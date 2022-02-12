Shaka Player is an open-source JavaScript library for adaptive media. It plays adaptive media formats (such as DASH and HLS) in a browser, without using plugins or Flash. Instead, Shaka Player uses the open web standards MediaSource Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions.
Shaka Player also supports offline storage and playback of media using IndexedDB. Content can be stored on any browser. Storage of licenses depends on browser support.
Our main goal is to make it as easy as possible to stream adaptive bitrate video and audio using modern browser technologies. We try to keep the library light, simple, and free from third-party dependencies. Everything you need to build and deploy is in the sources.
For details on what's coming next, see our development roadmap.
|Browser
|Windows
|Mac
|Linux
|Android
|iOS >= 12
|ChromeOS
|Other
|Chrome¹
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Native
|Y
|-
|Firefox¹
|Y
|Y
|Y
|untested⁵
|Native
|-
|-
|Edge¹
|Y
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Edge Chromium
|Y
|Y
|Y
|untested⁵
|Native
|-
|-
|IE
|N
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Safari¹
|-
|Y
|-
|-
|iPadOS 13
Native
|-
|-
|Opera¹
|untested⁵
|untested⁵
|untested⁵
|untested⁵
|Native
|-
|-
|Chromecast²
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y
|Tizen TV³
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y
|WebOS⁶
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y
|Xbox One
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y
NOTES:
We support iOS 12+ through Apple's native HLS player. We provide the same
top-level API, but we just set the video's
src element to the manifest/media.
So we are dependent on the browser supporting the manifests.
We have another project called Shaka Player Embedded which offers the same features and similar APIs for native apps on iOS. This project uses its own media stack, which allows it to play content that would otherwise not be supported. This supports both DASH and HLS manifests.
|Format
|Video On-Demand
|Live
|Event
|In-Progress Recording
|DASH
|Y
|Y
|-
|Y
|HLS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|-
You can also create a manifest parser plugin to support custom manifest formats.
DASH features supported:
DASH features not supported:
HLS features supported:
HLS features not supported:
|Browser
|Widevine
|PlayReady
|FairPlay
|ClearKey⁶
|Chrome¹
|Y
|-
|-
|Y
|Firefox²
|Y
|-
|-
|Y
|Edge³
|-
|Y
|-
|-
|Edge Chromium
|Y
|Y
|-
|Y
|Safari
|-
|-
|Y
|-
|Opera
|untested⁵
|-
|-
|untested⁵
|Chromecast
|Y
|Y
|-
|untested⁵
|Tizen TV
|Y
|Y
|-
|untested⁵
|WebOS⁷
|untested⁷
|untested⁷
|-
|untested⁷
|Xbox One
|-
|Y
|-
|-
Other DRM systems should work out of the box if they are interoperable and compliant to the EME spec.
NOTES:
|Manifest
|Widevine
|PlayReady
|FairPlay
|ClearKey
|DASH
|Y
|Y
|-
|Y
|HLS
|Y
|Y
|Y ¹
|-
NOTES:
streaming.useNativeHlsOnSafari configuration value.
Shaka Player supports:
Subtitles are rendered by the browser by default. Applications can create a text display plugin for customer rendering to go beyond browser-supported attributes.
For general help and before filing any bugs, please read the FAQ.
If you have improvements or fixes, we would love to have your contributions. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on the process we would like contributors to follow.
The Shaka team doesn't have the bandwidth and experience to provide guidance and support for integrating Shaka Player with specific frameworks, but some of our users have successfully done so and created tutorials to help other beginners.
Shaka + ReactJS integrations:
Shaka + Next.js integration:
Shaka + Vue.js integrations:
Shaka + Nuxt.js integration:
Shaka + video.js integration:
Shaka + Angular integration:
If you have published Shaka Integration code/tutorials, please feel free to submit PRs to add them to this list, we will gladly approve!
