimate Question.' ]) ])()(style) optsDef

optsDefWith({id, pad}) optsDef layouts its opts as a definition list and formats it according to its style .

The term part comprises of an opt's args , descArg , only , types , and key fields, followed by the contradicts , defaultValues , implies , and required fields. The desc field is given in the definition part. optsDef is defined as optsDefWith({id: 'line', pad: 4}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> [default: 42] The answer. -h, -- help Prints help . --version The version. Code: const {optsDef, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , defaultValues : [ '42' ] }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Prints help.' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'The version.' }) ] } const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ optsDef ])(opt)(style) optsDefs

optsDefsWith({id, pad}) optsDefs first layouts its opts and then the opts of all its subcommand s recursively, using optsDef s, indenting each optsDef layer by pad spaces.

optsDefs is defined as optsDefsWith({id: 'line', pad: 4}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> [default: 42] The answer. -h, -- help Show the usage docs. ask [required] Ask questions. -h Usage docs. <questions>... [required] Questions. Code: const {optsDefs, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const {number, variadicPos} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const required = true const askOpts = [ flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ], { desc : 'Show the usage docs.' }), variadicPos( 'questions' , {required, desc : 'Questions.' }) ] const ask = subcommand(askOpts) const opt = { opts : [ ask( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Ask questions.' , required}), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , defaultValues : [ '42' ] }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Usage docs.' }) ] } const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ optsDefs ])(opt)(style) optsList

optsListWith({id}) optsList layouts its opts as a table with two columns and formats it according to its style .

The first column comprises of an opt's args , descArg , only , types , and key fields. The desc field is given in the second column, followed by the contradicts , defaultValues , implies , and required fields. optsList is defined as optsListWith({id: 'cols'}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Prints help . --version The version. Code: const {optsList, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , defaultValues : [ '42' ] }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Prints help.' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'The version.' }) ] } const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } usage([ optsList ])(opt)(style) optsLists

optsListsWith({id, pad}) optsLists first layouts its opts and then the opts of all its subcommand s recursively, using optsList s, indenting the first column of each optsList layer by four spaces.

optsLists is defined as optsListsWith({id: 'cols', pad: 4}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Usage docs. ask Ask questions. [required] -h Show the usage docs. <questions>... Questions. [required] Code: const {optsLists, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const {number, variadicPos} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const required = true const askOpts = [ flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ], { desc : 'Show the usage docs.' }), variadicPos( 'questions' , {required, desc : 'Questions.' }) ] const ask = subcommand(askOpts) const opt = { opts : [ ask( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Ask questions.' , required}), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , defaultValues : [ '42' ] }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Usage docs.' }) ] } const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } usage([ optsLists ])(opt)(style) space

spaceWith({id, lines}) space ignores its first argument and returns a line consisting entirely of spaces, with a width according to style .

space is defined as spaceWith({id: 'line', lines: 1}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question. Code: const {note, space, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ note( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with' ), space, note( 'the Answer to The Ultimate Question.' ) ])()(style) synopses

synopsesWith({id}) synopses first layouts its opts and then the opts of all its subcommand s, using a synopsis each.

synopses is defined as synopsesWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: deepThought (-a|--answer) [-h|-- help ] deepThought (ask) [-h] (<questions>...) Code: const {synopses, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {command, flag, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const {subcommand, variadicPos} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const required = true const askOpts = [ flag( 'help' , [ '-h' ]), variadicPos( 'questions' , {required}) ] const ask = subcommand(askOpts) const opts = [ ask( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], {required}), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], {required}), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ]) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ synopses ])(deepThought)(style) synopsis

synopsisWith({id}) synopsis layouts the program's name in the first and its opts in the second column of a table and formats it according to its style .

For each opt, the args , descArg , only , required , types , and key fields are used for a brief overview. synopsis is defined as synopsisWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: deepThought (-a|--answer) [-h|-- help ] [--version] <questions>... Code: const {synopsis, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {command, flag} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const {number, variadicPos} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' , required : true }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Prints help.' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'The version.' }), variadicPos( 'questions' ) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usage([ synopsis ])(deepThought)(style)

Usage Combinators

While usage functions taken for themselves are useful, they really begin to shine if they are combined by usage combinators. Usage combinators are higher-order usage functions that take other usage functions as parameters, combine them in various ways, and return a new usage function.

Let's see how usage combinators may be used to implement synopses :

const {decorate, noSubcommands, onlySubcommands} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {optsMap, synopsis, usage, usageMap} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const prefixKey = prefix => optsMap( opts => ({...opts, key : prefix + ' ' + opts.key})) function synopses ( opt ) { return usage([ noSubcommands(synopsis), decorate(prefixKey(opt.key), onlySubcommands)( usageMap(synopses) ) ])(opt) }

This example uses usage decorators, that are only introduced in the next section. The implementation of synopses uses two usage combinators: usage and usageMap .

usage is used to combine two usage functions: A synopsis of all opts , but subcommands, and the usage function returned by usageMap . usageMap iterates over all subcommand s and recursively calls synopses on each subcommand 's opts . The recursion stops, if opt 's opts has no more subcommand s, since usage functions with empty opts return an empty string.

Combinators are a powerful feature, as they let you build more complex things from smaller parts. shargs-usage provides the following usage combinators:

Usage Combinator Description usage(functions)(opt)(style) usage takes a list of usage functions that each take an opt , a style and return a string. It then applies its own opt and style to each function, and concatenates the resulting strings.

Example: deepThought [-a|--answer] [-h|-- help ] [--version] -a, --answer=<number> The answer. -h, -- help Prints help . --version Prints version. Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer. Code: const {note, optsList, space} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {synopsis, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {command, flag, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Prints help.' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version.' }) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts, { desc : 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer.' }) const style = { line : [{ width : 50 }], cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } usage([synopsis, space, optsList, space, desc])(deepThought)(style) usageMap(f)({opts})(style) usageMap takes a function f that takes an opt ion and returns a layout function. It maps f over the option's opts and applies its style to each resulting layout function. Finally, it concatenates the resulting strings and returns the result.

Example: -a, --answer The answer. -h, -- help Prints help . --version Prints version. Code: const {text, textWith, usageMap} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer.' }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Prints help.' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version.' }) ] } const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } usageMap( ( {args, desc} ) => layout([ text(args.join( ', ' )), textWith({ id : 'desc' })(desc) ]))(opt)(style)

Usage Decorators

When defining layouts, we may want to feature some opts in one place, and the remaining in a different place of our documentation. Maybe the subcommand s should be presented in a definition list, while the other options are layed out as a table.

Usage decorators enable these use cases by modifying inputs of usage functions:

const {desc, optsDef, optsList, space, synopsis, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {decorate, noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, onlySubcommands} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const decoratedDocs = usage([ noSubcommands(onlyFirstArg(synopsis)), space, onlySubcommands(optsDef), space, noSubcommands(optsList), space, desc ])

The example uses three different decorators: noSubcommands , onlySubcommands , and onlyFirstArg . Each of these decorators modifies the opts array in some way, before passing it on to their wrapped usage function. The first two focus on filtering opts : noSubcommands removes all subcommand s, while onlySubcommands keeps only subcommand s. onlyFirstArg goes one step further and modifies each option in opts , removing all but the first argument in their args fields.

shargs-usage has the following usage decorators:

Usage Decorator Description justArgs(args)(usageFunction) justArgs modifies its opt by removing all opts that have no args field or whose args do not contain any argument given in the args list.

Example: const {justArgs, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer' }), subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Asks a question' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version' }) ] } usage([ justArgs([ '-a' ])(optsList) ])(opt)(style) Result: -a, --answer=<number> The answer noSubcommands(usageFunction) noSubcommands modifies its opt by removing all subcommand s from its opts .

Example: const {noSubcommands, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer' }), subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Asks a question' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version' }) ] } usage([ noSubcommands(optsList) ])(opt)(style) Result: -a, --answer=<number> The answer --version Prints version onlySubcommands(usageFunction) onlySubcommands modifies its opt by keeping only subcommand s in its opts .

Example: const {onlySubcommands, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer' }), subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Asks a question' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version' }) ] } usage([ onlySubcommands(optsList) ])(opt)(style) Result: ask Asks a question onlyFirstArg(usageFunction) onlyFirstArg modifies its opt by first keeping only opts that have args and by then removing all args but the first.

Example: const {onlyFirstArg, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer' }), subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Asks a question' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version' }) ] } usage([ onlyFirstArg(optsList) ])(opt)(style) Result: -a <number> The answer ask Asks a question --version Prints version optsFilter(p)(usageFunction) optsFilter modifies its opt by applying a filter with the predicate p , whose function signature must be opt => true|false to its opts . Many other usage decorators are defined in terms of optsFilter and it is of great help for writing custom ones.

Example: const {optsFilter, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer' }), subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Asks a question' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version' }) ] } usage([ optsFilter( ( {types} ) => types !== null )(optsList) ])(opt)(style) Result: -a, --answer=<number> The answer ask Asks a question --version Prints version optsMap(f)(usageFunction) optsMap modifies its opt by applying a function f to each option in opts , whose function signature must be opt => opt . Many other usage decorators are defined in terms of optsMap and it is of great help for writing custom ones.

Example: const {optsMap, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const {flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } const opt = { opts : [ number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { desc : 'The answer' }), subcommand([])( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Asks a question' }), flag( 'version' , [ '--version' ], { desc : 'Prints version' }) ] } usage([ optsMap( opt => ({...opt, args : opt.args.slice( 0 , 1 )}))(optsList) ])(opt)(style) Result: -a <number> The answer ask Asks a question --version Prints version

Usage Decorator Combinators

If many usage decorators are applied to a usage function, things get unwieldy, fast:

const {justArgs, noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, synopsis} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const briefSynopsis = noSubcommands(onlyFirstArg(justArgs([ '--help' ])(synopsis)))

In the example, briefSynopsis is decorated three times and the code is not very readable. Usage decorator combinators facilitate a cleaner code layout:

const {decorate, justArgs, noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, synopsis} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const decorated = decorate(noSubcommands, onlyFirstArg, justArgs([ '--help' ])) const briefSynopsis = decorated(synopsis)

This version of briefSynopsis is much more readable. Note, that decorate applies its usage decorators from right to left. As is apparent from the example, usage decorator combinators are usage decorators, themselves.

shargs-usage has the following usage decorator combinators:

Usage Decorator Combinator Description decorate(decorators)(usageFunction) decorate takes many usage function decorators and applies them to its usageFunction from right to left.

Style

Layout functions are transformed to strings by applying style s:

const style = { line : [{ width : 80 }], cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 55 }] }

In the example, style provides the details for how many columns a usage documentation text should be wide, and whether it should have padding. A style is an object whose values are arrays of style objects, that must have a width key, and may have padEnd and padStart keys:

Parameter Type Description padEnd number padEnd defines a padding to the right. It is filled with spaces. padStart number padStart defines a padding to the left. It is filled with spaces. width number width defines the length of text. The full length of the string is the width plus padEnd and padStart .

