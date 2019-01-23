Check and get file hashes (using any algorithm)
$ npm install sha
Asynchronously check that
fileName has a "hash" of
expected. The callback will be called with either
null or an error (indicating that they did not match).
Options:
sha1 and can be any of the algorithms supported by
crypto.createHash
Asynchronously get the "hash" of
fileName. The callback will be called with an optional
error object and the (lower cased) hex digest of the hash.
Options:
sha1 and can be any of the algorithms supported by
crypto.createHash
Check the hash of a stream without ever buffering it. This is a pass through stream so you can do things like:
fs.createReadStream('src')
.pipe(sha.stream('expected'))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('dest'))
dest will be a complete copy of
src and an error will be emitted if the hash did not match
'expected'.
Options:
sha1 and can be any of the algorithms supported by
crypto.createHash
You may use this software under the BSD or MIT. Take your pick. If you want me to release it under another license, open a pull request.