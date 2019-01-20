openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

shards-vue

by DesignRevision
1.0.7 (see all)

🌟Shards Vue is a free, beautiful and modern Vue.js UI kit based on Shards.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

266

GitHub Stars

395

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Shards Vue is a free, beautiful and modern Vue.js UI kit
based on Shards.



Documentation & DemoOfficial Page

Getting Started

Getting started with Shards Vue is fairly simple. You can download Shards Vue via the official website, here on GitHub as a release package or by using a package manager such as Yarn or NPM.


Quick Start

You can install Shards Vue via Yarn or NPM.

// Install via Yarn
yarn add shards-vue

// Install via NPM
npm i shards-vue

Module Bundlers

If you are using a module bundler such as Webpack or Rollup, you can include the entire Shards Vue library inside your project.

import Vue from 'vue'
import ShardsVue from 'shards-vue'

// Import base styles (Bootstrap and Shards)
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'
import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.css'

Vue.use(ShardsVue);

Registering Components as Vue Plugins

If you'd like to register only certain components as Vue plugins, make sure to import just the component you'd like to use.

import Vue from 'vue'

// Import base styles (Bootstrap and Shards)
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'
import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.css'

import { Button } from 'shards-vue/src/components'
Vue.use(Button)

Importing Single File Components

Importing single file components is also possible.

<template>
    <d-button @click="handleClick">Click Me!</d-button>
</template>

<script>
import dButton from 'shards-vue/src/components/button/Button'

export default {
    components: {
        dButton
    },
    methods: {
        handleClick() {
            alert('You just clicked me!')
        }
    }
}
</script>

File Sizes

You can also run yarn bundlesize at any time to check the compiled file sizes.

File NameSize (min.gz)
shards-vue.common.min.js46.29KB
shards-vue.esm.min.js46.24KB
shards-vue.umd.min.js39.3KB

Built Using


Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

If you'd like to fix a bug or work on a feature, make sure to follow the steps below in order to setup the development environment on your local machine:

  1. Clone the repository.
  2. Run yarn to install all required dependencies.
  3. Install Vue CLI and the CLI service globally by running: npm i -g @vue/cli @vue/cli-service-global or yarn global add @vue/cli-service-global.
  4. Run yarn watch in order to kickstart the server and run the sandbox with hot reloading.
  5. Refer to the sandbox/Sandbox.vue file for more details.

Roadmap

View the roadmap.


Changelog

View notable changes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial