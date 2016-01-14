Social sharing made a little simpler
bower install share.js --save OR
npm install share-js --save
data-share-facebook,
data-share-twitter,
data-share-google-plus,
data-share-pinterest,
data-share-linkedin,
data-share-reddit)
new Share()
data-share-url The URL to share
data-share-text Text to share
data-share-text Text to share
data-share-image Absolute URL to image to share
data-share-title Title to share
data-share-text Text to share
data-share-title Title to use in share dialog
data-share-caption Caption to use in share dialog
data-share-text Description to use in share dialog
data-share-image Absolute URL to image to share
onShare callback can be registered within settings if you'd like to fire other actions when a share link is clicked, such as analytics tracking.
Important note: only shares via the Facebook API will trigger the
onShare callback upon actual successful shares. In all other cases, the callback will fire when a share link is clicked.
var share = new Share({
onShare: function(platform){
console.log(platform);
}
})
By default, the library will use the Facebook sharer URL. If you'd like more options, however, it can use the Facebook API's share dialog. To use this, initialize the library with the following options:
var share = new Share({
facebookAppID: YOUR_APP_ID,
facebookShareViaAPI: true
})
Run
gulp to develop, and/or
gulp build to create compiled js.
