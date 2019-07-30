A modern UI kit packed with 2 custom page templates and 11 extra

Getting Started

Currently there are only three ways of downloading Shards:

The distributed Shards assets are also available via CDN through unpkg and jsDelivr.

To install with npm :

npm install --save shards-ui bootstrap

Dependencies

The only hard dependency is Bootstrap 4.3.1 which needs to be included in your HTML document before Shards. Datepickers and slider controls also require the Shards JavaScript dependency.

Quick Start

If you're using a bundler like webpack , you should skip to Usage with Bundlers.

In order to take advantage of both Bootstrap and Shards' features you may want to use the following starter template that includes all dependencies.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.3/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity = "sha384-MCw98/SFnGE8fJT3GXwEOngsV7Zt27NXFoaoApmYm81iuXoPkFOJwJ8ERdknLPMO" crossorigin = "anonymous" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/shards-ui@latest/dist/css/shards.min.css" > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello, world! </ h1 > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js" integrity = "sha384-q8i/X+965DzO0rT7abK41JStQIAqVgRVzpbzo5smXKp4YfRvH+8abtTE1Pi6jizo" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.14.3/umd/popper.min.js" integrity = "sha384-ZMP7rVo3mIykV+2+9J3UJ46jBk0WLaUAdn689aCwoqbBJiSnjAK/l8WvCWPIPm49" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.1.3/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity = "sha384-ChfqqxuZUCnJSK3+MXmPNIyE6ZbWh2IMqE241rYiqJxyMiZ6OW/JmZQ5stwEULTy" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/shards-ui@latest/dist/js/shards.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Usage with Bundlers

If you're using a bundler like webpack (with style-loader / css-loader ) or parcel , you can install shards with npm and import it:

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css' ; import 'shards-ui/dist/css/shards.min.css' ; import 'jquery/dist/jquery.slim.min' ; import 'popper.js/dist/umd/popper.min' ; import 'bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min' ; import 'shards-ui/dist/js/shards.min' ;

Built using

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Feedback

Building better products is something I'm trying to get really good at. I’d love to hear more about how you plan on using Shards and what features you consider important in similar products. If you could spare a few minutes, please fill out this Google Form to help me better understand your current context and what I could do to improve my products.

Acknowledgments

While building this project we used various free resources built and made available by some wonderful people around the world. See the ATTRIB.md file for details.

Changelog

View notable changes.