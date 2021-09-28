openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sharedb-redis-pubsub

by share
2.0.1 (see all)

Redis pub/sub adapter adapter for ShareDB

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sharedb-redis-pubsub

NPM Version Build Status Coverage Status

Redis pub/sub adapter adapter for ShareDB.

This ShareDB add-on gives you horizontal scalability; the ability to have a cluster of multiple server nodes rather than just a single server. Using this adapter, clients can connect to any machine in your cluster, and the ops they submit will be forwarded clients connected through other nodes, and there will be no race conditions with regard to persistence.

Usage

This snippet shows how to load this library and pass it into a new ShareDB instance.

// Redis client is an existing redis client connection
var redisPubsub = require('sharedb-redis-pubsub')({client: redisClient});

var backend = new ShareDB({
  db: db,  // db would be your mongo db or other storage location
  pubsub: redisPubsub
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial