sharetribe-flex-sdk

by sharetribe
1.15.0

✨ Sharetribe Flex SDK for JavaScript ✨

1.4K

20

2mos ago

17

4

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Sharetribe Flex SDK for JavaScript

Use Sharetribe Flex Marketplace API with ease.

CircleCI

Table of Contents

What is it?

The SDK is the easiest way to interact with Sharetribe Flex Marketplace API.

It handles groundwork such as authentication, renewing authentication tokens and serializing and deserializing data to and from JavaScript data structures.

This lets you to concentrate on building your marketplace front-end instead of setting up the necessary boilerplate to communicate with the API.

Installation

Yarn:

yarn add sharetribe-flex-sdk

Usage

const sharetribeSdk = require('sharetribe-flex-sdk');

// Create new SDK instance
// To obtain a client ID, see Applications in Flex Console
const sdk = sharetribeSdk.createInstance({
  clientId: '<Your Client ID here>'
});

// Query first 5 listings
sdk.listings
  .query({ per_page: 5 })
  .then(res => {
    // Print listing titles
    res.data.data.forEach(listing => {
      console.log(`Listing: ${listing.attributes.title}`)
    });
  })
  .catch(res => {
    // An error occurred
    console.log(`Request failed with status: ${res.status} ${res.statusText}`);
  });

Client ID is required to create a new SDK instance. See this article to learn how to create an application and get the client ID.

Examples

See examples/ directory in Github repository.

Documentation

Documentation can be found here.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

License

Distributed under The Apache License, Version 2.0