Advanced Usage Documentation

Building Command-line Parsers with Shargs

This section reuses code snippets from earlier sections:

Snippets askOpts from the type functions section.

const askOpts = [ { key : 'format' , args : [ '--format' ], types : [ 'string' ], only : [ 'json' , 'xml' ], defaultValues : [ 'json' ], desc : 'Respond either with json or xml.' }, { key : 'html' , args : [ '--no-html' ], types : [], reverse : true , desc : 'Remove HTML tags.' }, { key : 'help' , args : [ '-h' , '--help' ], types : [], desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }, { key : 'question' , types : [ 'string' ], required : true , desc : 'State your question.' } ] deepThought from the command-line options section.

const {command, flag, number, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ subcommand(askOpts)( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { required : true , desc : 'Ask a question.' }), number( 'answer' , [ '-a' , '--answer' ], { defaultValues : [ 42 ], desc : 'The answer.' }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts, { desc : 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' + 'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.' }) parser from the parserSync function section.

const {parserSync} = require ( 'shargs' ) const {cast, flagsAsBools, requireOpts, restrictToOnly} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const {reverseFlags, setDefaultValues, splitShortOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const stages = { argv : [splitShortOpts], opts : [setDefaultValues, requireOpts, reverseFlags, cast], args : [flagsAsBools] } const substages = { ask : [...stages.opts, restrictToOnly] } const parser = parserSync(stages, substages) docs from the automatic usage documentation generation section.

const {desc, optsLists, space, synopses, usage} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const docs = usage([ synopses, space, optsLists, space, desc ]) style from the style section.

const style = { line : [{ width : 80 }], cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 55 }] }

Imagine these snippets were located in their own modules and were imported earlier. Then, a sample command-line program written with shargs could be: const argv = process.argv.slice( 2 ) const {errs, args} = parser(deepThought)(argv) if (args.help) { const help = docs(deepThought)(style) console .log(help) process.exit( 0 ) } if (errs.length > 0 ) { errs.forEach( ( {code, msg} ) => console .log( ` ${code} : ${msg} ` )) process.exit( 1 ) } console .log( `The answer is: ${args.answer} ` ) process.exit( 0 ) First, we skip the first two values of process.argv . They are node and the file name and can be ignored. We then parse the remaining argv with our deepThought parser and get two results: A list of errs , and an args object with parsed argument values. Based on those two results, we build our program. If the args.help field is set, we print a help text generated from docs by applying deepThought and style . Then, we exit with exit code 0 .

If we run the program with node ./deepThought --help , the following text is printed:

deepThought [-a|--answer] [-h|-- help ] deepThought (ask) [--format] [--no-html] [-h|-- help ] (<question>) -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Print this help message and exit . ask Ask a question. [required] --format=<json|xml> Respond either with json or xml. [default: json] --no-html Remove HTML tags. -h, -- help Print this help message and exit . <question> State your question. [required] Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.

If the errs array has errors, we print all errors and exit with exit code 1 . E.g. if we execute node ./deepThought --answer 5 , without specifying the required ask subcommand, the following text appears:

Required option is missing: An option that is marked as required has not been provided.

Otherwise, we print the args.answer . E.g. if we run it with node ./deepThought ask "What is the meaning of Life, the Universe, and Everything?" , it prints:

The answer is: 42

More In-depth Documentation

Feel free to skip this section if you are new to Shargs. It introduces more advanced topics:

Installing as Bundle or Modules

Since version 0.26.0, shargs may be installed in two different ways: Either as a bundle (recommended), or individually as modules.

npm install --save shargs # bundle installation (core, opts, parser, and usage) npm install --save shargs-core # module (in bundle: shargs/core or shargs) npm install --save shargs-opts # module (in bundle: shargs/opts) npm install --save shargs-parser # module (in bundle: shargs/parser) npm install --save shargs-usage # module (in bundle: shargs/usage) npm install --save shargs-repl # module (not in bundle)

The shargs bundle combines several modules in one distribution with its own version number. The advantage for the user is that the module versions are guaranteed to be compatible and updates are simpler.

Installing individual modules is more flexible, e.g. if you want to use a specific set of module versions, if one module of the bundle is not needed or if one of the modules is replaced with a different implementation.

It is recommended to start with the bundle installation and import modules like require('shargs/opts') or import 'shargs/core' . If you want to switch to a module installation later, you may simply replace your imports with module imports: E.g. require('shargs-opts') and import 'shargs-core' .

If you are using modules and need to know which versions are compatible, you may refer to the module versions used by the shargs bundle.

Multiple Subcommands

Shargs supports specifying multiple subcommand s. E.g. you could use both, the ask and design subcommand s in the same command in the following version of deepThought :

const {command, flag, number, stringPos, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const ask = subcommand([stringPos( 'question' )]) const design = subcommand([stringPos( 'name' )]) const opts = [ ask( 'ask' , [ 'ask' ], { desc : 'Ask a question.' }), design( 'design' , [ 'design' ], { desc : 'Design a more powerful computer.' }), flag( 'help' , [ '-h' , '--help' ], { desc : 'Print this help message and exit.' }) ] const deepThought = command( 'deepThought' , opts, { desc : 'Ask the Ultimate Question.' })

If you provide both subcommands in your argv , both are parsed:

const argv = [ 'design' , 'Earth' , 'ask' , 'What is the answer to the Ultimate Question?' ] const parse = parserSync()(deepThought) const {argv, errs} = parse(argv) console .log(argv)

Note that the subcommand order is not preserved. This is due to the default behavior of fromArgs , that keeps only the first mention of a subcommand and merges all subcommands into an (unordered) object.

The input to fromArgs is still ordered and has duplicates, so if your program needs the subcommand order or duplicates, just write a custom fromArgs stage:

const merge = ( obj1, obj2 ) => ({ ...obj1, subcommands : [ ...(obj1.subcommands || []), obj2 ] }) const fromArgs = ( {errs, args} ) => ({ errs, args : args.slice( 1 ).reduce(merge, args[ 0 ]) })

This demonstration implementation of fromArgs is very simple and lacks some features like e.g. subcommands of subcommands. Please improve it before using it in your production programs.

Building REPLs with Shargs

🚧 Work in progress: This feature is currently worked on and its API is not yet stable.

Shargs-repl lets you build REPLs with actions defined by shargs commands .

Custom Checks and Stages

Shargs makes writing and using custom checks and stages very simple. The only thing you have to do is to follow the correct function signatures for your check or stage, as given in the stages and substages sections. The following code snippets showcase very simple examples with the correct signatures.

Regardless of whether you implement a check or a stage, the most important thing to remember is: Always pass on errors!

Custom argv stage example:

function splitShortOpts ( {errs = [], argv = []} = {} ) { const argv2 = argv.flatMap( arg => arg.length > 2 && arg[ 0 ] === '-' && arg[ 1 ] !== '-' ? arg.slice( 1 ).split( '' ).map( c => '-' + c) : arg ) return {errs, argv : argv2} }

If you write a custom argv stage, have a look at traverseArgv !

Custom opts stage example:

function demandACommand ( {errs = [], opts = []} = {} ) { const errs2 = [] const aCommand = opts.some( ( {key, args, types, opts} ) => ( typeof key !== 'undefined' && typeof types === 'undefined' && Array .isArray(args) && Array .isArray(opts) ) ) if (!aCommand) { errs2.push({ code : 'CommandRequired' , msg : 'No command found. Please use at least one command!' , info : { options : opts} }) } return { errs : errs.concat(errs2), opts} }

If you write a custom opts stage, have a look at traverseOpts !

Custom args stage example:

const {traverseArgs} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) function flagsAsBools ( {errs = [], args = {}} = {} ) { const fs = { flag : ( {key, val, errs, args} ) => ({ errs, args : {...args, [key]: val.count > 0 } }) } const { errs : errs2, args : args2} = traverseArgs(fs)({args}) return { errs : errs.concat(errs2), args : args2} }

If you write a custom args stage, have a look at traverseArgs !

Layout Functions

Usage functions that are applied to an opt yield so called layout functions . If we take a closer look at the signatures of usage and layout functions, the connection between the two becomes apparent:

Type Function Signature Description Layout Function style => string Layout functions take a style and return a string . Usage Function opt => style => string Usage functions take an opt and return a layout function.

In shargs-usage , an opt 's purpose is to provide the textual contents of layout functions and the usage functions' only job is to specify how this textual content is extracted from the opt . The layout functions do the actual work of formatting strings.

Let's have a look at an example:

const {br, defs, layout, table, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const askDocs = layout([ table([ [ 'deepThought (ask)' , '[--format] [--no-html] [-h|--help] (<question>)' ] ]), br, defs([ [ '--format=<json|xml> [default: json]' , 'Respond either with json or xml.' ], [ '--no-html' , 'Remove HTML tags.' ], [ '-h, --help' , 'Print this help message and exit.' ], [ '<question> [required]' , 'State your question.' ] ]), br, text( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to ' + 'The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.' ) ])

In the example, askDocs is a layout that comprises four different layout functions: table , br , defs , and text . Depending on how we style the layout , we get different strings:

const style = { line : [{ width : 80 }], cols : [{ width : 16 }, { width : 64 }] } const string = askDocs(style)

If we console.log(string) , the following text is printed to the console:

deepThought (ask) [--format] [--no-html] [-h|-- help ] (<question>) --format=<json|xml> [default: json] Respond either with json or xml. --no-html Remove HTML tags. -h, -- help Print this help message and exit . <question> [required] State your question. Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.

Experiment with style to get different layouts!

shargs-usage gives you the following layout functions:

Layout Function Description br

brWith({id, lines}) br returns a line filled with spaces, with a width according to style .

br is defined as brWith({id: 'line', lines: 1}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question. Code: const {br, layout, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ text( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer' ), br, text( 'to The Ultimate Question.' ) ])(style) cols(columns)

colsWith({id})(columns) cols takes a list of columns , where each column is a list of strings corresponding to line s.

It formats the columns according to their width s and cuts off strings that are too long. cols is defined as colsWith({id: 'cols'}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Prints help . --version Prints version. Code: const {cols, layout} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } layout([ cols([ [ '-a, --answer=<number>' , '-h, --help' , '--version' ], [ 'The answer. [default: 42]' , 'Prints help.' , 'Prints version.' ] ]) ])(style) defs(tuples)

defsWith({id, pad})(tuples) defs takes a list of tuples , where each entry is a tuple of strings, with a term at the first and a definition at the second position.

It formats its tuples as a definition list over two line s, with the term in the first, and the definition in the second line . If a term or definition extends its line , it is continued in another line . defs is defined as defsWith({id: 'line', pad: 4}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> [default: 42] The answer. -h, -- help Prints help . --version Prints version. Code: const {defs, layout} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ defs([ [ '-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]' , 'The answer.' ], [ '-h, --help' , 'Prints help.' ], [ '--version' , 'Prints version.' ] ]) ])(style) line(string)

lineWith({id})(string) line takes a string and formats it according to a style 's width .

If a string exceeds its width , it is cut off, otherwise, the width is filled up with spaces. It ends with a line break. line is defined as lineWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer Code: const {layout, line} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ line( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with' ), line( 'the Answer' ) ])(style) lines(strings)

linesWith({id})(strings) lines takes a list of strings and layouts each string with line .

lines is defined as linesWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question. Code: const {layout, lines} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ lines([ 'Deep Thought was created to come up with' , 'the Answer' , 'to The Ultimate Question.' ]) ])(style) table(rows)

tableWith({id})(rows) table takes a list of rows , lays it out as a borderless table, and formats it according to a style .

If an entry exceeds the length of a column, it breaks into the next row. table is defined as tableWith({id: 'cols'}) .

Example: -a, --answer=<number> The answer. [default: 42] -h, -- help Prints help . --version Prints version. Code: const {layout, table} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 25 }] } layout([ table([ [ '-a, --answer=<number>' , 'The answer. [default: 42]' ], [ '-h, --help' , 'Prints help.' ], [ '--version' , 'Prints version.' ] ]) ])(style) text(string)

textWith({id})(string) text takes a string and formats it according to a style .

If the string exceeds a line, it continues on the next. text is defined as textWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer Code: const {layout, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ text( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer' ) ])(style) texts(strings)

textsWith({id})(strings) texts takes a list of strings and layouts each string with text .

texts is defined as textsWith({id: 'line'}) .

Example: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer to The Ultimate Question. Code: const {layout, texts} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ texts([ 'Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer' , 'to The Ultimate Question.' ]) ])(style)

Layout Combinators

Layout combinators are functions that take layout functions as parameters and return new layout functions. They are the primary way of building more complex constructs from simpler components. The following examples demonstrate the use of layout combinators:

const {layout, layoutMap, textWith} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const defsWith = ( {id} ) => layoutMap( ( [term, definition] = [] ) => layout([ textWith({id})(term), textWith({id})(definition) ]) )

defsWith is implemented in terms of layout , layoutMap , and textWith . It maps over a list of term and definition pairs and layout s them as text s.

shargs-usage has the following layout combinators:

Layout Combinator Description layout(functions)(style) layout takes a list of layout functions that each take a style and return a string. It then applies its own style to each function, and concatenates the resulting strings.

Example: const {layout, line} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } layout([ line( 'Deep Thought was created to come up with' ), line( 'the Answer' ) ])(style) Result: Deep Thought was created to come up with the Answer layoutMap(f)(list)(style) layoutMap takes a function f that takes any value and returns a layout function. It maps f over the list and applies its style to each resulting layout function. Finally, it concatenates the resulting strings and returns the result.

Example: const {layout, layoutMap, textWith} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const defsWith = ( {id} ) => layoutMap( ( [term, definition] = [] ) => layout([ textWith({id})(term), textWith({id})(definition) ]) ) const defs = defsWith({ id : 'line' }) const style = { line : [{ width : 40 }] } defs([ [ '-a, --answer=<number> [default: 42]' , 'The answer.' ], [ '-h, --help' , 'Prints help.' ], [ '--version' , 'Prints version.' ] ])(style) Result: -a, --answer=<number> [default: 42] The answer. -h, -- help Prints help . --version Prints version.

Layout Decorators

When working with layout functions that take a style as input, you sometimes want to modify this style just before it is passed to the function, and only for this function call. This is what layout decorators are for:

const {layout, layoutMap, pad, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const defs = layoutMap( ( [term, definition] = [] ) => layout([ text(term), pad([ 'line' , 0 ], 4 )(text(definition)) ]) )

The example shows a sample implementation of defs using the pad layout decorator. Here, the term , as well as the definition have the same id, text s default id 'line' . However, we want to add a padding of 4 spaces to the definition . So we use pad to add 4 spaces to the id at the ['line', 0] path of style .

shargs-usage ships with the following layout decorators:

Layout Decorator Description pad(path, spaces)(layoutFunction) pad looks up the style object at the path in its style and modifies it, by adding a number of spaces to its padStart and subtracting the same number from its width . It then passes the modified style to its layoutFunction .

Example: const {layout, pad, table} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 20 }, { width : 20 }] } layout([ pad([ 'cols' , 0 ], 4 )(table([[ '--answer' , '42' ]])) ])(style) Result: --answer 42 stylePath(path, f)(layoutFunction) stylePath looks up the style object at the path in its style and modifies it by applying the function f to it. It then passes the modified style to its layoutFunction .

const {layout, stylePath, table} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const pad4 = obj => ({ ...obj, padStart : (obj.padStart || 0 ) + 4 , width : obj.width - 4 }) const style = { cols : [{ width : 20 }, { width : 20 }] } layout([ stylePath([ 'cols' , 0 ], pad4)(table([[ '--answer' , '42' ]])) ])(style) Result: --answer 42

Layout Decorator Combinators

If many decorators are applied to a layout function, the resulting code can get deeply nested:

const {layout, pad, table} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 30 }] } layout([ pad([ 'cols' , 0 ], 4 )( pad([ 'cols' , 1 ], 4 )( table([ [ '-a, --answer=<number>' , 'The answer. [default: 42]' ] ]) ) ) ])(style)

Layout decorator combinators avoid nesting deeply, by first collecting layout decorators and applying them all at once:

const {decorate, layout, pad, table} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { cols : [{ width : 25 }, { width : 30 }] } const decorated = decorate(pad([ 'cols' , 0 ], 4 ), pad([ 'cols' , 1 ], 4 )) layout([ decorated( table([ [ '-a, --answer=<number>' , 'The answer. [default: 42]' ] ]) ) ])(style)

Note, that decorate applies layout decorators from right to left.

shargs-usage contains the following layout decorator combinators:

Layout Decorator Combinator Description decorate(decorators)(layoutFunction) decorate takes many layout function decorators and applies them to its layoutFunction from right to left.

