openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sf

shabnam-font

by Saber Rastikerdar
5.0.0 (see all)

A Persian (Farsi) Font - فونت (قلم) فارسی شبنم

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

307

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Shabnam Font

A Persian (Farsi) Font

npm

توسعه این پروژه متوقف و بایگانی شده است. این موضوع شامل تمامی ابعاد پروژه از طراحی گرافته تا رفع اشکال می‌شود. قسمت ایشوهای مخزن همچنان باز است.

فونت فارسی شبنم
نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه
صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot
با تشکر از برنامه FontForge
بر مبنای فونت وزیر
نسخه‌های بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی درون بسته فشرده موجود می‌باشد.
فرآیند تولید بسته نهایی شامل انواع نسخه‌ها و فرمت‌ها توسط ابزار fontbuilder انجام می‌شود.

نمونه متن Sample:

نمونه متن فونت شبنم

طریقه استفاده در صفحات وب:

کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید: 

@font-face {
  font-family: Shabnam;
  src: url('Shabnam.eot');
  src: url('Shabnam.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Shabnam.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Shabnam.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Shabnam.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: normal;
}

@font-face {
  font-family: Shabnam;
  src: url('Shabnam-Bold.eot');
  src: url('Shabnam-Bold.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Shabnam-Bold.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Shabnam-Bold.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Shabnam-Bold.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: bold;
}

@font-face {
  font-family: Shabnam;
  src: url('Shabnam-Thin.eot');
  src: url('Shabnam-Thin.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Shabnam-Thin.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Shabnam-Thin.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Shabnam-Thin.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: 100;
}

@font-face {
  font-family: Shabnam;
  src: url('Shabnam-Light.eot');
  src: url('Shabnam-Light.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Shabnam-Light.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Shabnam-Light.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Shabnam-Light.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: 300;
}

@font-face {
  font-family: Shabnam;
  src: url('Shabnam-Medium.eot');
  src: url('Shabnam-Medium.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Shabnam-Medium.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Shabnam-Medium.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Shabnam-Medium.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: 500;
}

Install

Grab the latest release file.

bower

bower install shabnam-font --save

npm

npm install shabnam-font --save

yarn

yarn add shabnam-font --save

Fonts will be copied to npm_modules/shabnam-font/dist directory.

CDN

Link fonts from the jsDelivr CDN:

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/shabnam-font@v[X.Y.Z]/dist/font-face.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

Replace [X.Y.Z] with the latest version (e.g. 5.0.1) and integrate the font into your CSS:

font-family: 'Shabnam', sans-serif;

Arch Linux

Arch user's could use shabnam-fonts package from AUR repository to install shabnam font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:

pacaur -S shabnam-fonts

GNU/Linux

gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install shabnam font.

kateb install shabnam
or
kateb update shabnam

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial