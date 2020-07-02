This is a SHA-1 hash generator by JavaScript.

Live Demo

For a live demo, visit: https://linkgod.github.io/SHA-1/

Get started

You can use the package in Node

npm install sha-1

var sha1 = require ( 'sha-1' ); sha1( 'hello' )

You can also use bower to install the component:

bower install SHA-1

sha1( 'hello' )

If you use RequireJS

require ([ './sha1' ], function ( sha1 ) { sha1( 'hello' ); });

License

Licensed under MIT