Sharetribe Flex SDK for JavaScript

Use Sharetribe Flex Marketplace API with ease.

What is it?

The SDK is the easiest way to interact with Sharetribe Flex Marketplace API.

It handles groundwork such as authentication, renewing authentication tokens and serializing and deserializing data to and from JavaScript data structures.

This lets you to concentrate on building your marketplace front-end instead of setting up the necessary boilerplate to communicate with the API.

Installation

Yarn:

yarn add sharetribe-flex-sdk

Usage

const sharetribeSdk = require ( 'sharetribe-flex-sdk' ); const sdk = sharetribeSdk.createInstance({ clientId : '<Your Client ID here>' }); sdk.listings .query({ per_page : 5 }) .then( res => { res.data.data.forEach( listing => { console .log( `Listing: ${listing.attributes.title} ` ) }); }) .catch( res => { console .log( `Request failed with status: ${res.status} ${res.statusText} ` ); });

Client ID is required to create a new SDK instance. See this article to learn how to create an application and get the client ID.

Examples

See examples/ directory in Github repository.

Documentation

Documentation can be found here.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

License

Distributed under The Apache License, Version 2.0