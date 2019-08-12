openbase logo
shallow-equal-object

by azu
1.1.1 (see all)

Shallow equal check object that support TypeScript.

shallow-equal-object Build Status

Shallow equality check for objects.

Feature

  • Custom equal function
  • Debug mode
    • Why it is not equal?

Install

Install with npm:

npm install shallow-equal-object

Usage

const { shallowEqual } = require("shallow-equal-object");
shallowEqual({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 }); // => true
shallowEqual({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 42 }); // => false
shallowEqual({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { }); // => false

Options

You can pass option object as 3rd arguments.

customEqual: (a:any, b:any) => boolean

assert.ok(shallowEqual(base, { a: 1, b: 2 }, {
    customEqual: (a, b) => {
        return typeof a === "number" && typeof b === "number";
    }
}));
assert.equal(shallowEqual({ a: "string" }, { a: "string" }, {
    customEqual: (a, b) => {
        return typeof a === "number" && typeof b === "number";
    }
}), false);

debug: boolean

Enable debug mode if { debug: true }

Debug mode show helpful log that why that result is false.

it("objectA is not object", () => {
    shallowEqual(null, {}, {
        debug: true,
        console: consoleMock
    });
    assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "objectA is not object.");
});
it("objectB is not object", () => {
    shallowEqual({}, null, {
        debug: true,
        console: consoleMock
    });
    assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "objectB is not object.");
});
it("object key length is not same", () => {
    shallowEqual({}, { a: 1 }, {
        debug: true,
        console: consoleMock
    });
    assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "object key length is not same");
});
it("object value is not equal", () => {
    shallowEqual({ a: 1 }, { a: 2 }, {
        debug: true,
        console: consoleMock
    });
    assert.strictEqual(logCalls[0], "key:a is not equals between A and B.");
});

You can pass console object to { debug: true, console: ConsoleAPI }

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test:

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu

