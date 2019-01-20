Shards Vue is a free, beautiful and modern Vue.js UI kit

based on Shards.

Documentation & Demo • Official Page

Getting Started

Getting started with Shards Vue is fairly simple. You can download Shards Vue via the official website, here on GitHub as a release package or by using a package manager such as Yarn or NPM.

Quick Start

You can install Shards Vue via Yarn or NPM.

// Install via Yarn yarn add shards-vue // Install via NPM npm i shards-vue

Module Bundlers

If you are using a module bundler such as Webpack or Rollup, you can include the entire Shards Vue library inside your project.

import Vue from 'vue' import ShardsVue from 'shards-vue' import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.css' Vue.use(ShardsVue);

Registering Components as Vue Plugins

If you'd like to register only certain components as Vue plugins, make sure to import just the component you'd like to use.

import Vue from 'vue' import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.css' import { Button } from 'shards-vue/src/components' Vue.use(Button)

Importing Single File Components

Importing single file components is also possible.

<template> <d-button @click="handleClick">Click Me!</d-button> </template> <script> import dButton from 'shards-vue/src/components/button/Button' export default { components: { dButton }, methods: { handleClick() { alert('You just clicked me!') } } } </script>

File Sizes

You can also run yarn bundlesize at any time to check the compiled file sizes.

File Name Size (min.gz) shards-vue.common.min.js 46.29KB shards-vue.esm.min.js 46.24KB shards-vue.umd.min.js 39.3KB

Built Using

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

If you'd like to fix a bug or work on a feature, make sure to follow the steps below in order to setup the development environment on your local machine:

Clone the repository. Run yarn to install all required dependencies. Install Vue CLI and the CLI service globally by running: npm i -g @vue/cli @vue/cli-service-global or yarn global add @vue/cli-service-global . Run yarn watch in order to kickstart the server and run the sandbox with hot reloading. Refer to the sandbox/Sandbox.vue file for more details.

