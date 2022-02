Shapeshifter (DEPRECATED)

This project is no longer being maintained!

Shapeshifter is a command line tool for generating ECMAScript (ES) compatible files that export PropTypes, Flow aliases, and TypeScript interfaces, as well as relation schema classes from JS, JSON, GraphQL, or YAML schematic files. Schematics can represent database tables, API endpoints, data structures, resources, internal shapes, and more.

Requirements

Node 10.10+

PropTypes 15+ / Flow 0.60+ / TypeScript 2.4+

IE 11+

Documentation

https://github.com/milesj/shapeshifter/tree/master/docs