Shaka Player React

A React component for Shaka Player, an open-source JavaScript library for adaptive media. It is highly recommended to check the official shaka documentation first.

Installation

npm install shaka-player-react --save

yarn add shaka-player-react

Usage

As seen in the example below, the CSS bundled with shaka-player has been imported separately. This is because shaka-player-react does not require any CSS internally, which keeps you in full control of the styling as if you were not using this React wrapper.

import React from 'react' ; import ShakaPlayer from 'shaka-player-react' ; import 'shaka-player/dist/controls.css' ; function App ( ) { return < ShakaPlayer autoPlay src = "https://streams.com/example.mpd" /> ; }

The following ShakaPlayer properties are supported:

Property Description Type src The MPEG-DASH, or HLS media asset. Is provided to shaka.Player.load on mount or change. String autoPlay Whether the asset should autoplay or not, directly bound to the HTMLVideoElement element. Boolean width Width of the player. Number height Height of the player. Number playbackRate Sets the speed of the audio/video playback. Number muted Sets whether the video is muted or not Boolean loop Sets whether teh audio/video should start over again when finished Boolean volume Sets the volume of the audio/video Number className Adds a class to the root element, which is a div. String

Access shaka's player object.

The following is a more advanced setup to illustrate how you can integrate shaka's features in React.

import React, { useRef, useEffect } from 'react' ; import ShakaPlayer from 'shaka-player-react' ; function App ( ) { const controllerRef = useRef( null ); useEffect( () => { const { player, ui, videoElement } = controllerRef.current; async function loadAsset ( ) { await player.load( 'https://streams.com/example.mpd' ); videoElement.play(); } loadAsset(); }, []); return < ShakaPlayer ref = {controllerRef} /> ; }

Or check the example in this repository.

Integrate with

import React from 'react' ; import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' ; const ShakaPlayer = dynamic( () => import ( 'shaka-player-react' ), { ssr : false }); export default function Index ( ) { return ( < div > < ShakaPlayer autoPlay src = "https://streams.com/example.mpd" /> </ div > ); }