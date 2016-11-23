a native js function for hashing messages with the SHA-1 algorithm
npm install sha1
or
ender build sha1
var sha1 = require('sha1');
sha1("message");
This will return the string:
"6f9b9af3cd6e8b8a73c2cdced37fe9f59226e27d"
Returns the SHA-1 hash of the given message.
msg String -- the message that you want to hash.
It's as simple as that.
Returns the binary string or bytes array representation of SHA-1 hash for msg, based on options. There are two mutually exclusive option flags:
asString true -- return binary string from digest bytes
asBytes true -- return array of digest bytes
with empty options object, default output is hex-encoded string of digest bytes.
The following examples demonstate three possible outputs formats.
Get bytes array and put into buffer (straightforward):
var hash_bytes = sha1("message", {asBytes: true});
var result = new Buffer(hash_bytes);
Get binary string and decode into buffer as digest bytes:
var hash_binary = sha1("message", {asString: true});
var result = new Buffer(hash_binary, 'binary');
Get default hex-encoded output and decode into buffer as digest bytes:
var hash_text = sha1("message", {});
var result = new Buffer(hash_text, 'hex');
This function is taken from CryptoJS. This package only provides easy access to a javascript-only version of the SHA-1 algorithm over npm.
(New BSD License / BSD 3-Clause License)
Copyright © 2009, Jeff Mott. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2011, Paul Vorbach. All rights reserved.
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification,
are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or
other materials provided with the distribution.
* Neither the name Crypto-JS nor the names of its contributors may be used to
endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior
written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR
ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON
ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.