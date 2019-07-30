A modern UI kit packed with 2 custom page templates and 11 extra
custom components built on top of Bootstrap (4.3.1).
Components Demo • Templates Demo • Documentation • Official Page
Currently there are only three ways of downloading Shards:
The distributed Shards assets are also available via CDN through unpkg and jsDelivr.
To install with
npm:
npm install --save shards-ui bootstrap
The only hard dependency is Bootstrap 4.3.1 which needs to be included in your HTML document before Shards. Datepickers and slider controls also require the Shards JavaScript dependency.
If you're using a bundler like
webpack, you should skip to Usage with Bundlers.
In order to take advantage of both Bootstrap and Shards' features you may want to use the following starter template that includes all dependencies.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<!-- CSS Dependencies -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.3/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-MCw98/SFnGE8fJT3GXwEOngsV7Zt27NXFoaoApmYm81iuXoPkFOJwJ8ERdknLPMO" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/shards-ui@latest/dist/css/shards.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello, world!</h1>
<!-- Optional JavaScript -->
<!-- JavaScript Dependencies: jQuery, Popper.js, Bootstrap JS, Shards JS -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js" integrity="sha384-q8i/X+965DzO0rT7abK41JStQIAqVgRVzpbzo5smXKp4YfRvH+8abtTE1Pi6jizo" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.14.3/umd/popper.min.js" integrity="sha384-ZMP7rVo3mIykV+2+9J3UJ46jBk0WLaUAdn689aCwoqbBJiSnjAK/l8WvCWPIPm49" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.3/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-ChfqqxuZUCnJSK3+MXmPNIyE6ZbWh2IMqE241rYiqJxyMiZ6OW/JmZQ5stwEULTy" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/shards-ui@latest/dist/js/shards.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
If you're using a bundler like
webpack (with
style-loader/
css-loader) or
parcel, you can install
shards with
npm and import it:
// app.js
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';
import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.min.css';
// Optional JavaScript
// JavaScript Dependencies: jQuery, Popper.js, Bootstrap JS, Shards JS
// Install them with `npm` as well
import 'jquery/dist/jquery.slim.min';
import 'popper.js/dist/umd/popper.min';
import 'bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min';
import 'shards-ui/dist/js/shards.min';
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
Building better products is something I'm trying to get really good at. I’d love to hear more about how you plan on using Shards and what features you consider important in similar products. If you could spare a few minutes, please fill out this Google Form to help me better understand your current context and what I could do to improve my products.
While building this project we used various free resources built and made available by some wonderful people around the world. See the ATTRIB.md file for details.