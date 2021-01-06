openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sha

shallowequal

by Alberto Leal
1.1.0 (see all)

↔️ Like lodash v3.x isEqualWith but for shallow equal.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4M

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

shallowequal Build Status Downloads npm version

shallowequal is like lodash's isEqual (v3.10.1) but for shallow (strict) equal.

shallowequal(value, other, [customizer], [thisArg])

Performs a shallow equality comparison between two values (i.e. value and other) to determine if they are equivalent.

The equality check returns true if value and other are already strictly equal, OR when all the following are true:

  • value and other are both objects with the same keys
  • For each key, the value in value and other are strictly equal (===)

If customizer (expected to be a function) is provided it is invoked to compare values. If customizer returns undefined (i.e. void 0), then comparisons are handled by the shallowequal function instead.

The customizer is bound to thisArg and invoked with three arguments: (value, other, key).

NOTE: Docs are (shamelessly) adapted from lodash's v3.x docs

Install

$ yarn add shallowequal
# npm v5+
$ npm install shallowequal
# before npm v5
$ npm install --save shallowequal

Usage

const shallowequal = require("shallowequal");

const object = { user: "fred" };
const other = { user: "fred" };

object == other;
// → false

shallowequal(object, other);
// → true

Credit

Code for shallowEqual originated from https://github.com/gaearon/react-pure-render/ and has since been refactored to have the exact same API as lodash.isEqualWith (as of v4.17.4).

Development

Chores

  • Lint: yarn lint
  • Test: yarn test
  • Pretty: yarn pretty
  • Prepare: yarn prepare

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial