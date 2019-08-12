Shallow equality check for objects.

Feature

Custom equal function

Debug mode Why it is not equal?



Install

Install with npm:

npm install shallow-equal-object

Usage

const { shallowEqual } = require ( "shallow-equal-object" ); shallowEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 }, { a : 1 , b : 2 }); shallowEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 }, { a : 1 , b : 42 }); shallowEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 }, { });

Options

You can pass option object as 3rd arguments.

customEqual: (a:any, b:any) => boolean

assert.ok(shallowEqual(base, { a: 1 , b: 2 }, { customEqual: ( a, b ) => { return typeof a === "number" && typeof b === "number" ; } })); assert.equal(shallowEqual({ a: "string" }, { a: "string" }, { customEqual: ( a, b ) => { return typeof a === "number" && typeof b === "number" ; } }), false );

debug: boolean

Enable debug mode if { debug: true }

Debug mode show helpful log that why that result is false .

it( "objectA is not object" , () => { shallowEqual( null , {}, { debug: true , console : consoleMock }); assert.strictEqual(logCalls[ 0 ], "objectA is not object." ); }); it( "objectB is not object" , () => { shallowEqual({}, null , { debug: true , console : consoleMock }); assert.strictEqual(logCalls[ 0 ], "objectB is not object." ); }); it( "object key length is not same" , () => { shallowEqual({}, { a: 1 }, { debug: true , console : consoleMock }); assert.strictEqual(logCalls[ 0 ], "object key length is not same" ); }); it( "object value is not equal" , () => { shallowEqual({ a: 1 }, { a: 2 }, { debug: true , console : consoleMock }); assert.strictEqual(logCalls[ 0 ], "key:a is not equals between A and B." ); });

You can pass console object to { debug: true, console: ConsoleAPI }

