Simple, light, flexible, and good-looking share button. See it in action!
All major social networks have their own share widgets you can put on your page, but this isn't ideal for a variety of reasons:
Let's take a quick look at the alternative, using this little plugin:
new ShareButton on a
share-button element. That's two lines of code total, the script link and the share call.
share-button element on your page
new ShareButton()
<share-button></share-button>
new ShareButton({
networks: {
facebook: {
appId: "abc123"
}
}
});
npm i --save-dev share-button
share-button element on your page
var ShareButton = require('share-button');
<share-button></share-button>
var ShareButton = require('share-button');
new ShareButton({
networks: {
facebook: {
appId: "abc123"
}
}
});
The share button is extremely flexible. As such we provide the ability to pass a wide array of options for additional configuration. All configuration options are available here: Configuration Options
Additionally, you're able to customize the look and feel of the button and animations though CSS. All CSS styles and how to modify them are available here: CSS Styles
You are able to set
before and
after hooks when a user clicks a network. This allows you to dynamically change attributes for that button. For more information: click here
The share button also returns a simple API that can be used to control it should you need to. Example shown below:
var share = new ShareButton(); // Grabs all share-button elements on page
share.toggle(); // toggles the share button popup
share.open(); // open the share button popup
share.close(); // closes the share button popup
share.config; // exposes the configurations listed above
As of version 1.0.0 we completely removed the
Entypo font set!
This project was inspired by this dribbble shot and this cssdeck experiment - huge props to these two guys for some incredible ideas and work.