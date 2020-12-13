A React component for Shaka Player, an open-source JavaScript library for adaptive media. It is highly recommended to check the official shaka documentation first.
npm install shaka-player-react --save
yarn add shaka-player-react
As seen in the example below, the CSS bundled with
shaka-player has been imported separately. This is because
shaka-player-react does not require any CSS internally, which keeps you in full control of the styling as if you were not using this React wrapper.
import React from 'react';
import ShakaPlayer from 'shaka-player-react';
import 'shaka-player/dist/controls.css';
function App() {
return <ShakaPlayer autoPlay src="https://streams.com/example.mpd" />;
}
The following
ShakaPlayer properties are supported:
|Property
|Description
|Type
|src
|The MPEG-DASH, or HLS media asset. Is provided to
shaka.Player.load on mount or change.
|String
|autoPlay
|Whether the asset should autoplay or not, directly bound to the
HTMLVideoElement element.
|Boolean
|width
|Width of the player.
|Number
|height
|Height of the player.
|Number
|playbackRate
|Sets the speed of the audio/video playback.
|Number
|muted
|Sets whether the video is muted or not
|Boolean
|loop
|Sets whether teh audio/video should start over again when finished
|Boolean
|volume
|Sets the volume of the audio/video
|Number
|className
|Adds a class to the root element, which is a div.
|String
The following is a more advanced setup to illustrate how you can integrate shaka's features in React.
import React, { useRef, useEffect } from 'react';
import ShakaPlayer from 'shaka-player-react';
function App() {
const controllerRef = useRef(null);
useEffect(() => {
const {
/** @type {shaka.Player} */ player,
/** @type {shaka.ui.Overlay} */ ui,
/** @type {HTMLVideoElement} */ videoElement
} = controllerRef.current;
async function loadAsset() {
// Load an asset.
await player.load('https://streams.com/example.mpd');
// Trigger play.
videoElement.play();
}
loadAsset();
}, []);
return <ShakaPlayer ref={controllerRef} />;
}
Or check the example in this repository.
import React from 'react';
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic';
const ShakaPlayer = dynamic(() => import('shaka-player-react'), { ssr: false });
export default function Index() {
return (
<div>
<ShakaPlayer autoPlay src="https://streams.com/example.mpd" />
</div>
);
}
When using
next/dynamic with
{ srr: false }, we'll make sure the component is not interpreted by Next.js SSR. As of today, pre-rendering shaka-player's UI is technically not possible due to the fact that it is not written in React (but in plain Javascript). Although, shaka-player heavily relies on browser API's and serves no real purpose on a backend anyways.