shapeshift.io

by ExodusMovement
1.3.1 (see all)

A JavaScript component for the crypto currency buying and selling shapeshift.io service.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

shapeshift.io

NPM Package Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

A JavaScript component for the crypto currency buying and selling ShapeShift.io service.

You can use ShapeShift.io to instantly exchange Bitcoin for Litecoin and other crypto currencies with no signup/account needed. Use Exodus to manage your crypto currency portfolios and easily exchange currencies with ShapeShift.

Works in both Node.js and the browser. API documentation here: https://shapeshift.io/api.html

Usage

Node.js / Browserify Installation

npm i --save shapeshift.io

Browser

You can use this module in the browser. Just grab the file here: https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.io/tree/master/dist/shapeshift.js and drop it in a script tag on your page like this:

<script src="./shapeshift.js"></script>

The shapeshift object is global.

ShapeShift API

First, a note about the REST API provided by ShapeShift. Be aware that there are some inconsistencies that will no doubt be fixed in later versions. The following lists these consistencies:

In returned data, curIn, curOut, incomingType, outgoingType, inputCurrency, outputCurrency all mean the same thing (obviously not input/output), namely a currency abbreviation. Just take note that cur, type, and currency usually mean the same thing.

Methods

coins()

Get a map of supported coins.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#getcoins

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

shapeshift.coins(function (err, coinData) {
  console.dir(coinData) // =>
  /*
    { BTC:
     { name: 'Bitcoin',
       symbol: 'BTC',
       image: 'https://shapeshift.io/images/coins/bitcoin.png',
       status: 'available' },

       ...

    VRC:
     { name: 'Vericoin',
       symbol: 'VRC',
       image: 'https://shapeshift.io/images/coins/vericoin.png',
       status: 'available' } }
  */
})

depositLimit()

Get the deposit limit before you purchase.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#deposit-limit

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var pair = 'btc_ltc'
shapeshift.depositLimit(pair, function (err, limit) {
  console.dir(limit) // => '4.41101872'
})

emailReceipt()

Email receipt for a transaction. Use the transaction id of the withdrawal not the transaction id of the transaction.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#email-receipt

Method: emailReceipt(emailAddress, txId, callback)

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var depositAddress = 'YOUR_DEPOSIT_ADDRESS'
shapeshift.deposit(depositAddress, function (err, status, data) {
  // status must be 'complete'
  if (status !== 'complete') return

  var txId = data.transaction
  shapeshift.emailReceipt('YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS', txId, function (err, data) {
    if (data.status === 'success') {
      console.log('email sent!')
    }
  })
})

exchangeRate()

Get the exchange rate. Note, the rate is returned as a type of string; this is to ensure precision matches the API exactly.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#rate

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var pair = 'btc_ltc'
shapeshift.exchangeRate(pair, function (err, rate) {
  console.dir(rate) // => '158.71815287'
})

isDown()

Check if ShapeShift is down or in maintenance.

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

shapeshift.isDown(function (err, isDown) {
  console.log(isDown) // => true or false
})

marketInfo()

Get the market information.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api#api-103

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var pair = 'btc_ltc' // pair is optional
shapeshift.marketInfo(pair, function (err, marketInfo) {
  console.dir(marketInfo)
  /* =>
    {
      "rate": "121.25912408",
      "limit": 2.24854014,
      "pair": "btc_ltc",
      "minimum": 0.0000492,
      "minerFee": 0.003
    }
  */
})

Note: When pair is not passed, the field in the info changes from minimum to min.

recent()

Get a list of recent transactions / purchases.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#recent-list

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

shapeshift.recent(function (err, recent) {
  console.dir(recent) // =>

  /*
  [ { curIn: 'DOGE',
      curOut: 'BTC',
      timestamp: 1428989390,
      amount: 417 },
    { curIn: 'DOGE',
      curOut: 'BTC',
      timestamp: 1428989390,
      amount: 417 },
    ...
  */
})

shift()

Shift the coins. i.e. notify the API of the pair that you want to shift and the address that you want to receive the new coins at. Can also shift a fixed amount.

