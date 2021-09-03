openbase logo
shadowsocks-manager-kesuki

by shadowsocks
0.10.2

A shadowsocks manager tool for multi user and traffic control.

Readme

shadowsocks-manager

A shadowsocks manager tool for multi user and traffic control.
Base on Node.js and SQLite.

For more details, you can see docs.

If you want to use the old version, please switch to this branch.

WebGUI Demo:

https://app.3840x2160.work

FreeAccount Demo:

https://free.gyteng.com

Dependencies

  • Node.js 12.*
  • Redis

Install

From source:

git clone https://github.com/shadowsocks/shadowsocks-manager.git
cd shadowsocks-manager
npm i

use node server.js to run this program.

From npm:

npm i -g shadowsocks-manager

You may need to use the --unsafe-perm flag if you receive an permission error

npm i -g shadowsocks-manager --unsafe-perm

use ssmgr to run this program.

From docker:

docker run --name ssmgr -idt -v ~/.ssmgr:/root/.ssmgr --net=host gyteng/ssmgr [ssmgr params...]

Build docker image:

here is the Dockerfile

FROM ubuntu:18.04
MAINTAINER gyteng <igyteng@gmail.com>
RUN apt-get update && \
    export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive && \
    apt-get install tzdata iproute2 curl git sudo software-properties-common python-pip -y && \
    pip install git+https://github.com/shadowsocks/shadowsocks.git@master && \
    curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | bash - && \
    apt-get install -y nodejs shadowsocks-libev && \
    npm i -g shadowsocks-manager --unsafe-perm && \
    echo "Asia/Shanghai" > /etc/timezone && \
    rm /etc/localtime && \
    dpkg-reconfigure -f noninteractive tzdata
CMD ["/usr/bin/ssmgr"]

Usage

  1. Start shadowsocks with manager API, it supports shadowsocks-python and shadowsocks-libev. For example, you can run this command: 
ss-manager -m aes-256-cfb -u --manager-address 127.0.0.1:6001
 or
ssserver -m aes-256-cfb -p 12345 -k abcedf --manager-address 127.0.0.1:6001

  1. run ssmgr with type s:

    config file: 

    type: s

shadowsocks:
  address: 127.0.0.1:6001
manager:
  address: 0.0.0.0:4001
  password: '123456'
db: 'ss.sqlite'

    If you want to use MySQL, the db must like this:

    db:
  host: '1.1.1.1'
  user: 'root'
  password: 'abcdefg'
  database: 'ssmgr'

    And you have to close only_full_group_by when the version of MySQL is greater than 5.7

    command:
    ssmgr -c /your/config/file/path.yml

  2. If you have several servers, you have to run step 1 and step 2 in every server.
    The listening address in --manager-address of step 1 and in shadowsocks -> address of step 2's config file must be same. For security reseon, we recommend you to use 127.0.0.1 instead of 0.0.0.0.

  3. Now you can use the plugins to manage them. You can read the details in plugins readme page.

+-------------+    +-------------+       +------+
| Shadowsocks |    | Shadowsocks |  ...  |      |
| manager API |    | manager API |       |      |
+-------------+    +-------------+       +------+
       |                 |                  |
       |                 |                  |
+-------------+    +-------------+       +------+
| ssmgr       |    | ssmgr       |  ...  |      |
| with type s |    | with type s |       |      |
+-------------+    +-------------+       +------+
       |                 |                  |
       +------------+----+--------  ...  ---+
                    |
                    |
             +---------------+
             | ssmgr plugins |
             |  with type m  |
             +---------------+

Plugins

telegram
freeAccount
webgui

Parameter

ssmgr --help will show startup parameters info.

Usage: ssmgr [options]

  Options:

    -h, --help                   output usage information
    -V, --version                output the version number
    -c, --config [file]          config file, default: ~/.ssmgr/default.yml
    -d, --db [file]              sqlite3 file, sample: ~/.ssmgr/db.sqlite
    -t, --type [type]            type, s for server side, m for manager side
    -s, --shadowsocks [address]  ss-manager address, sample: 127.0.0.1:6001
    -m, --manager [address]      manager address, sample: 0.0.0.0:6002
    -p, --password [password]    manager password, both server side and manager side must be equals
    -r, --run [type]             run shadowsocks from child_process, sample: libev / libev:aes-256-cfb / python / python:aes-256-cfb
    --debug                      show debug message

First, ssmgr will read the config file in --config, and other parameters(-detsmp) will replace the config file values.

Translate

If your want to help to translate it to other languages, please edit files here and give me a pull request.

Telegram Group

Join the group if you have some problem: https://t.me/ssmgr

