shameimaru

by node-modules
1.0.6 (see all)

Shameimaru Aya likes to traverse node_modules and capture the tree.

Readme

Shameimaru.js

Shameimaru Shameimaru Build Status Coverage Status License Dependency Status

Shameimaru Aya likes to traverse node_modules and capture the tree.

Shameimaru

Installation

$ npm install --save shameimaru

Usage

const Shameimaru = require("shameimaru");

const shameimaru = new Shameimaru("<YOUR_PROJ_ROOT>");

<YOUR_PROJ_ROOT> is the root path which contains node_modules of your project.

After create the Shameimaru instance, you can do traverse() through it.

const ret = await shameimaru.traverse();

Then you'll get a may-flatten graph-form tree. e.g.

{
  "@crand/mt19937": {
    "ref": "5c2f5c96-9c29-4f3f-8cc1-ec6ab1f4025b",
    "name": "@crand/mt19937",
    "version": "2.0.0",
    "from": "@crand/mt19937@2.0.0",
    "resolved": "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/@crand/mt19937/download/@crand/mt19937-2.0.0.tgz",
    "exists": true,
    "rawSpec": "*"
  },
  "any-promise": {
    "ref": "78325895-5945-4180-97dd-a01c705b254e",
    "name": "any-promise",
    "version": "0.2.0",
    "from": "any-promise@0.2.0",
    "resolved": "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/any-promise/download/any-promise-0.2.0.tgz",
    "exists": true,
    "rawSpec": "0.2.0"
  },
  "mz": {
    "ref": "63bb611b-232d-4f7a-ba53-3322670ed170",
    "name": "mz",
    "version": "2.7.0",
    "from": "mz@2.7.0",
    "resolved": "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/mz/download/mz-2.7.0.tgz",
    "exists": true,
    "rawSpec": "^2.7.0",
    "dependencies": {
      "any-promise": {
        "ref": "41f0b04f-0904-432f-aa33-13e5cbb8fcdc",
        "name": "any-promise",
        "version": "1.3.0",
        "from": "any-promise@1.3.0",
        "resolved": "http://registry.npm.taobao.org/any-promise/download/any-promise-1.3.0.tgz",
        "exists": true,
        "rawSpec": "^1.0.0"
      }
    },
    ...
  },
  ...
}

Each element in the result may contains keys as below:

  • ref: a random referrence sign in this tree, it's unique; e.g. 63bb611b-232d-4f7a-ba53-3322670ed170
  • name: the name of this package (dependency); e.g. toshihiko
  • version: the name of this package (dependency); e.g. 2.7.0
  • from: same as _from in installed package.json; e.g. mz@^2.0.0
  • resolved: same as _resolved in installed package.json; http://registry.npm.taobao.org/mz/download/mz-2.7.0.tgz
  • exists: whether it's really exist in current tree folder; e.g. true
  • ancestor: if it matches a exactly the same package at any upper directory, it indicates that element's ref; e.g. 63bb611b-232d-4f7a-ba53-3322670ed170
  • rawSpec: the raw spec of this package in its parent's package.json; e.g. ^2.0.0
  • adjustHere: this package is not need by its parent, but some package need it flatten here; e.g. true
  • missing: if we can't find this package at any right path, then it will be true; e.g. true

Contribute

You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!

