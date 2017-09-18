A JavaScript component for the crypto currency buying and selling ShapeShift.io service.

You can use ShapeShift.io to instantly exchange Bitcoin for Litecoin and other crypto currencies with no signup/account needed. Use Exodus to manage your crypto currency portfolios and easily exchange currencies with ShapeShift.

Works in both Node.js and the browser. API documentation here: https://shapeshift.io/api.html

Usage

npm i --save shapeshift .io

Browser

You can use this module in the browser. Just grab the file here: https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.io/tree/master/dist/shapeshift.js and drop it in a script tag on your page like this:

< script src = "./shapeshift.js" > </ script >

The shapeshift object is global.

ShapeShift API

First, a note about the REST API provided by ShapeShift. Be aware that there are some inconsistencies that will no doubt be fixed in later versions. The following lists these consistencies:

In returned data, curIn , curOut , incomingType , outgoingType , inputCurrency , outputCurrency all mean the same thing (obviously not input/output), namely a currency abbreviation. Just take note that cur , type , and currency usually mean the same thing.

Methods

Get a map of supported coins.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#getcoins

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) shapeshift.coins( function ( err, coinData ) { console .dir(coinData) })

Get the deposit limit before you purchase.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#deposit-limit

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var pair = 'btc_ltc' shapeshift.depositLimit(pair, function ( err, limit ) { console .dir(limit) })

Email receipt for a transaction. Use the transaction id of the withdrawal not the transaction id of the transaction.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#email-receipt

Method: emailReceipt(emailAddress, txId, callback)

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var depositAddress = 'YOUR_DEPOSIT_ADDRESS' shapeshift.deposit(depositAddress, function ( err, status, data ) { if (status !== 'complete' ) return var txId = data.transaction shapeshift.emailReceipt( 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS' , txId, function ( err, data ) { if (data.status === 'success' ) { console .log( 'email sent!' ) } }) })

Get the exchange rate. Note, the rate is returned as a type of string ; this is to ensure precision matches the API exactly.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#rate

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var pair = 'btc_ltc' shapeshift.exchangeRate(pair, function ( err, rate ) { console .dir(rate) })

Check if ShapeShift is down or in maintenance.

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) shapeshift.isDown( function ( err, isDown ) { console .log(isDown) })

Get the market information.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api#api-103

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var pair = 'btc_ltc' shapeshift.marketInfo(pair, function ( err, marketInfo ) { console .dir(marketInfo) })

Note: When pair is not passed, the field in the info changes from minimum to min .

Get a list of recent transactions / purchases.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#recent-list

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) shapeshift.recent( function ( err, recent ) { console .dir(recent) })

Shift the coins. i.e. notify the API of the pair that you want to shift and the address that you want to receive the new coins at. Can also shift a fixed amount.

References: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#shift-conduit, https://shapeshift.io/api.html#sendamount

Method: shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, callback)

Example (normal shift):

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var withdrawalAddress = 'YOUR_LTC_ADDRESS' var pair = 'btc_ltc' var options = { returnAddress : 'YOUR_BTC_RETURN_ADDRESS' } shapeshift.shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, function ( err, returnData ) { var depositAddress = returnData.deposit shapeshift.status(depositAddress, function ( err, status, data ) { console .log(status) }) })

Example (fixed amount):

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var withdrawalAddress = 'YOUR_LTC_ADDRESS' var pair = 'btc_ltc' var amount = '0.1' var options = { returnAddress : 'YOUR_BTC_RETURN_ADDRESS' , amount : amount } shapeshift.shift(withdrawalAddress, pair, options, function ( err, returnData ) { var depositAddress = returnData.deposit var shiftAmount = returnData.depositAmount var expiration = new Date (returnData.expiration * 1000 ) var rate = returnData.quotedRate shapeshift.status(depositAddress, function ( err, status, data ) { console .log(status) }) })

Entire integration tests found here: https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.js/blob/master/test/integration/basic-shift.test.js and https://github.com/jprichardson/shapeshift.js/blob/master/test/integration/basic-shift-fixed.test.js

Get the status of most recent deposit transaction to the address.

Reference: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#status-deposit

Method: status(depositAddress, callback)

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var address = 'DEPOSIT_ADDRESS' shapeshift.status(address, function ( err, status, data ) { console .dir(data) })

List all of the transactions associated with an API key. Optionally pass the withdrawal address so that you can see all of the transactions associated with an address.

API keys are generated by ShapeShift. You must request them here: https://shapeshift.io/affiliate.html

References: https://shapeshift.io/api.html#txbyapikey, https://shapeshift.io/api.html#txbyaddress

Method: transactions(apiKey, [address], callback)

Example:

var somePrivKey = 'YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY' shapeshift.transactions(somePrivKey, function ( err, transactions ) { if (err) return console .error(err) transactions.forEach( function ( tx ) { console .dir(tx) }) })

Get the version number of this module. Useful in <script/> tag browser development.

Intercept HTTP

You can intercept/modify http methods. This may be useful if you want to use an alternative http library.

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var oldGet = shapeshift.http.get shapeshift.http.get = function ( url, callback ) { }

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) var oldPost = shapeshift.http.post shapeshift.http.post = function ( url, data, callback ) { }

CORS

ShapeShift supports CORS so that you can do cross-domain requests in the browser. See https://shapeshift.io/api.html#cors for more details.

Example:

var shapeshift = require ( 'shapeshift.io' ) shapeshift.cors = true

Promises

Prefer a promise based API? No problem, Bluebird has you covered.

Just use promisifyAll() :

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ) var shapeshift = Promise .promisifyAll( require ( 'shapeshift.io' ))

That simple.

Wanna Hack on shapeshift.io package?

Awesome. First, this package uses JavaScript Standard Style.

You'll want to setup two private keys (WIF) so that you can actually test the shifting. Set these as environment variables. Make one for Bitcoin (BTC) and the other for Litecoin (LTC). You'll be using real funds. But don't worry, it's small amounts (a few pennies).

export SS_BTC_WIF=K.... export SS_LTC_WIF=T....

Then run the tests:

npm test

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015 JP Richardson