SharePoint client for Node.js

This Node module provides a SharePoint client for Node.js applications. This allows you to access SharePoint 2010 lists and items, using ListData.svc, an OData based REST API for SharePoint 2010.

The current version is restricted to SharePoint Online, using claims based authentication.

Installation

Use npm to install the module:

API

Due to the asynchrounous nature of Node.js, the SharePoint client requires the use callbacks in requests. See documentation below.

All callbacks have 2 arguments: err and data:

function callback ( err, data ) { }

An object of this class represents a REST Service client for the specified SharePoint site.

Example:

var client = new SP.RestService( 'http://oxida.sharepoint.com/teamsite' )

The signin method performs a claims-based authentication:

build a SAML request (using SAML.xml template included in module)

submit a SAML token request to Microsoft Online Security Token Service

receive a signed security token

POST the token to SharePoint Online

receive FedAuth and rtFa authentication cookies

store the cookies in client for use in subsequent requests

Callback is called when authentication is completed. You can wrap all your service requests inside this callback

Example:

client.signin( 'myname' , 'mypassword' , function ( err,data ) { if (err) { console .log( "Error found: " , err); return ; } })

Return the metadata document for the service ($metadata)

var contacts = client.metadata( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Return a new List object, which provides get, update and del(ete) operations

var contacts = client. list ( 'Contacts' );

Fetch all items from list.

contacts.get( function ( err, data ) { })

Get a single item with id from the list.

contacts.get( 12 , function ( err, data ) { })

Query the list using OData query options.

contacts .get ({$ orderby : 'FirstName' }, function (err, data) { })

Use $inlinecount to request the total count of items in list:

contacts.get({$top: 3 , $inlinecount: 'allpages' }, function (err, data) { })

Add a new item to the list

contacts .add ({ LastName : 'Picolet' , FirstName : 'Emma' }, function (err, data) { })

Update the attributes for the list item specified by Id. The client performs a partial update: only the attributes specified in the hash are changed. Partial updates require the use of etags, so you need to get the item first before you change it.

contacts.get( 411 , function ( err, data ) { var changes = { LastName : 'Tell' , FirstName : 'William' , __metadata : data.__metadata } contacts.update( 411 , changes, function ( ) { }) })

Delete list item specified by Id from the list.

contacts.del( 411 , function ( err, data ) { })

To Do

This first version of SharePoint client library allows you to read and write to SharePoint Online lists.

There's still a lot to do: