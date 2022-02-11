Medium-like text selection sharing without dependencies
This lightweight library allows to create a simple interface to share selected text in a page, in the form of a small popover over the selected portion of text.
Features:
All in a tiny library (less than 1.8 KB minified and gzipped, plus less than 0.5 KB for the optional provided style sheet and 0.5-1.3 KB for the sample sharers).
Via npm:
$ npm install --save share-this
Via bower:
$ bower install share-this
Via CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/share-this/dist/share-this.js"></script>
The library is in UMD format, so feel free to use the module loader of your choice:
// CommonJS
const shareThis = require("share-this");
// ES6
import shareThis from "share-this";
// AMD
define([ "share-this" ], shareThis => {
// ...
});
// Global
var shareThis = window.ShareThis;
shareThis is a factory for text selection sharing functionality:
const selectionShare = shareThis({
selector: "#shareable",
sharers: mySharerList
});
selectionShare.init();
These are the options for the factory:
document: the
Document object to apply the sharing functionality (default:
document);
popoverClass: the class name (or names) to be used in the root element of the popover (default:
share-this-popover);
selector: restricts the shared text to the contents of the elements matching
selector (default:
"body");
sharers: an array of sharing channels (Twitter, Facebook, email...); see later for details;
shareUrl: a reference URL for the shared text (default: the
location object of the
document property);
transformer: a function that transforms the extracted selected text (default: a function that trims and collapses whitespaces);
onOpen: a function that gets called when the sharing popover is opened. The popover's element, the transformed selected text and its original version are passed as arguments;
onClose: a function that gets called when the sharing popover is closed.
When you're done sharing text, you can call the
destroy method;
selectionShare.destroy();
A destroyed sharing object can not be
initialized again.
If a layout change in the page moves the selected text from its original position, it might happen that the relative popover is
not aligned to it anymore. If that happens, call the instance's
reposition method:
if (selectionShare.reposition()) {
console.log('Popover correctly realigned');
}
A "sharer" is simply an object with just one mandatory method:
render, that must return the HTML string of the sharing button;
and a
name property.
render(text: string, rawText: string, shareUrl: string) => string (mandatory)
This function receives these arguments:
text: the text that should be shared;
rawText: the original selected text content (i.e., not mangled by the
transformer);
shareUrl: the reference URL to be shared (see the options).
It must return the HTML of the button/link/element that should provide the required sharing functionality.
name: string (mandatory)
A unique string (among the sharers) that identifies the sharer (e.g.:
"twitter",
"facebook", ...).
active(text: string, rawText: string): any | boolean (optional)
This property could actually be a function (with the above signature) or a boolean, stating if the sharer is enabled (
true) or not.
If it's a function, it should return a truthy or falsy value, with the same meaning.
action(event: MouseEvent, item: HTMLLIElement): void (optional)
A function to be called when the user clicks/taps on the sharing button. The
event's default is not prevented.
item is the
<li> element that wraps the sharer's button.
This library provides some default sharers, that could be loaded like this:
// CommonJS
const twitterSharer = require("share-this/dist/sharers/twitter");
// ES6
import * as twitterSharer from "share-this/dist/sharers/twitter";
// AMD
define([ "share-this/dist/sharers/twitter" ], twitterSharer => {
// ...
});
// Global
const twitterSharer = window.ShareThisViaTwitter;
Then you can use the sharers of your choice:
const selectionShare = shareThis({
sharers: [ twitterSharer ]
});
Note: the
sharers array should not be empty, or nothing will ever happen.
The list of the sharers is also available on the
sharers property on the popover element (e.g. passed to the
onOpen callback), for dynamic
runtime handling.
The following are the default basic sharers provided by the package:
|Site
|File location
|Name
|Global variable
dist/sharers/twitter.js
twitter
ShareThisViaTwitter
dist/sharers/facebook.js
facebook
ShareThisViaFacebook
dist/sharers/reddit.js
reddit
ShareThisViaReddit
dist/sharers/email.js
email
ShareThisViaEmail
|LinkedIn (*see note below!)
dist/sharers/linked-in.js
linked-in
ShareThisViaLinkedIn
You can find a couple more on the presentation page of the library.
Note about the LinkedIn sharer: LinkedIn doesn't allow sharing a site with a custom title/snippet of text. Therefore ShareThis would fail to bring any value relatively to other sharing methods. The sharer is kept for backwards compatibility only. The following warning will appear in the console the first time the sharer is rendered:
LinkedIn doesn't allow sharing links with custom titles anymore, so the main point of ShareThis (sharing a portion of text) couldn't be accomplished. You're encouraged to share your URLs with other, more conventional means, like the official LinkedIn share plugin. See https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/linkedin/consumer/integrations/self-serve/plugins/share-plugin
This library's source code (that can be found in the src folder) uses ES2015 profusely, including ES2015 module definition and loading.
This means that, at the moment, its modules can't be
required without prior transpilation, but this also mean that this library is directly
usable in environments that support ES2015 modules.
The
"module" property is defined in package.json for those module loaders that support it
(Rollup, for example, which is also used to bundle the library).
Source files for style sheets are also provided in both LESS and SCSS form.
Notes:
selectionchange event.
On mobile browsers, you might not want to have
share-this to interfere with native sharing features, so you might want it disabled. In order
to it, you might want to do something like this:
if (!window.matchMedia
|| !window.matchMedia("(pointer: coarse)").matches) {
selectionShare.init();
}
(The rationale of this is that the device's primary pointer is "coarse" - that includes touch devices, but also Kinect and WiiMotes - then the
device probably features a native sharing interface. See CanIUse for details about Interaction
Media Features. If the browser doesn't support
window.matchMedia altogether, then it's probably a PC with a mouse/trackpad, so it's fine to
initialize
share-this.)
Keep in mind that native sharing features let the device do the job, using apps or services installed on it,
share-this keep this task on the
page, which means it could offer "sharing" capabilities that the device may not have (e.g.: "save to my account's notes" or "pronounce this using
voice synthesis"), so you might want to show both native and custom sharing interfaces.
render method
MIT @ Massimo Artizzu 2016-2019. See LICENSE.