The motivation for Shady CSS Parser is to provide a fast, small and flexible CSS parser suitable for facilitating runtime parsing and transformation of CSS. The Polymer library and the Polymer Designer tool are both example cases where fast and flexible CSS parsing and transformation is a critical feature.
With
node and
npm installed, run the following command:
npm install shady-css-parser
Run the following commands from the project root:
npm run build
This will create a
dist directory containing distributable artifacts.
import * as shadyCss from 'shady-css-parser';
const css = 'body { color: red; }';
const parser = new shadyCss.Parser();
const ast = parser.parse(css);
/* Step 1: Inherit from NodeFactory */
class CustomNodeFactory extends shadyCss.NodeFactory {
/*
* Step 2: Implement a custom node factory method. Here we override the
* default factory for Expression nodes
*/
expression(text) {
if (/^darken\(/.test(text)) {
return {
type: 'darkenExpression',
color: text.replace(/^darken\(/, '').replace(/\)$/, ''),
};
} else {
return super.expression.apply(this, arguments);
}
}
}
const css = 'body { color: darken(red); }';
/* Step 3: Instantiate a Parser with an instance of the specialized
* CustomNodeFactory */
const parser = new shadyCss.Parser(new CustomNodeFactory());
const ast = parser.parse(css);
const stringifier = new shadyCss.Stringifier();
stringifier.stringify(ast);
Note: the built-in Parser and Stringifier discard most insignficiant whitespace from parsed CSS.
/* Step 1: Inherit from Stringifier. */
class CustomStringifier extends shadyCss.Stringifier {
/**
* Step 2: Implement a stringification method named after the type of the node
* you are interested in stringifying. In this case, we are implementing
* stringification for the Darken Expression nodes we implemented parsing for
* above.
*/
darkenExpression(darkenExpression) {
// For the sake of brevity, please assume that the darken function returns
// a darker version of the color parameter:
return darken(darkenExpression.color);
}
}
/* Step 3: Use the custom stringifer: */
const stringifier = new CustomStringifier();
const css = stringifier.stringify(ast);
.container {
--nog: blue;
}
{
"type": 1, /* stylesheet */
"rules": [
{
"type": 4, /* ruleset */
"selector": ".container",
"rulelist": {
"type": 7, /* rulelist */
"rules": [
{
"type": 6, /* declaration */
"name": "--nog",
"value": {
"type": 5, /* expression */
"text": "blue"
}
}
]
}
}
]
}
ruleset {
--mixin-name: {
/* rules */
};
}
{
"type": 1, /* stylesheet */
"rules": [
{
"type": 4, /* ruleset */
"selector": "ruleset",
"rulelist": {
"type": 7, /* rulelist */
"rules": [
{
"type": 6, /* declaration */
"name": "--mixin-name",
"value": {
"type": 7, /* rulelist */
"rules": [
{
"type": 2, /* comment */
"value": "\/* rules *\/"
}
]
}
}
]
}
}
]
}
.title {
@apply(--my-toolbar-title-theme);
}
{
"type": 1, /* stylesheet */
"rules": [
{
"type": 4, /* ruleset */
"selector": ".title",
"rulelist": {
"type": 7, /* rulelist */
"rules": [
{
"type": 3, /* at rule */
"name": "apply",
"parameters": "(--my-toolbar-title-theme)",
"rulelist": null
}
]
}
}
]
}
/* unclosed
@fiz {
--huk: {
/* buz */
baz: lur;
};
}
{
"type": 1, /* stylesheet */
"rules": [
{
"type": 2, /* comment */
"value": "\/* unclosed\n@fiz {\n --huk: {\n \/* buz *\/"
},
{
"type": 6, /* declaration */
"name": "baz",
"value": {
"type": 5, /* expression */
"text": "lur"
}
},
{
"type": 8, /* discarded */
"text": "};\n"
},
{
"type": 8, /* discarded */
"text": "}"
}
]
}
/* before */
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0px
}
/* after */
body{margin:0;padding:0px;}
/* before */
@import url('foo.css');
@font-face {
font-family: foo;
}
@charset 'foo';
/* after */
@import url('foo.css');@font-face{font-family:foo;}@charset 'foo';
/* before */
:root {
--qux: vim;
--foo: {
bar: baz;
};
}
#target {
gak: var(--qux);
@apply(--foo);
}
/* after */
:root{--qux:vim;--foo:{bar:baz;};}#target{gak:var(--qux);@apply (--foo);}