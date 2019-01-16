If you use
nodejsthat doesn't support
async/await you need
sharedb-access@3.0.0
npm install sharedb-access
const shareDbAccess = require('sharedb-access')
shareDbAccess(backend)
Using
sharedb-access you can control
create,
read,
update, and
delete
database operation for every collection. You can use two types of rules:
allow and
deny. By default all the operations are denied. So, you should
add some rules to allow them. If at least one
allow-rule allows the write, and
no
deny-rules deny the write, then the write is allowed to proceed.
You can call
allow and
deny-rules as many times as you like. The functions
should return
true if they think the operation should be allowed for
allow
rules and denied for
deny-rules. Otherwise they should return
false, or
nothing at all (
undefined).
// Allow create-operation for collection 'items'
// docId - id of your doc for access-control
// doc - document object
// session - your connect session
backend.allowCreate('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
return true
})
// Deny creation if user is not admin
backend.denyCreate('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
return !session.isAdmin
})
// So, finally, only admins can create docs in 'items' collection
// the same results is if you just write:
backend.allowCreate('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
return session.isAdmin
})
Interface is like
create-operation
backend.allowRead('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
// Allow all operations
return true
})
backend.denyRead('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
// But only if the reader is owner of the doc
return doc.ownerId !== session.userId
})
Interface is like
create-operation
backend.allowDelete('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
// Only owners can delete docs
return doc.ownerId === session.userId
})
backend.denyDelete('items', async (docId, doc, session) => {
// But deny deletion if it's a special type of docs
return doc.type === 'liveForever'
})
// docId - id of your doc for access-control
// oldDoc - document object (before update)
// newDoc - document object (after update)
// ops - array of OT operations
// session - your connect session
const allowUpdateAll = async (docId, oldDoc, newDoc, ops, session) => {
return true
}
backend.allowUpdate('items', allowUpdateAll);