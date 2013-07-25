openbase logo
shallow-copy

by James Halliday
0.0.1 (see all)

make shallow copies of objects and arrays

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
1.2M

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

shallow-copy

make a shallow copy of an object or array

testling badge

build status

example

you can copy objects shallowly:

var copy = require('shallow-copy');

var obj = { a: 3, b: 4, c: [5,6] };
var dup = copy(obj);
dup.b *= 111;
dup.c.push(7);

console.log('original: ', obj);
console.log('copy: ', dup);

and you can copy arrays shallowly:

var copy = require('shallow-copy');

var xs = [ 3, 4, 5, { f: 6, g: 7 } ];
var dup = copy(xs);
dup.unshift(1, 2);
dup[5].g += 100;

console.log('original: ', xs);
console.log('copy: ', dup);

methods

var copy = require('shallow-copy')

copy(obj)

Return a copy of the enumerable properties of the object obj without making copies of nested objects inside of obj.

If obj is an array, the result will be an array. If obj is an object, the result will be an object. If obj is not an object, its value is returned.

install

With npm do:

npm install shallow-copy

license

MIT