Custom Layout Functions

Using your own layout function is straightforward: Your function only has to have the correct signature and it is ready to be used as a layout function: It must take a style object and return a string .

The following example showcases the custom table2 layout function that takes columns instead of rows as input:

const {table} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const table2 = ( columns = [] ) => style => { const rows = [] for ( let i = 0 ; i < columns[ 0 ].length; i++) { const row = [] for ( let j = 0 ; j < columns.length; j++) { row.push(columns[j][i]) } rows.push(row) } return table(rows)(style) }

You may use table2 as a layout function if you apply it to a columns array, since that returns a function that takes a style argument and returns a string .

This is of course a very simplified example that makes many assumptions that are often not valid and should not be made in real projects. Your own function would most probably need much more validations and handling of edge cases.

Custom Usage Functions

Writing and using custom usage functions in shargs is very simple: You only have to write a function with the correct signature and it can be used as a usage function. It must take an opt object and a style object and return a string .

The following example shows the custom descs function that displays the options' descriptions:

const {text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const desc = ( {desc = '' } = {} ) => text(desc)

Using usageMap simplifies the process of defining your own functions:

const {table, usageMap} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const optsTable = usageMap( ( {key, args, required, desc} ) => table([ [(required ? '*' : '' ) + key, args.join( ', ' ), desc] ]) )

Error Codes

shargs-core and shargs-parser report errors if a command-line option's syntax is invalid, or if checks fail. The following table contains all error codes currently in use and where they are thrown:

Code Message Thrown by ArgumentIsNotABool The passed command line argument must either be 'true' or 'false'. cast ArgumentIsNotANumber The passed command line argument must be a number. cast CommandExpected Expected a command with a string "key" field and an "opts" array. verifyCommand ContradictionDetected Some given keys contradict each other. contradictOpts DidYouMean An unknown command-line argument was passed. Did you mean any of the following options? suggestOpts FalseArgsRules Your args rules returned false. Please abide to the rules defined in verifyArgs. verifyArgs FalseArgvRules Your argv rules returned false. Please abide to the rules defined in verifyArgv. verifyArgv FalseOptsRules Your opts rules returned false. Please abide to the rules defined in verifyOpts. verifyOpts ImplicationViolated Some given keys that imply each other are not all defined. implyOpts IncompatibleTypes Repeated options must either both be variadic or both not. arrayOnRepeat InvalidArgs The "args" field has an invalid value: "args" must be a non-empty array of strings. verifyCommand InvalidArity An option's types arity does not match its values arity. verifyValuesArity InvalidBoolMapping The mapping provided to broadenBools must only map from 'true' or 'false' to a list of alternatives. broadenBools InvalidKey The "key" field has an invalid value: "key" must be a string, cannot be "_" or "--", and must not include whitespaces. verifyCommand InvalidNestedCommand Commands cannot be nested inside commands. Did you forget an "args" field for your subcommand? verifyCommand InvalidOptionsListInCombine Options list in combine was undefined, null or empty. verifyCommand InvalidOpts The "opts" field has an invalid value: "opts" must be an array of command-line options and positional arguments. verifyCommand InvalidRequiredPositionalArgument If a positional argument is required, all previous positional arguments must be required as well. The required field must either be undefined, true or false. validatePosArgs InvalidTypes Each argument must have a types key that must be null or an array. verifyCommand

verifyValuesArity InvalidValues An option's values field has an invalid type. verifyValuesArity InvalidVariadicPositionalArgument Only the last positional argument may be variadic. validatePosArgs OptionExpected A command-line option was expected, but something else was received. verifyCommand PosArgExpected A positional argument was expected, but something else was received. verifyCommand RequiredOptionMissing An option that is marked as required has not been provided. requireOpts SubcommandExpected A subcommand was expected, but something else was received. verifyCommand SubcommandRequired No subcommand found. Please use at least one subcommand! demandASubcommand UnexpectedArgument An unexpected argument was used that has no option defined. failRest UnknownCommandLineOptionType The command-line option or positional argument given is of an unknown type. verifyCommand ValueRestrictionsViolated A value lies outside the allowed values of an option. restrictToOnly WrongArgsRulesType The args rules are of a wrong type, please provide a predicate with the following signature: (args) => boolean. verifyArgs WrongArgvRulesType The argv rules are of a wrong type, please provide a predicate with the following signature: (argv) => boolean. verifyArgv WrongContradictsType The contradicts field has the wrong type, please provide an array of command-line option keys. contradictOpts WrongFormatForRequiredOption A required option has values or defaultValues in the wrong format. Default values are different depending on the command-line option type: Commands take objects, flags take counts, and other options take arrays of the correct length. requireOpts WrongImpliesType The implies field has the wrong type, please provide an array of command-line option keys. implyOpts WrongOptsRulesType The opts rules are of a wrong type, please provide a predicate with the following signature: (options) => boolean. verifyCommand

FAQ

Question Answer How can I use config objects with shargs? A config object in this question denotes an object that is used to read in default values from a file or a URI. Shargs does not include reading and merging config objects because there are other specialized libraries for this task that are easy to use alongside shargs. There are several simple ways to combine shargs' args objects with config objects:

