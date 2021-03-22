Share a struct backed by the same underlying buffer between C and JavaScript

npm install shared-structs

Useful for doing bulk updates of data in native modules with no context switching cost.

Usage

const sharedStructs = require ( 'shared-structs' ) const structs = sharedStructs( ` struct aStruct { int32_t i; char buf[1024]; char someChar; int someInt; } ` ) const struct = structs.aStruct() struct.i = 42 struct.buf[ 0 ] = 42 console .log(struct.rawBuffer)

Also supports nested structs, multidimensional arrays, defines, constant expressions, and most other things you'd normally use in c!

See example/example.js for more.

API

structs = sharedStructs(src, [options])

Parses the structs specified in the global scope of src and returns JavaScript implementations of each.

Each property is exposed as a normal JavaScript property you can get/set.

All changes are reflected in .rawBuffer which you can pass to a c program and parse with the same struct.

If you want to pass a nested struct to c, use the .rawBufferSlice to get a pointer directly to this struct instead of .rawBuffer .

If you are using this with a native module, make sure to keep a reference to the allocated struct in JavaScript (unless you know what you are doing) to avoid the buffer getting garbage collected, while you are still using it in your native code.

If you are compiling a struct, that has a field that shared-structs cannot determine the size and alignment of deterministicly, it will throw an error. If you use the napi-macros module, you can easily export these from your native code using the NAPI_EXPORT_SIZEOF and NAPI_EXPORT_ALIGNMENT macros and pass them in as options.

Options include:

{ defines : { CUSTOM_DEFINE_HERE : 42 }, sizes : { foo : 1024 }, alignment : { foo : 8 } }

Writing strings

There is a small helper included in require('shared-structs/string') that allows you to encode/decode c style strings into char buffers

const strings = require ( 'shared-structs/string' ) strings.encode( 'hello world' , struct.buf) console .log(strings.decode(struct.buf))

Requiring .h files

If you have your structs defined in a .h (or any file) there is a helper included in require('shared-structs/require') that can require these and parse them then as you would any other .js file

const structs = require ( 'shared-structs/require' )( 'file.h' ) console .log(structs)

If you want to pass options, pass them after the filename.

License

MIT