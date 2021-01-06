shallowequalis like lodash's
isEqual(v3.10.1) but for shallow (strict) equal.
shallowequal(value, other, [customizer], [thisArg])
Performs a shallow equality comparison between two values (i.e.
value and
other) to determine if they are equivalent.
The equality check returns true if
value and
other are already strictly equal, OR when all the following are true:
value and
other are both objects with the same keys
value and
other are strictly equal (
===)
If
customizer (expected to be a function) is provided it is invoked to compare values. If
customizer returns
undefined (i.e.
void 0), then comparisons are handled by the
shallowequal function instead.
The
customizer is bound to
thisArg and invoked with three arguments:
(value, other, key).
NOTE: Docs are (shamelessly) adapted from lodash's v3.x docs
$ yarn add shallowequal
# npm v5+
$ npm install shallowequal
# before npm v5
$ npm install --save shallowequal
const shallowequal = require("shallowequal");
const object = { user: "fred" };
const other = { user: "fred" };
object == other;
// → false
shallowequal(object, other);
// → true
Code for
shallowEqual originated from https://github.com/gaearon/react-pure-render/ and has since been refactored to have the exact same API as
lodash.isEqualWith (as of
v4.17.4).
node.js and
npm. See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation
yarn. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
npm dependencies. Run:
yarn install
yarn lint
yarn test
yarn pretty
yarn prepare
MIT.