shared-git-hooks
$ npm i shared-git-hooks --save-dev
Add your scripts to
./hooks and name them 1:1 as git hooks (optional extension allowed):
applypatch-msg.EXT
pre-applypatch.EXT
post-applypatch.EXT
pre-commit.EXT
prepare-commit-msg.EXT
commit-msg.EXT
post-commit.EXT
pre-rebase.EXT
post-checkout.EXT
post-merge.EXT
pre-push.EXT
pre-receive.EXT
update.EXT
post-receive.EXT
post-update.EXT
pre-auto-gc.EXT
post-rewrite.EXT
A generic script is symlinked in
.git/hooks when you
npm install your project. The script will look for an executable file with a ~matching name in your
./hooks and run it if found.
You can also set a
$GIT_HOOKS_PATH env var and customize your scripts location.
This project assumes that:
package.json,
.git/ and
hooks/ in the root of your project.
$PATH you have when you run
npm install (this will allow git GUI like Tower to access node through
nvm for example)
Save the following as
./hooks/pre-commit
#!/usr/bin/env node
console.log('refusing all commits!')
process.exit(1)
Remember to
chmod +x ./hooks/pre-commit.
This project follows the awesome Vincent Driessen branching model.
This project uses standardjs to enforce a consistent code style. Your contribution must be pass standard validation.
The test suite is written on top of mochajs/mocha. Use the tests to check if your contribution breaks some part of the library and be sure to add new tests for each new feature.
$ npm test
