Shallow diff

Make a shallow diff between two objects/arrays to get what has been updated/deleted/added or remains unchanged. It will not traverse the whole structure, only the top level items/property.

Installation

npm install shallow-diff

How to use

Require shallow-diff:

var diff = require( "shallow-diff" );

Get the diff between two objects:

var base = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , f : 6 }; var compared = { a : 1 , b : 20 , d : 4 , e : 5 }; diff(base, compared);

Get the diff between two arrays:

var base = [ 10 , 20 , 30 ] var compared = [ 15 , 20 ] diff(base, compared);

CHANGELOG

0.0.5 - 9 JUN 2015

Also update to simple loop 0.0.4 to remove its dependency on assert. Thanks to @markdalgleish.

0.0.4 - 7 MAY 2015

Remove dependency on assert and replace with own function. Saves 17kb in the end after browserfication. Thanks to @tomekwi.

0.0.3 - 8 APR 2015

Fix a bug where undefined values would appear in the diff as added and deleted. See #1. Thanks to @sverrejoh

LICENSE

MIT