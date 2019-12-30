Shameimaru Aya likes to traverse node_modules and capture the tree.

Installation

npm install --save shameimaru

Usage

const Shameimaru = require ( "shameimaru" ); const shameimaru = new Shameimaru( "<YOUR_PROJ_ROOT>" );

<YOUR_PROJ_ROOT> is the root path which contains node_modules of your project.

After create the Shameimaru instance, you can do traverse() through it.

const ret = await shameimaru.traverse();

Then you'll get a may-flatten graph-form tree. e.g.

{ "@crand/mt19937" : { "ref" : "5c2f5c96-9c29-4f3f-8cc1-ec6ab1f4025b" , "name" : "@crand/mt19937" , "version" : "2.0.0" , "from" : "@crand/mt19937@2.0.0" , "resolved" : "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/@crand/mt19937/download/@crand/mt19937-2.0.0.tgz" , "exists" : true , "rawSpec" : "*" }, "any-promise" : { "ref" : "78325895-5945-4180-97dd-a01c705b254e" , "name" : "any-promise" , "version" : "0.2.0" , "from" : "any-promise@0.2.0" , "resolved" : "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/any-promise/download/any-promise-0.2.0.tgz" , "exists" : true , "rawSpec" : "0.2.0" }, "mz" : { "ref" : "63bb611b-232d-4f7a-ba53-3322670ed170" , "name" : "mz" , "version" : "2.7.0" , "from" : "mz@2.7.0" , "resolved" : "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/mz/download/mz-2.7.0.tgz" , "exists" : true , "rawSpec" : "^2.7.0" , "dependencies" : { "any-promise" : { "ref" : "41f0b04f-0904-432f-aa33-13e5cbb8fcdc" , "name" : "any-promise" , "version" : "1.3.0" , "from" : "any-promise@1.3.0" , "resolved" : "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/any-promise/download/any-promise-1.3.0.tgz" , "exists" : true , "rawSpec" : "^1.0.0" } }, ... }, ... }

Each element in the result may contains keys as below:

ref : a random referrence sign in this tree, it's unique; e.g. 63bb611b-232d-4f7a-ba53-3322670ed170

: a random referrence sign in this tree, it's unique; e.g. name : the name of this package (dependency); e.g. toshihiko

: the name of this package (dependency); e.g. version : the name of this package (dependency); e.g. 2.7.0

: the name of this package (dependency); e.g. from : same as _from in installed package.json ; e.g. mz@^2.0.0

: same as in installed ; e.g. resolved : same as _resolved in installed package.json ; http://registry.npm.taobao.org/mz/download/mz-2.7.0.tgz

: same as in installed ; exists : whether it's really exist in current tree folder; e.g. true

: whether it's really exist in current tree folder; e.g. ancestor : if it matches a exactly the same package at any upper directory, it indicates that element's ref ; e.g. 63bb611b-232d-4f7a-ba53-3322670ed170

: if it matches a exactly the same package at any upper directory, it indicates that element's ; e.g. rawSpec : the raw spec of this package in its parent's package.json ; e.g. ^2.0.0

: the raw spec of this package in its parent's ; e.g. adjustHere : this package is not need by its parent, but some package need it flatten here; e.g. true

: this package is not need by its parent, but some package need it flatten here; e.g. missing : if we can't find this package at any right path, then it will be true ; e.g. true

Contribute

You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!