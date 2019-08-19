The share loader allows you to share modules between webpack builds via a global namespace
npm i share-loader --save-dev
Or
yarn add share-loader --save-dev
webpack config of exposing app
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.js?$/,
use: [{
loader: 'share-loader',
options: {
modules: [/@angular/, /@uirouter\/angular/],
exclude: [/@angular\/material/],
namespace: 'some-name-space'
}
}]
}]
}
webpack config of consumer apps
const {Externals} = require('./share-loader');
externals: [
Externals({
namespace: 'some-name-space',
modules: [/@angular/, /@uirouter\/angular/]
})
],
output: {
library: 'some-name-space',
libraryTarget: 'umd'
}
Example
1. In the root folder, run npm bootstrap
2. Run npm run build:prod in the ext-app-1 root
3. Host the ext1.js file from ext-app-1 project in some localhost server
4. Change the <%path-to-server-host%> in the shell project app.state.ts
5. Run npm run serve:dev in the shell project root
Example-cli
1. In the root folder, run npm bootstrap
2. In "shell app" folder run npm run start:prod
3. In the "ext-app1" folder run npm run start:ext:prod
4. For AOT run npm serve --prod in "shell-app" and npm run serve:ext:prod in "ext-app1"
5. You can also run ext-app1 in standalone mode with ng serve