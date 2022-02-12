shadow-cljs provides everything you need to compile your ClojureScript code with a focus on simplicity and ease of use.
npm integration
:browser,
:node-script,
:npm-module,
:react-native,
:chrome-extension, ...
:modules)
node.js) or yarn
Creating your project can be done quickly using the
npx create-cljs-project utility.
npx is part of
npm and lets us run utility scripts quickly without worrying about installing them first. The installer will create a basic project scaffold and install the latest version of
shadow-cljs in the project.
$ npx create-cljs-project acme-app
npx: installed 1 in 5.887s
shadow-cljs - creating project: .../acme-app
Creating: .../acme-app/package.json
Creating: .../acme-app/shadow-cljs.edn
Creating: .../acme-app/.gitignore
Creating: .../acme-app/src/main
Creating: .../acme-app/src/test
----
Installing shadow-cljs in project.
npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file.
+ shadow-cljs@<version>
added 88 packages from 103 contributors and audited 636 packages in 6.287s
found 0 vulnerabilities
----
Done.
----
The resulting project has the following structure
.
├── node_modules (omitted ...)
├── package.json
├── package-lock.json
├── shadow-cljs.edn
└── src
├── main
└── test
shadow-cljs.edn will be used to configure your CLJS builds and CLJS dependencies.
package.json is used by
npm to manage JS dependencies.
Everything is ready to go if you just want to start playing with a REPL
$ npx shadow-cljs node-repl
# or
$ npx shadow-cljs browser-repl
When building actual projects we need to configure the build first and create at least one source file.
The default source paths are configured to use
src/main as the primary source directory. It is recommended to follow the Java Naming Conventions to organize your CLJS namespaces. It is recommended to start all namespaces with a unique enough prefix (eg. company name, project name) to avoid conflicts with generic names such as
app.core. Suppose you were building a Web Frontend for Acme Inc. using
acme.frontend.app might be a good starting point as it can easily grow to include
acme.backend.* later on.
Using the above example the expected filename for
acme.frontend.app is
src/main/acme/frontend/app.cljs.
Lets start with a simple example for a browser-based build.
(ns acme.frontend.app)
(defn init []
(println "Hello World"))
Inside the
shadow-cljs.edn
:builds section add
{...
:builds
{:frontend
{:target :browser
:modules {:main {:init-fn acme.frontend.app/init}}
}}}
This config tells the compiler to call
(acme.frontend.app/init) when the generated JS code is loaded. Since no
:output-dir is configured the default
public/js is used. You can start the development process by running:
$ npx shadow-cljs watch frontend
...
a few moments later ...
...
[:frontend] Build completed. (134 files, 35 compiled, 0 warnings, 5.80s)
The compilation will create the
public/js/main.js we configured above (
:main becomes
main.js in the
:output-dir). Since we want to load this in the browser we need to create a HTML file in
public/index.html.
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>acme frontend</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script src="/js/main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
We also need a simple HTTP server to serve our HTML since modern Browsers all place a few restrictions on files loaded directly from disk which will lead to issues later.
shadow-cljs provides such a server but you can use anything you like at this point. It only matters that the files from the
public directory are served properly. To start the built-in web server just adjust the build config from above.
{...
:dev-http {8080 "public"}
:builds
{:frontend
{:target :browser
:modules {:main {:init-fn acme.frontend.app/init}}
}}}
Once the config is saved the server will automatically start and serve the content at http://localhost:8080. There is no need to restart
shadow-cljs. When opening the above URL the Browser Console should show "Hello World".
To be continued ...
Please refer to the User Manual. (Work in Progress)
deps.edn based backend
