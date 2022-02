Shaka Packager is a tool and a media packaging SDK for DASH and HLS packaging and encryption. It can prepare and package media content for online streaming.

Shaka Packager supports:

Both Video-On-Demand and Live.

Streaming formats: DASH HLS

Key systems: Widevine PlayReady¹ FairPlay¹ Marlin¹

Encryption standards: CENC SAMPLE-AES

Media Containers and codecs Codecs ISO-BMFF WebM MPEG2-TS WVM Packed Audio² H264 (AVC) I / O - I / O I - H265 (HEVC) I / O - I - - VP8 I / O I / O - - - VP9 I / O I / O - - - AV1 I / O I / O - - - AAC I / O - I / O I O MP3 O - I / O - O Dolby AC3 I / O - I / O - O Dolby EAC3 I / O - O - O MPEG-H Audio I / O - - - - Dolby AC4 I / O - - - - DTS I / O - - - - FLAC I / O - - - - Opus I / O³ I / O - - - Vorbis - I / O - - - NOTES: I for input and O for output. ²: https://tools.ietf.org/html/draft-pantos-http-live-streaming-23#section-3.4 ³: Opus support in ISO-BMFF is experimental.

Subtitles Format Input Output Text WebVTT Y Y WebVTT in MP4 #405 Y Text TTML ⁴ Y TTML in MP4 - Y DVB-SUB Y - Teletext #272 - ⁴: TTML input is only supported with TTML output (pass-through, DASH only), see also #584.



Platforms Linux Mac Windows Cross compiling for ARM is also supported.



1: Limited support

Getting Shaka Packager

There are several ways you can get Shaka Packager.

Using Docker. Instructions are available here.

Get prebuilt binaries from release.

Built from source, see Build Instructions for details.

Contributing

If you have improvements or fixes, we would love to have your contributions. See https://github.com/google/shaka-packager/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md for details.