Shards Vue is a free, beautiful and modern Vue.js UI kit
based on Shards.
Documentation & Demo • Official Page
Getting started with Shards Vue is fairly simple. You can download Shards Vue via the official website, here on GitHub as a release package or by using a package manager such as Yarn or NPM.
You can install Shards Vue via Yarn or NPM.
// Install via Yarn
yarn add shards-vue
// Install via NPM
npm i shards-vue
If you are using a module bundler such as Webpack or Rollup, you can include the entire Shards Vue library inside your project.
import Vue from 'vue'
import ShardsVue from 'shards-vue'
// Import base styles (Bootstrap and Shards)
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'
import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.css'
Vue.use(ShardsVue);
If you'd like to register only certain components as Vue plugins, make sure to import just the component you'd like to use.
import Vue from 'vue'
// Import base styles (Bootstrap and Shards)
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'
import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.css'
import { Button } from 'shards-vue/src/components'
Vue.use(Button)
Importing single file components is also possible.
<template>
<d-button @click="handleClick">Click Me!</d-button>
</template>
<script>
import dButton from 'shards-vue/src/components/button/Button'
export default {
components: {
dButton
},
methods: {
handleClick() {
alert('You just clicked me!')
}
}
}
</script>
You can also run
yarn bundlesize at any time to check the compiled file sizes.
|File Name
|Size (min.gz)
|shards-vue.common.min.js
|46.29KB
|shards-vue.esm.min.js
|46.24KB
|shards-vue.umd.min.js
|39.3KB
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
If you'd like to fix a bug or work on a feature, make sure to follow the steps below in order to setup the development environment on your local machine:
yarn to install all required dependencies.
npm i -g @vue/cli @vue/cli-service-global or
yarn global add @vue/cli-service-global.
yarn watch in order to kickstart the server and run the sandbox with hot reloading.
sandbox/Sandbox.vue file for more details.