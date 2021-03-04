A Persian (Farsi) Font
فونت فارسی شبنم
نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه
صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot
با تشکر از برنامه FontForge
بر مبنای فونت وزیر
نسخههای بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی درون بسته فشرده موجود میباشد.
فرآیند تولید بسته نهایی شامل انواع نسخهها و فرمتها توسط ابزار fontbuilder انجام میشود.
کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید:
@font-face {
font-family: Shabnam;
src: url('Shabnam.eot');
src: url('Shabnam.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Shabnam.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Shabnam.woff') format('woff'),
url('Shabnam.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Shabnam;
src: url('Shabnam-Bold.eot');
src: url('Shabnam-Bold.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Shabnam-Bold.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Shabnam-Bold.woff') format('woff'),
url('Shabnam-Bold.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: bold;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Shabnam;
src: url('Shabnam-Thin.eot');
src: url('Shabnam-Thin.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Shabnam-Thin.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Shabnam-Thin.woff') format('woff'),
url('Shabnam-Thin.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 100;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Shabnam;
src: url('Shabnam-Light.eot');
src: url('Shabnam-Light.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Shabnam-Light.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Shabnam-Light.woff') format('woff'),
url('Shabnam-Light.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 300;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Shabnam;
src: url('Shabnam-Medium.eot');
src: url('Shabnam-Medium.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Shabnam-Medium.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Shabnam-Medium.woff') format('woff'),
url('Shabnam-Medium.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 500;
}
Grab the latest release file.
bower install shabnam-font --save
npm install shabnam-font --save
yarn add shabnam-font --save
Fonts will be copied to
npm_modules/shabnam-font/dist directory.
Link fonts from the jsDelivr CDN:
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/shabnam-font@v[X.Y.Z]/dist/font-face.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
Replace [X.Y.Z] with the latest version (e.g. 5.0.1) and integrate the font into your CSS:
font-family: 'Shabnam', sans-serif;
Arch user's could use shabnam-fonts package from AUR repository to install shabnam font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:
pacaur -S shabnam-fonts
gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install shabnam font.
kateb install shabnam
or
kateb update shabnam