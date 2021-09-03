A shadowsocks manager tool for multi user and traffic control.
Base on Node.js and SQLite.
For more details, you can see docs.
If you want to use the old version, please switch to this branch.
git clone https://github.com/shadowsocks/shadowsocks-manager.git
cd shadowsocks-manager
npm i
use
node server.js to run this program.
npm i -g shadowsocks-manager
You may need to use the
--unsafe-perm flag if you receive an permission error
npm i -g shadowsocks-manager --unsafe-perm
use
ssmgr to run this program.
docker run --name ssmgr -idt -v ~/.ssmgr:/root/.ssmgr --net=host gyteng/ssmgr [ssmgr params...]
here is the
Dockerfile
FROM ubuntu:18.04
MAINTAINER gyteng <igyteng@gmail.com>
RUN apt-get update && \
export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive && \
apt-get install tzdata iproute2 curl git sudo software-properties-common python-pip -y && \
pip install git+https://github.com/shadowsocks/shadowsocks.git@master && \
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | bash - && \
apt-get install -y nodejs shadowsocks-libev && \
npm i -g shadowsocks-manager --unsafe-perm && \
echo "Asia/Shanghai" > /etc/timezone && \
rm /etc/localtime && \
dpkg-reconfigure -f noninteractive tzdata
CMD ["/usr/bin/ssmgr"]
shadowsocks-python and
shadowsocks-libev.
For example, you can run this command:
ss-manager -m aes-256-cfb -u --manager-address 127.0.0.1:6001
or
ssserver -m aes-256-cfb -p 12345 -k abcedf --manager-address 127.0.0.1:6001
run ssmgr with type s:
config file:
type: s
shadowsocks:
address: 127.0.0.1:6001
manager:
address: 0.0.0.0:4001
password: '123456'
db: 'ss.sqlite'
If you want to use MySQL, the
db must like this:
db:
host: '1.1.1.1'
user: 'root'
password: 'abcdefg'
database: 'ssmgr'
And you have to close
only_full_group_by when the version of MySQL is greater than 5.7
command:
ssmgr -c /your/config/file/path.yml
If you have several servers, you have to run step 1 and step 2 in every server.
The listening address in
--manager-address of step 1 and in
shadowsocks -> address of step 2's config file must be same. For security reseon, we recommend you to use
127.0.0.1 instead of
0.0.0.0.
Now you can use the plugins to manage them. You can read the details in plugins readme page.
+-------------+ +-------------+ +------+
| Shadowsocks | | Shadowsocks | ... | |
| manager API | | manager API | | |
+-------------+ +-------------+ +------+
| | |
| | |
+-------------+ +-------------+ +------+
| ssmgr | | ssmgr | ... | |
| with type s | | with type s | | |
+-------------+ +-------------+ +------+
| | |
+------------+----+-------- ... ---+
|
|
+---------------+
| ssmgr plugins |
| with type m |
+---------------+
ssmgr --help will show startup parameters info.
Usage: ssmgr [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config [file] config file, default: ~/.ssmgr/default.yml
-d, --db [file] sqlite3 file, sample: ~/.ssmgr/db.sqlite
-t, --type [type] type, s for server side, m for manager side
-s, --shadowsocks [address] ss-manager address, sample: 127.0.0.1:6001
-m, --manager [address] manager address, sample: 0.0.0.0:6002
-p, --password [password] manager password, both server side and manager side must be equals
-r, --run [type] run shadowsocks from child_process, sample: libev / libev:aes-256-cfb / python / python:aes-256-cfb
--debug show debug message
First, ssmgr will read the config file in
--config, and other parameters(
-detsmp) will replace the config file values.
If your want to help to translate it to other languages, please edit files here and give me a pull request.
