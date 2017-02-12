Determine if an array or object is equivalent with another, not recursively.
equals(a, b, [compare])
Check if
a and
b are pretty much the same thing. Note this won't be the
case if
a and
b are different types (e.g. Array vs. Object, String vs.
Function).
By default, all comparisons between values are using the strict equality
(
===) operator. You can also pass in a custom
compare function to override
this behavior.
var equals = require('shallow-equals')
// true:
equals([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 3])
// true:
equals({ hello: 'world' }, { hello: 'world' })
// false:
equals([1, 2, {}], [1, 2, {}])
// true:
equals([1, 2], [
{ value: 1 },
{ value: 2 }
], function(a, b) {
return a === b.value
})
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.