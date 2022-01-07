NEW: Tabs & Diff: Color States.

Shades of Purple Theme for VS Code

🦄 Shades of Purple (SOP)

A professional theme with hand-picked & bold shades of purple for your VS Code editor and terminal. One of the excellent most downloaded and top rated VSCode Themes on the marketplace. Become a Visual Studio Code Power User → A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project developed by Ahmad Awais. Follow Ahmad's #FOSS work on GitHub @AhmadAwais — Say Hi on Twitter @MrAhmadAwais 👋

Video Demo & Installation

Watch the following video on YouTube to find out more about Shades of Purple theme. Learn how to install it and a little bit about it's features like markdown editing — which's quite pretty awesome with SOP. Shhh this video is part of VSCode.pro course →

Easy Installation

Open the extensions sidebar on Visual Studio Code Search for Shades of Purple Theme Click Install to install it. Click Reload to reload your editor. Code/File ＞ Preferences ＞ Color Theme ＞ Shades of Purple. 🌟 Rate five-stars like 110+ awesome devs to appreciate the effort behind this theme.

Alternate Installation

Launch Quick Open using Cmd + P — or — Ctrl + P . Paste the command ext install shades-of-purple Click Install to install it. Click Reload to reload the your editor. Code/File ＞ Preferences ＞ Color Theme ＞ Shades of Purple. 🌟 Rate five-stars like 110+ awesome devs to appreciate the effort on this theme.

Best Custom Settings

This theme works best with the following settings. Especially if you have the Operator mono font. Add it to your user settings JSON object.

You can also use a custom VSCode Shades-of-Purple icon that I created based on the work of VSCode Icons.

"workbench.colorTheme" : "Shades of Purple" , "workbench.iconTheme" : "vscode-icons" , "editor.fontFamily" : "Operator Mono, Menlo, Monaco, 'Courier New', monospace" , "terminal.integrated.fontFamily" : "'Operator Mono', 'Inconsolata for Powerline', monospace" , "editor.fontSize" : 17 , "editor.lineHeight" : 24.65 , "editor.letterSpacing" : 0.5 , "editor.fontWeight" : "400" , "editor.fontLigatures" : true , "editor.cursorStyle" : "line" , "editor.cursorWidth" : 5 , "editor.cursorBlinking" : "solid" , "editor.renderWhitespace" : "all" , "editor.snippetSuggestions" : "top" , "workbench.startupEditor" : "newUntitledFile" , "editor.glyphMargin" : true , "workbench.editor.enablePreview" : false , "explorer.confirmDragAndDrop" : false , "files.trimTrailingWhitespace" : true , "files.trimFinalNewlines" : true , "editor.formatOnSave" : true , "prettier.eslintIntegration" : true , "eslint.run" : "onType" , "eslint.autoFixOnSave" : true , "workbench.fontAliasing" : "auto" , "terminal.integrated.macOptionIsMeta" : true , "workbench.statusBar.feedback.visible" : false , "editor.semanticHighlighting.enabled" : false , "highlight-matching-tag.styles" : { "opening" : { "full" : { "highlight" : "rgba(165, 153, 233, 0.3)" } } }, "importCost.largePackageColor" : "#EC3A37F5" , "importCost.mediumPackageColor" : "#B362FF" , "importCost.smallPackageColor" : "#B362FF"

Frequently Asked Questions

Screenshots: Shades of Purple Theme

Put Shades of Purple In Other Places

I have built other Shades of Purple themes for different software. Here's a list.

SOP's Syntax Colors

Shades of purple theme is built with several shades of purple and a few contrast colors to make things pop. This also makes SOP a very good theme for teaching, presenting, and using on your site via Prisma or HighlightJS. A rough collection of important colors in SOP theme is listed below.

USAGE HEX CODES Background #2D2B55 Background Dark #1E1E3F Foreground #A599E9 Hover Background #4D21FC Contrast #FAD000 Contrast Lite #FFEE80 Contrast Lite II #FAEFA5 Highlight #FF7200 Comment #B362FF Constants #FF628C Keywords #FF9D00 Other #9EFFFF Strings #A5FF90 Templates #3AD900 Definitions #FB94FF Invalid #EC3A37F5 Diff Added #00FF009A Diff Removed #FF000D81

I (Ahmad Awais) am a Full Stack Web/JS Developer, OSS Dev Advocate, and a core developer at WordPress. My significant other (Maedah Batool) is a Technical Project Manager, and she's also a WP Core Contributor. Together with our team, we run the Dev Couple blog.

License & Attribution

Licensed as MIT ⓒ Ahmad Awais.

Thanks to VSCode team at Microsoft for creating such an awesome code editor. Also to the creator of other high contrast themes that served as an inspiration. This theme takes inspiration from many VSCode themes including but not limited to Cobalt themes by Roberto Achar, Ayu, Palenight themes, Dracula themes, etc. VSCode and Icons8 for the icons in this readme.

