This is a SHA-1 hash generator by JavaScript.
For a live demo, visit: https://linkgod.github.io/SHA-1/
You can use the package in Node
$ npm install sha-1
var sha1 = require('sha-1');
sha1('hello') // aaf4c61ddcc5e8a2dabede0f3b482cd9aea9434d
You can also use bower to install the component:
$ bower install SHA-1
sha1('hello') // aaf4c61ddcc5e8a2dabede0f3b482cd9aea9434d
If you use RequireJS
require(['./sha1'], function(sha1){
sha1('hello'); // aaf4c61ddcc5e8a2dabede0f3b482cd9aea9434d
});
Licensed under MIT