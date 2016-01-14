Social sharing made a little simpler

Installation

bower install share.js --save OR npm install share-js --save

Usage

Require Share.js as CommonJS, AMD, or global module. Also, make sure jQuery is around. Add the appropriate data attributes to your share links to get things going ( data-share-facebook , data-share-twitter , data-share-google-plus , data-share-pinterest , data-share-linkedin , data-share-reddit ) Add some more data attributes to specifiy what gets shared (see below) Initialize the library: new Share()

Data Attributes

Facebook (simple)

data-share-url The URL to share

Twitter

data-share-url The URL to share

The URL to share data-share-text Text to share

data-share-url The URL to share

Pinterest

data-share-url The URL to share

The URL to share data-share-text Text to share

Text to share data-share-image Absolute URL to image to share

Reddit

data-share-url The URL to share

LinkedIn

data-share-title Title to share

Title to share data-share-url The URL to share

The URL to share data-share-text Text to share

Facebook (advanced)

data-share-url The URL to share

The URL to share data-share-title Title to use in share dialog

Title to use in share dialog data-share-caption Caption to use in share dialog

Caption to use in share dialog data-share-text Description to use in share dialog

Description to use in share dialog data-share-image Absolute URL to image to share

Advanced Usage

onShare Callback

An onShare callback can be registered within settings if you'd like to fire other actions when a share link is clicked, such as analytics tracking.

Important note: only shares via the Facebook API will trigger the onShare callback upon actual successful shares. In all other cases, the callback will fire when a share link is clicked.

var share = new Share({ onShare : function ( platform ) { console .log(platform); } })

Share via Facebook API

By default, the library will use the Facebook sharer URL. If you'd like more options, however, it can use the Facebook API's share dialog. To use this, initialize the library with the following options:

var share = new Share ({ facebookAppID: YOUR_APP_ID, facebookShareViaAPI: true })

Develop and Build

Run gulp to develop, and/or gulp build to create compiled js.

Track actual sharing via Twitter and Google+ using platform js libraries

License

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2014, mattfordham / wintr.us

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.