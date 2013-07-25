make a shallow copy of an object or array

example

you can copy objects shallowly:

var copy = require ( 'shallow-copy' ); var obj = { a : 3 , b : 4 , c : [ 5 , 6 ] }; var dup = copy(obj); dup.b *= 111 ; dup.c.push( 7 ); console .log( 'original: ' , obj); console .log( 'copy: ' , dup);

and you can copy arrays shallowly:

var copy = require ( 'shallow-copy' ); var xs = [ 3 , 4 , 5 , { f : 6 , g : 7 } ]; var dup = copy(xs); dup.unshift( 1 , 2 ); dup[ 5 ].g += 100 ; console .log( 'original: ' , xs); console .log( 'copy: ' , dup);

methods

var copy = require ( 'shallow-copy' )

Return a copy of the enumerable properties of the object obj without making copies of nested objects inside of obj .

If obj is an array, the result will be an array. If obj is an object, the result will be an object. If obj is not an object, its value is returned.

install

With npm do:

npm install shallow-copy

license

MIT