sha256

JavaScript component to compute the SHA256 of strings or bytes.

DEPRECATION NOTICE

This library is deprecated. If you think it's important to maintain this library, please submit an issue and the case will be consider or the repo / ownership will be transferred to you. Viable alternatives:

Use Browserify https://www.npmjs.com/package/sha.js (used by Browserify) https://github.com/indutny/hash.js

Install

npm install --save sha256

Note: when Node.js is detected, the Node Crypto component is used instead of re-implementing the SHA256 hash logic.

Usage

There are two methods, one for computing the hash of the input, and one for double-hashing it:

sha256( 'hello' ); sha256.x2( 'hello' );

Input is either an array of bytes or a string. String are always interpreted as binary data; if you have a hex-encoded string of data to parse, first convert it to a binary string or array of bytes.

Output by default is a hexadecimal-encoded string. Other options are an array of bytes, or a binary-encoded string:

sha256( 'hello' ); sha256( 'hello' , { asBytes : true }); sha256( 'hello' , { asString : true });

Test

Unit tests are written in Mocha. To run the test suite, checkout the git repository, and from within the base folder run:

$ npm install --dev $ npm test

Credits

Most of the code from CryptoJS https://code.google.com/p/crypto-js/

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2013, JP Richardson jprichardson@gmail.com