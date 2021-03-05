openbase logo
sha

sharepointplus

by Aymeric
6.1.5 (see all)

SharepointPlus ($SP) is a JavaScript library which offers some extended features for SharePoint entirely on client side (requires no server install). $SP will simplify your interactions with Sharepoint.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

221

GitHub Stars

199

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

SharepointPlus

Documentation

Browse the online documentation here.

Quick Start

Node Environment

npm install sharepointplus

Then:

import $SP from 'sharepointplus'

Please, make sure to read the documentation to optimize your bundle size.

Browser Only

To directly use it in a browser:

  <script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sharepointplus/browser/sharepointplus.js"></script>

Usage / Examples

Update all items with an "Amount" value bigger than 1000:

$SP().list('My List Name').update({
  Title:"Too expensive"
}, {
  where:"Amount > 1000"
})
.then(function(res) {
  alert(res.passed.length+" items successfully updated!");
});

Get all items with "Requestor" as the current user and with "Default Color" is "pink":

$SP().list('ListName').get({
  fields:"Title,Size",
  where:"Requestor = '[Me]' AND Default_x0020_Color = 'pink'",
  orderby:"Size DESC",
  json:true
})
.then(function(data) {
  data.forEach(function(d) {
    console.log("Model = "+d.Title+" (size: "+d.size+")";
  })
});

More information

Please visit the online documentation to know more.