References: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#shift-conduit, https://shapeshift.io/api.html#sendamount

Method: shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, callback)

Example (normal shift):

// example: converting BTC to LTC in any amount

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var withdrawalAddress = 'YOUR_LTC_ADDRESS'
var pair = 'btc_ltc'

// if something fails
var options = {
  returnAddress: 'YOUR_BTC_RETURN_ADDRESS'
}

shapeshift.shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, function (err, returnData) {

  // ShapeShift owned BTC address that you send your BTC to
  var depositAddress = returnData.deposit

  // you need to actually then send your BTC to ShapeShift
  // you could use module `spend`: https://www.npmjs.com/package/spend
  // spend(SS_BTC_WIF, depositAddress, shiftAmount, function (err, txId) { /.. ../ })

  // later, you can then check the deposit status
  shapeshift.status(depositAddress, function (err, status, data) {
    console.log(status) // => should be 'received' or 'complete'
  })
})

Example (fixed amount):

// example: converting BTC to a Fixed Amount of LTC

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var withdrawalAddress = 'YOUR_LTC_ADDRESS'
var pair = 'btc_ltc'
var amount = '0.1' // LTC amount that you want to receive to your LTC address

// if something fails
var options = {
  returnAddress: 'YOUR_BTC_RETURN_ADDRESS',
  amount: amount // <---- must set amount here
}

shapeshift.shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, function (err, returnData) {
  // ShapeShift owned BTC address that you send your BTC to
  var depositAddress = returnData.deposit

  // NOTE: `depositAmount`, `expiration`, and `quotedRate` are only returned if
  // you set `options.amount`

  // amount to send to ShapeShift (type string)
  var shiftAmount = returnData.depositAmount

  // Time before rate expires (type number, time from epoch in seconds)
  var expiration = new Date(returnData.expiration * 1000)

  // rate of exchange, 1 BTC for ??? LTC (type string)
  var rate = returnData.quotedRate

  // you need to actually then send your BTC to ShapeShift
  // you could use module `spend`: https://www.npmjs.com/package/spend
  // CONVERT AMOUNT TO SATOSHIS IF YOU USED `spend`
  // spend(SS_BTC_WIF, depositAddress, shiftAmountSatoshis, function (err, txId) { /.. ../ })

  // later, you can then check the deposit status
  shapeshift.status(depositAddress, function (err, status, data) {
    console.log(status) // => should be 'received' or 'complete'
  })
})

Entire integration tests found here: https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.js/blob/master/test/integration/basic-shift.test.js and https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.js/blob/master/test/integration/basic-shift-fixed.test.js

status()

Get the status of most recent deposit transaction to the address.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#status-deposit

Method: status(depositAddress, callback)

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

// you get this from the result of shift()
var address = 'DEPOSIT_ADDRESS'
shapeshift.status(address, function (err, status, data) {
  console.dir(data) // =>

  /*
    {
      status : "complete",
      address: <address>,
      withdraw: <withdrawal address>,
      incomingCoin: <amount deposited>,
      incomingType: <coin type of deposit>,
      outgoingCoin: <amount sent to withdrawal address>,
      outgoingType: <coin type of withdrawal>,
      transaction: <transaction id of coin sent to withdrawal address>
    }
  */
})

transactions()

List all of the transactions associated with an API key. Optionally pass the withdrawal address so that you can see all of the transactions associated with an address.

API keys are generated by ShapeShift. You must request them here: https://shapeshift.io/affiliate.html

References: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#txbyapikey, https://shapeshift.io/api.html#txbyaddress

Method: transactions(apiKey, [address], callback)

Example:

var somePrivKey = 'YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY'
shapeshift.transactions(somePrivKey, function (err, transactions) {
  if (err) return console.error(err)
  transactions.forEach(function (tx) {
    console.dir(tx)
  })
})

__version

Get the version number of this module. Useful in <script/> tag browser development.

Intercept HTTP

You can intercept/modify http methods. This may be useful if you want to use an alternative http library.

http.get

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var oldGet = shapeshift.http.get
shapeshift.http.get = function (url, callback) {
  // log urls?
  // use another http library?
}

http.post

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')

var oldPost = shapeshift.http.post
shapeshift.http.post = function (url, data, callback) {
  // use another http library?
}

CORS

ShapeShift supports CORS so that you can do cross-domain requests in the browser. See https://shapeshift.io/api.html#cors for more details.

Example:

var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
shapeshift.cors = true

Promises

Prefer a promise based API? No problem, Bluebird has you covered.

Just use promisifyAll():

var Promise = require('bluebird')
var shapeshift = Promise.promisifyAll(require('shapeshift.io'))

That simple.

Wanna Hack on shapeshift.io package?

Awesome. First, this package uses JavaScript Standard Style.

js-standard-style

You'll want to setup two private keys (WIF) so that you can actually test the shifting. Set these as environment variables. Make one for Bitcoin (BTC) and the other for Litecoin (LTC). You'll be using real funds. But don't worry, it's small amounts (a few pennies).

# shapeshift API testing
export SS_BTC_WIF=K....
export SS_LTC_WIF=T....

Then run the tests:

npm test

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015 JP Richardson

