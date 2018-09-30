Install (Node.js >= 0.12.0)

$ npm i shared-git-hooks

Usage

Add your scripts to ./hooks and name them 1:1 as git hooks (optional extension allowed):

applypatch-msg .EXT pre-applypatch .EXT post-applypatch .EXT pre-commit .EXT prepare-commit-msg .EXT commit-msg .EXT post-commit .EXT pre-rebase .EXT post-checkout .EXT post-merge .EXT pre-push .EXT pre-receive .EXT update .EXT post-receive .EXT post-update .EXT pre-auto-gc .EXT post-rewrite .EXT

A generic script is symlinked in .git/hooks when you npm install your project. The script will look for an executable file with a ~matching name in your ./hooks and run it if found.

You can also set a $GIT_HOOKS_PATH env var and customize your scripts location.

Assumption

This project assumes that:

you have a package.json , .git/ and hooks/ in the root of your project.

, and in the root of your project. you want to run your hooks with the same env $PATH you have when you run npm install (this will allow git GUI like Tower to access node through nvm for example)

Example

Save the following as ./hooks/pre-commit

console.log( 'refusing all commits!' ) process.exit(1)

Remember to chmod +x ./hooks/pre-commit .

How to contribute

This project follows the awesome Vincent Driessen branching model.

You must add a new feature on its own branch

You must contribute to hot-fixing, directly into the master branch (and pull-request to it)

This project uses standardjs to enforce a consistent code style. Your contribution must be pass standard validation.

The test suite is written on top of mochajs/mocha. Use the tests to check if your contribution breaks some part of the library and be sure to add new tests for each new feature.

npm test

License

This software is released under the MIT license cited below.