If you just want to have default values, you may want to check out the defaultValues options field. If this does not suffice or you have a different problem, read on. Say we have read in a config object from somewhere: const config = { question : 'How can I use config objects with shargs?' , answer : 'Read the FAQ section!' } And we have run a shargs parser and have obtained the following args object: const args = { _ : [], question : 'What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?' } Then using the config object would just mean merging the two objects: const preferArgs = { ...config, ...args } const preferConfig = { ...args, ...config } Of course these example merges are simple cases, because the objects are flat. In case of subcommand s, the args object would have (deeply) nested objects. Such cases are common and there are specialized libraries for merging deeply nested objects, like ramda or lodash: const {mergeDeepLeft, mergeDeepRight} = require ( 'ramda' ) const preferArgs = mergeDeepLeft(args, config) const preferConfig = mergeDeepRight(args, config) Why do command-line options have a key field? The key field is an apparent difference between shargs and other command-line parsers. So one might ask, why shargs uses it, while other parsers do not need it. But as is mostly the case, shargs has good reasons:

Command-line parsers read arguments and assign them to variables that are passed as inputs to programs. So we are dealing with two different sets of names, here: Names of arguments and names of variables. Those two sets are connected by a unidirectional mapping, where arguments map to variable names. If a single argument would only ever map to a single variable, the two could just as well have the same name. But for more complex mappings, things start to get complex, too: Say we have two arguments, -v and --version , that can be used interchangeably. If they would map to two variables, -v and --version , the program would have to have knowledge about the arguments being interchangeable, in order to correctly interpret its inputs. As leaking this knowledge to the program would be undesirable, parsers usually work around this by assigning the value of one argument to both variables. But now we are in a situation where we have two dependant variables that always have the same value. A less verbose solution is just letting both arguments map to the same variable (the key field): const {string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ string( 'version' , [ '-v' , '--version' ]) ] A special situation of two arguments mapping to the same variable is, when the arguments belong to separate options. This frequently occurs for flag and bool options that have a complement : const {flag} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const opts = [ flag( 'fun' , [ '--fun' ]), flag( 'fun' , [ '--no-fun' ], { reverse : true }) ] In the example, --fun adds 1 to the flag count, while --no-fun adds -1 due to reverse (assuming the parser has the reverseFlags stage). But we have other possible mappings yet to explore: Situations, where one argument maps to two different variable names. Say we have a --birthday argument and the birthday and age variables. birthday is a string in date format, while age is a number holding the current age, transformed by the custom ageAsNumber stage. This kind of mapping is only possible if the parser's arguments are independent of the program's variables. So, command-line options have a key field, because: Separating internal variable names from external argument names is a good practice. Separating argument and variable names enables functionality that would otherwise not be possible. Separating arguments and variables makes interpreting variables less verbose for programs. If you really do not need key fields and wish to use just argument names instead, it is straight forward to adjust the type function syntax accordingly: const array2 = types => ( args = [], fields = {} ) => ({ key : args.length > 0 ? args[ 0 ] : undefined , args, types, ...fields }) const number2 = array2([ 'number' ]) Can I use comma-separated values to define arrays ? shargs-parser does not include a parser stage to split comma-separated values into arrays. But it is easy enough to write a stage yourself:

We are inventing a new option type for this FAQ: commas : const {array} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const commas = array([ 'commas' ]) The commas type function is used to mark options we want to split. We then write a custom opts stage to perform the splitting: const {traverseOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const isCommas = ( {key, types, values} ) => ( typeof key !== 'undefined' && Array .isArray(types) && types.indexOf( 'commas' ) > -1 && Array .isArray(values) && values.length === types.length ) const transformCommaArray = opt => { let values = [] let types = [] for ( let i = 0 ; i < opt.values.length; i++) { const value = opt.values[i] const type = opt.types[i] if (type === 'commas' ) { const elements = value.split( ',' ) values = [...values, ...elements] types = [...types, ...Array.from({ length : elements.length}, () => 'string' )] } else { values.push(value) types.push(type) } } return { opts : [{...opt, types, values}]} } const splitCommas = traverseOpts(isCommas)(transformCommaArray) splitCommas may now be used with options of type commas ! So why doesn't shargs-parser support comma-separated values by default? The reason is that using comma-separated values is just not that common. And if you nonetheless need comma-separated values, it is simple enough to implement yourself. Why are --no-* arguments not reversed by the bestGuess* stages? The reason is because there is no simple way to opt-out of this functionality, once it is employed. You could add an optOutReverse parameter to each bestGuess* stage, I guess, but that would clutter the stages' signatures. So shargs decided to leave interpreting these arguments to the individual programs. Can I have command-line options with 0..1 values? An example for such an option would be ternary logics types, like true , false , unknown , that could be represented as a mixture of flags and bools . Shargs does not support such options out of the box, but you can implement them with some gotchas:

We generally recommend against using options with 0..1 cardinalities in programs. This is also why shargs does not support it. A better approach is using an enumeration, implemented with the only options field and the restrictToOnly parser stage. If you want to use it anyway, here is how you could do it in shargs: Flags give you only two cases, the presence of the flag ( true if flagsAsBools is used), and its absence ( unknown ): const {flag} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const fun = flag( 'fun' , [ '--fun' ]) You could add a third case by using only flags by defining a complement: const {complement} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const noFun = complement( '--no-' )(fun) Which is the same as writing: const noFun = flag( 'fun' , [ '--no-fun' ], { reverse : true }) If you provide --fun , the fun variable is set to true , on --no-fun it is set to false , and providing neither --fun , nor --no-fun would mean unknown . You could implement the same behavior with an option that takes none or one argument, by using a combination of variable length arrays, aka subcommands and a custom command-line options field. The general idea is to mark a subcommand as threeValued with a field, and then transform it to a custom type in the opts stage. First, let us define an option: const {stringPos, subcommand} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const funOpts = [ stringPos( 'threeValues' ) ] const fun = subcommand(funOpts)( 'fun' , [ '--fun' ], { threeValued : true }) Now, let us define an opts stage that transforms the subcommand : const {traverseOpts} = require ( 'shargs/parser' ) const isThreeValued = ( {threeValued} ) => threeValued === true const toThreeValued = opt => { const types = [ 'threeValued' ] let values = [ 'unknown' ] if ( Array .isArray(opt.values)) { const threeValues = opt.values.find( opt => opt.key === 'threeValues' ) values = threeValues.values || [ 'true' ] } return { opts : [ {...opt, types, values : values.slice( 0 , 1 ), opts : undefined } ] } } const subcommandsToThreeValued = traverseOpts(isThreeValued)(toThreeValued) subcommandsToThreeValued only transforms subcommands that have the threeValued field. For each subcommand , it checks, whether the subcommand is not present ( unknown ), it is present but has no values ( true ), or if it is present and has at least one value, ( true if the value is true , false if it is false , otherwise unknown ). Note that this sample implementation is very brittle and should not be used as presented in a program. Can I use enums? Yes, you can use enums with a combination of string command-line options, the only options field, and the restrictToOnly parser stage:

