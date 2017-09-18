A JavaScript component for the crypto currency buying and selling ShapeShift.io service.
You can use ShapeShift.io to instantly exchange Bitcoin for Litecoin and other crypto currencies with no signup/account needed. Use Exodus to manage your crypto currency portfolios and easily exchange currencies with ShapeShift.
Works in both Node.js and the browser. API documentation here: https://shapeshift.io/api.html
npm i --save shapeshift.io
You can use this module in the browser. Just grab the file here: https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.io/tree/master/dist/shapeshift.js and drop it in a script tag on your page like this:
<script src="./shapeshift.js"></script>
The
shapeshift object is global.
First, a note about the REST API provided by ShapeShift. Be aware that there are some inconsistencies that will no doubt be fixed in later versions. The following lists these consistencies:
In returned data,
curIn,
curOut,
incomingType,
outgoingType,
inputCurrency,
outputCurrency all
mean the same thing (obviously not input/output), namely a currency abbreviation. Just take note that
cur,
type, and
currency usually mean the same thing.
Get a map of supported coins.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#getcoins
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
shapeshift.coins(function (err, coinData) {
console.dir(coinData) // =>
/*
{ BTC:
{ name: 'Bitcoin',
symbol: 'BTC',
image: 'https://shapeshift.io/images/coins/bitcoin.png',
status: 'available' },
...
VRC:
{ name: 'Vericoin',
symbol: 'VRC',
image: 'https://shapeshift.io/images/coins/vericoin.png',
status: 'available' } }
*/
})
Get the deposit limit before you purchase.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#deposit-limit
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var pair = 'btc_ltc'
shapeshift.depositLimit(pair, function (err, limit) {
console.dir(limit) // => '4.41101872'
})
Email receipt for a transaction. Use the transaction id of the withdrawal not the transaction id of the transaction.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#email-receipt
Method:
emailReceipt(emailAddress, txId, callback)
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var depositAddress = 'YOUR_DEPOSIT_ADDRESS'
shapeshift.deposit(depositAddress, function (err, status, data) {
// status must be 'complete'
if (status !== 'complete') return
var txId = data.transaction
shapeshift.emailReceipt('YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS', txId, function (err, data) {
if (data.status === 'success') {
console.log('email sent!')
}
})
})
Get the exchange rate. Note, the
rate is returned as a type of
string; this is to ensure precision matches the API exactly.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#rate
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var pair = 'btc_ltc'
shapeshift.exchangeRate(pair, function (err, rate) {
console.dir(rate) // => '158.71815287'
})
Check if ShapeShift is down or in maintenance.
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
shapeshift.isDown(function (err, isDown) {
console.log(isDown) // => true or false
})
Get the market information.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api#api-103
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var pair = 'btc_ltc' // pair is optional
shapeshift.marketInfo(pair, function (err, marketInfo) {
console.dir(marketInfo)
/* =>
{
"rate": "121.25912408",
"limit": 2.24854014,
"pair": "btc_ltc",
"minimum": 0.0000492,
"minerFee": 0.003
}
*/
})
Note: When
pair is not passed, the field in the info changes from
minimum to
min.
Get a list of recent transactions / purchases.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#recent-list
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
shapeshift.recent(function (err, recent) {
console.dir(recent) // =>
/*
[ { curIn: 'DOGE',
curOut: 'BTC',
timestamp: 1428989390,
amount: 417 },
{ curIn: 'DOGE',
curOut: 'BTC',
timestamp: 1428989390,
amount: 417 },
...
*/
})
Shift the coins. i.e. notify the API of the pair that you want to shift and the address that you want to receive the new coins at. Can also shift a fixed amount.
