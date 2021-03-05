SharepointPlus

SharepointPlus ($SP) is a JavaScript library which offers some extended features for SharePoint entirely on client side (requires no server install). $SP will simplify your interactions with Sharepoint.

Quick Start

Node Environment

npm install sharepointplus

Then:

import $SP from 'sharepointplus'

Please, make sure to read the documentation to optimize your bundle size.

Browser Only

To directly use it in a browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sharepointplus/browser/sharepointplus.js" > </ script >

Usage / Examples

Update all items with an "Amount" value bigger than 1000:

$SP().list( 'My List Name' ).update({ Title : "Too expensive" }, { where : "Amount > 1000" }) .then( function ( res ) { alert(res.passed.length+ " items successfully updated!" ); });

Get all items with "Requestor" as the current user and with "Default Color" is "pink":

$SP().list( 'ListName' ).get({ fields : "Title,Size" , where : "Requestor = '[Me]' AND Default_x0020_Color = 'pink'" , orderby : "Size DESC" , json : true }) .then( function ( data ) { data.forEach( function ( d ) { console .log( "Model = " +d.Title+ " (size: " +d.size+ ")" ; }) });

More information

Please visit the online documentation to know more.