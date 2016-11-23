sha1

a native js function for hashing messages with the SHA-1 algorithm

Installation

npm install sha1

or

ender build sha1

Example

var sha1 = require ( 'sha1' ); sha1( "message" );

This will return the string:

"6f9b9af3cd6e8b8a73c2cdced37fe9f59226e27d"

API

Returns the SHA-1 hash of the given message.

msg String -- the message that you want to hash.

It's as simple as that.

Returns the binary string or bytes array representation of SHA-1 hash for msg, based on options. There are two mutually exclusive option flags:

asString true -- return binary string from digest bytes

true -- return binary string from digest bytes asBytes true -- return array of digest bytes

with empty options object, default output is hex-encoded string of digest bytes.

Examples

The following examples demonstate three possible outputs formats.

Get bytes array and put into buffer (straightforward):

var hash_bytes = sha1( "message" , { asBytes : true }); var result = new Buffer(hash_bytes);

Get binary string and decode into buffer as digest bytes:

var hash_binary = sha1( "message" , { asString : true }); var result = new Buffer(hash_binary, 'binary' );

Get default hex-encoded output and decode into buffer as digest bytes:

var hash_text = sha1( "message" , {}); var result = new Buffer(hash_text, 'hex' );

Credits

This function is taken from CryptoJS. This package only provides easy access to a javascript-only version of the SHA-1 algorithm over npm.

License

(New BSD License / BSD 3-Clause License)