Angular shallow-render 13x 13x 12x 12x 11x 11x 10x 10x 9x 9x 6x-8x 8x 5x <= 7.2.0

Super Simple Tests

describe( 'ColorLinkComponent' , () => { let shallow: Shallow<ColorLinkComponent>; beforeEach( () => { shallow = new Shallow(ColorLinkComponent, MyModule); }); it( 'renders a link with the name of the color' , async () => { const { find } = await shallow.render({ bind: { color: 'Blue' } }); expect(find( 'a' ).nativeElement.textContent).toBe( 'Blue' ); }); it( 'emits color when clicked' , async () => { const { element, outputs } = await shallow.render({ bind: { color: 'Red' } }); element.click(); expect(outputs.handleClick.emit).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'Red' ); }); });

The problem

Testing in Angular is HARD. TestBed is powerful but its use in component specs ends with lots of duplication.

Here's a standard TestBed spec for a component that uses a few other components, a directive and a pipe and handles click events:

describe( 'MyComponent' , () => { beforeEach( async => { return TestBed.configureTestModule({ imports: [SomeModuleWithDependencies], declarations: [ TestHostComponent, MyComponent, ButtonComponent, LinkComponent, FooDirective, BarPipe, ], providers: [MyService], }) .compileComponents() .then( () => { let myService = TestBed.get(MyService); spyOn(myService, 'foo' ).and.returnValue( 'mocked foo' ); }); }); it( 'renders a link with the provided label text' , () => { const fixture = TestBed.createComponent(TestHostComponent); fixture.componentInstance.labelText = 'my text' ; fixture.detectChanges(); const link = fixture.debugElement.query(By.css( 'a' )); expect(a.nativeElement.textContent).toBe( 'my text' ); }); it( 'sends "foo" to bound click events' , () => { const fixture = TestBed.createComponent(TestHostComponent); spyOn(fixture.componentInstance, 'handleClick' ); fixture.detectChanges(); const myComponentElement = fixture.debugElement.query(By.directive(MyComponent)); myComponentElement.click(); expect(fixture.componentInstance.handleClick).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'foo' ); }); }); ({ template: '<my-component [linkText]="linkText" (click)="handleClick($event)"></my-component>' , }) class TestHostComponent { linkLabel: string ; handleClick() {} }

Whew!!! That was a lot of boilerplate. Here's just some of the issues:

Our TestBed module looks very similar if not identical to the NgModule I've probably already added MyComponent too. Total module duplication.

I've used REAL components and services in my spec which means I have not isolated the component I'm interested in testing. This also means I have to follow, and provide all the dependencies of those real components to the TestBed module.

I had to create a TestHostComponent so I could pass bindings into my actual component.

so I could pass bindings into my actual component. My TestBed boilerplate code-length exceeded my actual test code-length.

The Solution

We should mock everything we can except for the component in test and that should be EASY. Our modules already define the environment in which our components live. They should be reused, not rebuilt in our specs.

Here's the same specs using shallow-render :

describe( 'MyComponent' , () => { let shallow: Shallow<MyComponent>; beforeEach( () => { shallow = new Shallow(MyComponent, MyModule); }); it( 'renders a link with the provided label text' , async () => { const { find } = await shallow.render({ bind: { linkText: 'my text' } }); expect(find( 'a' ).nativeElement.textContent).toBe( 'my text' ); }); it( 'sends "foo" to bound click events' , async () => { const { element, outputs } = await shallow.render(); element.click(); expect(outputs.handleClick).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'foo' ); }); });

Here's the difference: