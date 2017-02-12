openbase logo
shallow-equals

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.0 (see all)

Determine if an array or object is equivalent with another, *not* recursively

Overview

Downloads/wk

37K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

shallow-equals Flattr this!experimental

Determine if an array or object is equivalent with another, not recursively.

Usage

shallow-equals

equals(a, b, [compare])

Check if a and b are pretty much the same thing. Note this won't be the case if a and b are different types (e.g. Array vs. Object, String vs. Function).

By default, all comparisons between values are using the strict equality (===) operator. You can also pass in a custom compare function to override this behavior.

var equals = require('shallow-equals')

// true:
equals([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 3])

// true:
equals({ hello: 'world' }, { hello: 'world' })

// false:
equals([1, 2, {}], [1, 2, {}])

// true:
equals([1, 2], [
  { value: 1 },
  { value: 2 }
], function(a, b) {
  return a === b.value
})

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

Alternatives

Tutorials

