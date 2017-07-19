Shady CSS Parser

The motivation for Shady CSS Parser is to provide a fast, small and flexible CSS parser suitable for facilitating runtime parsing and transformation of CSS. The Polymer library and the Polymer Designer tool are both example cases where fast and flexible CSS parsing and transformation is a critical feature.

Goals

Feasibility of being used in conjunction with Polymer or Polymer Designer.

Parse CSS loosely and flexibly. This parser is not spec-compliant, however it will parse all spec-compliant CSS.

Parse CSS quickly and efficiently. This parser is a suitable tool to aide in the design and implementation of runtime transformations.

Graceful error recovery. Malformed CSS will be parsed by this parser as closely as possible to the way a browser would parse it.

Installing

With node and npm installed, run the following command:

npm install shady-css-parser

Building

Run the following commands from the project root:

npm run build

This will create a dist directory containing distributable artifacts.

Usage

Basic parsing

import * as shadyCss from 'shady-css-parser' ; const css = 'body { color: red; }' ; const parser = new shadyCss.Parser(); const ast = parser.parse(css);

Custom parsing

class CustomNodeFactory extends shadyCss . NodeFactory { expression(text) { if ( /^darken\(/ .test(text)) { return { type : 'darkenExpression' , color : text.replace( /^darken\(/ , '' ).replace( /\)$/ , '' ), }; } else { return super .expression.apply( this , arguments ); } } } const css = 'body { color: darken(red); }' ; const parser = new shadyCss.Parser( new CustomNodeFactory()); const ast = parser.parse(css);

Basic stringification

const stringifier = new shadyCss.Stringifier(); stringifier.stringify(ast);

Note: the built-in Parser and Stringifier discard most insignficiant whitespace from parsed CSS.

Custom stringification

class CustomStringifier extends shadyCss . Stringifier { darkenExpression(darkenExpression) { return darken(darkenExpression.color); } } const stringifier = new CustomStringifier(); const css = stringifier.stringify(ast);

Example ASTs

Custom property declaration

.container { --nog : blue; }

{ "type" : 1 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 4 , "selector" : ".container" , "rulelist" : { "type" : 7 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 6 , "name" : "--nog" , "value" : { "type" : 5 , "text" : "blue" } } ] } } ] }

Mixin declaration

ruleset { --mixin-name : { }; }

{ "type" : 1 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 4 , "selector" : "ruleset" , "rulelist" : { "type" : 7 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 6 , "name" : "--mixin-name" , "value" : { "type" : 7 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 2 , "value" : "\/* rules *\/" } ] } } ] } } ] }

Mixin application

.title { @apply(--my-toolbar-title-theme); }

{ "type" : 1 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 4 , "selector" : ".title" , "rulelist" : { "type" : 7 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 3 , "name" : "apply" , "parameters" : "(--my-toolbar-title-theme)" , "rulelist" : null } ] } } ] }

baz : lur ; }; }

{ "type" : 1 , "rules" : [ { "type" : 2 , "value" : "\/* unclosed

@fiz {

--huk: {

\/* buz *\/" }, { "type" : 6 , "name" : "baz" , "value" : { "type" : 5 , "text" : "lur" } }, { "type" : 8 , "text" : "};

" }, { "type" : 8 , "text" : "}" } ] }

Example stringification

Basic ruleset

body { margin : 0 ; padding : 0px }

body { margin : 0 ; padding : 0px ;}

At rules

@ import url( 'foo.css' ); @ font-face { font-family : foo; } @ charset 'foo' ;

@ import url( 'foo.css' );@ font-face { font-family :foo;}@ charset 'foo' ;

Custom properties

:root { --qux : vim; --foo : { bar: baz; }; } #target { gak : var (--qux); @apply(--foo); }