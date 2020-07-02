openbase logo
sha-1

by Hsun
1.0.0 (see all)

This is a SHA-1 hash generator by JavaScript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

SHA-1

This is a SHA-1 hash generator by JavaScript.

Live Demo

For a live demo, visit: https://linkgod.github.io/SHA-1/

Get started

You can use the package in Node

$ npm install sha-1

var sha1 = require('sha-1');
sha1('hello') // aaf4c61ddcc5e8a2dabede0f3b482cd9aea9434d

You can also use bower to install the component:

$ bower install SHA-1

sha1('hello') // aaf4c61ddcc5e8a2dabede0f3b482cd9aea9434d

If you use RequireJS

require(['./sha1'], function(sha1){
    sha1('hello'); // aaf4c61ddcc5e8a2dabede0f3b482cd9aea9434d
});

License

Licensed under MIT

