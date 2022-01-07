|
🦄 Shades of Purple (SOP)
A professional theme with hand-picked & bold shades of purple for your VS Code editor and terminal. One of the excellent most downloaded and top rated VSCode Themes on the marketplace. Become a Visual Studio Code Power User →
|A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project developed by Ahmad Awais.
|Follow Ahmad's #FOSS work on GitHub @AhmadAwais — Say Hi on Twitter @MrAhmadAwais
Watch the following video on YouTube to find out more about Shades of Purple theme. Learn how to install it and a little bit about it's features like markdown editing — which's quite pretty awesome with SOP. Shhh this video is part of VSCode.pro course →
ext install shades-of-purple
This theme works best with the following settings. Especially if you have the Operator mono font. Add it to your user settings JSON object.
You can also use a custom VSCode Shades-of-Purple icon that I created based on the work of VSCode Icons.
// Theme Setup.
"workbench.colorTheme": "Shades of Purple",
"workbench.iconTheme": "vscode-icons",
"editor.fontFamily": "Operator Mono, Menlo, Monaco, 'Courier New', monospace",
"terminal.integrated.fontFamily": "'Operator Mono', 'Inconsolata for Powerline', monospace",
"editor.fontSize": 17,
"editor.lineHeight": 24.65,
"editor.letterSpacing": 0.5,
"editor.fontWeight": "400",
"editor.fontLigatures": true,
"editor.cursorStyle": "line",
"editor.cursorWidth": 5,
"editor.cursorBlinking": "solid",
"editor.renderWhitespace": "all",
"editor.snippetSuggestions": "top",
"workbench.startupEditor": "newUntitledFile",
"editor.glyphMargin": true,
"workbench.editor.enablePreview": false,
"explorer.confirmDragAndDrop": false,
"files.trimTrailingWhitespace": true,
"files.trimFinalNewlines": true,
// Formatting Optional.
"editor.formatOnSave": true,
"prettier.eslintIntegration": true,
"eslint.run": "onType",
"eslint.autoFixOnSave": true,
// MacOS Only Settings.
"workbench.fontAliasing": "auto",
"terminal.integrated.macOptionIsMeta": true,
"workbench.statusBar.feedback.visible": false,
// The default syntax (TextMate) highlighter classifies many tokens as variables and these are now (since VSCode 1.43) resolved into namespaces, classes, parameters, and so on. This is called Semantic highlighting support for TypeScript and JavaScript. But many themes and language extensions seem broken with single-colored syntax. This came as a surprise to me. It's set `true` by default. I recommend disabling this for now.
"editor.semanticHighlighting.enabled": false,
// SOP's highlight matching tag setting.
"highlight-matching-tag.styles": {
"opening": {
"full": {
"highlight": "rgba(165, 153, 233, 0.3)"
}
}
},
// SOP's Import Cost Extension Settings.
"importCost.largePackageColor": "#EC3A37F5",
"importCost.mediumPackageColor": "#B362FF",
"importCost.smallPackageColor": "#B362FF"
Shades of Purple In Other Places
I have built other
Shades of Purple themes for different software. Here's a list.
Shades of purple theme is built with several shades of purple and a few contrast colors to make things pop. This also makes SOP a very good theme for teaching, presenting, and using on your site via Prisma or HighlightJS. A rough collection of important colors in SOP theme is listed below.
|USAGE
|HEX CODES
|Background
|
#2D2B55
|Background Dark
|
#1E1E3F
|Foreground
|
#A599E9
|Hover Background
|
#4D21FC
|Contrast
|
#FAD000
|Contrast Lite
|
#FFEE80
|Contrast Lite II
|
#FAEFA5
|Highlight
|
#FF7200
|Comment
|
#B362FF
|Constants
|
#FF628C
|Keywords
|
#FF9D00
|Other
|
#9EFFFF
|Strings
|
#A5FF90
|Templates
|
#3AD900
|Definitions
|
#FB94FF
|Invalid
|
#EC3A37F5
|Diff Added
|
#00FF009A
|Diff Removed
|
#FF000D81
I (Ahmad Awais) am a Full Stack Web/JS Developer, OSS Dev Advocate, and a core developer at WordPress. My significant other (Maedah Batool) is a Technical Project Manager, and she's also a WP Core Contributor. Together with our team, we run the Dev Couple blog.
Support our Open Source Projects!
Licensed as MIT ⓒ Ahmad Awais.
Thanks to VSCode team at Microsoft for creating such an awesome code editor. Also to the creator of other high contrast themes that served as an inspiration. This theme takes inspiration from many VSCode themes including but not limited to Cobalt themes by Roberto Achar, Ayu, Palenight themes, Dracula themes, etc. VSCode and Icons8 for the icons in this readme.
After 10 years with Sublime Text, I switched to VSCode — the new open source cross-platform editor everyone's talking about. I've spent over a 1,000 hours perfecting my setup to help you switch today and bring all your custom settings and the power user workflows for HTML/CSS, GitHub/Git & Open Source, supercharged Markdown, and everything from JavaScript to PHP, Go, Python, C++, C#, ROR & 50+ Extensions. I'm sharing it all in five hours — 65 videos online course. Learn Visual Studio Code →