References: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#shift-conduit, https://shapeshift.io/api.html#sendamount
Method:
shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, callback)
Example (normal shift):
// example: converting BTC to LTC in any amount
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var withdrawalAddress = 'YOUR_LTC_ADDRESS'
var pair = 'btc_ltc'
// if something fails
var options = {
returnAddress: 'YOUR_BTC_RETURN_ADDRESS'
}
shapeshift.shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, function (err, returnData) {
// ShapeShift owned BTC address that you send your BTC to
var depositAddress = returnData.deposit
// you need to actually then send your BTC to ShapeShift
// you could use module `spend`: https://www.npmjs.com/package/spend
// spend(SS_BTC_WIF, depositAddress, shiftAmount, function (err, txId) { /.. ../ })
// later, you can then check the deposit status
shapeshift.status(depositAddress, function (err, status, data) {
console.log(status) // => should be 'received' or 'complete'
})
})
Example (fixed amount):
// example: converting BTC to a Fixed Amount of LTC
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var withdrawalAddress = 'YOUR_LTC_ADDRESS'
var pair = 'btc_ltc'
var amount = '0.1' // LTC amount that you want to receive to your LTC address
// if something fails
var options = {
returnAddress: 'YOUR_BTC_RETURN_ADDRESS',
amount: amount // <---- must set amount here
}
shapeshift.shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, function (err, returnData) {
// ShapeShift owned BTC address that you send your BTC to
var depositAddress = returnData.deposit
// NOTE: `depositAmount`, `expiration`, and `quotedRate` are only returned if
// you set `options.amount`
// amount to send to ShapeShift (type string)
var shiftAmount = returnData.depositAmount
// Time before rate expires (type number, time from epoch in seconds)
var expiration = new Date(returnData.expiration * 1000)
// rate of exchange, 1 BTC for ??? LTC (type string)
var rate = returnData.quotedRate
// you need to actually then send your BTC to ShapeShift
// you could use module `spend`: https://www.npmjs.com/package/spend
// CONVERT AMOUNT TO SATOSHIS IF YOU USED `spend`
// spend(SS_BTC_WIF, depositAddress, shiftAmountSatoshis, function (err, txId) { /.. ../ })
// later, you can then check the deposit status
shapeshift.status(depositAddress, function (err, status, data) {
console.log(status) // => should be 'received' or 'complete'
})
})
Entire integration tests found here: https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.js/blob/master/test/integration/basic-shift.test.js and https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.js/blob/master/test/integration/basic-shift-fixed.test.js
Get the status of most recent deposit transaction to the address.
Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#status-deposit
Method:
status(depositAddress, callback)
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
// you get this from the result of shift()
var address = 'DEPOSIT_ADDRESS'
shapeshift.status(address, function (err, status, data) {
console.dir(data) // =>
/*
{
status : "complete",
address: <address>,
withdraw: <withdrawal address>,
incomingCoin: <amount deposited>,
incomingType: <coin type of deposit>,
outgoingCoin: <amount sent to withdrawal address>,
outgoingType: <coin type of withdrawal>,
transaction: <transaction id of coin sent to withdrawal address>
}
*/
})
List all of the transactions associated with an API key. Optionally pass the withdrawal address so that you can see all of the transactions associated with an address.
API keys are generated by ShapeShift. You must request them here: https://shapeshift.io/affiliate.html
References: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#txbyapikey, https://shapeshift.io/api.html#txbyaddress
Method:
transactions(apiKey, [address], callback)
Example:
var somePrivKey = 'YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY'
shapeshift.transactions(somePrivKey, function (err, transactions) {
if (err) return console.error(err)
transactions.forEach(function (tx) {
console.dir(tx)
})
})
Get the version number of this module. Useful in
<script/> tag browser development.
You can intercept/modify http methods. This may be useful if you want to use an alternative http library.
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var oldGet = shapeshift.http.get
shapeshift.http.get = function (url, callback) {
// log urls?
// use another http library?
}
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
var oldPost = shapeshift.http.post
shapeshift.http.post = function (url, data, callback) {
// use another http library?
}
ShapeShift supports CORS so that you can do cross-domain requests in the browser. See https://shapeshift.io/api.html#cors for more details.
Example:
var shapeshift = require('shapeshift.io')
shapeshift.cors = true
Prefer a promise based API? No problem, Bluebird has you covered.
Just use
promisifyAll():
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var shapeshift = Promise.promisifyAll(require('shapeshift.io'))
That simple.
Awesome. First, this package uses JavaScript Standard Style.
You'll want to setup two private keys (WIF) so that you can actually test the shifting. Set these as environment variables. Make one for Bitcoin (BTC) and the other for Litecoin (LTC). You'll be using real funds. But don't worry, it's small amounts (a few pennies).
# shapeshift API testing
export SS_BTC_WIF=K....
export SS_LTC_WIF=T....
Then run the tests:
npm test
MIT
Copyright (c) 2015 JP Richardson