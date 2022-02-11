Medium-like text selection sharing without dependencies

Purpose

This lightweight library allows to create a simple interface to share selected text in a page, in the form of a small popover over the selected portion of text.

Features:

customizable sharing channels ("sharers")

restriction on selected elements

customizable CSS classes and stylesheets

hooks on opening and closing the popover, and on sharing action

All in a tiny library (less than 1.8 KB minified and gzipped, plus less than 0.5 KB for the optional provided style sheet and 0.5-1.3 KB for the sample sharers).

Installation

Via npm:

$ npm install --save share-this

Via bower:

$ bower install share-this

Via CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/share-this/dist/share-this.js" > </ script >

Usage

The library is in UMD format, so feel free to use the module loader of your choice:

const shareThis = require ( "share-this" ); import shareThis from "share-this" ; define([ "share-this" ], shareThis => { }); var shareThis = window .ShareThis;

shareThis is a factory for text selection sharing functionality:

const selectionShare = shareThis({ selector : "#shareable" , sharers : mySharerList }); selectionShare.init();

These are the options for the factory:

document : the Document object to apply the sharing functionality (default: document );

: the object to apply the sharing functionality (default: ); popoverClass : the class name (or names) to be used in the root element of the popover (default: share-this-popover );

: the class name (or names) to be used in the root element of the popover (default: ); selector : restricts the shared text to the contents of the elements matching selector (default: "body" );

: restricts the shared text to the contents of the elements matching (default: ); sharers : an array of sharing channels (Twitter, Facebook, email...); see later for details;

: an array of sharing channels (Twitter, Facebook, email...); see later for details; shareUrl : a reference URL for the shared text (default: the location object of the document property);

: a reference URL for the shared text (default: the object of the property); transformer : a function that transforms the extracted selected text (default: a function that trims and collapses whitespaces);

: a function that transforms the extracted selected text (default: a function that trims and collapses whitespaces); onOpen : a function that gets called when the sharing popover is opened. The popover's element, the transformed selected text and its original version are passed as arguments;

: a function that gets called when the sharing popover is opened. The popover's element, the transformed selected text and its original version are passed as arguments; onClose : a function that gets called when the sharing popover is closed.

When you're done sharing text, you can call the destroy method;

selectionShare.destroy();

A destroyed sharing object can not be init ialized again.

If a layout change in the page moves the selected text from its original position, it might happen that the relative popover is not aligned to it anymore. If that happens, call the instance's reposition method:

if (selectionShare.reposition()) { console .log( 'Popover correctly realigned' ); }

Sharers

A "sharer" is simply an object with just one mandatory method: render , that must return the HTML string of the sharing button; and a name property.

render(text: string, rawText: string, shareUrl: string) => string (mandatory)

This function receives these arguments:

text : the text that should be shared;

: the text that should be shared; rawText : the original selected text content (i.e., not mangled by the transformer );

: the original selected text content (i.e., not mangled by the ); shareUrl : the reference URL to be shared (see the options).

It must return the HTML of the button/link/element that should provide the required sharing functionality.

name: string (mandatory)

A unique string (among the sharers) that identifies the sharer (e.g.: "twitter" , "facebook" , ...).

active(text: string, rawText: string): any | boolean (optional)

This property could actually be a function (with the above signature) or a boolean, stating if the sharer is enabled ( true ) or not. If it's a function, it should return a truthy or falsy value, with the same meaning.

action(event: MouseEvent, item: HTMLLIElement): void (optional)

A function to be called when the user clicks/taps on the sharing button. The event 's default is not prevented. item is the <li> element that wraps the sharer's button.

Using the sharers

This library provides some default sharers, that could be loaded like this:

const twitterSharer = require ( "share-this/dist/sharers/twitter" ); import * as twitterSharer from "share-this/dist/sharers/twitter" ; define([ "share-this/dist/sharers/twitter" ], twitterSharer => { }); const twitterSharer = window .ShareThisViaTwitter;

Then you can use the sharers of your choice:

const selectionShare = shareThis({ sharers : [ twitterSharer ] });

Note: the sharers array should not be empty, or nothing will ever happen.

The list of the sharers is also available on the sharers property on the popover element (e.g. passed to the onOpen callback), for dynamic runtime handling.

The following are the default basic sharers provided by the package:

Site File location Name Global variable Twitter dist/sharers/twitter.js twitter ShareThisViaTwitter Facebook dist/sharers/facebook.js facebook ShareThisViaFacebook Reddit dist/sharers/reddit.js reddit ShareThisViaReddit Email dist/sharers/email.js email ShareThisViaEmail LinkedIn (*see note below!) dist/sharers/linked-in.js linked-in ShareThisViaLinkedIn

You can find a couple more on the presentation page of the library.

Note about the LinkedIn sharer: LinkedIn doesn't allow sharing a site with a custom title/snippet of text. Therefore ShareThis would fail to bring any value relatively to other sharing methods. The sharer is kept for backwards compatibility only. The following warning will appear in the console the first time the sharer is rendered:

LinkedIn doesn't allow sharing links with custom titles anymore, so the main point of ShareThis (sharing a portion of text) couldn't be accomplished. You're encouraged to share your URLs with other, more conventional means, like the official LinkedIn share plugin. See https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/linkedin/consumer/integrations/self-serve/plugins/share-plugin

Developer friendly

This library's source code (that can be found in the src folder) uses ES2015 profusely, including ES2015 module definition and loading. This means that, at the moment, its modules can't be require d without prior transpilation, but this also mean that this library is directly usable in environments that support ES2015 modules.

The "module" property is defined in package.json for those module loaders that support it (Rollup, for example, which is also used to bundle the library).

Source files for style sheets are also provided in both LESS and SCSS form.

Browser support

Chrome/Opera

Firefox 52+ (1)

Edge

Safari 5.1+

Internet Explorer 9+

Notes:

Firefox below v52 lacks support of the selectionchange event.

Mobile devices

On mobile browsers, you might not want to have share-this to interfere with native sharing features, so you might want it disabled. In order to it, you might want to do something like this:

if (! window .matchMedia || ! window .matchMedia( "(pointer: coarse)" ).matches) { selectionShare.init(); }

(The rationale of this is that the device's primary pointer is "coarse" - that includes touch devices, but also Kinect and WiiMotes - then the device probably features a native sharing interface. See CanIUse for details about Interaction Media Features. If the browser doesn't support window.matchMedia altogether, then it's probably a PC with a mouse/trackpad, so it's fine to initialize share-this .)

Keep in mind that native sharing features let the device do the job, using apps or services installed on it, share-this keep this task on the page, which means it could offer "sharing" capabilities that the device may not have (e.g.: "save to my account's notes" or "pronounce this using voice synthesis"), so you might want to show both native and custom sharing interfaces.

To do

Name change (issue)

More test coverage

Support for JSX in sharers' render method

method Move the sharers from the library to separate packages (issue)

License

MIT @ Massimo Artizzu 2016-2019. See LICENSE.