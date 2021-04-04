openbase logo
sop

shades-of-purple-hyper

by Ahmad Awais ⚡️
1.2.0

🦄 Shades of Purple — A professional theme with hand-picked & bold shades of purple for iTerm2 & Zsh.

Downloads/wk

180

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Shades-of-Purple Theme for Hyper

Shades of Purple Theme for Hyper™

Shades-of-Purple Theme for Hyper™
I 💜 purple, because purple can be genius.
A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project. Maintained by @AhmadAwais.

Professional Hyper™ Terminal theme with hand-picked & bold shades of purple 💜 to go along with your command line usage. A custom Hyper™ Terminal theme with style.


Install

Easy Installation

Make sure you have the latest Hyper™ Terminal installed i.e. >= ver 2.0. Which comes with the Hyper CLI. Then just run the following command.

hyper i shades-of-purple-hyper

Manual Installation

  1. Go to Hyper™ preferences i.e. Open your ~/.hyper.js config file. On mac press Command ⌘ + , — or just use your code editor like code ~/.hyper.js or subl ~/.hyper.js or vim ~/.hyper.js.
  2. Add shades-of-purple-hyper to your plugins array. Kindov like this:
plugins: [
  'shades-of-purple-hyper'
],

— Done!!! 🙌


Shades of purple for other software

Put Shades of Purple In Other Places!

I have built other Shades of Purple themes for different software. Here's a list.


Hello, we're the WordPress Couple!

I (Ahmad Awais) am a Full Stack Web Developer and a regular core contributor at WordPress. My significant other (Maedah Batool) is a Technical Project Manager, and she's also a WordPress Core Contributor. Together with our team, we run the WPCouple.com.

If you'd like to get insights into our love for open source software, professional full stack development, WordPress community, the growth of JavaScript or growing a family, building, and bootstrapping a business, then subscribe to our premium newsletter called ↣ The WordPress Takeaway!

Support our Open Source Projects! 🎩

If you'd like us to keep producing professional free and open source software (FOSS). Consider paying for an hour of my dev-time. We'll spend two hours on open source for each contribution. Yeah, that's right, you pay for one hour and get both of us to spend an hour as a thank you.


Project Backers & WPCouple Partners ⚡️

This FOSS (free and open source software) project is updated and maintained with the help of awesome businesses listed below. Without the support from these amazing companies/individuals, this project would not have been possible.

What/How? Read more about it →


License & Attribution

Licensed as MIT ⓒ Ahmad Awais.

Thanks to the creators of Slack and Icons8 for the icons in this readme.

