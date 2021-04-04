Shades of Purple Theme for Hyper™

Shades-of-Purple Theme for Hyper™

I 💜 purple, because purple can be genius. A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project. Maintained by @AhmadAwais.

Professional Hyper™ Terminal theme with hand-picked & bold shades of purple 💜 to go along with your command line usage. A custom Hyper™ Terminal theme with style.

Easy Installation

Make sure you have the latest Hyper™ Terminal installed i.e. >= ver 2.0. Which comes with the Hyper CLI. Then just run the following command.

hyper i shades-of-purple-hyper

Manual Installation

Go to Hyper™ preferences i.e. Open your ~/.hyper.js config file. On mac press Command ⌘ + , — or just use your code editor like code ~/.hyper.js or subl ~/.hyper.js or vim ~/.hyper.js . Add shades-of-purple-hyper to your plugins array. Kindov like this:

plugins: [ 'shades-of-purple-hyper' ],

— Done!!! 🙌

Put Shades of Purple In Other Places!

I have built other Shades of Purple themes for different software. Here's a list.

I (Ahmad Awais) am a Full Stack Web Developer and a regular core contributor at WordPress. My significant other (Maedah Batool) is a Technical Project Manager, and she's also a WordPress Core Contributor. Together with our team, we run the WPCouple.com.

If you'd like to get insights into our love for open source software, professional full stack development, WordPress community, the growth of JavaScript or growing a family, building, and bootstrapping a business, then subscribe to our premium newsletter called ↣ The WordPress Takeaway!

If you'd like us to keep producing professional free and open source software (FOSS). Consider paying for an hour of my dev-time. We'll spend two hours on open source for each contribution. Yeah, that's right, you pay for one hour and get both of us to spend an hour as a thank you.

This FOSS (free and open source software) project is updated and maintained with the help of awesome businesses listed below. Without the support from these amazing companies/individuals, this project would not have been possible.

— What/How? Read more about it →

License & Attribution

Licensed as MIT ⓒ Ahmad Awais.

Thanks to the creators of Slack and Icons8 for the icons in this readme.

Say 👋 on Twitter →