Shallow equality check for objects.
Install with npm:
npm install shallow-equal-object
const { shallowEqual } = require("shallow-equal-object");
shallowEqual({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 }); // => true
shallowEqual({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 42 }); // => false
shallowEqual({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { }); // => false
You can pass option object as 3rd arguments.
customEqual: (a:any, b:any) => boolean
assert.ok(shallowEqual(base, { a: 1, b: 2 }, {
customEqual: (a, b) => {
return typeof a === "number" && typeof b === "number";
}
}));
assert.equal(shallowEqual({ a: "string" }, { a: "string" }, {
customEqual: (a, b) => {
return typeof a === "number" && typeof b === "number";
}
}), false);
debug: boolean
Enable debug mode if
{ debug: true }
Debug mode show helpful log that why that result is
false.
it("objectA is not object", () => {
shallowEqual(null, {}, {
debug: true,
console: consoleMock
});
assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "objectA is not object.");
});
it("objectB is not object", () => {
shallowEqual({}, null, {
debug: true,
console: consoleMock
});
assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "objectB is not object.");
});
it("object key length is not same", () => {
shallowEqual({}, { a: 1 }, {
debug: true,
console: consoleMock
});
assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "object key length is not same");
});
it("object value is not equal", () => {
shallowEqual({ a: 1 }, { a: 2 }, {
debug: true,
console: consoleMock
});
assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "key:a is not equals between A and B.");
});
You can pass
console object to
{ debug: true, console: ConsoleAPI }
MIT © azu