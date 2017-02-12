Determine if an array or object is equivalent with another, not recursively.

Usage

Check if a and b are pretty much the same thing. Note this won't be the case if a and b are different types (e.g. Array vs. Object, String vs. Function).

By default, all comparisons between values are using the strict equality ( === ) operator. You can also pass in a custom compare function to override this behavior.

var equals = require ( 'shallow-equals' ) equals([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) equals({ hello : 'world' }, { hello : 'world' }) equals([ 1 , 2 , {}], [ 1 , 2 , {}]) equals([ 1 , 2 ], [ { value : 1 }, { value : 2 } ], function ( a, b ) { return a === b.value })

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.