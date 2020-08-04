ShareThis official social media share buttons for React. Visit www.sharethis.com for more technical support.

Installation

npm install --save sharethis-reactjs

How to use the buttons

import React from "react" ; import {InlineReactionButtons} from 'sharethis-reactjs' ; import {InlineShareButtons} from 'sharethis-reactjs' ; import {StickyShareButtons} from 'sharethis-reactjs' ; import {InlineFollowButtons} from 'sharethis-reactjs' ; class App extends React . Component { render () { return ( <div> <style dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: ` html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; text-align: center; } h1 { font-size: 24px; font-weight: bold; } hr { margin-bottom: 40px; margin-top: 40px; width: 50%; } `}} /> <h1>Inline Share Buttons</h1> <InlineShareButtons config={{ alignment: 'center', // alignment of buttons (left, center, right) color: 'social', // set the color of buttons (social, white) enabled: true, // show/hide buttons (true, false) font_size: 16, // font size for the buttons labels: 'cta', // button labels (cta, counts, null) language: 'en', // which language to use (see LANGUAGES) networks: [ // which networks to include (see SHARING NETWORKS) 'whatsapp', 'linkedin', 'messenger', 'facebook', 'twitter' ], padding: 12, // padding within buttons (INTEGER) radius: 4, // the corner radius on each button (INTEGER) show_total: true, size: 40, // the size of each button (INTEGER) // OPTIONAL PARAMETERS url: 'https://www.sharethis.com', // (defaults to current url) image: 'https://bit.ly/2CMhCMC', // (defaults to og:image or twitter:image) description: 'custom text', // (defaults to og:description or twitter:description) title: 'custom title', // (defaults to og:title or twitter:title) message: 'custom email text', // (only for email sharing) subject: 'custom email subject', // (only for email sharing) username: 'custom twitter handle' // (only for twitter sharing) }} /> <hr /> <h1>Inline Reaction Buttons</h1> <InlineReactionButtons config={{ alignment: 'center', // alignment of buttons (left, center, right) enabled: true, // show/hide buttons (true, false) language: 'en', // which language to use (see LANGUAGES) min_count: 0, // hide react counts less than min_count (INTEGER) padding: 12, // padding within buttons (INTEGER) reactions: [ // which reactions to include (see REACTIONS) 'slight_smile', 'heart_eyes', 'laughing', 'astonished', 'sob', 'rage' ], size: 48, // the size of each button (INTEGER) spacing: 8, // the spacing between buttons (INTEGER) // OPTIONAL PARAMETERS url: 'https://www.sharethis.com' // (defaults to current url) }} /> <hr /> <h1>Inline Follow Buttons</h1> <InlineFollowButtons config={{ action: 'Follow us:', // call to action (STRING) action_enable: true, // show/hide call to action (true, false) action_pos: 'bottom', // position of call to action (left, top, right) alignment: 'center', // alignment of buttons (left, center, right) color: 'white', // set the color of buttons (social, white) enabled: true, // show/hide buttons (true, false) networks: [ // which networks to include (see FOLLOW NETWORKS) 'twitter', 'facebook', 'instagram', 'youtube' ], padding: 8, // padding within buttons (INTEGER) profiles: { // social profile links for buttons twitter: 'sharethis', facebook: 'sharethis', instagram: 'sharethis', youtube: '/channel/UCbM93niCmdc2RD9RZbLMP6A?view_as=subscriber' }, radius: 9, // the corner radius on each button (INTEGER) size: 32, // the size of each button (INTEGER) spacing: 8 // the spacing between buttons (INTEGER) }} /> <hr /> <StickyShareButtons config={{ alignment: 'left', // alignment of buttons (left, right) color: 'social', // set the color of buttons (social, white) enabled: true, // show/hide buttons (true, false) font_size: 16, // font size for the buttons hide_desktop: false, // hide buttons on desktop (true, false) labels: 'counts', // button labels (cta, counts, null) language: 'en', // which language to use (see LANGUAGES) min_count: 0, // hide react counts less than min_count (INTEGER) networks: [ // which networks to include (see SHARING NETWORKS) 'linkedin', 'facebook', 'twitter', 'pinterest', 'email' ], padding: 12, // padding within buttons (INTEGER) radius: 4, // the corner radius on each button (INTEGER) show_total: true, // show/hide the total share count (true, false) show_mobile: true, // show/hide the buttons on mobile (true, false) show_toggle: true, // show/hide the toggle buttons (true, false) size: 48, // the size of each button (INTEGER) top: 160, // offset in pixels from the top of the page // OPTIONAL PARAMETERS url: 'https://www.sharethis.com', // (defaults to current url) image: 'https://bit.ly/2CMhCMC', // (defaults to og:image or twitter:image) description: 'custom text', // (defaults to og:description or twitter:description) title: 'custom title', // (defaults to og:title or twitter:title) message: 'custom email text', // (only for email sharing) subject: 'custom email subject', // (only for email sharing) username: 'custom twitter handle' // (only for twitter sharing) }} /> </div> ); } }; // export export default App;

Sharing Networks

blogger, delicious, digg, email, facebook, flipboard, linkedin, livejournal, mailru, meneame, messenger, oknoklassniki, pinterest, print , reddit, sharethis, sms, stumbleupon, telegram, tumblr, twitter, vk, wechat, weibo, whatsapp, xing

Follow Networks

blogger, digg, facebook, flipboard, github, instagram, medium, messenger, linkedin, oknoklassniki, patreon, pinterest, quora, reddit, snapchat, soundcloudm, spotify, telegram, tumblr, twitch, twitter, vk, wechat, weibo, yelp, youtube

Reactions

npm install npm run demo