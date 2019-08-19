Share Loader The share loader allows you to share modules between webpack builds via a global namespace

Install

npm i share-loader --save-dev

Or

yarn add share-loader --save-dev

webpack config of exposing app

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.js?$/ , use : [{ loader : 'share-loader' , options : { modules : [ /@angular/ , /@uirouter\/angular/], exclude : [ /@angular\/material/ ], namespace : 'some-name-space' } }] }] }

webpack config of consumer apps