Shabnam Font

A Persian (Farsi) Font

توسعه این پروژه متوقف و بایگانی شده است. این موضوع شامل تمامی ابعاد پروژه از طراحی گرافته تا رفع اشکال می‌شود. قسمت ایشوهای مخزن همچنان باز است.

فونت فارسی شبنم

نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه

صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot

با تشکر از برنامه FontForge

بر مبنای فونت وزیر

نسخه‌های بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی درون بسته فشرده موجود می‌باشد.

فرآیند تولید بسته نهایی شامل انواع نسخه‌ها و فرمت‌ها توسط ابزار fontbuilder انجام می‌شود.

نمونه متن Sample:

طریقه استفاده در صفحات وب:

کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید:

@ font-face { font-family : Shabnam; src : url ( 'Shabnam.eot' ); src : url ( 'Shabnam.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Shabnam.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Shabnam.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Shabnam.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : Shabnam; src : url ( 'Shabnam-Bold.eot' ); src : url ( 'Shabnam-Bold.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Bold.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Bold.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Bold.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : bold; } @ font-face { font-family : Shabnam; src : url ( 'Shabnam-Thin.eot' ); src : url ( 'Shabnam-Thin.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Thin.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Thin.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Thin.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 100 ; } @ font-face { font-family : Shabnam; src : url ( 'Shabnam-Light.eot' ); src : url ( 'Shabnam-Light.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Light.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Light.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Light.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 300 ; } @ font-face { font-family : Shabnam; src : url ( 'Shabnam-Medium.eot' ); src : url ( 'Shabnam-Medium.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Medium.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Medium.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Shabnam-Medium.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 500 ; }

Install

Grab the latest release file.

bower

bower install shabnam-font --save

npm

npm install shabnam-font --save

yarn

yarn add shabnam-font

Fonts will be copied to npm_modules/shabnam-font/dist directory.

CDN

Link fonts from the jsDelivr CDN:

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/shabnam-font@v[X.Y.Z]/dist/font-face.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Replace [X.Y.Z] with the latest version (e.g. 5.0.1) and integrate the font into your CSS:

font-family : 'Shabnam' , sans-serif;

Arch Linux

Arch user's could use shabnam-fonts package from AUR repository to install shabnam font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:

pacaur -S shabnam-fonts

gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install shabnam font.