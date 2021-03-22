Share a struct backed by the same underlying buffer between C and JavaScript
Useful for doing bulk updates of data in native modules with no context switching cost.
const sharedStructs = require('shared-structs')
const structs = sharedStructs(`
struct aStruct {
int32_t i;
char buf[1024];
char someChar;
int someInt;
}
`)
const struct = structs.aStruct()
struct.i = 42
struct.buf[0] = 42
// pass this to c, and it will be able to parse it
console.log(struct.rawBuffer)
Also supports nested structs, multidimensional arrays, defines, constant expressions, and most other things you'd normally use in c!
See example/example.js for more.
structs = sharedStructs(src, [options])
Parses the structs specified in the global scope of src and returns JavaScript implementations of each.
Each property is exposed as a normal JavaScript property you can get/set.
All changes are reflected in
.rawBuffer which you can pass to a c program
and parse with the same struct.
If you want to pass a nested struct to c, use the
.rawBufferSlice to get a pointer
directly to this struct instead of
.rawBuffer.
If you are using this with a native module, make sure to keep a reference to the allocated struct in JavaScript (unless you know what you are doing) to avoid the buffer getting garbage collected, while you are still using it in your native code.
If you are compiling a struct, that has a field that
shared-structs cannot determine the size and alignment of deterministicly, it will throw an error. If you use the napi-macros module, you can easily export these from your native code using the
NAPI_EXPORT_SIZEOF and
NAPI_EXPORT_ALIGNMENT macros and pass them in as options.
Options include:
{
defines: {
CUSTOM_DEFINE_HERE: 42 // add a custom define is defined elsewhere
},
sizes: {
foo: 1024 // set the size of struct foo if defined elsewhere
},
alignment: {
foo: 8 // set the alignment of struct foo if defined elsewhere
}
}
There is a small helper included in
require('shared-structs/string') that
allows you to encode/decode c style strings into char buffers
const strings = require('shared-structs/string')
// encode
strings.encode('hello world', struct.buf)
// decode
console.log(strings.decode(struct.buf))
If you have your structs defined in a .h (or any file) there is a
helper included in
require('shared-structs/require') that can require
these and parse them then as you would any other .js file
const structs = require('shared-structs/require')('file.h')
console.log(structs) // same as loading the src of file.h and parsing it
If you want to pass options, pass them after the filename.
MIT