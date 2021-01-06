shallowequal

shallowequal is like lodash's isEqual (v3.10.1) but for shallow (strict) equal.

shallowequal(value, other, [customizer], [thisArg])

Performs a shallow equality comparison between two values (i.e. value and other ) to determine if they are equivalent.

The equality check returns true if value and other are already strictly equal, OR when all the following are true:

value and other are both objects with the same keys

and are both objects with the same keys For each key, the value in value and other are strictly equal ( === )

If customizer (expected to be a function) is provided it is invoked to compare values. If customizer returns undefined (i.e. void 0 ), then comparisons are handled by the shallowequal function instead.

The customizer is bound to thisArg and invoked with three arguments: (value, other, key) .

NOTE: Docs are (shamelessly) adapted from lodash's v3.x docs

Install

$ yarn add shallowequal $ npm install shallowequal $ npm install --save shallowequal

Usage

const shallowequal = require ( "shallowequal" ); const object = { user : "fred" }; const other = { user : "fred" }; object == other; shallowequal(object, other);

Credit

Code for shallowEqual originated from https://github.com/gaearon/react-pure-render/ and has since been refactored to have the exact same API as lodash.isEqualWith (as of v4.17.4 ).

Development

node.js and npm . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation

and . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation yarn . See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install

. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install npm dependencies. Run: yarn install

Chores

Lint: yarn lint

Test: yarn test

Pretty: yarn pretty

Prepare: yarn prepare

License

MIT.