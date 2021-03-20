Shader School

An introduction to GLSL shaders and graphics programming that runs in your web browser.

Running this thing

First, you need to get a browser with WebGL, as well as a copy of node.js and git. Once you have all of that set up, you can install the workshop using npm, which is included with node:

npm install -g shader-school

After that completes, you should be able to run the workshopper with the command:

The script will ask you if you want to create an answer directory, press y to accept. This will populate your current directory with shader files for you to edit for each lesson – hopefully, it should also automatically open your web browser but if it doesn't you can find the workshop menu on http://localhost:12492/.

Feedback and criticism is welcome, please log your troubles in issues. The workshop is still being worked on but is very close to being complete!

Full curriculum reviews like this one are very helpful. More feedback like this please!

Color Scheme

From left to right:

#34363B vec3(0.2039, 0.2117, 0.2313) (black)

(black) #A9B0C3 vec3(0.5372, 0.6901, 0.7647) (dark grey)

(dark grey) #DEE7FF vec3(0.8705, 0.9058, 1.0) (light grey)

(light grey) #FFFFFF vec3(1.0, 1.0, 1.0) (white)

(white) #58FF8B vec3(0.3451, 1.0, 0.5450) (green)

(green) #FF6E57 vec3(1.0, 0.4313, 0.3411) (red)

(red) #FFE25F vec3(1.0, 0.8862, 0.3725) (yellow)

(yellow) #61C3FF vec3(0.3804, 0.7647, 1.0) (blue)

