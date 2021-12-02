The Share to Nightscout bridge copies your CGM data from Dexcom web services to
a Nightscout website. The bridge runs as
node.js index.js and will loop
forever, periodically querying Dexcom's Share web services for new CGM data.
The bridge relays any new data to a Nightscout website
(cgm-remote-monitor) via the REST API. The website then stores the
data in a Mongo database.
The Share to Nightscout bridge is supported on both Azure and Heroku. Please see the wiki for current install information.
VARIABLE (default) - description
API_SECRET - A secret passphrase that must be at least 12 characters long, and must match the
API_SECRET from your Nightscout website
DEXCOM_ACCOUNT_NAME - Your Dexcom Share2 username
DEXCOM_PASSWORD - Your Dexcom Share2 password
WEBSITE_HOSTNAME - The host name for your Nightscout website. Example: sitename.herokuapp.com or sitename.azurewebsites.net.
maxCount (1) - The maximum number of records to fetch per update
minutes (1440) - The time window to search for new data per update (default is one day in minutes)
firstFetchCount (3) - Changes
maxCount during the very first update only.
maxFailures (3) - The program will stop running after this many
consecutively failed login attempts with a clear error message in the logs.
SHARE_INTERVAL (150000) - The time to wait between each update (default is 2.5 minutes in milliseconds)
NS - A fully-qualified Nightscout URL (e.g.
https://sitename.herokuapp.com) which overrides
WEBSITE_HOSTNAME
API_SECRET,
DEXCOM_ACCOUNT_NAME and
DEXCOM_PASSWORD in Connection Strings.
WEBSITE_HOSTNAME because the value is obtained from the existing Azure website environment.
As described by Scott Hanselman, the bridge logs in to Dexcom
Share as the data publisher. It re-uses the token every
5 minutes to fetch
the
maxCount latest glucose records within the last specified
minutes.
This information is then sent to the user's specified Nightscout install,
making the data available to the beloved pebble watch and other equipment owned
and operated by the receiver's owner. It will continue to re-use the same
sessionID until it expires, at which point it should attempt to log in again.
If it can log in again, it will continue to re-use the new token to fetch data,
storing it into Nightscout.
This project is not FDA approved, not recommended for therapy, and not recommended by Dexcom.