sfdx data:sosl:query -q <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Runs a sosl query. SOSL Reference: https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.soql_sosl.meta/soql_sosl/sforce_api_calls_sosl_syntax.htm

USAGE $ sfdx data:sosl:query -q <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -q, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:data:sosl:query $ sfdx force:data:sosl:query $ sfdx shane:data: search $ sfdx force:data: search $ sfdx force:data:sosl $ sfdx shane:data:sosl EXAMPLES sfdx force:data:sosl:query -q "find {something}" sfdx force:data:sosl:query -q "find {Jack} returning User(Name), Account(Name),Contact(FirstName,LastName,Department)" -u platformers // search across several objects with different results fields on a specified org

sfdx shane:ai:auth [-e <email>] [-f <filepath>] [-t <integer>] [-l <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

get an access token from an email and a .pem file, either passed in or from environment variables

USAGE $ sfdx shane:ai:auth [-e <email>] [-f <filepath>] [-t < integer >] [-l <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -e, signed up for your einstein.ai account -f, you signed up -l, config -t, you want your token to be valid for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:ai:auth -e shane.mclaughlin@salesforce.com -f ~/code/certs/einstein_platform.pem // reauths, and takes what it can get

sfdx shane:ai:dataset:delete -n <string> [-e <email>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

delete a dataset

USAGE $ sfdx shane:ai:dataset: delete -n <string> [-e <email>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -e, signed up for your einstein.ai account -n, this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:ai:dataset: delete -n 57

sfdx shane:ai:dataset:get -n <string> [-l] [-e <email>] [-p] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

get an access token from an email and a .pem file, either passed in or from environment variables

USAGE $ sfdx shane:ai:dataset: get -n <string> [-l] [-e <email>] [-p] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -e, signed up for your einstein.ai account -l, vision -n, -p, this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:ai:dataset: get -n 57

sfdx shane:ai:dataset:upload [-n <string>] [-f <filepath>] [-p <string>] [-t <string>] [--train] [-e <email>] [-w <integer>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

upload a dataset

USAGE $ sfdx shane:ai:dataset:upload [-n <string>] [-f <filepath>] [-p <string>] [-t <string>] [--train] [-e <email>] [-w <integer>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS - e, --email=email email address you used when you signed up for your einstein.ai account - f, --file=file Path to the .zip (image) or .csv/.tsv/.json (language) file on the local drive (FilePart). The maximum file size you can upload from a local drive is 50 MB for images, 25 MB for text - n, --name=name Name of the dataset. Optional. If this parameter is omitted, the dataset name is derived from the .zip file name. - p, --path=path URL of the .zip (image) or .csv/.tsv/.json (language) file. The maximum file size you can upload from a web location is 2 GB (images), 25MB (text) - t, --type=image |image-detection| image-multi-label |text-intent| text-sentiment [default: image] Type of dataset data. Valid values are: - w, --wait=wait [default: 10] how long to wait for this to process (minutes) - -json format output as json - -loglevel=(trace |debug| info |warn| error |fatal| TRACE |DEBUG| INFO |WARN| ERROR |FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation - -train train a model on the dataset - -verbose emit additional command output to stdout EXAMPLE sfdx shane:ai:dataset:upload -e shane.mclaughlin@salesforce.com -f ~/myPics.zip -n AwesomeDataset

sfdx shane:ai:playground:setup -f <filepath> [-e <email>] [-k <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

upload .pem file from local encrypted copy, setup username and secret key in custom setting

USAGE $ sfdx shane:ai:playground:setup -f <filepath> [-e <email>] [-k <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -e, signed up for your einstein.ai account. Defaults to EINSTEIN_EMAIL from the environment -f, filesystem -k, the file. Defaults to AI_PLAYGROUND_SETUP_KEY from the environment -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:ai:playground:setup -f my.pem -e shane.mclaughlin@salesforce.com -k yay9HVn68GzXrqhT0HWkoQ==

sfdx shane:ai:playground:setupHeroku [-a <string>] [-c] [-k] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

provisions a new einstein.ai account and sets up the org

USAGE $ sfdx shane:ai:playground:setupHeroku [-a <string>] [-c] [-k] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -a, attach add -ons to -c, -k, einstein.ai to the local sfdx store for future cli use -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation stdout EXAMPLES sfdx shane:ai:playground:herokuSetup -a my-existing-app // creates addons to existing app sfdx shane:ai:playground:herokuSetup -c // creates an app with whatever name heroku feels like sfdx shane:ai:playground:herokuSetup -a non-existing-app -c // creates a new app with the name of your choice (usually build dynamically!)

sfdx shane:analytics:app:share -n <string> [--allprm -c] [--allcsp undefined] [--org] [-t <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

share an analytics app by name

USAGE $ sfdx shane:analytics:app: share -n <string> [ [ OPTIONS -c, -n, -t, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:analytics:app: share -n SharedApp // share the standard SharedApp with all partners view level perms ( default ) and check the "enable sharing with communities" box for this app

sfdx shane:analytics:community:enable [-b] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Activate a community using a headless browser

USAGE $ sfdx shane:analytics:community: enable [-b] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -b, debugging -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:communities:analytics: enable

sfdx shane:analytics:dataflow:start [-n <string>] [-i <id>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

start an analytics dataflow by name/label/id

USAGE $ sfdx shane:analytics:dataflow: start [-n <string>] [-i <id>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -i, -n, (will match either) -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:analytics:dataflow: start -n MyDataFlowName // enqueue a job for the the analytics dataflow with name /label MyDataFlowName (will not wait for completion of the dataflow)

sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:download [-i <id>] [-n <string>] [--versionid <string>] [-t <filepath>] [-r <number>] [-o <number>] [-b <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

download a dataset as csv

USAGE $ sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:download [-i <id>] [-n <string>] [ [-o <number>] [-b <number>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -b, batchsize. Splits query in parts of this size. -i, -n, -o, -r, -t, the file -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:download -n YourDataSetName -t myLocalFolder sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:download -i 0 Fb6A000000gDFxSAM -b 5000

sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:list [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

what analytics datasets are in my org?

USAGE $ sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:list [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:list

sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:upload -n <string> -f <filepath> [-a <string>] [-m <filepath>] [-o <string>] [--async] [-d <integer>] [--serial] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

upload a dataset from csv

USAGE $ sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:upload -n < string > -f <filepath> [-a < string >] [-m <filepath>] [-o < string >] [-- async ] [-d <integer>] [--serial] [-u < string >] [--apiversion < string >] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, --app=app app name -d, --uploadinterval=uploadinterval [ default : 500 ] milliseconds between uploaded chunks...increase this if you get strange errors during file uploads like "write EPIPE" -f, --csvfile=csvfile (required) local csv file containing the data -m, --metajson=metajson path to json file for describing your upload (highly recommended) -n, --name=name (required) dataset name--no spaces, should be like an api name -o, --operation=Append|Overwrite|Upsert|Delete [ default : Overwrite] what to do with the dataset if it already exists. See https: t_externaldata.htm -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command -- async do not wait for successful completion of the dataset upload...just return and hope for the best. If omitted, will poll the analytics rest API for job processing status until complete --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation --serial chunks are uploaded with no parallelization to prevent locking issues EXAMPLES sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:upload -n someName -f data/myFile.csv -m myMetaFile.json sfdx shane:analytics:dataset:upload -n someName -f data/myFile.csv -m myMetaFile.json -a SharedApp -- async

sfdx shane:cdc:create -d <directory> [--batchsize <integer>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

USAGE $ sfdx shane:cdc: create -d <directory> [ [ OPTIONS -d, containing /cdc/records -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command insert in a batch this command invocation

sfdx shane:cdc:prep -d <directory> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

USAGE $ sfdx shane:cdc:prep -d <directory> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, containing /cdc/records -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation

sfdx shane:cdc:stream [-o <string>] [-d <directory>] [-r <integer>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

USAGE $ sfdx shane:cdc:stream [-o <string>] [-d <directory>] [-r < integer >] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -d, instead of the console -o, a single object (api name , including __c) -r, from -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:cdc:stream // get all the change events sfdx shane:cdc:stream -o Account // get all the change events on a single object sfdx shane:cdc:stream -d myDir // stream change events to myDir/cdc, organized into folders by object api type

sfdx shane:cert:unhardcode -f <filepath> -l <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

modify local xml files with data from org to work around hardcoded metadata issues

USAGE $ sfdx shane:cert:unhardcode -f <filepath> -l <string> [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -f, samlssoconfig file. Will be modified by this process -l, whose Id you need -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation stdout

sfdx shane:communities:activate -n <string> [-b] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Activate a community using a headless browser

USAGE $ sfdx shane:communities:activate -n <string> [-b] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -b, debugging -n, activate -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation

sfdx shane:communities:describe [--store] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

tell me about the communities in the org, and optionally store the description

USAGE $ sfdx shane:communities:describe [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation externalApps.json EXAMPLE sfdx shane:communities:describe

sfdx shane:communities:json:modify -f <filepath> -p <string> [-i <string>] [--queryfield <string> | undefined | undefined] [--truncate | undefined] [-s <string>] [-w] [--wavename <string> [--wavetype <string> | undefined | [-t [-q <string> | -d <string> | --variable <string>]] | undefined | undefined]] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Manipulate community ExperienceBundle JSON files, using REST or Tooling queries to an org to get metadata IDs

USAGE $ sfdx shane:communities: json :modify -f <filepath> -p <string> [-i <string>] [ undefined] [ <string> | -d <string> | [ OPTIONS -d, property/subproperty -f, -i, 69 c03077 -932 a -4 c08-b932 -46 baec5a7c86 -p, updated ( or contains JSON or what will be updated -q, the value -s, json - like string, the subproperty inside that that needs updating -t, of normal sobjects -u, org; overrides default target org -w, its new version . omit to see what will be written api requests made by this command this command invocation returned by use the value from queried record property stdout EXAMPLES sfdx shane:communities: json :modify -f force-app/main/ default /experiences/employeebots1/views/home.json -i 69 c03077 -932 a -4 c08-b932 -46 baec5a7c86 -p someProp -v NewValue // find the component and set a new hardcoded value for the property but don 't write to the file sfdx shane:communities:json:modify -f force-app/main/default/experiences/employeebots1/views/home.json -i 69c03077-932a-4c08-b932-46baec5a7c86 -p orgId -q "select id from organization" --write // find the component and set a new value from a query to the org and update file locally sfdx shane:communities:json:modify -f force-app/main/default/experiences/employeebots1/views/home.json -i 69c03077-932a-4c08-b932-46baec5a7c86 -p someUnconvertedJSON -s actualPropInsideTheJSON -q "select id from organization" -t --write // find the component and set a new value from a query onto a property contained within unconverted JSON using the tooling api and update file locally

sfdx shane:communities:publish [-n <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Publish a community using a headless browser

USAGE $ sfdx shane:communities:publish [-n <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, ( case sensitive!) -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:communities:publish // publishes all the communities in the org sfdx shane:communities:publish -n customer // finds a community named customer, publishes it.

sfdx shane:communities:selfreg -a <string> -c <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

set the self-registration account for a community

USAGE $ sfdx shane:communities:selfreg -a <string> -c <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, Wrap in quotes if there are spaces or weird characters -c, Wrap in quotes if there are spaces or weird characters -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:communities:selfreg -a Salesforce -c "Trailblazer Community"

sfdx shane:communities:url [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

get me the login for a community from an org

USAGE $ sfdx shane:communities:url [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, slash in the url) -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:communities:url

sfdx shane:concierge:chat:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Modify custom settings to enable live agent chat for Concierge

USAGE $ sfdx shane:concierge:chat: enable [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation stdout

sfdx shane:connectedapp:attributes -n <string> -a <filepath> [-b] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Set attributes on a connected app. Attributes for salesforce mobile app at https://github.com/gabesumner/mobile-security/blob/master/customAttributes.json

USAGE $ sfdx shane:connectedapp:attributes -n <string> -a <filepath> [-b] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -a, key/ values -b, debugging -n, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:connectedapp:attributes -n AppAPIName -a attributes.json

sfdx shane:connectedapp:uniquify -p <string> -a <filepath> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

modify a clientId/consumerKey on a local connected app to guaranatee uniqueness

USAGE $ sfdx shane:connectedapp:uniquify -p <string> -a <filepath> [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, connected app locally -p, connected app 's consumerKey --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:connectedapp:uniquify -a force-app/main/default/connectedApps/myConnectedApp.connectedApp-meta.xml -p 5h4n3 // update the consumerKey of myConnectedApp to be unique, but start with 5h4n3

sfdx shane:contentasset:create -f <filepath> -n <string> [-l <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a ContentAsset from a local image file

USAGE $ sfdx shane:contentasset: create -f <filepath> -n <string> [-l <string>] [-t <directory>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -f, into an asset -l, en_US -n, contentAsset -t, where to find the contentassets folder (will create if it doesn 't exist already) --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:contentasset:create -f ~/somefile.jpg -n MyContentAsset // create a contentAsset called MyContentAsset from the local file

go through a folder of csv files and modify all the dates relative to a given date

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data:dates:update -r <date> [-d <directory>] [-o <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, --datafolder=datafolder [default: data] Where is all this data? -o, --outputfolder=outputfolder [default: data-modified] where to output the modified CSV files -r, --relative=relative (required) the date to adjust all other dates relative to. example: if "relative" is 8 days ago, then all dates are moved forward 8 days --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:data:dates:update -r 1 - 1 - 2020 // move all dates in .csv files in /data by the difference between now and 1 - 1 - 2020

sfdx shane:data:favorite -w <string> -o <string> [-l <string>] [--start] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

query records and set the match as a favorite

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data:favorite -w <string> -o <string> [-l <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -l, favorites menu -o, (including __c if custom) -u, org; overrides default target org -w, match a single record api requests made by this command this command invocation the menu ALIASES $ sfdx shane:data:favourite EXAMPLE sfdx shane:data:favorite -o Account -w "name='Salesforce.com'" // finds the matching record and adds it to the end of the favorites menu

sfdx shane:data:file:download [-n <string> | -i <id>] [-f <string>] [-o <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

save a file from the org to the local filesystem

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data:file:download [-n <string> | -i <id>] [-f <string>] [-o <directory>] [-u <string>] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -f, filename of the contentVersion to download -i, ContentVersion ID that should be downloaded -n, you want to download -o, save the file, if omitted will save to current directory, if directory then it will keep the filename and save into that directory -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:data:file:download -i 0691 k000000MXfkAAG -o ./files/ // save a ContentDocument from the org to the files directory, keeping the existing filename sfdx shane:data:file:download -i 0691 k000000MXfkAAG -o ./files/King.jpg // save a ContentDocument from the org to files/King.jpg sfdx shane:data:file:download -i 0691 k000000MXfkAAG // save a ContentDocument from the org to the current working directory, keeping the existing filename sfdx shane:data:file:download -i 0681 k000000MXfkAAG -o ./files/King.jpg // save a ContentVersion from the org to files/King.jpg sfdx shane:data:file:download -n King // go find the file named kind and download the latest version of it.

sfdx shane:data:file:upload -f <filepath> [-c -p <id>] [-n <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

upload a file from local resources, optionally as a chatter post or attached file on a record

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data:file:upload -f <filepath> [-c -p <id>] [-n <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -c, instead of just as a file -f, filesystem -n, -p, should be attached to -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:data:file:upload -f ~/Downloads/King.png //uploads file from local filesystem as a file sfdx shane:data:file:upload -f ~/Downloads/King.png -p 0011900000 VkJgrAAF //uploads file from local filesystem as a file and attaches to a record sfdx shane:data:file:upload -f ~/Downloads/King.png -p 0011900000 VkJgrAAF -c //uploads and attaches it to the indicated record , but as a chatter file post sfdx shane:data:file:upload -f ~/Downloads/King.png -p 0011900000 VkJgrAAF -n CustomName -c //uploads and attaches it to the indicated record , but as a chatter file post with a name that 's not the same name as the local filesystem used

sfdx shane:data:id:query -o <string> -w <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

query some object and get back the id of the matching record

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data:id:query -o <string> -w <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -o, -u, org; overrides default target org -w, your query api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:data:id:query -o User -u platformers -w "Firstname = 'Shane' and Lastname = 'McLaughlin' and username = 'shane@platformers.org'" ' // returns the id of the user. Use these ids between `` in other commands

sfdx shane:data:search -q <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

sosl search

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data: search -q <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -q, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:data: search -q "find {stuff}"

sfdx shane:data:tree:import -p <filepath> -d <directory> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

similar to the original tree:import, but handles more than 200 records at a go, while still preserving relationships. Takes longer.

USAGE $ sfdx shane:data:tree: import -p <filepath> -d <directory> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, lives in -p, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:data:tree: import -p data/myPlan.json -d data/ // run all the data in the plan, and files mentioned are relative to ./data

sfdx shane:events:stream [-e <string>] [-d <directory>] [-r <integer>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

USAGE $ sfdx shane:events:stream [-e <string>] [-d <directory>] [-r < integer >] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -d, instead of the console -e, -r, from -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:events:stream -e SomeEvent__e // subscribe to an event stream sfdx shane:events:stream -e SomeEvent__e -d myDir // stream events to myDir

sfdx shane:github:action [-p] [-r] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

adds an action to test your repo against https://github.com/mshanemc/deploy-to-sfdx using github actions

USAGE $ sfdx shane:github:action [-p] [-r] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, -r, this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:github:action // tests against both prod and prerel(gs0) deployers

sfdx shane:github:deploybutton -d <url> -b <url> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

modify your local readme file to include a deployer link/button

USAGE $ sfdx shane:github:deploybutton -d <url> -b <url> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -b, --button=button ( required ) [ default : https: public url where your button lives -d, --deployer=deployer ( required ) [ default : https: --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation

sfdx shane:github:package:install -g <string> -r <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

installs a package from github using the sfdx-project.json file (v43+) OR the latestVersion.json file convention

USAGE $ sfdx shane:github:package:install -g <string> -r <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -g, package lives -r, lives -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:github:package:install -g someUser -r someRepo -u someOrg // installs packageVersion ( 04 t) from https://github.com/someUser/someRepo/sfdx-project.json or https://github.com/someUser/someRepo/latestVersion.json

sfdx shane:github:src:install -g <string> -r <string> [-p <directory>] [-k] [-c] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

installs a package from github from mdapi src

USAGE $ sfdx shane:github:src:install -g <string> -r <string> [-p <directory>] [-k] [-c] [-u <string>] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -c, mdapi, and should be converted first -g, package lives -k, instead of deleting it -p, source lives -r, lives -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:github:src:install -g someUser -r someRepo -u someOrg // pulls mdapi-formatted code from https://github.com/someUser/someRepo/src and deploys to the org sfdx shane:github:src:install -g someUser -r someRepo -u someOrg -p my/folder/tree // pulls mdapi-formatted code from https://github.com/someUser/someRepo/my/folder/tree and deploys to the org

sfdx shane:group:photo [-g <string>] [-f <filepath> | -b <filepath>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Set the photo for a user by first/last name

USAGE $ sfdx shane: group :photo [-g <string>] [-f <filepath> | -b <filepath>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -b, photo to use -f, -g, to set the photo/banner for -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane: group :photo -g AwesomePeople -f ~/Downloads/King.png // sets the chatter photo for the group named AwesomePeople using the local file sfdx shane: group :photo -b ~/Downloads/King.png -g AwesomePeople // sets the chatter banner photo for the group named AwesomePeople using the local file

sfdx shane:heroku:connect -a <string> -f <filepath> [-e <string>] [-p <string>] [-b] [-i <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

set up heroku connect on an existing app to an existing org (that you may have just created)

USAGE $ sfdx shane:heroku:connect -a <string> -f <filepath> [-e <string>] [-p <string>] [-b] [-i <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -a, --app=app ( required ) name of the heroku app -b, --showbrowser show the browser...useful for local debugging -e, --environment=sandbox|production|custom [ default : custom] environment of the salesforce org -f, --configfile=configfile ( required ) path to the json file exported from Heroku Connect -i, --instance=instance salesforce instance for making login easier. Will be read from org:display if exists...this is the override -p, --password=password pass in a password to override the one associated with your org in sfdx, or if you don't have one set properly (like you used `shane:user:password: set ` instead of `force:user:password:generate -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation --verbose emit additional command output to stdout EXAMPLES sfdx shane:heroku:connect -a prosaic-samurai- 4564 -f assets/myConfig.json the json config file sfdx shane:heroku:connect -a prosaic-samurai- 4564 -f assets/myConfig.json -p p455w0rd -u myother@scratch.org

sfdx shane:heroku:externalobjects -a <string> [-t <array>] [-c <directory> | -f <filepath>] [-l <string> | undefined] [-b] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

set up heroku connect on an existing app with external objects

USAGE $ sfdx shane:heroku:externalobjects -a <string> [-t < array >] [-c <directory> | -f <filepath>] [-l <string> | undefined] [-b] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, -b, debugging -c, the chosen directory -f, source with username/ password /url -l, external data source you create -t, table names to share . If omitted, you want them all ! -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation stdout EXAMPLES sfdx shane:heroku:externalobjects -a sneaky-platypus // enables external objects on all tables sfdx shane:heroku:externalobjects -a sneak-platypus -t corgis -c force-app/main/ default /dataSources -l theDataSource // enables external objects on the postgres table called corgis and creates an external data source locally sfdx shane:heroku:externalobjects -a sneak-platypus -f force-app/main/ default /dataSources/existingXDS.dataSource-meta.xml // enables external objects on all tables and modifies the local file specified

sfdx shane:heroku:repo:deploy -g <string> -r <string> [-b <string>] [-n <string>] [-o <array>] [--envuser <string>] [--envpassword <string>] [-t <string>] [-d <integer>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

deploy a heroku app that has a valid app.json.

USAGE $ sfdx shane:heroku:repo:deploy -g <string> -r <string> [-b <string>] [-n <string>] [-o < array >] [ [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -b, deploy -d, heroku app to live (does nothing locally) -g, app lives -n, named -o, SOME_VAR="some Value" (use quotes where string have spaces!) -r, -t, heroku team -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command password and set it to this Heroku environment var username and set it to this Heroku environment var this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:heroku:repo:deploy -g someUser -r someRepo // deploys code from https://github.com/someUser/someRepo that has a valid app.json

sfdx shane:iot:activation -n <string> [-r] [-d] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Activate an iot orchestration by name

USAGE $ sfdx shane:iot:activation -n <string> [-r] [-d] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, -n, orchestration -r, orchestration -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:iot:activate -n orchName -r // activates the orchestration, including the context if necessary, optionally resetting all the instances sfdx shane:iot:activate -n orchName -d // deactivates the orchestration, without resetting all the instances

sfdx shane:label:add -t <string> [--bundle <string>] [-n <string>] [-d <string>] [--protected] [--categories <array>] [-l <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a remote site setting in the local source. Push it when you're done

USAGE $ sfdx shane:label: add -t <string> [ < array >] [-l <string>] [-t <directory>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, -l, -n, -t, where to create the folder ( if it doesn 't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/default -t, --text=text (required) the text you want to turn into a label --bundle=bundle [default: CustomLabels] label bundle when you want to organize them more --categories=categories categories to add to your custom label --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation --protected mark as protected (packaged, subscribers cannot change the label EXAMPLE sfdx shane:label:add -t "This is some Text" // create a custom label with the displayed text and all the defaults

sfdx shane:listview:favorite -t <string> -o <string> [-l <string>] [--start] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

favorite a listview

USAGE $ sfdx shane:listview:favorite -t <string> -o <string> [-l <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -l, favorites menu -o, (including __c if custom) -t, you want to favorite -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation the menu ALIASES $ sfdx shane:listview:favourite EXAMPLE sfdx shane:listview:favorite -o Account -t Awesome_Accounts // finds the matching listview and adds it to the end of the favorites menu

sfdx shane:listview:secure [-d <directory>] [-o <directory>] [-p] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Find list views that are shared everywhere and makes them shared internally only. Local source modification only--to use this command to fix an entire org, retrieve all your objects and then deploy the updated files

USAGE $ sfdx shane:listview:secure [-d <directory>] [-o <directory>] [-p] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -o, object . Api name , including __c if custom -p, this command invocation stdout EXAMPLES sfdx shane:listview:secure -o Account // add 'all internal users' sharing to any list view on Account without defined sharing sfdx shane:listview:secure // add 'all internal users' sharing to any list view in local source without defined sharing

sfdx shane:lwc:create -n <string> -d <directory> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a lwc locally without need for sfdx project

USAGE $ sfdx shane:lwc: create -n <string> -d <directory> [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, lwc 's folder -n, --name=name (required) name it headsDownCamelCase --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:lwc:create -n someLWC -d modules/namespace // creates lwc in the given folder path

sfdx shane:lwc:css:merge -f <filepath> -c <directory> [-l <filepath>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

take css from existing file(s), extract component-level relevant selectors and save to a LWC's css file

USAGE $ sfdx shane:lwc:css:merge -f <filepath> -c <directory> [-l <filepath>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, template and js live -f, selectors to select from -l, contents of this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:lwc:css:merge -c modules/namespace/myComp -f some /big_file.css // overwrites modules/namespace/myComp/myComp.css with relevant css selectors from big_file.css sfdx shane:lwc:css:merge -c modules/namespace/myComp -f some /big_file.css -l modules/namespace/myComp/ local .css // overwrites modules/namespace/myComp/myComp.css with relevant css selectors from big_file.css PLUS any relevant selectors from modules/namespace/myComp/ local .css

sfdx shane:mdapi:describe [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

what's in the org?

USAGE $ sfdx shane:mdapi:describe [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:mdapi:describe -u someOrg // list the metadata available in the org

sfdx shane:mdapi:list -t <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

what's in the org?

USAGE $ sfdx shane:mdapi:list -t <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -t, type . See the metadata api docs for type names -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:mdapi:list -u someOrg -t CustomObject // what metadata exists for a specific type

sfdx shane:mdapi:package:get -p <string> [-t <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Gets package from an org, converts, and merges it into the local source

USAGE $ sfdx shane:mdapi:package: get -p < string > [-t <directory>] [-u < string >] [--apiversion < string >] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, --packagename=packagename (required) the name of the package you want to retrieve -t, --target=target [ default : force-app] where to convert the result to...defaults to force-app -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:mdapi:package: get -p MyPkg -u someOrg sfdx shane:mdapi:package: get -p MyPkg -u someOrg -t someDir

sfdx shane:mdapi:package:xml -p <filepath> [-t <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

gets metadata form an org based on a local package.xml, converts, and merges it into the local source

USAGE $ sfdx shane:mdapi: package :xml -p <filepath> [-t <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, --xmlpath=xmlpath (required) the location of the package .xml you want to use -t, --target=target [ default : force-app] where to convert the result to...defaults to force-app -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:mdapi: package :xml -p someFolder/ package .xml -u someOrg sfdx shane:mdapi: package :xml -p someFolder/ package .xml -u someOrg -t someDir

sfdx shane:mdapi:pull [-c | --all] [-p | undefined] [--wave | undefined] [-s | undefined | -o <string>] [-i | undefined] [--reporting | undefined] [-t <string> | undefined] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

gets unpackaged metadata for you

USAGE $ sfdx shane:mdapi:pull [-c | undefined] [ [ OPTIONS -c, ApexPage,AuraDefinitionBundle,Static Resource -i, Tab,AppMenu,CustomApplication,Custom PageWebLink,HomePageComponent,HomePa geLayout,PathAssistant,WebLink,Custo mLabels,FlexiPage,QuickAction -o, -p, mission, Group -s, cordType,GlobalValueSet,CustomField, CustomObject,StandardValueSet -t, metadata api docs for type names -u, org; overrides default target org use this flag with any other subset of metadata. Not recommended for really large metadata orgs because it 'll overflow stdout --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation --reporting Report,Dashboard --wave WaveApplication,WaveDashboard,WaveDa taflow,WaveLens,WaveTemplateBundle,W avexmd,WaveDataset EXAMPLES sfdx shane:mdapi:pull -c -u someOrg // pulls code kinda stuff from the org and converts/merges it into your project' s default pkgDir sfdx shane:mdapi:pull -u someOrg // pulls all the external data source metadata from the org and converts/merges it into your project 's default pkgDir

sfdx shane:mdapi:push [-d <directory>] [-k] [-r <directory>] [-w <integer>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

convert and deploy the packaged source

USAGE $ sfdx shane:mdapi:push [-d <directory>] [-k] [-r <directory>] [-w <integer>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, --convertedfolder=convertedfolder [default: mdapiout] where to store the mdapi-converted source -k, --keepconverted D on 't automatically delete the converted source -r, --source=source [default: force-app] deploy a specific folder that' s not force-app -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org -w, --deploymenttimelimit=deploymenttimelimit [default: 200 ] How many minutes to wait for the deployment to finish --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:mdapi:push -u someOrg // convert to mdapi format and push to the given org

sfdx shane:msgchannel:create -n <string> [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [-e] [-f <array>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a lightning message channel locally

USAGE $ sfdx shane:msgchannel:create -n <string> [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [-e] [-f <array>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -d, --description=description [ default : added from sfdx plugin] optional description so you can remember why you added this and what it's for -e, --exposed accessible outside your namespace (this is PERMANENT! ) -f, --fields=fields fields to create on the message channel -n, --name=name ( required ) name it ( Salesforce API compliant name) -t, --target=target [ default : force-app/main/ default ] where to create the folder ( if it doesn't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/ default --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:msgchannel:create -n wkrp -d "it's a message channel, yo" -f Field1 , Field2 , Field3

sfdx shane:object:create [-t <string>] [-l <string>] [-a <string>] [-p <string>] [--description <string>] [--enterprise] [--sharingmodel <string>] [--activities] [--search] [--reports] [--history] [--feeds] [--nametype <string>] [--namefieldlabel <string>] [--autonumberformat <string>] [--visibility <string>] [--highvolume] [-i] [-d <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create an object in local source. Only c (limited support), b (big objects) and events __e are currently supported

USAGE $ sfdx shane: object : create [-t <string>] [-l <string>] [-a <string>] [-p <string>] [ [ <string>] [ <directory>] [ OPTIONS -a, supported types : [__b, __e] -d, where to create the folder ( if it doesn 't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/default -i, --interactive fully interactive--ask me every possible question. -l, --label=label label for the UI -p, --plural=plural plural label for the UI -t, --type=custom|cmdt|big|event type of object --activities the enableActivities flag on an object (invalid for __b, __e) --autonumberformat=autonumberformat the display format for the autonumbering --description=description [default: added from sfdx plugin] optional description so you can remember why you added this and what it' s for (invalid for __b, __e) events (__e) (invalid for __b, __e) this command invocation name field (invalid for __b, __e) (invalid for __b, __e) custom metadata types EXAMPLES sfdx shane: object : create // without any params, the cli is going to ask you questions to generate your object interactively sfdx shane: object : create // label, plural, api name specified so the tool doesn 't have to ask you about them. Creates in a non-default path sfdx shane:object:create --label "Platypus" --plural "Platypi" --api Platypus__b --directory /my/project/path // label, plural, api name specified so the tool doesn' t have to ask you about them. Creates in a non- default path sfdx shane: object : create // create a platform event

sfdx shane:object:fat -o <string> [-m <integer>] [-y <integer>] [--description <string>] [-d <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

add or update a field audit trail retention policy on an object. Modifies local source--you still need to push/deploy

USAGE $ sfdx shane: object :fat -o <string> [-m < integer >] [-y < integer >] [ [ OPTIONS -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -m, number of months -o, policy for -y, years the policy this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane: object :fat -o Account // set the retention policy on Account to the defaults (archive after 18 months, archive for 10 years) sfdx shane: object :fat -o Account -m 4 -y 5 // archive history for 5 years, after being in regular history for 4 months sfdx shane: object :fat -o Account -m 4 -y 5 -d myDir // same as 2 nd example, except metadata is in myDir instead of the default force-app/main/ default sfdx shane:mdapi:pull -o Account -u realOrg && sfdx shane: object :fat -o Account -m 4 -y 5 -d myDir && sfdx shane:mdapi:push -u realOrg // get some object you don 't have locally, create the policy, and push that back up to where it came from

sfdx shane:object:field [-o <string>] [-n <string>] [-a <string>] [-t <string>] [--description <string>] [--default <string>] [-r] [-u] [--externalid] [--trackhistory] [--helptext <string>] [-l <integer>] [-s <integer>] [--precision <integer>] [--lookupobject <string>] [--relname <string>] [--rellabel <string>] [--deleteconstraint <string>] [--reparentable] [--writerequiresmasterread] [--picklistvalues <array>] [--picklistdefaultfirst] [--indexposition <integer>] [--indexappend] [--indexdirection <string>] [--noindex] [-i] [-d <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create or add fields to an existing object

USAGE $ sfdx shane:object:field [-o <string>] [-n <string>] [-a <string>] [-t <string>] [--description <string>] [--default <string>] [-r] [-u] [--externalid] [--trackhistory] [--helptext <string>] [-l <integer>] [-s <integer>] [--precision <integer>] [--lookupobject <string>] [--relname <string>] [--rellabel <string>] [--deleteconstraint <string>] [--reparentable] [--writerequiresmasterread] [--picklistvalues <array>] [--picklistdefaultfirst] [--indexposition <integer>] [--indexappend] [--indexdirection <string>] [--noindex] [-i] [-d <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS - a, --api=api API name for the field - d, --directory=directory [default: force-app/main/default] Where is this object metadata? defaults to force-app/main/default - i, --interactive fully interactive--ask me every possible question. - l, --length=length length (for text fields and text area) - n, --name=name Label for the field - o, --object=object API name of an object to add a field to - r, --required field is required - s, --scale=scale places right of the decimal - t, --type=type field type. Big Objects: Text,Number,DateTime,Lookup,LongTextArea. Events: Text,Number,DateTime,Date,LongTextArea,Checkbox. Regular Objects: Text,Number,DateTime,Date,Time,LongTextArea,Checkbox,Url,Email,Phone,Currency,Picklist,Html,Location,Lookup,MasterDe tail - u, --unique field must be unique - -default=default required for checkbox fields. Express in Salesforce formula language (good luck with that!) - -deleteconstraint=SetNull |Restrict| Cascade delete behavior - -description=description optional description for the field so you remember what it's for next year - -externalid use as an external id - -helptext=helptext optional inline help text - -indexappend put next in the big object index - -indexdirection=ASC |DESC sort direction for the big object index - -indexposition=indexposition put in a specific position in the big object index (0 is the first element). You're responsible for dealing with producing a sane array - -json format output as json - -loglevel=(trace|debug |info| warn |error| fatal |TRACE| DEBUG |INFO| WARN |ERROR| FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation - -lookupobject=lookupobject API name of the object the lookup goes to - -noindex do not add this field to the index - -picklistdefaultfirst use the first value in the picklist as the default - -picklistvalues=picklistvalues values for the picklist - -precision=precision maximum allowed digits of a number, including whole and decimal places - -rellabel=rellabel label for the child relationship (appears on related lists) - -relname=relname API name for the child relationship - -reparentable the master detail is parentable - -trackhistory enable history tracking on the field - -writerequiresmasterread the master detail is parentable EXAMPLES sfdx shane:object:field sfdx shane:object:field --api My_Field__c -l 255 -n "My Field" -t Text -o BigTest__b --noindex sfdx shane:object:field --api My_Index_Field__c -l 255 -n "My Index Field" -t Text -o BigTest__b --indexdirection ASC - -indexposition 1 second field sfdx shane:object:field --api My_Field__c -l 255 -n "My Field" -t Text -o EventTest__e

sfdx shane:object:fields:describe -o <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

what fields are on the object?

USAGE $ sfdx shane: object :fields:describe -o <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -o, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: object :fields:describe -o Account -u someOrg // list the fields ( with type /label) on account

sfdx shane:object:perms:align [-d <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

align profiles with

USAGE $ sfdx shane: object :perms:align [-d <directory>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, Where is all this metadata? this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: object :perms:align // go through all the profiles/permsets in force-app/main/ default and remove references to stuff that isn 't in local source

sfdx shane:object:powerofone -o <string> [-l <string>] [-a <string>] [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

add a "power of one" formula field to any object

USAGE $ sfdx shane:object:powerofone -o <string> [-l <string>] [-a <string>] [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -a, --api=api [ default : Power_Of_One__c ] api name (will include the __c for you if you don't add it here -d, --description=description [ default : Power of one is used for formulas, reporting, etc] optional description so you can remember why you added this and what it's for -l, --label=label [ default : Power Of One ] label -o, --object=object ( required ) API name of the object to add the field to -t, --target=target [ default : force-app/main/ default ] where to create the folder ( if it doesn't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/ default --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:object:powerofone -a Poo -l "Power of One" -o User default folder

sfdx shane:object:recordtype -o <string> -l <string> [-n <string>] [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a new record type for an object

USAGE $ sfdx shane:object:recordtype -o <string> -l <string> [-n <string>] [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -d, --description=description [ default : Created by shane:sfdx:plugins] optional description so you can remember why you added this and what it's for -l, --label=label ( required ) [ default : Power Of One ] label -n, --name=name Name for the record Type (defaults to label if not provided) -o, --object=object ( required ) API name of the object to add the record type to -t, --target=target [ default : force-app/main/ default ] where to create the file...defaults to force-app/main/ default --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:object:recordtype -o Something__c -l ' MyRecordType' description in the default folder

sfdx shane:object:tab -o <string> -i <integer> [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a tab from a custom object, and you have to pick an icon

USAGE $ sfdx shane: object :tab -o <string> -i < integer > [-t <directory>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -i, https://lightningdesignsystem.com/ic ons/#custom but only up to 100 -o, -t, where to create the folder ( if it doesn 't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/default --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:object:tab -o SomeObject__c -i 86 // create a tab for the object using icon #86 from https://lightningdesignsystem.com/icons/#custom

sfdx shane:object:unperm -o <string> [-d <directory>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

remove references to an object from profiles/permsets (all or a specific one)

USAGE $ sfdx shane: object :unperm -o <string> [-d <directory>] [-s <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -o, an object from profiles or permsets -s, to only remove it from that one this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: object :unperm -o OpportunitySplit // go through all the profiles/permsets in force-app/main/ default and remove the object , field, recordtypes and layout assignments (profile only ) for the named object

sfdx shane:org:componentlibrary [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

opens the lightning component library for the specified org

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org:componentlibrary [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:org:componentlibrary // opens /componentReference/suite.app on the default scratch org sfdx shane:org:componentlibrary -u someOrgAlias // opens library for specified org

sfdx shane:org:create --userprefix <string> -o <string> [-i <string>] [-f <filepath>] [-a <string>] [-d <integer>] [--wait <integer>] [-c] [-n] [-s] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create an org with a friendly username. wraps force:org:create

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org:create --userprefix < string > -o < string > [-i < string >] [-f <filepath>] [-a < string >] [-d <integer>] [--wait <integer>] [-c] [-n] [-s] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, --setalias=setalias set an alias for for the created scratch org -c, --noancestors do not include second-generation package ancestors in the scratch org -d, --durationdays=durationdays [ default : 7 ] duration of the scratch org ( in days) ( default : 7 , min: 1 , max: 30 ) -f, --definitionfile=definitionfile [ default : config/project-scratch-def.json] path to a scratch org definition file. Default = config/project-scratch-def.json -i, --clientid=clientid connected app consumer key -n, --nonamespace creates the scratch org with no namespace -o, --userdomain=userdomain (required) last part of the generated username (after the @ sign). Example: 'demo.org' produces shane1 .org, shane2 .org -s, --setdefaultusername set the created org as the default username --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation --userprefix=userprefix (required) first part of the generated username. Example: 'shane' produces shane1 .org, shane2 .org --verbose emit additional command output to stdout --wait=wait [ default : 20 ] the streaming client socket timeout ( in minutes) ( default : 20 , min: 2 ) EXAMPLES sfdx shane:org:create --userprefix shane -o org.test is a unique sequence number for that -u/-o combination sfdx shane:org:create --userprefix shane -o org.test -a sydneyBristow -d 30 -v myOtherHub -f config/thatOtherFile.json

sfdx shane:org:delete [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

delete the default scratch org. Won't prompt you for confirmation

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org: delete [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:org:destroy EXAMPLE sfdx shane:org: delete // deletes the current default scratch org

sfdx shane:org:domain:cors [--all] [--liveagent] [-t <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

whitelist the org's domain as a CORS

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org: domain :cors [ [ OPTIONS -t, where to create the folder ( if it doesn 't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/default -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --all do all of Salesforce, not just this org' s custom domain api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:org: domain :cors

sfdx shane:org:domain:csp [--all] [--liveagent] [-t <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

whitelist the org's domain as a CSP Trusted Site

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org: domain :csp [ [ OPTIONS -t, where to create the folder ( if it doesn 't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/default -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --all do all of Salesforce, not just this org' s custom domain api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:org: domain :cors

sfdx shane:org:domain:verify [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Verifies that a domain was successfully setup with MyDomain

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org: domain :verify [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:org: domain :verify

sfdx shane:org:metadatacoverage [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

opens the metadata coverage report page

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org:metadatacoverage [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:org:metadatacoverage // opens /mdcoverage/report.jsp on the default scratch org sfdx shane:org:metadatacoverage -u someOrgAlias // opens report for specified org

sfdx shane:org:reauth [-r] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

reauthenticates (generates a new authinfo) for a scratch org, optionally insisting on custom domain being ready. Requires a hub

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org:reauth [-r] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -r, org with a custom domain on it -u, org; overrides default target org -v, org; overrides default dev hub org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:org:reauth // reauths, and takes what it can get sfdx shane:org:reauth // will try each minute, up to 60 minutes, until an org with a valid mydomain is ready

sfdx shane:org:refreshtoken [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Outputs a refresh token from an org that you've already authenticated sfdx to. PLEASE BE CAREFUL WITH THIS AND TREAT IT AS A PASSWORD

USAGE $ sfdx shane:org:refreshtoken [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:org:refreshtoken -u someAliasOrUsername // prints the refresh token for some org that you 've already connected to

sfdx shane:package2:version:bump [-M | -m | -p] [-c] [-r] [-t <string>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

bump the major/minor version number in the packageDirectory

USAGE $ sfdx shane:package2: version :bump [-M | -m | -p] [-c] [-r] [-t <string>] [-v <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -M, minor,build to 0 -c, new versionNumber -m, -p, -r, ( out of Beta). Implies create whether you flag it or not :) -t, package directory (defaults to force-app) -v, org; overrides default dev hub org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:package: version :bump EXAMPLES sfdx shane:package2: version :bump -m // bump the minor version up by one ( and set patch to 0 ) sfdx shane:package2: version :bump -M // bump the major version up by one ( and set minor/patch to 0 ) sfdx shane:package2: version :bump -p // bump the patch version up by one sfdx shane:package2: version :bump -M -t myDir // bump the major version up by one for a particular directory that 's not the default sfdx shane:package2:version:bump --minor --create // bump the minor version up by one and create a new package2version sfdx shane:package2:version:bump --minor --release // bump the minor version up by one and create a new package2version, then set that as released

sfdx shane:permset:check -o <string> [-f <string>] [--users | --permsets | --profiles] [--fieldlevel <string>] [--objectlevel <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

who has access to what

USAGE $ sfdx shane:permset: check -o <string> [-f <string>] [ [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -f, -o, perms on -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command are you looking for this command invocation are you looking for profiles and / or permission sets EXAMPLES sfdx shane:permset: check -o Project__c // list the profiles and permsets that have Read access to the object sfdx shane:permset: check -o Project__c -f Due_Date__c // list the profiles and permsets that have Edit access to the field on the object sfdx shane:permset: check -o Project__c -f Due_Date__c // list the users that have Read access to the field on the object , and the profile/permset(s) that are granting it

sfdx shane:permset:create -n <string> [-f <string> -o <string>] [-r <string> undefined] [-a <string>] [-d <directory>] [-t] [-c] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create or add stuff to a permset with maximum access

USAGE $ sfdx shane:permset: create -n <string> [-f <string> -o <string>] [-r <string> undefined] [-a <string>] [-d <directory>] [-t] [-c] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, perms for . If blank, then you mean all the applications -c, deducted from metadata, use describe on org to check if field is permissionable -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -f, for . Required then you mean all the fields -n, If it exists , new perms will be added to it. If not , then it 'll be created for you -o, --object=object API name of an object to add perms for. If blank, then you mean ALL the objects and ALL their fields and ALL their tabs -r, --recordtype=recordtype API name of a record type to add perms for. Required --object If blank, then you mean all the record types -t, --tab also add the tab for the specified object (or all objects if there is no specified objects) -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation --verbose emit additional command output to stdout EXAMPLES sfdx shane:permset:create -n MyPermSet1 -o Something__c -f Some_Field__c // create a permset in force-app/main/default for the object/field. If MyPermSet1 doesn' t exist, it will be created. sfdx shane:permset: create -n MyPermSet1 -o Something__c // create a permset in force-app/main/ default for every field on Something__c. sfdx shane:permset: create -n MyPermSet1 // create a permset in force-app/main/ default for every field on every object ! sfdx shane:permset: create -n MyPermSet1 -t // create a permset in force-app/main/ default for every field on every object . If ther e's a tab for any of those objects, add that tab to the permset, too sfdx shane:permset:create -n MyPermSet1 -c // create a permset in force-app/main/default for every field on every object, checking on org that all fields are permissionable

sfdx shane:profile:allowip -n <string> [-d <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

allow the whole internet for a profile (no ip verification or 2FA/OTP challenges in dev)

USAGE $ sfdx shane:profile:allowip -n <string> [-d <directory>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -n, this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:profile:whitelist EXAMPLE sfdx shane:profile:allowip -n Admin // add loginIpRanges of 0.0 .0 .0 to 255.255 .255 .255 to an existing profile, or create one if it doesn 't exist

sfdx shane:profile:convert -n <string> -p <string> [-d <directory>] [-e | -c] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

convert a profile into a permset

USAGE $ sfdx shane:profile:convert -n <string> -p <string> [-d <directory>] [-e | -c] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, original profile less permset (does not modify original profile) -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -e, profile -n, If it exists , new perms will be added to it. If not , then it 'll be created for you -p, --profile=profile (required) API name of an profile to convert. If blank, then you mean ALL the objects and ALL their fields and ALL their tabs --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:profile:convert -p Admin -n MyNewPermSet -e // create a permset in force-app/main/default from the Admin profile (profiles/Admin). If MyNewPermSet doesn' t exist, it will be created. Content is removed from Admin profile (-e) sfdx shane:profile:convert -p Admin -n MyNewPermSet -c // create a permset in force-app/main/ default from the Admin profile (profiles/ Admin ). If MyNewPermSet doesn 't exist, it will be created. Leaves the original Admin profile and creates an Admin_Skinny profile that has everything in the permset removed (-c)

sfdx shane:project:create -n <string> [-g <string>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

creates an sfdx project

USAGE $ sfdx shane:project:create -n < string > [-g < string >] [-v < string >] [--apiversion < string >] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -g, --gitremote=gitremote full github url for the remote...overrides the default generated from git config user.name and project name -n, --name=name (required) name and path for the project -v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane:project:create -n myProject

sfdx shane:remotesite:create -u <url> -n <string> [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a remote site setting in the local source. Push it when you're done

USAGE $ sfdx shane:remotesite:create -u <url> -n <string> [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -d, --description=description [ default : added from sfdx plugin] optional description so you can remember why you added this and what it's for -n, --name=name ( required ) name it ( Salesforce API compliant name) -t, --target=target [ default : force-app/main/ default ] where to create the folder ( if it doesn't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/ default -u, --url=url ( required ) url that you want to allow callouts to --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:remotesite:create -n Test -u https: sfdx shane:remotesite:create -n Test -u https:

sfdx shane:source:replace -f <filepath> -o <string> -n <string> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

replace a string in a file with another

USAGE $ sfdx shane:source:replace -f <filepath> -o <string> -n <string> [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -f, -n, changed to -o, change this command invocation

sfdx shane:static:create -n <string> -y <string> [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [-p] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

create a static resource locally

USAGE $ sfdx shane: static :create -n <string> -y <string> [-d <string>] [-t <directory>] [-p] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ] OPTIONS -d, --description=description [ default : added from sfdx plugin] optional description so you can remember why you added this and what it's for -n, --name=name ( required ) name it ( Salesforce API compliant name) -p, -- public mark the cache control public -t, --target=target [ default : force-app/main/ default ] where to create the folder ( if it doesn't exist already) and file...defaults to force-app/main/ default -y, --type= zip |css|js|text|xml ( required ) choose one of the following: zip , css, js, text, xml --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal| TRACE | DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR | FATAL ) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane: static :create -n myJSResource -y js sfdx shane: static :create -n myZipResource -y js -d "my description" -t myOtherDirectory/main/ default

sfdx shane:tab:favorite -t <string> [-l <string>] [--start] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

favorite a tab

USAGE $ sfdx shane:tab:favorite -t <string> [-l <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -l, favorites menu -t, want to favorite -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation the menu ALIASES $ sfdx shane:tab:favourite EXAMPLES sfdx shane:tab:favorite -t Tab_API_Nam e'" // creates a favorite sfdx shane:tab:favorite -t someNamespace__Tab_API_Name' " // creates a favorite for a tab in a namespace

sfdx shane:theme:activate -n <string> [-b] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Activate a LightningExperienceTheme via metadata api. Makes no permanent changes to local source

USAGE $ sfdx shane:theme:activate -n <string> [-b] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -b, debugging -n, activate -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation

change the username on all transaction security policies

USAGE $ sfdx shane:tsp:username: update [-n <email>] [-d <directory>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -d, Where is all this metadata? defaults to force-app/main/ default -n, ignoring your default or any -u -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:tsp:username: update -n newusername@example.com // updates the username for executionUser and all notifications in all transaction security policies sfdx shane:tsp:username: create // updates the username for executionUser and all notifications in all transaction security policies to the default org 's username sfdx shane:tsp:username:create -u someAlias // updates the username for executionUser and all notifications in all transaction security policies to the specified target org' s username

sfdx shane:uiapi:objectinfo -o <string> [--outputfile <filepath>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

get a ui api response from the objectinfo endpoint: https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.uiapi.meta/uiapi/ui_api_resources_object_info.htm

USAGE $ sfdx shane:uiapi:objectinfo -o <string> [ [ OPTIONS -o, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane:uiapi:objectinfo -o Account // returns ui-api objectinfo for Account sfdx shane:uiapi:objectinfo -o Account // returns ui-api objectinfo for Account and saves it to a local file

sfdx shane:uiapi:record -r <string> -f <array> [--optionalfields <array>] [--outputfile <filepath>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

get a ui api response from the getrecord endpoint: https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.uiapi.meta/uiapi/ui_api_resources_record_get.htm

USAGE $ sfdx shane:uiapi: record -r <string> -f < array > [ [ OPTIONS -f, Specify with the object API name , like Account.Name, Account.Phone, etc. If not visible to the running user , an error is thrown -r, generate the data/metadata -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation visible to the running user , the field is just omitted EXAMPLE sfdx shane:uiapi: record -r 001 R0000003I6CoIAK -f Account.Name Account.AnnualRevenue,AccountAccount.Number // default ui-api response for a getrecord.

sfdx shane:uiapi:recordui [-r <string> | --recordids <array>] [-l <array>] [-m <array>] [--outputfile <filepath>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

get a ui api response from the record-ui endpoint: https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.uiapi.meta/uiapi/ui_api_resources_record_ui.htm

USAGE $ sfdx shane:uiapi:recordui [-r <string> | [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -l, -m, combo) -r, data/metadata -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation data/metadata EXAMPLE sfdx shane:uiapi:recordui -r 001 R0000003I6CoIAK // default ui-api response for a single recordId

sfdx shane:user:allPhotos [-r <url>] [-f <directory>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

set the chatter photos of anyone who has not set theirs already to encourage them to do so

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user :allPhotos [-r <url>] [-f <directory>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -f, Overrides -r, https://github.com/mshanemc/badProfi lePhotos] optional alternate repo of photos, which contains a folder of photos named /img -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: user :allphotos -u someAlias

sfdx shane:user:lightning:debug [-g <string>] [-l <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

set the user to debug mode

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user :lightning: debug [-g <string>] [-l <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -g, user consistency -l, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane: user :lightning: debug // puts the default user in lightning debug mode sfdx shane: user :lightning: debug -g Sarah -l McLaughlin // puts the named user in lightning debug mode

sfdx shane:user:loginurl [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

generate a long-lived shareable login url for the org

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user :loginurl [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane: user :loginurl // generates a url including un and pw query strings to simplify logging into the scratch org sfdx shane: user :loginurl -p /lightning/setup/ObjectManager/home // same, but sets the start url to ObjectManager

sfdx shane:user:password:set -g <string> -l <string> -p <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Set the password for a user by first/last name

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user : password : set -g <string> -l <string> -p <string> [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -g, user consistency -l, -p, user to have -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: user : password : set -p sfdx1234 -g User -l User // sets the password for User User to sfdx1234

sfdx shane:user:permset:assign -n <string> [-g <string> -l <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Assign a permset to a user by first/last name, or just the default user. Does not error if permset is already assigned

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user :permset:assign -n <string> [-g <string> -l <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -g, user consistency -l, -n, name or label field -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: user :permset:assign -n thePermSet -g User -l User

sfdx shane:user:photo -l <string> [-g <string>] [-f <filepath> | -b <filepath>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Set the photo for a user by first/last name

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user :photo -l <string> [-g <string>] [-f <filepath> | -b <filepath>] [-u <string>] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -b, photo to use -f, -g, user consistency -l, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx shane: user :photo -f ~/Downloads/King.png -g User -l User // sets the chatter photo for the user named User User using the local file sfdx shane: user :photo -b ~/Downloads/King.png -g User -l User // sets the chatter banner photo for the user named User User using the local file sfdx shane: user :photo -f ~/Downloads/King.png -b ~/Downloads/OtherPhoto.jpg -g User -l User // sets the chatter banner photo AND user photo at the same time

sfdx shane:user:psl -l <string> -n <filepath> [-g <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Assign a permset license already in an org for a user

USAGE $ sfdx shane: user :psl -l <string> -n <filepath> [-g <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -g, user consistency -l, -n, of the PermSetLicense -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx shane: user :psl -n SomePSL -g User -l User // assign the PSL named 'somePSL' for the user named User User

sfdx streaming:list [-t <array>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

What kinds of things can I subscribe to?

USAGE $ sfdx streaming:list [-t < array >] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -t, specify which types to query -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:streaming:list EXAMPLES sfdx streaming:list // list everything sfdx streaming:list -t cdc,topic // list CDC and PushTopic but not standard and custom PlatformEvents

sfdx streaming:pushtopic:create -n <string> -q <string> [-d <integer>] [-f <string>] [-o <array>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Create push topics

USAGE $ sfdx streaming:pushtopic: create -n <string> -q <string> [-d < integer >] [-f <string>] [-o < array >] [-u <string>] [ OPTIONS -d, -f, which fields are evaluated to generate a notification -n, -o, create , update , delete ,undelete] which operations should produce a notification -q, that determines which record changes trigger events to be sent to the channel. -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:streaming:pushtopic: create EXAMPLES sfdx streaming:pushtopic: create -n myTopic -q "select Id,Name from account" // creates the push topic sfdx streaming:pushtopic: create -n myTopic -q "select Id from account" -f All -o create , update // creates the push topic and sets operations and watches all fields

sfdx streaming:pushtopic:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

deactivate push topics

USAGE $ sfdx streaming:pushtopic:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:streaming:pushtopic:deactivate EXAMPLE sfdx streaming:pushtopic:deactivate -n myTopic

sfdx streaming:pushtopic:delete -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Delete a push topic

USAGE $ sfdx streaming:pushtopic: delete -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:streaming:pushtopic: delete EXAMPLE sfdx streaming:pushtopic: delete -n myTopic

Update push topics

USAGE $ sfdx streaming:pushtopic: update -n <string> [-d < integer >] [-f <string>] [-o < array >] [-q <string>] [-u <string>] [ OPTIONS -d, -f, to generate a notification -n, -o, notification -q, determines which record changes trigger events to be sent to the channel. -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:streaming:pushtopic: update EXAMPLES sfdx streaming:pushtopic: update -n myTopic -q "select Id,Name from account" // modifies the push topic sfdx streaming:pushtopic: update -n myTopic -q "select Id from account" -f All -o create , update // modifies the push topic and sets operations and watches all fields

USAGE $ sfdx streaming:subscribe [-t <string>] [-n <string>] [-r < integer >] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -n, -r, from -t, you want to subscribe to -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation ALIASES $ sfdx shane:streaming:subscribe EXAMPLES sfdx streaming:subscribe -t cdc -n ChangeEvents // subscribe to all CDC sfdx streaming:subscribe -t cdc -n AccountChangeEvent // subscribe to cdc for a standard object sfdx streaming:subscribe -t event -n Something__e // subscribe to platform event sfdx streaming:subscribe -t event -n Something__e -r 6744 // subscribe to platform event with a replay ID sfdx streaming:subscribe -t topic -n myTopic // subscribe to a push topic

I take PRs from users. CI tests are going to run with heroku-ci.

If you want to run tests locally, you'll need a dev hub already auth'd, and also a heroku api key (you could avoid that last part by putting .skip on the whole heroku test I guess).

Tests are really mostly integration tests, using jest. I'm as concerned about sfdx cli/mdapi bugs/changes as I am about your bugs and my bugs and that stuff is rather nasty (and somewhat pointless) to try to mock out. If you want to, that's cool.

Suggestions to test for...

that your commands get all the parameters in, correctly if you modify sfdx source code, that whatever your plugin is making is still deployable that it properly returns both --json and non---json scenarios (I've forgotten this a few times and it's bit me) if you're calling Salesforce rest apis, that it works

I had to use puppeteer inside some of the commands to get around non-api-enabled features, so feel free to use it in your tests it you want to open some org.

Be sure to clean up after your tests (delete scratch orgs, etc).