const {string} = require ( 'shargs/opts' ) const answers = string( 'answers' , [ '-a' ], { only : [ 'yes' , 'no' , 'maybe' ]}) Can I use keys like 'a.b' , indicating object fields? Some command-line parsers allow arguments of the form --a.b 42 , whose values are stored in nested objects {a: {b: 42}} . Shargs does not provide this functionality. However, it is very easy to write your own parser stage for it:

First, let us write a helper function for traversing args objects: function traverseKeys ( p ) { return f => ( {errs, args} ) => Object .keys(args).reduce( ( {errs, args: obj}, key ) => { const val = args[key] if (! Array .isArray(val) && typeof val === 'object' ) { obj[key] = traverseKeys(p)(f)(val) } if (p(key)) { const {[key]: _, ...rest} = obj obj = {...rest, ...f(key, val)} } return {errs, args : obj} }, {errs, args} ) } Using traverseKeys , we can implement a nestKeys args stage: const _ = require ( 'lodash' ) const hasDots = key => key.indexOf( '.' ) > -1 const nestValue = ( key, val ) => { const obj = {} _.set(obj, key, val) return obj } const nestKeys = traverseKeys(hasDots)(nestValue) The nestKeys args stage should now nest the values into an object. The reason why shargs does not include such a stage by default is, that this is a niche case that can be either implemented after parsing, or is easy enough to implement yourself. Why do shargs' functions have several parameter lists? Many functions have an unusual signature, like text(string)(style) and the question arises, why it is not text(string, style) , instead. The reason has to do with function composition and tacit programming:

shargs builds command-line parsers and usage documentation by composing parser and usage functions with functions it calls combinators. An exemplary combinator function is layout(functions)(style) . layout takes a list of functions that have a common signature: They take a style , and return a string. Next, it takes its own style parameter and feeds it to each function, getting a list of strings. Then it concatenates all strings together, which results in a string: const {layout, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 10 }]} const string = layout([ text( 'First.' ), text( 'Second.' ) ])(style) What layout basically gives us is a way to provide only one style parameter to a list of functions, instead of one parameter per function. But why does layout have to have such a weird signature? Let us assume we had the following layout2 and text2 functions, instead: const {layout, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const layout2 = ( functions, style ) => layout(functions)(style) const text2 = ( string, style ) => text(string)(style) How could we concatenate strings only using text2 ? const style = { line : [{ width : 10 }]} const string = text2( 'First.' , style) + text2( 'Second.' , style) Do you see how the style parameter is repeated for every function? It gets worse if you have more functions. Now let us use layout2 : const style = { line : [{ width : 10 }]} const string = layout2([ style => text2( 'First.' , style), style => text2( 'Second.' , style) ], style) See how style is still repeated and we do not have the advantage of only providing it once? Actually, using layout2 looks worse than using just text2 ! But we can do better and rewrite the same example with text and two parameter lists: const {text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 10 }]} const string = layout2([ style => text( 'First.' )(style), style => text( 'Second.' )(style) ], style) And then we can apply an optimization: See how we define a function that takes a style and feed it to a function text('First.') that takes a style ? This is redundant, and we can just leave out style altogether: const {text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 10 }]} const string = layout2([ text( 'First.' ), text( 'Second.' ) ], style) Now we do not repeat style for every function! The code is much shorter and is easier to read. And we can do even better by using a signature like layout . Because then layout is also a function that takes a style and returns a string, like text , and can be used inside other layout functions! const {layout, text} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const style = { line : [{ width : 10 }]} const firstSecond = layout([ text( 'First.' ), text( 'Second.' ) ]) const andThird = layout([ firstSecond, text( 'Third.' ) ]) const string = andThird(style) And although we have five functions that each take a style parameter, we only have to apply it once. Shargs employs tacit programming techniques to reduce boilerplate in its DSLs. A side-effect is that function signatures are weird (the technical term is curried). Some JavaScript libraries like Ramda and lodash/fp use a technique called auto-currying. If layout would be auto-curried, it would have the signatures of layout and layout2 at the same time and you could choose which one to use. Shargs decided against auto-currying its functions, since it is simple enough to curry your functions yourself if you wanted: const {curry} = require ( 'ramda' ) const {layout} = require ( 'shargs/usage' ) const curriedLayout = curry( ( fs, style ) => layout(fs)(style)) curriedLayout can now be used like layout and like layout2 .

Comparison to Related Libraries

Reporting Issues

Please report issues in the tracker!

Contributing

We are open to, and grateful for, any contributions made by the community. By contributing to shargs, you agree to abide by the code of conduct. Please read the contributing guide.

License

Shargs is MIT licensed.

